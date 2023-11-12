King, Gilbert score 16 each and Iowa State has little trouble with Idaho State in 86-55 victory
AMES, Iowa (AP) Tre King and Keshon Gilbert scored 16 points each and Iowa State defeated Idaho State 86-55 on Sunday.
The Cyclones (3-0) led 44-25 at halftime and kept up the pace in the second half. A 16-2 run midway through the period gave the Cyclones a 30-point lead at 69-39. Iowa State's largest lead was 32 points at the 4:20 mark.
Curtis Jones scored 14 points off the bench and Milan Momcilovic added 11 points for the Cyclones.
Maleek Arington led Idaho State (1-2) with 15 points and Miguel Tomley added 11. They were the only two starters with more than six points.
Idaho State’s Tomley opened the scoring with a 3-pointer, but the Bengals went without a point for the next 6 minutes while being outscored 17-0. Idaho State didn’t get its second field goal until 11:43 remained in the first half. Meanwhile, King led scored 14 points and Iowa State led 44-25 at halftime.
Iowa State had 17 steals and 15 assists.
The Cyclones have another home game when Grambling visits on Sunday. Iowa State then heads to the ESPN Events Invitational in Kissimmee, Florida, over Thanksgiving weekend.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Kiree Huie vs. Hason Ward (Bengals gains possession)
|19:56
|Tre King blocks Isaiah Griffin's two point layup
|19:56
|Brayden Parker offensive rebound
|19:56
|+3
|Miguel Tomley makes three point jump shot (Brayden Parker assists)
|3-0
|19:35
|+2
|Tre King makes two point dunk (Hason Ward assists)
|3-2
|19:11
|Hason Ward personal foul (Maleek Arington draws the foul)
|18:44
|Kiree Huie turnover (bad pass) (Tre King steals)
|18:34
|Kiree Huie shooting foul (Tre King draws the foul)
|18:32
|+1
|Tre King makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|3-3
|18:32
|+1
|Tre King makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|3-4
|18:32
|Miguel Tomley turnover
|18:32
|Hason Ward misses two point dunk
|18:30
|Isaiah Griffin defensive rebound
|18:22
|Tre King misses two point layup
|18:22
|Hason Ward offensive rebound
|18:22
|Isaiah Griffin turnover (Keshon Gilbert steals)
|18:22
|Hason Ward misses two point jump shot
|18:20
|Hason Ward offensive rebound
|18:14
|Hason Ward misses two point layup
|18:12
|Isaiah Griffin defensive rebound
|18:02
|Brayden Parker turnover (bad pass) (Milan Momcilovic steals)
|17:54
|+2
|Tre King makes two point dunk (Tamin Lipsey assists)
|3-6
|17:25
|Keshon Gilbert personal foul (Miguel Tomley draws the foul)
|17:09
|Kiree Huie misses two point jump shot
|17:07
|Tamin Lipsey defensive rebound
|16:56
|Miguel Tomley shooting foul (Curtis Jones draws the foul)
|16:56
|+1
|Curtis Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|3-7
|16:56
|+1
|Curtis Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|3-8
|16:40
|Maleek Arington turnover (lost ball) (Curtis Jones steals)
|16:36
|Curtis Jones misses three point jump shot
|16:36
|Robert Jones offensive rebound
|16:36
|+2
|Robert Jones makes two point layup
|3-10
|16:36
|Bengals 30 second timeout
|16:06
|Maleek Arington misses three point jump shot
|16:04
|Curtis Jones defensive rebound
|15:42
|+2
|Milan Momcilovic makes two point jump shot
|3-12
|15:13
|Brayden Parker misses two point layup
|15:11
|Curtis Jones defensive rebound
|15:01
|+2
|Robert Jones makes two point layup
|3-14
|15:00
|Brayden Parker shooting foul (Robert Jones draws the foul)
|15:00
|TV timeout
|15:00
|+1
|Robert Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|3-15
|15:00
|Bengals 30 second timeout
|14:56
|Isaiah Griffin turnover (bad pass) (Tre King steals)
|14:56
|+2
|Keshon Gilbert makes two point layup
|3-17
|14:33
|Isaiah Griffin misses two point jump shot
|14:31
|Cyclones defensive rebound
|14:20
|Keshon Gilbert turnover (lost ball)
|14:04
|Robert Jones blocks Kiree Huie's two point jump shot
|14:02
|Keshon Gilbert defensive rebound
|13:53
|Keshon Gilbert misses three point jump shot
|13:51
|Isaiah Griffin defensive rebound
|13:33
|Keshon Gilbert shooting foul (Maleek Arington draws the foul)
|13:33
|+1
|Maleek Arington makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|4-17
|13:33
|+1
|Maleek Arington makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|5-17
|13:17
|+2
|Hason Ward makes two point dunk (Keshon Gilbert assists)
|5-19
|12:58
|Trent Johnson misses three point jump shot
|12:54
|Brayden Parker personal foul
|12:38
|Keshon Gilbert misses two point jump shot
|12:38
|Isaiah Griffin defensive rebound
|12:38
|Trent Johnson turnover (bad pass)
|12:10
|+2
|Hason Ward makes two point layup
|5-21
|11:56
|Maleek Arington turnover (Hason Ward steals)
|11:47
|Trent Johnson blocks Demarion Watson's two point dunk
|11:45
|Maleek Arington defensive rebound
|11:36
|+2
|Kolton Mitchell makes two point jump shot
|7-21
|11:19
|Demarion Watson misses two point layup
|11:19
|Kiree Huie defensive rebound
|11:19
|Hason Ward personal foul
|11:19
|TV timeout
|10:51
|+3
|Kolton Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Kiree Huie assists)
|10-21
|10:28
|+2
|Milan Momcilovic makes two point jump shot (Tamin Lipsey assists)
|10-23
|10:03
|+3
|Miguel Tomley makes three point jump shot (Kolton Mitchell assists)
|13-23
|9:44
|Milan Momcilovic misses two point jump shot
|9:42
|Robert Jones offensive rebound
|9:36
|Curtis Jones misses three point jump shot
|9:36
|Trent Johnson defensive rebound
|9:36
|Tre King personal foul
|9:32
|Tamin Lipsey personal foul
|9:14
|Kolton Mitchell misses two point layup
|9:12
|Robert Jones defensive rebound
|8:58
|+2
|Keshon Gilbert makes two point layup
|13-25
|8:48
|Robert Jones shooting foul (Kolton Mitchell draws the foul)
|8:47
|Kolton Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:47
|+1
|Kolton Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-25
|8:21
|+2
|Keshon Gilbert makes two point layup
|14-27
|8:21
|Miguel Tomley offensive foul
|8:21
|Miguel Tomley turnover (offensive foul)
|7:54
|TV timeout
|7:54
|Tamin Lipsey turnover (Kolton Mitchell steals)
|7:42
|Maleek Arington misses two point layup
|7:40
|Keshon Gilbert defensive rebound
|7:38
|Keshon Gilbert offensive foul
|7:26
|Keshon Gilbert turnover (offensive foul)
|7:26
|Maleek Arington turnover (bad pass) (Robert Jones steals)
|7:20
|+2
|Tamin Lipsey makes two point layup (Robert Jones assists)
|14-29
|6:56
|Trent Johnson misses three point jump shot
|6:54
|Curtis Jones defensive rebound
|6:41
|Robert Jones misses two point jump shot
|6:39
|Trent Johnson defensive rebound
|6:32
|Robert Jones personal foul (Brayden Parker draws the foul)
|6:32
|+1
|Brayden Parker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15-29
|6:32
|Brayden Parker misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:32
|Omaha Biliew defensive rebound
|6:03
|Curtis Jones misses two point layup
|6:01
|Milan Momcilovic offensive rebound
|5:50
|Trent Johnson blocks Milan Momcilovic's two point jump shot
|5:48
|AJ Burgin defensive rebound
|5:30
|Trent Johnson turnover
|5:30
|+2
|Tre King makes two point layup (Curtis Jones assists)
|15-31
|4:57
|+3
|Miguel Tomley makes three point jump shot
|18-31
|4:39
|+2
|Tre King makes two point jump shot
|18-33
|4:12
|Hason Ward shooting foul (Brayden Parker draws the foul)
|4:12
|Brayden Parker misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:12
|+1
|Brayden Parker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-33
|3:45
|Kiree Huie shooting foul (Robert Jones draws the foul)
|3:45
|TV timeout
|3:45
|Robert Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:45
|+1
|Robert Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-34
|3:32
|+2
|Brayden Parker makes two point layup
|21-34
|3:16
|+2
|Tre King makes two point jump shot
|21-36
|3:16
|AJ Burgin shooting foul (Tre King draws the foul)
|3:16
|+1
|Tre King makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|21-37
|2:52
|Kiree Huie turnover (bad pass) (Tamin Lipsey steals)
|2:41
|Tamin Lipsey misses two point layup
|2:41
|Brayden Parker defensive rebound
|2:41
|Brayden Parker turnover (Robert Jones steals)
|2:41
|Brayden Parker personal foul (Tre King draws the foul)
|2:41
|+1
|Tre King makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-38
|2:41
|Tre King misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:41
|Tre King offensive rebound
|2:40
|Tre King misses two point layup
|2:38
|Kolton Mitchell defensive rebound
|2:15
|+2
|Maleek Arington makes two point jump shot
|23-38
|2:01
|+2
|Tamin Lipsey makes two point layup
|23-40
|1:36
|+2
|Isaiah Griffin makes two point jump shot
|25-40
|1:16
|Curtis Jones misses three point jump shot
|1:14
|Bengals defensive rebound
|0:54
|Kolton Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|0:52
|Isaiah Griffin offensive rebound
|0:43
|Isaiah Griffin turnover (lost ball) (Tre King steals)
|0:37
|Omaha Biliew misses two point layup
|0:37
|Omaha Biliew offensive rebound
|0:37
|Gavin Gilstrap shooting foul (Omaha Biliew draws the foul)
|0:37
|+1
|Omaha Biliew makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-41
|0:37
|+1
|Omaha Biliew makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-42
|0:10
|Maleek Arington turnover (lost ball) (Milan Momcilovic steals)
|0:02
|+2
|Curtis Jones makes two point layup
|25-44
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:45
|Hason Ward misses two point layup
|19:44
|Hason Ward offensive rebound
|19:44
|Kiree Huie shooting foul (Hason Ward draws the foul)
|19:44
|Hason Ward misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|19:44
|Hason Ward misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|19:44
|Brayden Parker defensive rebound
|19:13
|Miguel Tomley misses three point jump shot
|19:11
|Trent Johnson offensive rebound
|19:11
|Tamin Lipsey personal foul
|19:06
|Miguel Tomley turnover (bad pass) (Tamin Lipsey steals)
|19:06
|Tamin Lipsey misses two point jump shot
|19:04
|Trent Johnson defensive rebound
|18:52
|Trent Johnson turnover (Tamin Lipsey steals)
|18:48
|Tamin Lipsey turnover (lost ball) (Miguel Tomley steals)
|18:41
|+3
|Maleek Arington makes three point jump shot (Miguel Tomley assists)
|28-44
|18:12
|+2
|Milan Momcilovic makes two point jump shot
|28-46
|17:50
|+3
|Maleek Arington makes three point jump shot (Trent Johnson assists)
|31-46
|17:28
|+3
|Milan Momcilovic makes three point jump shot (Tamin Lipsey assists)
|31-49
|17:00
|Maleek Arington misses two point jump shot
|17:00
|Brayden Parker offensive rebound
|16:54
|+2
|Brayden Parker makes two point jump shot
|33-49
|16:31
|Brayden Parker personal foul
|16:28
|Milan Momcilovic misses two point jump shot
|16:26
|Tamin Lipsey offensive rebound
|16:22
|Milan Momcilovic misses three point jump shot
|16:20
|Maleek Arington defensive rebound
|15:54
|Isaiah Griffin turnover (Omaha Biliew steals)
|15:48
|Robert Jones turnover (Trent Johnson steals)
|15:34
|Maleek Arington misses three point jump shot
|15:32
|Omaha Biliew defensive rebound
|15:23
|Tamin Lipsey misses three point jump shot
|15:23
|Isaiah Griffin personal foul
|15:23
|TV timeout
|15:18
|Tamin Lipsey misses three point jump shot
|15:16
|Isaiah Griffin defensive rebound
|15:01
|Miguel Tomley turnover (Omaha Biliew steals)
|14:55
|+2
|Robert Jones makes two point dunk (Tamin Lipsey assists)
|33-51
|14:38
|Robert Jones shooting foul (Maleek Arington draws the foul)
|14:37
|Maleek Arington misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:37
|+1
|Maleek Arington makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-51
|14:25
|Maleek Arington shooting foul (Tamin Lipsey draws the foul)
|14:24
|+1
|Tamin Lipsey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-52
|14:24
|+1
|Tamin Lipsey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-53
|14:10
|Maleek Arington offensive foul (Cyclones draws the foul)
|14:10
|Maleek Arington turnover (offensive foul)
|13:45
|Gavin Gilstrap blocks Tre King's two point jump shot
|13:43
|Maleek Arington defensive rebound
|13:15
|Tre King personal foul
|13:14
|+2
|Kolton Mitchell makes two point jump shot (Maleek Arington assists)
|36-53
|13:13
|Curtis Jones turnover (bad pass) (Gavin Gilstrap steals)
|13:06
|Kolton Mitchell misses two point layup
|13:04
|Trent Johnson offensive rebound
|13:02
|Hason Ward personal foul
|12:46
|Kolton Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|12:44
|Keshon Gilbert defensive rebound
|12:37
|Tamin Lipsey misses two point layup
|12:35
|AJ Burgin defensive rebound
|12:26
|Tre King shooting foul (Kolton Mitchell draws the foul)
|12:26
|Kolton Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:26
|+1
|Kolton Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-53
|12:12
|Gavin Gilstrap personal foul (Keshon Gilbert draws the foul)
|12:06
|AJ Burgin shooting foul (Milan Momcilovic draws the foul)
|12:06
|+1
|Milan Momcilovic makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|37-54
|12:06
|+1
|Milan Momcilovic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-55
|12:06
|Milan Momcilovic misses regular free throw 3 of 3
|12:04
|Demarion Watson offensive rebound
|12:04
|+3
|Curtis Jones makes three point jump shot
|37-58
|11:49
|Trent Johnson turnover (traveling)
|11:49
|TV timeout
|11:33
|Keshon Gilbert turnover (Gavin Gilstrap steals)
|11:15
|AJ Burgin misses three point jump shot
|11:13
|Demarion Watson defensive rebound
|10:56
|+2
|Keshon Gilbert makes two point layup (Curtis Jones assists)
|37-60
|10:43
|Gavin Gilstrap offensive foul
|10:43
|Gavin Gilstrap turnover
|10:28
|Tamin Lipsey misses two point layup
|10:26
|Tre King offensive rebound
|10:25
|+2
|Tre King makes two point layup
|37-62
|10:07
|+2
|Maleek Arington makes two point layup (Miguel Tomley assists)
|39-62
|9:44
|+2
|Keshon Gilbert makes two point layup
|39-64
|9:22
|Kiree Huie turnover (lost ball) (Tamin Lipsey steals)
|9:16
|Miguel Tomley personal foul (Keshon Gilbert draws the foul)
|9:16
|+1
|Keshon Gilbert makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|39-65
|9:16
|Keshon Gilbert misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:16
|Keshon Gilbert personal foul
|9:12
|Maleek Arington misses three point jump shot
|9:10
|Demarion Watson defensive rebound
|8:52
|Maleek Arington shooting foul (Tamin Lipsey draws the foul)
|8:52
|Tamin Lipsey misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:52
|Tamin Lipsey misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:52
|Robert Jones offensive rebound
|8:51
|Robert Jones misses two point layup
|8:50
|Brayden Parker defensive rebound
|8:50
|Robert Jones personal foul (Brayden Parker draws the foul)
|8:50
|Brayden Parker misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:50
|Demarion Watson defensive rebound
|8:37
|+2
|Curtis Jones makes two point jump shot (Tamin Lipsey assists)
|39-67
|8:11
|Miguel Tomley misses two point jump shot
|8:09
|Milan Momcilovic defensive rebound
|8:04
|+2
|Curtis Jones makes two point layup (Milan Momcilovic assists)
|39-69
|7:47
|Brayden Parker misses three point jump shot
|7:45
|Demarion Watson defensive rebound
|7:25
|Curtis Jones misses two point jump shot
|7:23
|Brayden Parker defensive rebound
|7:10
|Curtis Jones shooting foul (Bengals draws the foul)
|7:09
|TV timeout
|7:09
|+1
|Miguel Tomley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-69
|7:09
|+1
|Miguel Tomley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|41-69
|6:54
|Tamin Lipsey offensive foul (Bengals draws the foul)
|6:54
|Tamin Lipsey turnover (offensive foul)
|6:33
|+3
|Trent Johnson makes three point jump shot (Maleek Arington assists)
|44-69
|6:13
|+2
|Hason Ward makes two point dunk (Omaha Biliew assists)
|44-71
|5:59
|Hason Ward blocks Maleek Arington's two point layup
|5:57
|Hason Ward defensive rebound
|5:46
|Curtis Jones misses three point jump shot
|5:44
|Maleek Arington defensive rebound
|5:44
|Milan Momcilovic personal foul (Maleek Arington draws the foul)
|5:44
|Maleek Arington misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:44
|+1
|Maleek Arington makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|45-71
|5:26
|Briggs Ranstrom shooting foul (Hason Ward draws the foul)
|5:25
|+1
|Hason Ward makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|45-72
|5:25
|+1
|Hason Ward makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|45-73
|5:14
|Briggs Ranstrom misses three point jump shot
|5:12
|Keshon Gilbert defensive rebound
|5:10
|+2
|Keshon Gilbert makes two point layup
|45-75
|5:07
|Brayden Parker shooting foul (Keshon Gilbert draws the foul)
|5:07
|+1
|Keshon Gilbert makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|45-76
|4:38
|Milan Momcilovic shooting foul (Maleek Arington draws the foul)
|4:37
|+1
|Maleek Arington makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|46-76
|4:37
|Maleek Arington misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:37
|Briggs Ranstrom offensive rebound
|4:37
|Demarion Watson personal foul (Briggs Ranstrom draws the foul)
|4:37
|Briggs Ranstrom misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:36
|Briggs Ranstrom misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:36
|Tamin Lipsey defensive rebound
|4:21
|+2
|Demarion Watson makes two point dunk (Keshon Gilbert assists)
|46-78
|4:09
|+3
|Trent Johnson makes three point jump shot (Briggs Ranstrom assists)
|49-78
|4:09
|Bengals 30 second timeout
|3:39
|TV timeout
|3:39
|Tamin Lipsey misses three point jump shot
|3:37
|Gavin Gilstrap defensive rebound
|3:15
|TV timeout
|3:15
|Jump ball. (Bengals gains possession)
|3:12
|+2
|Gavin Gilstrap makes two point jump shot (Kolton Mitchell assists)
|51-78
|3:10
|Curtis Jones shooting foul (Gavin Gilstrap draws the foul)
|3:10
|Gavin Gilstrap misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|3:10
|Keshon Gilbert defensive rebound
|3:10
|Briggs Ranstrom personal foul (Keshon Gilbert draws the foul)
|2:47
|+1
|Keshon Gilbert makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|51-79
|2:47
|+1
|Keshon Gilbert makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|51-80
|2:31
|Kolton Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|2:31
|Demarion Watson blocks Kolton Mitchell's two point jump shot
|2:31
|Briggs Ranstrom offensive rebound
|2:31
|Keshon Gilbert defensive rebound
|2:29
|Keshon Gilbert turnover (Briggs Ranstrom steals)
|2:27
|+2
|Briggs Ranstrom makes two point layup
|53-80
|2:21
|+3
|Curtis Jones makes three point jump shot (Demarion Watson assists)
|53-83
|1:46
|AJ Burgin turnover (Robert Jones steals)
|1:31
|Gavin Gilstrap personal foul (Robert Jones draws the foul)
|1:31
|Robert Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:31
|Robert Jones misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:31
|Omaha Biliew offensive rebound
|1:22
|Keshon Gilbert misses two point jump shot
|1:22
|Omaha Biliew offensive rebound
|1:22
|Omaha Biliew misses two point layup
|1:20
|Bengals defensive rebound
|0:55
|+2
|Gavin Gilstrap makes two point jump shot (Jordan Hansen assists)
|55-83
|0:36
|+3
|Jackson Paveletzke makes three point jump shot (Kayden Fish assists)
|55-86
|0:17
|Omaha Biliew blocks Turner Livingston's two point jump shot
|0:15
|Jackson Paveletzke defensive rebound
|0:11
|Gavin Gilstrap blocks Omaha Biliew's two point layup
|0:09
|Cyclones offensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Cyclones offensive rebound
|0:09
|Gavin Gilstrap blocks Omaha Biliew's two point layup
|0:11
|Jackson Paveletzke defensive rebound
|0:15
|Omaha Biliew blocks Turner Livingston's two point jump shot
|0:17
|+ 3
|Jackson Paveletzke makes three point jump shot (Kayden Fish assists)
|0:36
|+ 2
|Gavin Gilstrap makes two point jump shot (Jordan Hansen assists)
|0:55
|Bengals defensive rebound
|1:20
|Omaha Biliew misses two point layup
|1:22
|Omaha Biliew offensive rebound
|1:22
|Keshon Gilbert misses two point jump shot
|1:22
|Omaha Biliew offensive rebound
|1:31
|Team Stats
|Points
|55
|86
|Field Goals
|18-43 (41.9%)
|31-65 (47.7%)
|3-Pointers
|8-19 (42.1%)
|4-13 (30.8%)
|Free Throws
|11-22 (50.0%)
|20-30 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|37
|Offensive
|7
|14
|Defensive
|21
|21
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|11
|15
|Steals
|6
|17
|Blocks
|4
|5
|Turnovers
|24
|9
|Fouls
|23
|23
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Idaho State 1-3
|72.5 PPG
|41.0 RPG
|13.5 APG
|Iowa State 4-0
|93.5 PPG
|45.0 RPG
|20.0 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Arington G
|9.5 PPG
|1.5 RPG
|3.0 APG
|42.9 FG%
|
00
|. Gilbert G
|14.5 PPG
|2.5 RPG
|2.5 APG
|52.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Arington G
|15 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|K. Gilbert G
|16 PTS
|6 REB
|2 AST
|
|41.9
|FG%
|47.7
|
|
|42.1
|3PT FG%
|30.8
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Arington
|15
|4
|2
|4/10
|2/5
|5/8
|3
|32
|0
|0
|5
|0
|4
|M. Tomley
|11
|0
|2
|3/5
|3/4
|2/2
|3
|22
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|B. Parker
|6
|6
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|2/5
|5
|19
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|I. Griffin
|2
|6
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|26
|0
|0
|4
|1
|5
|K. Huie
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|20
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Mitchell
|9
|1
|2
|3/9
|1/3
|2/4
|0
|20
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Johnson
|6
|5
|1
|2/4
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|29
|1
|2
|4
|2
|3
|G. Gilstrap
|4
|1
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/1
|4
|10
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|B. Ranstrom
|2
|2
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/2
|2
|8
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|A. Burgin
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Hansen
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Livingston
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Bodily
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Stormark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Otten
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Kalejaiye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|55
|28
|11
|18/43
|8/19
|11/22
|23
|200
|6
|4
|24
|7
|21
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Jones
|14
|3
|2
|5/11
|2/6
|2/2
|2
|28
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|R. Jones
|8
|4
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|2/5
|4
|20
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|J. Paveletzke
|3
|1
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Watson
|2
|5
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|O. Biliew
|2
|5
|1
|0/3
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|13
|2
|1
|0
|3
|2
|K. Fish
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Hawley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Kelderman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hamilton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Rock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|86
|35
|15
|31/65
|4/13
|20/30
|23
|200
|17
|5
|9
|14
|21