NEWARK, Del. (AP) (AP) - Jyare Davis scored 21 points as Delaware beat Air Force 65-57 on Sunday.

Davis added seven rebounds for the Fightin' Blue Hens (3-0). Jalun Trent shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to add 11 points. Tyler Houser shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Falcons (1-2) were led by Ethan Taylor, who posted 26 points. Air Force also got 10 points from Beau Becker.

NEXT UP

Delaware plays Wednesday against Delaware State on the road, and Air Force hosts Lindenwood on Thursday.

