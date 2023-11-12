Davis scores 21, Delaware defeats Air Force 65-57
NEWARK, Del. (AP) (AP) - Jyare Davis scored 21 points as Delaware beat Air Force 65-57 on Sunday.
Davis added seven rebounds for the Fightin' Blue Hens (3-0). Jalun Trent shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to add 11 points. Tyler Houser shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.
The Falcons (1-2) were led by Ethan Taylor, who posted 26 points. Air Force also got 10 points from Beau Becker.
NEXT UP
Delaware plays Wednesday against Delaware State on the road, and Air Force hosts Lindenwood on Thursday.
---
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Beau Becker vs. Jyare Davis (Fightin Blue Hens gains possession)
|19:38
|+2
|Christian Ray makes two point layup (Niels Lane assists)
|0-2
|19:06
|Ethan Taylor turnover (Niels Lane steals)
|18:47
|Cavan Reilly misses two point layup
|18:45
|Cavan Reilly offensive rebound
|18:34
|Jeffrey Mills blocks Niels Lane's two point layup
|18:32
|Falcons defensive rebound
|18:08
|Jeffrey Mills misses two point jump shot
|18:06
|Jyare Davis defensive rebound
|17:59
|Jeffrey Mills shooting foul (Niels Lane draws the foul)
|17:59
|+1
|Niels Lane makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0-3
|17:59
|+1
|Niels Lane makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0-4
|17:45
|Ethan Taylor misses three point jump shot
|17:43
|Jalun Trent defensive rebound
|17:27
|+2
|Jyare Davis makes two point layup
|0-6
|17:27
|Beau Becker shooting foul (Jyare Davis draws the foul)
|17:27
|+1
|Jyare Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|0-7
|16:56
|Ethan Taylor misses two point jump shot
|16:54
|Christian Ray defensive rebound
|16:48
|Niels Lane misses two point layup
|16:46
|Niels Lane offensive rebound
|16:43
|Cavan Reilly misses three point jump shot
|16:41
|Chase Beasley defensive rebound
|16:35
|Ethan Taylor misses three point jump shot
|16:33
|Christian Ray defensive rebound
|16:19
|Niels Lane misses three point jump shot
|16:17
|Jeffrey Mills defensive rebound
|16:15
|Jalun Trent personal foul
|15:53
|Beau Becker misses three point jump shot
|15:51
|Niels Lane defensive rebound
|15:44
|Chase Beasley blocks Christian Ray's two point layup
|15:42
|Beau Becker defensive rebound
|15:23
|+2
|Beau Becker makes two point layup (Ethan Taylor assists)
|2-7
|15:07
|Jyare Davis misses three point jump shot
|15:05
|Kellan Boylan defensive rebound
|14:41
|Kellan Boylan turnover (out of bounds)
|14:41
|TV timeout
|14:29
|Niels Lane misses two point layup
|14:27
|Tyler Houser offensive rebound
|14:26
|Kellan Boylan blocks Tyler Houser's two point layup
|14:26
|Fightin Blue Hens offensive rebound
|14:26
|Gerald Drumgoole Jr. turnover (traveling)
|14:04
|Chase Beasley misses two point layup
|14:02
|Tyler Houser defensive rebound
|13:51
|+2
|Tyler Houser makes two point jump shot (Christian Ray assists)
|2-9
|13:51
|2-9
|13:36
|Beau Becker turnover (Christian Ray steals)
|13:22
|+3
|Tyler Houser makes three point jump shot (Christian Ray assists)
|2-12
|12:58
|+3
|Ethan Taylor makes three point jump shot (Jeffrey Mills assists)
|5-12
|12:33
|Ethan Taylor shooting foul (Gerald Drumgoole Jr. draws the foul)
|12:33
|Gerald Drumgoole Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:33
|+1
|Gerald Drumgoole Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|5-13
|12:12
|Kellan Boylan turnover (Wes Peterson Jr. steals)
|11:57
|Wes Peterson Jr. misses two point jump shot
|11:55
|Beau Becker defensive rebound
|11:39
|+2
|Byron Brown makes two point dunk (Chase Beasley assists)
|7-13
|11:22
|Tyler Houser turnover (traveling)
|11:22
|TV timeout
|11:02
|Ethan Taylor misses three point jump shot
|11:00
|Jyare Davis defensive rebound
|10:38
|+2
|Jyare Davis makes two point jump shot
|7-15
|10:12
|+3
|Ethan Taylor makes three point jump shot (Beau Becker assists)
|10-15
|9:43
|+2
|Gerald Drumgoole Jr. makes two point layup
|10-17
|9:17
|Ethan Taylor misses two point jump shot
|9:15
|Jyare Davis defensive rebound
|9:05
|Gerald Drumgoole Jr. misses three point jump shot
|9:03
|Falcons defensive rebound
|9:03
|Tyler Houser personal foul
|8:50
|Kellan Boylan misses three point jump shot
|8:48
|Jalun Trent defensive rebound
|8:42
|+2
|Jyare Davis makes two point layup (Niels Lane assists)
|10-19
|8:30
|Niels Lane personal foul
|8:16
|Jeffrey Mills misses three point jump shot
|8:14
|Byron Brown offensive rebound
|8:10
|Jyare Davis blocks Byron Brown's two point layup
|8:08
|Byron Brown offensive rebound
|8:05
|+2
|Ethan Taylor makes two point layup
|12-19
|7:53
|+2
|Jyare Davis makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|12-21
|7:35
|Beau Becker misses three point jump shot
|7:33
|Christian Ray defensive rebound
|7:17
|+2
|Jalun Trent makes two point layup
|12-23
|6:47
|Ethan Taylor misses three point jump shot
|6:45
|Jyare Davis defensive rebound
|6:36
|Christian Ray misses two point layup
|6:34
|Beau Becker defensive rebound
|6:04
|Ethan Taylor misses two point jump shot
|6:02
|Christian Ray defensive rebound
|5:45
|Jyare Davis misses two point jump shot
|5:43
|Kellan Boylan defensive rebound
|5:32
|Jeffrey Mills misses two point layup
|5:30
|Jyare Davis defensive rebound
|5:24
|Jalun Trent turnover (bad pass) (Jeffrey Mills steals)
|5:14
|Kellan Boylan turnover (out of bounds)
|5:14
|TV timeout
|4:51
|Gerald Drumgoole Jr. offensive foul
|4:51
|Gerald Drumgoole Jr. turnover (offensive foul)
|4:39
|Corbin Green misses two point layup
|4:37
|Jeffrey Mills offensive rebound
|4:20
|+3
|Jeffrey Mills makes three point jump shot (Corbin Green assists)
|15-23
|4:04
|Cavan Reilly misses three point jump shot
|4:02
|Fightin Blue Hens offensive rebound
|3:58
|Jyare Davis misses two point jump shot
|3:56
|Falcons defensive rebound
|3:56
|TV timeout
|3:25
|Falcons turnover (shot clock violation)
|3:06
|Kobe Jerome turnover (Jeffrey Mills steals)
|2:46
|+2
|Kellan Boylan makes two point layup
|17-23
|2:22
|Niels Lane misses two point jump shot
|2:20
|Ethan Taylor defensive rebound
|1:55
|Corbin Green misses three point jump shot
|1:53
|Corbin Green offensive rebound
|1:32
|Byron Brown misses two point jump shot
|1:30
|Jyare Davis defensive rebound
|1:08
|+3
|Tyler Houser makes three point jump shot (Niels Lane assists)
|17-26
|0:32
|+2
|Ethan Taylor makes two point driving floating jump shot
|19-26
|0:24
|Fightin Blue Hens 30 second timeout
|0:02
|+3
|Cavan Reilly makes three point jump shot (Jalun Trent assists)
|19-29
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|—
|19:35
|+2
|Beau Becker makes two point jump shot
|21-29
|19:10
|Jalun Trent misses three point jump shot
|19:08
|Jeffrey Mills defensive rebound
|19:01
|+3
|Ethan Taylor makes three point jump shot (Jeffrey Mills assists)
|24-29
|18:36
|+3
|Jyare Davis makes three point jump shot (Christian Ray assists)
|24-32
|18:10
|Jyare Davis shooting foul (Ethan Taylor draws the foul)
|18:10
|+1
|Ethan Taylor makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-32
|18:10
|+1
|Ethan Taylor makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-32
|17:50
|Niels Lane misses three point jump shot
|17:48
|Kellan Boylan defensive rebound
|17:18
|Ethan Taylor misses two point jump shot
|17:16
|Christian Ray defensive rebound
|16:53
|Jyare Davis misses three point jump shot
|16:51
|Beau Becker defensive rebound
|16:38
|+2
|Chase Beasley makes two point layup
|28-32
|16:21
|Chase Beasley blocks Jalun Trent's two point layup
|16:19
|Jyare Davis offensive rebound
|16:19
|Beau Becker shooting foul (Jyare Davis draws the foul)
|16:19
|+1
|Jyare Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-33
|16:19
|+1
|Jyare Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-34
|15:51
|+2
|Ethan Taylor makes two point layup
|30-34
|15:39
|+2
|Jalun Trent makes two point layup
|30-36
|15:23
|+2
|Beau Becker makes two point layup (Kellan Boylan assists)
|32-36
|15:03
|Tyler Houser misses three point jump shot
|15:01
|Ethan Taylor defensive rebound
|14:40
|Ethan Taylor turnover (Christian Ray steals)
|14:32
|+3
|Tyler Houser makes three point jump shot (Cavan Reilly assists)
|32-39
|14:11
|+2
|Ethan Taylor makes two point layup
|34-39
|13:50
|TV timeout
|13:44
|Gerald Drumgoole Jr. misses two point layup
|13:42
|Ethan Taylor defensive rebound
|13:18
|+3
|Jeffrey Mills makes three point jump shot (Beau Becker assists)
|37-39
|12:51
|Ethan Taylor blocks Cavan Reilly's three point jump shot
|12:49
|Kellan Boylan defensive rebound
|12:34
|+2
|Beau Becker makes two point layup (Ethan Taylor assists)
|39-39
|12:23
|Fightin Blue Hens 30 second timeout
|12:23
|TV timeout
|12:15
|Kellan Boylan personal foul
|12:01
|+2
|Jyare Davis makes two point jump shot (Kobe Jerome assists)
|39-41
|11:42
|+2
|Beau Becker makes two point jump shot (Ethan Taylor assists)
|41-41
|11:17
|Beau Becker shooting foul (Jyare Davis draws the foul)
|11:17
|TV timeout
|11:17
|+1
|Jyare Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|41-42
|11:17
|+1
|Jyare Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|41-43
|11:04
|+3
|Ethan Taylor makes three point jump shot (Jeffrey Mills assists)
|44-43
|10:43
|+2
|Gerald Drumgoole Jr. makes two point layup (Niels Lane assists)
|44-45
|10:16
|Byron Brown misses three point jump shot
|10:14
|Falcons offensive rebound
|10:04
|Christian Ray personal foul
|9:57
|Tyler Houser shooting foul (Ethan Taylor draws the foul)
|9:57
|+1
|Ethan Taylor makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|45-45
|9:57
|+1
|Ethan Taylor makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|46-45
|9:36
|+2
|Niels Lane makes two point layup
|46-47
|9:19
|Kellan Boylan turnover (Niels Lane steals)
|9:15
|Kellan Boylan shooting foul (Jalun Trent draws the foul)
|9:15
|Jalun Trent misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:15
|+1
|Jalun Trent makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|46-48
|8:45
|+2
|Corbin Green makes two point jump shot (Jeffrey Mills assists)
|48-48
|8:31
|Tyler Houser misses three point jump shot
|8:29
|Corbin Green defensive rebound
|8:10
|+2
|Byron Brown makes two point layup (Jeffrey Mills assists)
|50-48
|7:54
|Jeffrey Mills personal foul
|7:54
|TV timeout
|7:42
|+3
|Gerald Drumgoole Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jyare Davis assists)
|50-51
|7:09
|Byron Brown misses three point jump shot
|7:07
|Gerald Drumgoole Jr. defensive rebound
|6:51
|Cavan Reilly turnover (bad pass)
|6:28
|Ethan Taylor misses three point jump shot
|6:26
|Jalun Trent defensive rebound
|6:25
|Corbin Green personal foul
|6:07
|Jyare Davis misses two point jump shot
|6:05
|Christian Ray offensive rebound
|6:02
|Kellan Boylan shooting foul (Jyare Davis draws the foul)
|6:02
|+1
|Jyare Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|50-52
|6:02
|Jyare Davis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:02
|Corbin Green defensive rebound
|5:42
|Ethan Taylor turnover (Jalun Trent steals)
|5:40
|Ethan Taylor personal foul (Christian Ray draws the foul)
|5:40
|Christian Ray misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|5:40
|Fightin Blue Hens offensive rebound
|5:22
|+2
|Christian Ray makes two point layup (Gerald Drumgoole Jr. assists)
|50-54
|5:06
|+2
|Kellan Boylan makes two point layup (Corbin Green assists)
|52-54
|4:59
|+2
|Jalun Trent makes two point layup
|52-56
|4:40
|Niels Lane shooting foul (Byron Brown draws the foul)
|4:40
|Byron Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:40
|+1
|Byron Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|53-56
|4:20
|+2
|Christian Ray makes two point layup
|53-58
|3:48
|Kellan Boylan turnover (bad pass)
|3:48
|TV timeout
|3:36
|Jalun Trent misses three point jump shot
|3:34
|Corbin Green defensive rebound
|3:21
|Ethan Taylor misses three point jump shot
|3:19
|Jalun Trent defensive rebound
|2:59
|Corbin Green shooting foul (Jyare Davis draws the foul)
|2:59
|+1
|Jyare Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|53-59
|2:59
|+1
|Jyare Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|53-60
|2:36
|Christian Ray personal foul
|2:36
|Falcons 30 second timeout
|2:15
|Kellan Boylan turnover (Gerald Drumgoole Jr. steals)
|1:44
|+2
|Jalun Trent makes two point layup
|53-62
|1:31
|Beau Becker turnover (bad pass) (Jalun Trent steals)
|1:02
|Gerald Drumgoole Jr. misses two point jump shot
|1:00
|Ethan Taylor defensive rebound
|0:44
|Beau Becker misses three point jump shot
|0:42
|Gerald Drumgoole Jr. defensive rebound
|0:31
|Chase Beasley personal foul (Jalun Trent draws the foul)
|0:31
|+1
|Jalun Trent makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|53-63
|0:31
|+1
|Jalun Trent makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|53-64
|0:19
|+2
|Kellan Boylan makes two point jump shot
|55-64
|0:19
|Niels Lane shooting foul (Kellan Boylan draws the foul)
|0:19
|Kellan Boylan misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:19
|Christian Ray defensive rebound
|0:16
|Jeffrey Mills personal foul (Christian Ray draws the foul)
|0:16
|Christian Ray misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:16
|+1
|Christian Ray makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|55-65
|0:07
|Ethan Taylor misses three point jump shot
|0:05
|Kellan Boylan offensive rebound
|0:04
|Jalun Trent blocks Kellan Boylan's two point layup
|0:02
|Falcons offensive rebound
|0:00
|+2
|Ethan Taylor makes two point layup
|57-65
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|57
|65
|Field Goals
|23-49 (46.9%)
|22-49 (44.9%)
|3-Pointers
|6-21 (28.6%)
|6-18 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|5-7 (71.4%)
|15-20 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|28
|Offensive
|5
|5
|Defensive
|18
|20
|Team
|5
|3
|Assists
|14
|12
|Steals
|2
|8
|Blocks
|5
|2
|Turnovers
|11
|6
|Fouls
|14
|10
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|46.9
|FG%
|44.9
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Taylor
|26
|4
|3
|9/20
|4/11
|4/4
|2
|40
|0
|1
|3
|0
|4
|B. Becker
|10
|4
|2
|5/8
|0/3
|0/0
|3
|27
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|J. Mills
|6
|3
|5
|2/5
|2/3
|0/0
|3
|36
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|K. Boylan
|6
|5
|1
|3/5
|0/1
|0/1
|3
|40
|0
|1
|6
|1
|4
|C. Beasley
|2
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|20
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Brown
|5
|2
|0
|2/6
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|24
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|C. Green
|2
|4
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|L. Moerman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Petraitis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Sarblah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gatete
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Gilles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Kearney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Brady
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Ruggles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Celichowski
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Gorman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|57
|23
|14
|23/49
|6/21
|5/7
|14
|200
|2
|5
|11
|5
|18
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Houser
|11
|2
|0
|4/7
|3/5
|0/0
|2
|18
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|G. Drumgoole Jr.
|8
|2
|1
|3/6
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|23
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|W. Peterson Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Jerome
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|O. Ogunbo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Emory
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Moss
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Baffone
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Bethea
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|25
|12
|22/49
|6/18
|15/20
|10
|200
|8
|2
|6
|5
|20