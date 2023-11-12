Viktor Lakhim scores 23 with 11 rebounds to lead Cincinnati past Eastern Washington 85-73
CINCINNATI (AP) Viktor Lakhin scored a career-high 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Cincinnati to an 85-73 win over Eastern Washington on Sunday.
The 6-foot-11 junior from Russia was 9-of-12 shooting with two 3-pointers with 18 points coming in the second half.
The Bearcats were up 11 when Cedric Coward scored eight straight Eagle points and LeJuan Watts cut it to 49-45 with 12:42 to go. The Eagles missed their next five shots and Cincinnati went on a 13-2 run with four free throws and consecutive layups by Lakhin making it 62-47.
Eastern Washington cut the deficit to 70-62 with five minutes left but Day Day Thomas answered with a layup, Lakhin followed with a 3 and the lead remained in double figures the rest of the way.
Jizzle James scored 13 points, Thomas and Simas Lukosius both added 11 and Johnny Newman III had 10 for the Bearcats (3-0).
Coward scored 21 for the Eagles (0-3) and Jones had 16.
Cincinnati led 38-30 at the half, boosted by 4-for-6 shooting behind the arc to 2 of 11 for Eastern Washington.
Newman III and Dan Skillings Jr. hit 3-pointers in an early 14-0 Cincinnati run that made it 18-7 as the Eagles were going through an 0 for 9 slump. But EWU found its shooting eye and while making eight-straight shots got as close as two on a Watts layup that made it 26-24.
James scored seven-straight Cincinnati points and Newman closed out the half with a 3 to boost the lead back to eight.
Cincinnati continues its five-game homestand against Northern Kentucky on Sunday. After playing at Utah, Mississippi and Cincinnati in the season's first week, Eastern Washington goes to Stanford on Sunday before playing its first game at home.
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Ethan Price vs. Viktor Lakhin (Eagles gains possession)
|19:43
|+2
|Ethan Price makes two point jump shot
|2-0
|19:28
|+2
|Viktor Lakhin makes two point hook shot
|2-2
|19:18
|Ody Oguama personal foul (Casey Jones draws the foul)
|19:11
|Cedric Coward misses two point jump shot
|19:09
|Dan Skillings Jr. defensive rebound
|18:53
|Casey Jones personal foul
|18:49
|Ethan Price blocks Viktor Lakhin's two point jump shot
|18:47
|Viktor Lakhin offensive rebound
|18:35
|+2
|Viktor Lakhin makes two point layup
|2-4
|18:28
|+2
|Cedric Coward makes two point layup (Ethan Price assists)
|4-4
|18:17
|Day Day Thomas misses two point jump shot
|18:15
|Ellis Magnuson defensive rebound
|18:01
|Ethan Price misses three point jump shot
|17:59
|Dan Skillings Jr. defensive rebound
|17:49
|CJ Fredrick misses two point jump shot
|17:47
|Ethan Price defensive rebound
|17:34
|CJ Fredrick shooting foul (Ellis Magnuson draws the foul)
|17:34
|Ellis Magnuson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:34
|+1
|Ellis Magnuson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|5-4
|17:19
|Ethan Price personal foul (Day Day Thomas draws the foul)
|17:10
|Dan Skillings Jr. misses two point layup
|17:08
|Jake Kyman defensive rebound
|16:58
|Ellis Magnuson turnover (bad pass)
|16:48
|Day Day Thomas turnover (lost ball) (Ellis Magnuson steals)
|16:40
|Casey Jones misses two point layup
|16:38
|Dan Skillings Jr. defensive rebound
|16:32
|Day Day Thomas misses two point layup
|16:30
|Ellis Magnuson defensive rebound
|16:24
|+2
|Casey Jones makes two point layup (Ellis Magnuson assists)
|7-4
|16:11
|Cedric Coward shooting foul (Viktor Lakhin draws the foul)
|16:11
|+1
|Viktor Lakhin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|7-5
|16:11
|+1
|Viktor Lakhin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7-6
|15:59
|Casey Jones misses two point dunk
|15:57
|Simas Lukosius defensive rebound
|15:51
|+3
|John Newman III makes three point jump shot (Day Day Thomas assists)
|7-9
|15:37
|Jake Kyman misses three point jump shot
|15:35
|John Newman III defensive rebound
|15:24
|+2
|Simas Lukosius makes two point layup
|7-11
|15:07
|Dane Erikstrup misses three point jump shot
|15:05
|Day Day Thomas defensive rebound
|14:57
|Dane Erikstrup personal foul
|14:57
|TV timeout
|14:37
|Ody Oguama misses two point hook shot
|14:35
|Andre Mulibea defensive rebound
|14:18
|Cedric Coward misses three point jump shot
|14:16
|Dan Skillings Jr. defensive rebound
|14:07
|+3
|Dan Skillings Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jizzle James assists)
|7-14
|13:45
|Casey Jones misses two point layup
|13:43
|Ody Oguama defensive rebound
|13:37
|Dan Skillings Jr. misses three point jump shot
|13:35
|Cedric Coward defensive rebound
|13:23
|Dane Erikstrup misses two point layup
|13:21
|Ody Oguama defensive rebound
|13:07
|Simas Lukosius misses three point jump shot
|13:05
|Cedric Coward defensive rebound
|12:37
|Dane Erikstrup misses three point jump shot
|12:35
|Bearcats defensive rebound
|12:22
|+2
|Simas Lukosius makes two point jump shot
|7-16
|12:01
|Jizzle James personal foul (Dane Erikstrup draws the foul)
|11:44
|Dane Erikstrup misses two point hook shot
|11:42
|Ody Oguama defensive rebound
|11:32
|+2
|Jizzle James makes two point hook shot
|7-18
|11:10
|Ellis Magnuson turnover (bad pass) (Ody Oguama steals)
|10:55
|Andre Mulibea personal foul (Simas Lukosius draws the foul)
|10:55
|TV timeout
|10:40
|Simas Lukosius turnover (lost ball)
|10:24
|Cedric Coward turnover (lost ball) (Josh Reed steals)
|10:15
|CJ Fredrick turnover (bad pass) (Cedric Coward steals)
|10:04
|Sebastian Hartmann misses three point jump shot
|10:02
|Eagles offensive rebound
|10:01
|Josh Reed personal foul (Eagles draws the foul)
|9:49
|CJ Fredrick personal foul (Casey Jones draws the foul)
|9:37
|Viktor Lakhin shooting foul (Casey Jones draws the foul)
|9:37
|+1
|Casey Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|8-18
|9:37
|+1
|Casey Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|9-18
|9:23
|Dan Skillings Jr. misses two point jump shot
|9:21
|Sebastian Hartmann defensive rebound
|8:57
|+3
|Cedric Coward makes three point jump shot (Jake Kyman assists)
|12-18
|8:28
|Ethan Price blocks Day Day Thomas's two point layup
|8:26
|Viktor Lakhin offensive rebound
|8:21
|+2
|Viktor Lakhin makes two point layup
|12-20
|8:02
|Cedric Coward misses three point jump shot
|8:00
|Day Day Thomas defensive rebound
|7:57
|Cedric Coward personal foul (Dan Skillings Jr. draws the foul)
|7:57
|TV timeout
|7:45
|Dan Skillings Jr. misses two point layup
|7:43
|Viktor Lakhin offensive rebound
|7:42
|Ethan Price shooting foul (Viktor Lakhin draws the foul)
|7:42
|Viktor Lakhin misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:42
|Viktor Lakhin misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:42
|Jake Kyman defensive rebound
|7:14
|Jake Kyman misses two point jump shot
|7:12
|Casey Jones offensive rebound
|7:06
|+2
|Ethan Price makes two point layup (Casey Jones assists)
|14-20
|6:42
|+2
|Dan Skillings Jr. makes two point layup (Simas Lukosius assists)
|14-22
|6:20
|Ethan Price turnover (bad pass) (John Newman III steals)
|6:08
|Dan Skillings Jr. misses two point layup
|6:06
|Ethan Price defensive rebound
|5:58
|+2
|Andre Mulibea makes two point layup
|16-22
|5:37
|Simas Lukosius misses two point layup
|5:35
|Andre Mulibea defensive rebound
|5:16
|+3
|Andre Mulibea makes three point jump shot (Mason Williams assists)
|19-22
|4:52
|Viktor Lakhin misses two point hook shot
|4:50
|Casey Jones defensive rebound
|4:39
|Casey Jones turnover (bad pass) (Dan Skillings Jr. steals)
|4:34
|Casey Jones shooting foul (Day Day Thomas draws the foul)
|4:34
|+1
|Day Day Thomas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-23
|4:34
|+1
|Day Day Thomas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-24
|4:25
|+2
|LeJuan Watts makes two point alley-oop dunk (Jake Kyman assists)
|21-24
|4:16
|+2
|Dan Skillings Jr. makes two point layup (John Newman III assists)
|21-26
|4:01
|John Newman III shooting foul (Andre Mulibea draws the foul)
|4:01
|Andre Mulibea misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:01
|+1
|Andre Mulibea makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-26
|3:59
|Jake Kyman personal foul (Jizzle James draws the foul)
|3:59
|TV timeout
|3:59
|Jizzle James misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|3:59
|Mason Williams defensive rebound
|3:48
|Mason Williams turnover (traveling)
|3:31
|Dan Skillings Jr. misses two point jump shot
|3:29
|Eagles defensive rebound
|3:00
|+2
|LeJuan Watts makes two point layup
|24-26
|2:32
|+2
|Simas Lukosius makes two point jump shot
|24-28
|2:22
|Jake Kyman turnover (bad pass) (Dan Skillings Jr. steals)
|2:10
|+2
|Jizzle James makes two point layup
|24-30
|2:01
|+2
|LeJuan Watts makes two point layup (Cedric Coward assists)
|26-30
|1:44
|Cedric Coward shooting foul (Jizzle James draws the foul)
|1:44
|+1
|Jizzle James makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-31
|1:44
|+1
|Jizzle James makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-32
|1:16
|+2
|Jake Kyman makes two point jump shot
|28-32
|1:04
|+3
|Jizzle James makes three point jump shot
|28-35
|0:51
|+2
|Dane Erikstrup makes two point layup
|30-35
|0:42
|+3
|John Newman III makes three point jump shot (Simas Lukosius assists)
|30-38
|0:24
|Dane Erikstrup misses three point jump shot
|0:23
|Eagles offensive rebound
|0:23
|Eagles 30 second timeout
|0:14
|Dane Erikstrup misses three point jump shot
|0:12
|Dan Skillings Jr. defensive rebound
|0:07
|Bearcats 30 second timeout
|0:03
|Day Day Thomas misses two point dunk
|0:01
|Andre Mulibea defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:43
|Jake Kyman shooting foul (Ody Oguama draws the foul)
|19:43
|+1
|Ody Oguama makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-39
|19:43
|Ody Oguama misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|19:43
|Cedric Coward defensive rebound
|19:17
|Viktor Lakhin blocks Cedric Coward's three point jump shot
|19:15
|Viktor Lakhin defensive rebound
|19:08
|John Newman III misses two point layup
|19:06
|Ethan Price defensive rebound
|18:59
|+2
|Cedric Coward makes two point dunk (Ellis Magnuson assists)
|32-39
|18:46
|+2
|Viktor Lakhin makes two point jump shot (John Newman III assists)
|32-41
|18:27
|Jake Kyman misses two point layup
|18:25
|Day Day Thomas defensive rebound
|18:19
|Ody Oguama misses two point hook shot
|18:17
|Eagles defensive rebound
|17:54
|+2
|Casey Jones makes two point dunk
|34-41
|17:41
|+3
|Day Day Thomas makes three point jump shot (Viktor Lakhin assists)
|34-44
|17:14
|Cedric Coward misses three point jump shot
|17:12
|Viktor Lakhin defensive rebound
|17:12
|Ellis Magnuson personal foul (Viktor Lakhin draws the foul)
|17:04
|CJ Fredrick misses three point jump shot
|17:02
|Cedric Coward defensive rebound
|16:44
|Dane Erikstrup turnover (traveling)
|16:26
|Day Day Thomas misses three point jump shot
|16:24
|Viktor Lakhin offensive rebound
|16:20
|Casey Jones shooting foul (John Newman III draws the foul)
|16:20
|John Newman III misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:20
|+1
|John Newman III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-45
|16:01
|+2
|Cedric Coward makes two point layup (Casey Jones assists)
|36-45
|15:47
|Dan Skillings Jr. misses three point jump shot
|15:45
|Cedric Coward defensive rebound
|15:40
|+3
|Cedric Coward makes three point jump shot (Ellis Magnuson assists)
|39-45
|15:16
|Day Day Thomas misses three point jump shot
|15:14
|Dan Skillings Jr. offensive rebound
|15:11
|+2
|Dan Skillings Jr. makes two point layup
|39-47
|15:02
|+2
|Cedric Coward makes two point layup (Ellis Magnuson assists)
|41-47
|15:02
|Day Day Thomas shooting foul (Cedric Coward draws the foul)
|15:02
|TV timeout
|15:02
|+1
|Cedric Coward makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|42-47
|14:49
|Jizzle James misses three point jump shot
|14:47
|Eagles defensive rebound
|14:31
|Andre Mulibea turnover (bad pass)
|14:15
|John Newman III turnover (lost ball) (Casey Jones steals)
|14:08
|Ody Oguama blocks Casey Jones's two point layup
|14:06
|Jizzle James defensive rebound
|14:00
|+2
|John Newman III makes two point dunk (Jizzle James assists)
|42-49
|13:38
|Ody Oguama shooting foul (Ethan Price draws the foul)
|13:38
|+1
|Ethan Price makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|43-49
|13:38
|Ethan Price misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:38
|Ody Oguama defensive rebound
|13:19
|LeJuan Watts shooting foul (Dan Skillings Jr. draws the foul)
|13:19
|Dan Skillings Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:19
|Dan Skillings Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:19
|Bearcats offensive rebound
|13:19
|Ethan Price personal foul
|13:16
|Mason Williams personal foul
|13:05
|Simas Lukosius misses two point jump shot
|13:03
|LeJuan Watts defensive rebound
|12:47
|Andre Mulibea misses two point layup
|12:45
|LeJuan Watts offensive rebound
|12:41
|+2
|LeJuan Watts makes two point layup
|45-49
|12:32
|+2
|Josh Reed makes two point layup (Simas Lukosius assists)
|45-51
|12:23
|Ethan Price misses three point jump shot
|12:21
|CJ Fredrick defensive rebound
|12:10
|Josh Reed misses three point jump shot
|12:08
|Bearcats offensive rebound
|12:08
|Ethan Price personal foul (Ody Oguama draws the foul)
|12:08
|+1
|Ody Oguama makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|45-52
|12:08
|Ody Oguama misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:08
|LeJuan Watts defensive rebound
|11:54
|Dane Erikstrup misses three point jump shot
|11:52
|Jizzle James defensive rebound
|11:47
|Dane Erikstrup personal foul (Jizzle James draws the foul)
|11:47
|TV timeout
|11:47
|+1
|Jizzle James makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|45-53
|11:47
|+1
|Jizzle James makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|45-54
|11:23
|Dane Erikstrup misses two point jump shot
|11:21
|Viktor Lakhin defensive rebound
|11:19
|LeJuan Watts personal foul (Viktor Lakhin draws the foul)
|11:19
|+1
|Viktor Lakhin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|45-55
|11:19
|+1
|Viktor Lakhin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|45-56
|11:09
|Dane Erikstrup turnover (lost ball) (Viktor Lakhin steals)
|11:03
|John Newman III turnover (lost ball)
|10:43
|Casey Jones misses three point jump shot
|10:41
|Viktor Lakhin defensive rebound
|10:38
|Andre Mulibea personal foul (Viktor Lakhin draws the foul)
|10:38
|+1
|Viktor Lakhin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|45-57
|10:38
|+1
|Viktor Lakhin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|45-58
|10:32
|Jizzle James shooting foul (Cedric Coward draws the foul)
|10:32
|+1
|Cedric Coward makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|46-58
|10:32
|+1
|Cedric Coward makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|47-58
|10:17
|+2
|Viktor Lakhin makes two point layup (Day Day Thomas assists)
|47-60
|10:02
|Cedric Coward misses two point layup
|10:00
|John Newman III defensive rebound
|9:44
|+2
|Viktor Lakhin makes two point hook shot (Simas Lukosius assists)
|47-62
|9:34
|Eagles 30 second timeout
|9:34
|TV timeout
|9:27
|Viktor Lakhin personal foul
|9:26
|John Newman III personal foul (Eagles draws the foul)
|9:19
|+2
|Casey Jones makes two point layup (Ethan Price assists)
|49-62
|9:19
|CJ Fredrick shooting foul (Casey Jones draws the foul)
|9:19
|+1
|Casey Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|50-62
|9:00
|+2
|Viktor Lakhin makes two point jump shot
|50-64
|8:47
|+3
|Jake Kyman makes three point jump shot (Ellis Magnuson assists)
|53-64
|8:24
|Day Day Thomas misses three point jump shot
|8:22
|Viktor Lakhin offensive rebound
|8:12
|+2
|Day Day Thomas makes two point jump shot
|53-66
|7:56
|Ethan Price misses three point jump shot
|7:54
|Viktor Lakhin defensive rebound
|7:41
|Dan Skillings Jr. misses three point jump shot
|7:39
|Jake Kyman defensive rebound
|7:31
|+2
|Casey Jones makes two point layup
|55-66
|7:21
|+3
|Viktor Lakhin makes three point jump shot (Day Day Thomas assists)
|55-69
|7:03
|Day Day Thomas personal foul (Ellis Magnuson draws the foul)
|7:03
|TV timeout
|7:03
|+1
|Ellis Magnuson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|56-69
|7:03
|+1
|Ellis Magnuson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|57-69
|6:44
|Dan Skillings Jr. misses two point layup
|6:42
|Andre Mulibea defensive rebound
|6:33
|Day Day Thomas shooting foul (Casey Jones draws the foul)
|6:33
|+1
|Casey Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|58-69
|6:33
|+1
|Casey Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|59-69
|6:14
|Dan Skillings Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Casey Jones steals)
|6:07
|Casey Jones misses two point layup
|6:05
|Dan Skillings Jr. defensive rebound
|5:39
|Andre Mulibea shooting foul (Ody Oguama draws the foul)
|5:39
|+1
|Ody Oguama makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|59-70
|5:39
|Ody Oguama misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:39
|John Newman III offensive rebound
|5:33
|Simas Lukosius misses three point jump shot
|5:31
|Dane Erikstrup defensive rebound
|5:16
|+3
|Dane Erikstrup makes three point jump shot (Jake Kyman assists)
|62-70
|4:54
|Dan Skillings Jr. misses three point jump shot
|4:52
|Eagles defensive rebound
|4:40
|Andre Mulibea misses three point jump shot
|4:38
|Eagles offensive rebound
|4:38
|John Newman III personal foul (Casey Jones draws the foul)
|4:38
|Casey Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|4:38
|John Newman III defensive rebound
|4:26
|+2
|Day Day Thomas makes two point layup
|62-72
|4:14
|Jake Kyman misses two point jump shot
|4:12
|Day Day Thomas defensive rebound
|3:58
|+3
|Viktor Lakhin makes three point jump shot (Day Day Thomas assists)
|62-75
|3:47
|Eagles 30 second timeout
|3:47
|TV timeout
|3:43
|John Newman III personal foul (Casey Jones draws the foul)
|3:43
|Casey Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:43
|+1
|Casey Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|63-75
|3:30
|+2
|Day Day Thomas makes two point jump shot
|63-77
|3:14
|+2
|Cedric Coward makes two point jump shot (Ellis Magnuson assists)
|65-77
|2:52
|Cedric Coward personal foul (Simas Lukosius draws the foul)
|2:52
|+1
|Simas Lukosius makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|65-78
|2:52
|+1
|Simas Lukosius makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|65-79
|2:47
|Casey Jones misses three point jump shot
|2:45
|Simas Lukosius defensive rebound
|2:19
|Viktor Lakhin misses three point jump shot
|2:17
|Cedric Coward defensive rebound
|2:04
|Day Day Thomas shooting foul (Ethan Price draws the foul)
|2:04
|+1
|Ethan Price makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|66-79
|2:04
|+1
|Ethan Price makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|67-79
|1:48
|+3
|Simas Lukosius makes three point jump shot (Day Day Thomas assists)
|67-82
|1:35
|Day Day Thomas personal foul (Andre Mulibea draws the foul)
|1:35
|Andre Mulibea misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:35
|Andre Mulibea misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:35
|John Newman III defensive rebound
|1:15
|John Newman III misses two point layup
|1:13
|Ethan Price defensive rebound
|1:03
|+2
|Casey Jones makes two point layup (Andre Mulibea assists)
|69-82
|0:48
|Ethan Price shooting foul (Jizzle James draws the foul)
|0:48
|+1
|Jizzle James makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|69-83
|0:48
|+1
|Jizzle James makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|69-84
|0:39
|+2
|Ellis Magnuson makes two point layup
|71-84
|0:34
|Simas Lukosius turnover (lost ball)
|0:29
|+2
|Cedric Coward makes two point layup
|73-84
|0:22
|Ellis Magnuson personal foul (John Newman III draws the foul)
|0:22
|John Newman III misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:22
|+1
|John Newman III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|73-85
|0:14
|Cedric Coward misses three point jump shot
|0:12
|Viktor Lakhin defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Viktor Lakhin defensive rebound
|0:12
|Cedric Coward misses three point jump shot
|0:14
|+ 1
|John Newman III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:22
|John Newman III misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:22
|Ellis Magnuson personal foul (John Newman III draws the foul)
|0:22
|+ 2
|Cedric Coward makes two point layup
|0:29
|Simas Lukosius turnover (lost ball)
|0:34
|+ 2
|Ellis Magnuson makes two point layup
|0:39
|+ 1
|Jizzle James makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:48
|+ 1
|Jizzle James makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:48
|Ethan Price shooting foul (Jizzle James draws the foul)
|0:48
|Team Stats
|Points
|73
|85
|Field Goals
|26-58 (44.8%)
|28-60 (46.7%)
|3-Pointers
|5-23 (21.7%)
|8-21 (38.1%)
|Free Throws
|16-23 (69.6%)
|21-31 (67.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|36
|Offensive
|2
|7
|Defensive
|25
|29
|Team
|5
|0
|Assists
|16
|14
|Steals
|4
|6
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|10
|7
|Fouls
|24
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|E. Washington 0-4
|65.0 PPG
|37.0 RPG
|16.5 APG
|Cincinnati 4-0
|81.0 PPG
|47.5 RPG
|17.5 APG
|
|44.8
|FG%
|46.7
|
|
|21.7
|3PT FG%
|38.1
|
|
|69.6
|FT%
|67.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Coward
|21
|6
|1
|8/15
|2/7
|3/3
|4
|27
|1
|0
|1
|0
|6
|C. Jones
|16
|2
|2
|5/12
|0/2
|6/8
|3
|31
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|E. Price
|7
|4
|2
|2/5
|0/3
|3/4
|5
|20
|0
|2
|1
|0
|4
|E. Magnuson
|5
|2
|6
|1/1
|0/0
|3/4
|2
|25
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Kyman
|5
|3
|3
|2/6
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|25
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Watts
|8
|3
|0
|4/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|A. Mulibea
|6
|4
|1
|2/4
|1/2
|1/4
|3
|21
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|D. Erikstrup
|5
|1
|0
|2/10
|1/6
|0/0
|2
|18
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|M. Williams
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|S. Hartmann
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Seale
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. McClain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Zanki
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Marquardt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|73
|27
|16
|26/58
|5/23
|16/23
|24
|200
|4
|2
|10
|2
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Lakhin
|26
|11
|1
|9/12
|2/3
|6/8
|2
|26
|1
|1
|0
|5
|6
|D. Thomas
|11
|4
|5
|4/11
|1/4
|2/2
|5
|24
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|J. Newman III
|10
|5
|2
|3/5
|2/2
|2/4
|4
|31
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|O. Oguama
|3
|4
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|3/6
|2
|18
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|C. Fredrick
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|23
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. James
|13
|2
|2
|3/4
|1/2
|6/7
|2
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|S. Lukosius
|11
|2
|4
|4/8
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|25
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|D. Skillings Jr.
|9
|7
|0
|4/14
|1/5
|0/2
|0
|27
|2
|0
|1
|1
|6
|J. Reed
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Reynolds
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Anthony
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Kirkwood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Tolentino
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Griffith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Long
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Bandaogo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|85
|36
|14
|28/60
|8/21
|21/31
|19
|200
|6
|2
|7
|7
|29