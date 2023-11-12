Hyatt, Omoruyi, late free throws help Rutgers turn back Bryant 66-57
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) Aundre Hyatt scored 19 points, Clifford Omoruyi had a double-double and Rutgers held off Bryant 66-57 on Sunday.
The Scarlet Knights made 5 of 6 free throws in the last minute while the Bulldogs missed their last three shots.
Omoruyi had 13 points and 15 rebounds and Derek Simpson had 12 points, going 8 of 8 from the foul line.
Rutgers (2-1) went 19 of 23 from the line in the second half, 13 of 14 in the final five minutes and finished 24 of 34. The Scarlet Knights went 4 of 22 from 3-point range and shot 31% overall but had a 51-34 rebounding advantage, including 19-6 on the offensive end.
Bryant (1-2) was just 4 of 6 from the line in the second half, 7 of 11 for the game. Rafael Pinzon scored 17 points, making three 3s, half the Bulldogs' total. Connor Withers added 11 points and Sherif Gross-Bullock had 10 with nine boards.
Rutgers never led by more than nine and when Pinzon and Withers hit back-to-back 3s the Bulldogs led 44-41 with 12:55 to play. The Scarlet Knights scored the next eight but after an Omoruyi dunk at the 7:29 mark they didn't make another field goal until his layup at 1:55.
Bryant went 3 of 7 in the last eight minutes and committed four turnovers.
Both teams struggled to get an offensive rhythm in the first half with the Scarlet Knights taking a 29-25 lead. Both teams shot 37% and were a combined 4 of 25 from 3-point range.
Bryant's only lead was 19-18 but Rutgers never led by more than six in the first half. The only time the Scarlet Knights made consecutive baskets was on their last two shots, when Gavin Griffiths hit a 3 to make it 29-23.
Rutgers is home against Georgetown on Wednesday and Bryant goes to Boston College on Thursday.
-- Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here --- AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Daniel Rivera vs. Clifford Omoruyi (Aundre Hyatt gains possession)
|19:46
|+3
|Noah Fernandes makes three point jump shot (Clifford Omoruyi assists)
|0-3
|19:23
|Sherif Gross-Bullock turnover (Aundre Hyatt steals)
|19:17
|Noah Fernandes misses three point jump shot
|19:15
|Clifford Omoruyi offensive rebound
|19:05
|Clifford Omoruyi turnover (Connor Withers steals)
|18:55
|Tyler Brelsford misses three point jump shot
|18:53
|Aundre Hyatt defensive rebound
|18:37
|+2
|Aundre Hyatt makes two point jump shot
|0-5
|18:25
|Daniel Rivera misses two point layup
|18:23
|Noah Fernandes defensive rebound
|18:11
|Austin Williams misses three point jump shot
|18:09
|Austin Williams offensive rebound
|17:59
|Austin Williams turnover (Tyler Brelsford steals)
|17:51
|+2
|Tyler Brelsford makes two point layup
|2-5
|17:44
|+2
|Austin Williams makes two point layup (Antwone Woolfolk assists)
|2-7
|17:31
|Austin Williams personal foul
|17:21
|Clifford Omoruyi personal foul (Sherif Gross-Bullock draws the foul)
|17:09
|Clifford Omoruyi personal foul
|17:04
|+2
|Sherif Gross-Bullock makes two point layup (Earl Timberlake assists)
|4-7
|16:40
|Antwone Woolfolk misses two point jump shot
|16:38
|Daniel Rivera defensive rebound
|16:29
|Connor Withers misses three point jump shot
|16:27
|Noah Fernandes defensive rebound
|16:19
|Noah Fernandes turnover (Tyler Brelsford steals)
|16:09
|Sherif Gross-Bullock misses two point layup
|16:09
|Austin Williams defensive rebound
|16:09
|Aundre Hyatt misses three point jump shot
|16:07
|Scarlet Knights offensive rebound
|16:05
|Earl Timberlake personal foul
|16:05
|+2
|Jamichael Davis makes two point jump shot (Derek Simpson assists)
|4-9
|15:54
|Connor Withers offensive foul
|15:54
|Connor Withers turnover (offensive foul)
|15:54
|TV timeout
|15:41
|Daniel Rivera blocks Oskar Palmquist's two point jump shot
|15:39
|Sherif Gross-Bullock defensive rebound
|15:22
|+3
|Connor Withers makes three point jump shot (Earl Timberlake assists)
|7-9
|15:08
|Jamichael Davis misses two point jump shot
|15:06
|Daniel Rivera defensive rebound
|14:57
|Rafael Pinzon misses three point jump shot
|14:55
|Antwone Woolfolk defensive rebound
|14:43
|Sherif Gross-Bullock blocks Derek Simpson's two point layup
|14:41
|Daniel Rivera defensive rebound
|14:35
|+2
|Connor Withers makes two point layup (Earl Timberlake assists)
|9-9
|14:12
|Daniel Rivera shooting foul (Antwone Woolfolk draws the foul)
|14:12
|Antwone Woolfolk misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:12
|+1
|Antwone Woolfolk makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|9-10
|13:54
|Sherif Gross-Bullock misses three point jump shot
|13:52
|Scarlet Knights defensive rebound
|13:44
|Jamichael Davis turnover (Rafael Pinzon steals)
|13:22
|Miles Latimer turnover
|13:07
|Gavin Griffiths misses three point jump shot
|13:05
|Earl Timberlake defensive rebound
|12:42
|Miles Latimer misses three point jump shot
|12:40
|Aundre Hyatt defensive rebound
|12:35
|Aundre Hyatt misses three point jump shot
|12:33
|Rafael Pinzon defensive rebound
|12:33
|Rafael Pinzon misses two point jump shot
|12:31
|Oskar Palmquist defensive rebound
|12:20
|Rafael Pinzon personal foul
|12:08
|Jamichael Davis misses three point jump shot
|12:06
|Connor Withers defensive rebound
|12:00
|Sherif Gross-Bullock misses three point jump shot
|11:58
|Aundre Hyatt defensive rebound
|11:44
|Earl Timberlake shooting foul (Aundre Hyatt draws the foul)
|11:44
|TV timeout
|11:44
|+1
|Aundre Hyatt makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|9-11
|11:44
|+1
|Aundre Hyatt makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|9-12
|11:27
|Daniel Rivera offensive foul
|11:27
|Daniel Rivera turnover (offensive foul)
|10:57
|Derek Simpson misses two point jump shot
|10:55
|Sherif Gross-Bullock defensive rebound
|10:49
|Rafael Pinzon misses three point jump shot
|10:48
|Connor Withers offensive rebound
|10:48
|+2
|Connor Withers makes two point layup
|11-12
|10:48
|Derek Simpson shooting foul (Connor Withers draws the foul)
|10:41
|+1
|Connor Withers makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|12-12
|10:34
|+2
|Antwone Woolfolk makes two point layup (Aundre Hyatt assists)
|12-14
|10:34
|Sherif Gross-Bullock shooting foul (Antwone Woolfolk draws the foul)
|10:31
|+1
|Antwone Woolfolk makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|12-15
|10:30
|Aundre Hyatt personal foul
|10:05
|Tyler Brelsford misses three point jump shot
|10:03
|Aundre Hyatt defensive rebound
|9:54
|Gavin Griffiths misses three point jump shot
|9:52
|Antwone Woolfolk offensive rebound
|9:39
|Miles Latimer shooting foul (Aundre Hyatt draws the foul)
|9:39
|Aundre Hyatt misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:39
|+1
|Aundre Hyatt makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-16
|9:22
|Aundre Hyatt blocks Miles Latimer's three point jump shot
|9:20
|Connor Withers offensive rebound
|9:09
|Sherif Gross-Bullock misses three point jump shot
|9:07
|Tyler Brelsford offensive rebound
|8:56
|+2
|Miles Latimer makes two point layup (Rafael Pinzon assists)
|14-16
|8:43
|Aundre Hyatt turnover (Rafael Pinzon steals)
|8:35
|+2
|Rafael Pinzon makes two point layup
|16-16
|8:34
|Scarlet Knights 30 second timeout
|8:19
|Gavin Griffiths misses three point jump shot
|8:17
|Aundre Hyatt offensive rebound
|8:10
|+2
|Aundre Hyatt makes two point layup
|16-18
|7:42
|+2
|Daniel Rivera makes two point layup
|18-18
|6:56
|Noah Fernandes misses two point jump shot
|6:54
|Daniel Rivera defensive rebound
|6:43
|Connor Withers misses three point jump shot
|6:41
|Gavin Griffiths defensive rebound
|6:40
|Austin Williams turnover (Daniel Rivera steals)
|6:40
|Noah Fernandes personal foul
|6:40
|TV timeout
|6:40
|Earl Timberlake misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:40
|+1
|Earl Timberlake makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-18
|6:12
|+2
|Derek Simpson makes two point jump shot
|19-20
|5:53
|Daniel Rivera turnover (Aundre Hyatt steals)
|5:45
|Jamichael Davis misses two point layup
|5:43
|Clifford Omoruyi offensive rebound
|5:38
|Aundre Hyatt misses three point jump shot
|5:38
|Jamichael Davis offensive rebound
|5:38
|Sherif Gross-Bullock personal foul (Jamichael Davis draws the foul)
|5:38
|Jamichael Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|5:38
|Earl Timberlake defensive rebound
|5:05
|Sherif Gross-Bullock turnover (Jamichael Davis steals)
|4:59
|+2
|Derek Simpson makes two point layup (Jamichael Davis assists)
|19-22
|4:45
|Austin Williams shooting foul (Daniel Rivera draws the foul)
|4:45
|Daniel Rivera misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:45
|+1
|Daniel Rivera makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-22
|4:05
|Gavin Griffiths misses three point jump shot
|4:03
|Aundre Hyatt offensive rebound
|3:57
|Aundre Hyatt turnover (Miles Latimer steals)
|3:57
|TV timeout
|3:49
|Bulldogs turnover
|3:30
|+2
|Clifford Omoruyi makes two point dunk (Derek Simpson assists)
|20-24
|3:11
|+3
|Sherif Gross-Bullock makes three point jump shot
|23-24
|2:50
|Gavin Griffiths misses two point layup
|2:48
|Earl Timberlake defensive rebound
|2:33
|Earl Timberlake misses two point layup
|2:31
|Jamichael Davis defensive rebound
|2:25
|Jamichael Davis misses two point layup
|2:23
|Sherif Gross-Bullock defensive rebound
|2:18
|Sherif Gross-Bullock misses two point layup
|2:16
|Jamichael Davis defensive rebound
|2:13
|+2
|Aundre Hyatt makes two point layup
|23-26
|2:13
|Miles Latimer shooting foul (Aundre Hyatt draws the foul)
|2:13
|Aundre Hyatt misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:13
|Connor Withers defensive rebound
|1:41
|Daniel Rivera misses two point jump shot
|1:39
|Noah Fernandes defensive rebound
|1:29
|+3
|Gavin Griffiths makes three point jump shot (Noah Fernandes assists)
|23-29
|1:27
|Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|0:57
|Bulldogs turnover
|0:47
|Earl Timberlake shooting foul (Antwone Woolfolk draws the foul)
|0:47
|Antwone Woolfolk misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:47
|Antwone Woolfolk misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:47
|Sherif Gross-Bullock defensive rebound
|0:33
|+2
|Daniel Rivera makes two point layup (Rafael Pinzon assists)
|25-29
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:50
|Antwone Woolfolk personal foul
|19:33
|+3
|Rafael Pinzon makes three point jump shot
|28-29
|19:20
|Sherif Gross-Bullock blocks Austin Williams's two point layup
|19:18
|Clifford Omoruyi offensive rebound
|19:03
|+2
|Clifford Omoruyi makes two point dunk
|28-31
|19:00
|Connor Withers misses three point jump shot
|18:58
|Clifford Omoruyi defensive rebound
|18:37
|+2
|Clifford Omoruyi makes two point layup (Aundre Hyatt assists)
|28-33
|18:30
|Sherif Gross-Bullock misses two point jump shot
|18:28
|Scarlet Knights defensive rebound
|18:21
|Antwone Woolfolk turnover (Connor Withers steals)
|18:09
|Rafael Pinzon misses two point jump shot
|18:07
|Noah Fernandes defensive rebound
|18:00
|+3
|Aundre Hyatt makes three point jump shot (Noah Fernandes assists)
|28-36
|18:00
|Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|18:00
|TV timeout
|17:50
|Bulldogs turnover
|17:37
|Clifford Omoruyi misses two point jump shot
|17:35
|Sherif Gross-Bullock defensive rebound
|17:26
|+2
|Rafael Pinzon makes two point jump shot
|30-36
|17:10
|Clifford Omoruyi misses two point jump shot
|17:08
|Austin Williams offensive rebound
|16:54
|Noah Fernandes misses three point jump shot
|16:52
|Clifford Omoruyi offensive rebound
|16:50
|Clifford Omoruyi misses two point jump shot
|16:50
|Connor Withers defensive rebound
|16:50
|Noah Fernandes blocks Sherif Gross-Bullock's two point layup
|16:50
|Austin Williams defensive rebound
|16:50
|Connor Withers shooting foul (Clifford Omoruyi draws the foul)
|16:40
|+1
|Clifford Omoruyi makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-37
|16:34
|+1
|Clifford Omoruyi makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-38
|16:19
|+2
|Sherif Gross-Bullock makes two point layup (Rafael Pinzon assists)
|32-38
|16:19
|Rafael Pinzon shooting foul (Antwone Woolfolk draws the foul)
|16:19
|Antwone Woolfolk misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:11
|+1
|Antwone Woolfolk makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-39
|15:57
|+2
|Rafael Pinzon makes two point jump shot
|34-39
|15:33
|Connor Withers blocks Noah Fernandes's two point layup
|15:33
|Earl Timberlake defensive rebound
|15:33
|Clifford Omoruyi personal foul
|15:33
|TV timeout
|15:10
|+2
|Miles Latimer makes two point layup
|36-39
|14:57
|Sherif Gross-Bullock personal foul
|14:53
|+2
|Antwone Woolfolk makes two point layup (Derek Simpson assists)
|36-41
|14:41
|Earl Timberlake misses two point jump shot
|14:39
|Bulldogs offensive rebound
|14:33
|Sherif Gross-Bullock misses two point layup
|14:31
|Derek Simpson defensive rebound
|14:24
|Gavin Griffiths misses three point jump shot
|14:22
|Miles Latimer defensive rebound
|14:11
|+2
|Rafael Pinzon makes two point jump shot
|38-41
|13:59
|Gavin Griffiths turnover (Rafael Pinzon steals)
|13:59
|Oskar Palmquist personal foul
|13:47
|Gavin Griffiths blocks Sherif Gross-Bullock's two point layup
|13:45
|Noah Fernandes defensive rebound
|13:16
|Gavin Griffiths misses three point jump shot
|13:16
|Rafael Pinzon defensive rebound
|13:16
|+3
|Rafael Pinzon makes three point jump shot (Sherif Gross-Bullock assists)
|41-41
|13:16
|Scarlet Knights 30 second timeout
|13:06
|Jamichael Davis misses two point layup
|13:04
|Rafael Pinzon defensive rebound
|12:56
|+3
|Connor Withers makes three point jump shot (Earl Timberlake assists)
|44-41
|12:34
|Miles Latimer personal foul
|12:29
|Aundre Hyatt misses three point jump shot
|12:27
|Sherif Gross-Bullock defensive rebound
|12:17
|Rafael Pinzon misses two point jump shot
|12:15
|Aundre Hyatt defensive rebound
|12:03
|Aundre Hyatt misses two point layup
|12:01
|Aundre Hyatt offensive rebound
|11:57
|Derek Simpson turnover (Sherif Gross-Bullock steals)
|11:49
|Sherif Gross-Bullock misses two point layup
|11:47
|Gavin Griffiths defensive rebound
|11:40
|Gavin Griffiths turnover (Rafael Pinzon steals)
|11:19
|Earl Timberlake misses three point jump shot
|11:17
|Gavin Griffiths defensive rebound
|11:10
|Derek Simpson misses two point jump shot
|11:08
|Clifford Omoruyi offensive rebound
|11:07
|TV timeout
|11:00
|Gavin Griffiths misses three point jump shot
|11:00
|Clifford Omoruyi offensive rebound
|11:00
|Jamichael Davis misses three point jump shot
|10:58
|Gavin Griffiths offensive rebound
|10:45
|+2
|Gavin Griffiths makes two point layup
|44-43
|10:35
|Rafael Pinzon misses two point jump shot
|10:33
|Scarlet Knights defensive rebound
|10:21
|+3
|Aundre Hyatt makes three point jump shot (Derek Simpson assists)
|44-46
|10:00
|Sherif Gross-Bullock turnover (Jamichael Davis steals)
|9:52
|Earl Timberlake blocks Derek Simpson's two point layup
|9:50
|Sherif Gross-Bullock defensive rebound
|9:29
|Miles Latimer misses three point jump shot
|9:27
|Scarlet Knights defensive rebound
|9:18
|Earl Timberlake shooting foul
|9:18
|+1
|Derek Simpson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|44-47
|9:18
|+1
|Derek Simpson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|44-48
|9:00
|Derek Simpson personal foul
|8:49
|Derek Simpson personal foul
|8:32
|Aundre Hyatt blocks Daniel Rivera's two point layup
|8:30
|Jamichael Davis defensive rebound
|8:29
|Rafael Pinzon shooting foul (Jamichael Davis draws the foul)
|8:20
|+1
|Jamichael Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|44-49
|8:12
|Jamichael Davis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:12
|Daniel Rivera defensive rebound
|7:59
|+3
|Rafael Pinzon makes three point jump shot (Daniel Rivera assists)
|47-49
|7:45
|Aundre Hyatt misses two point jump shot
|7:43
|Clifford Omoruyi offensive rebound
|7:23
|+2
|Clifford Omoruyi makes two point dunk
|47-51
|7:12
|Miles Latimer misses two point layup
|7:10
|Daniel Rivera offensive rebound
|6:57
|Daniel Rivera misses two point layup
|6:55
|Daniel Rivera offensive rebound
|6:51
|+2
|Daniel Rivera makes two point layup
|49-51
|6:51
|Gavin Griffiths turnover
|6:51
|TV timeout
|6:35
|Tyler Brelsford turnover
|6:20
|Aundre Hyatt misses three point jump shot
|6:18
|Sherif Gross-Bullock defensive rebound
|5:59
|Rafael Pinzon misses two point jump shot
|5:57
|Scarlet Knights defensive rebound
|5:31
|Jamichael Davis misses two point layup
|5:29
|Rafael Pinzon defensive rebound
|5:12
|Daniel Rivera misses two point layup
|5:10
|Clifford Omoruyi defensive rebound
|5:07
|Derek Simpson misses two point jump shot
|5:05
|Derek Simpson offensive rebound
|5:03
|Connor Withers personal foul (Derek Simpson draws the foul)
|5:03
|+1
|Derek Simpson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|49-52
|5:03
|+1
|Derek Simpson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|49-53
|4:49
|Rafael Pinzon turnover (Derek Simpson steals)
|4:41
|Aundre Hyatt misses three point jump shot
|4:39
|Sherif Gross-Bullock defensive rebound
|4:22
|Sherif Gross-Bullock turnover (Gavin Griffiths steals)
|4:15
|TV timeout
|4:15
|Tyler Brelsford personal foul
|4:15
|+1
|Derek Simpson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|49-54
|4:15
|+1
|Derek Simpson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|49-55
|3:59
|Earl Timberlake blocks Gavin Griffiths's two point jump shot
|3:57
|Earl Timberlake defensive rebound
|3:51
|Clifford Omoruyi shooting foul (Earl Timberlake draws the foul)
|3:51
|+1
|Earl Timberlake makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|50-55
|3:51
|Earl Timberlake misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:51
|Clifford Omoruyi defensive rebound
|3:41
|Daniel Rivera personal foul (Clifford Omoruyi draws the foul)
|3:41
|Clifford Omoruyi misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|3:41
|Scarlet Knights offensive rebound
|3:39
|Rafael Pinzon personal foul (Aundre Hyatt draws the foul)
|3:39
|+1
|Aundre Hyatt makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|50-56
|3:39
|+1
|Aundre Hyatt makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|50-57
|3:26
|Noah Fernandes personal foul (Sherif Gross-Bullock draws the foul)
|3:26
|+1
|Sherif Gross-Bullock makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|51-57
|3:26
|Sherif Gross-Bullock misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:26
|Clifford Omoruyi defensive rebound
|2:57
|Earl Timberlake blocks Aundre Hyatt's two point jump shot
|2:55
|Earl Timberlake defensive rebound
|2:46
|+2
|Earl Timberlake makes two point jump shot
|53-57
|2:42
|Scarlet Knights 30 second timeout
|2:28
|Derek Simpson turnover (Sherif Gross-Bullock steals)
|2:16
|+2
|Daniel Rivera makes two point jump shot
|55-57
|2:02
|Derek Simpson misses two point layup
|2:00
|Clifford Omoruyi offensive rebound
|1:50
|+2
|Clifford Omoruyi makes two point layup
|55-59
|1:38
|Sherif Gross-Bullock turnover (Derek Simpson steals)
|1:34
|Daniel Rivera personal foul
|1:34
|+1
|Derek Simpson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|55-60
|1:34
|+1
|Derek Simpson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|55-61
|1:31
|Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|1:14
|Derek Simpson personal foul
|1:14
|+1
|Sherif Gross-Bullock makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|56-61
|1:14
|+1
|Sherif Gross-Bullock makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|57-61
|0:50
|Sherif Gross-Bullock personal foul (Aundre Hyatt draws the foul)
|0:50
|+1
|Aundre Hyatt makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|57-62
|0:50
|+1
|Aundre Hyatt makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|57-63
|0:34
|Sherif Gross-Bullock misses three point jump shot
|0:32
|Clifford Omoruyi defensive rebound
|0:31
|Daniel Rivera personal foul
|0:31
|Clifford Omoruyi misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:31
|+1
|Clifford Omoruyi makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|57-64
|0:21
|Sherif Gross-Bullock misses three point jump shot
|0:19
|Clifford Omoruyi defensive rebound
|0:13
|Sherif Gross-Bullock personal foul
|0:13
|+1
|Jamichael Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|57-65
|0:13
|+1
|Jamichael Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|57-66
|0:08
|Rafael Pinzon misses three point jump shot
|0:06
|Clifford Omoruyi defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Clifford Omoruyi defensive rebound
|0:06
|Rafael Pinzon misses three point jump shot
|0:08
|+ 1
|Jamichael Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:13
|+ 1
|Jamichael Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:13
|Sherif Gross-Bullock personal foul
|0:13
|Clifford Omoruyi defensive rebound
|0:19
|Sherif Gross-Bullock misses three point jump shot
|0:21
|+ 1
|Clifford Omoruyi makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:31
|Clifford Omoruyi misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:31
|Daniel Rivera personal foul
|0:31
|Clifford Omoruyi defensive rebound
|0:32
|Team Stats
|Points
|57
|66
|Field Goals
|22-59 (37.3%)
|19-61 (31.1%)
|3-Pointers
|6-23 (26.1%)
|4-22 (18.2%)
|Free Throws
|7-11 (63.6%)
|24-34 (70.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|51
|Offensive
|5
|17
|Defensive
|28
|28
|Team
|1
|6
|Assists
|9
|11
|Steals
|12
|7
|Blocks
|7
|4
|Turnovers
|11
|13
|Fouls
|25
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|37.3
|FG%
|31.1
|
|
|26.1
|3PT FG%
|18.2
|
|
|63.6
|FT%
|70.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Withers
|11
|5
|0
|4/7
|2/5
|1/1
|3
|34
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|S. Gross-Bullock
|10
|9
|1
|3/15
|1/6
|3/4
|5
|38
|2
|2
|5
|0
|9
|D. Rivera
|9
|7
|1
|4/9
|0/0
|1/2
|5
|30
|1
|1
|2
|2
|5
|E. Timberlake
|4
|6
|4
|1/4
|0/1
|2/4
|4
|29
|0
|3
|0
|0
|6
|T. Brelsford
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|22
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Withers
|11
|5
|0
|4/7
|2/5
|1/1
|3
|34
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|S. Gross-Bullock
|10
|9
|1
|3/15
|1/6
|3/4
|5
|38
|2
|2
|5
|0
|9
|D. Rivera
|9
|7
|1
|4/9
|0/0
|1/2
|5
|30
|1
|1
|2
|2
|5
|E. Timberlake
|4
|6
|4
|1/4
|0/1
|2/4
|4
|29
|0
|3
|0
|0
|6
|T. Brelsford
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|22
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Pinzon
|17
|4
|3
|7/15
|3/6
|0/0
|4
|28
|4
|0
|1
|0
|4
|M. Latimer
|4
|1
|0
|2/6
|0/3
|0/0
|3
|19
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Ozabor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Rochelle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Shannon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Mitchell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Cantwell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Arukhe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Cramer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Edert
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Kiggins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Ferreira
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|57
|33
|9
|22/59
|6/23
|7/11
|25
|200
|12
|7
|11
|5
|28
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Hyatt
|19
|8
|2
|5/14
|2/8
|7/9
|1
|36
|2
|2
|2
|3
|5
|C. Omoruyi
|13
|15
|1
|5/8
|0/0
|3/5
|4
|27
|0
|0
|1
|8
|7
|A. Woolfolk
|7
|2
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|3/7
|1
|17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|N. Fernandes
|3
|5
|2
|1/5
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|23
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5
|A. Williams
|2
|4
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|14
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Hyatt
|19
|8
|2
|5/14
|2/8
|7/9
|1
|36
|2
|2
|2
|3
|5
|C. Omoruyi
|13
|15
|1
|5/8
|0/0
|3/5
|4
|27
|0
|0
|1
|8
|7
|A. Woolfolk
|7
|2
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|3/7
|1
|17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|N. Fernandes
|3
|5
|2
|1/5
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|23
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5
|A. Williams
|2
|4
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|14
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Simpson
|12
|2
|4
|2/8
|0/0
|8/8
|4
|27
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|G. Griffiths
|5
|4
|0
|2/11
|1/8
|0/0
|0
|29
|1
|1
|3
|1
|3
|J. Davis
|5
|4
|1
|1/8
|0/2
|3/5
|0
|18
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|O. Palmquist
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Terry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Chol
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Vessey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Morales
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Ogbole
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Hayn
|-
|-
|-