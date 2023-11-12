LAFAY
PEPPER
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|1:26
|Leopards defensive rebound
|1:28
|Chris Rubayo blocks Aladji Gassama's two point layup
|1:46
|+1
|Chris Rubayo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-39
|1:46
|+1
|Chris Rubayo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-39
|1:46
|Aladji Gassama shooting foul (Chris Rubayo draws the foul)
|2:08
|+2
|Michael Ajayi makes two point layup
|22-39
|2:19
|Waves defensive rebound
|2:21
|Chris Rubayo misses two point layup
|2:49
|+1
|Malik Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-37
|2:49
|+1
|Malik Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-36
|2:50
|Mark Butler personal foul
|2:52
|Waves defensive rebound
|2:52
|Mark Butler misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:52
|Mark Butler misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:52
|Cord Stansberry shooting foul (Mark Butler draws the foul)
|3:10
|+1
|Malik Moore makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|22-35
|3:10
|+1
|Malik Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|22-34
|3:10
|+1
|Malik Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|22-33
|3:11
|Eric Sondberg shooting foul (Malik Moore draws the foul)
|3:33
|Devin Hines turnover (offensive foul)
|3:33
|Devin Hines offensive foul
|3:48
|TV timeout
|3:48
|Leopards 30 second timeout
|3:54
|+2
|Michael Ajayi makes two point jump shot
|22-32
|4:01
|Michael Ajayi defensive rebound
|4:03
|Chris Rubayo misses two point jump shot
|4:18
|Jalen Pitre personal foul
|4:19
|Leopards offensive rebound
|4:21
|Mark Butler misses three point jump shot
|4:36
|Eric Sondberg defensive rebound
|4:38
|Jalen Pitre misses three point jump shot
|4:48
|Houston Mallette defensive rebound
|4:50
|Devin Hines misses two point jump shot
|5:09
|Chris Rubayo defensive rebound
|5:09
|Jalen Pitre misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:09
|+1
|Jalen Pitre makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-30
|5:09
|Justin Vander Baan shooting foul (Jalen Pitre draws the foul)
|5:14
|Jalen Pitre defensive rebound
|5:16
|Justin Vander Baan misses two point jump shot
|5:21
|Justin Vander Baan offensive rebound
|5:23
|Mark Butler misses two point jump shot
|5:43
|+3
|Houston Mallette makes three point jump shot (Ethan Anderson assists)
|22-29
|5:53
|Ethan Anderson defensive rebound
|5:55
|Justin Vander Baan misses two point jump shot
|6:14
|+2
|Houston Mallette makes two point jump shot (Malik Moore assists)
|22-26
|6:37
|Justin Vander Baan turnover (offensive foul)
|6:37
|Justin Vander Baan offensive foul
|6:49
|Ethan Anderson turnover (bad pass) (Jon Brantley steals)
|6:55
|Michael Ajayi offensive rebound
|6:57
|Justin Vander Baan blocks Jalen Pitre's two point layup
|7:08
|Michael Ajayi defensive rebound
|7:10
|Jon Brantley misses three point jump shot
|7:31
|Justin Vander Baan defensive rebound
|7:31
|Ethan Anderson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:31
|Ethan Anderson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:31
|TV timeout
|7:31
|Justin Vander Baan shooting foul (Ethan Anderson draws the foul)
|7:45
|+2
|Kyle Jenkins makes two point layup
|22-24
|7:49
|Malik Moore turnover (Kyle Jenkins steals)
|8:03
|+2
|Justin Vander Baan makes two point jump shot (Jon Brantley assists)
|20-24
|8:31
|Justin Vander Baan defensive rebound
|8:33
|Jalen Pitre misses three point jump shot
|8:42
|Jalen Pitre defensive rebound
|8:44
|Luke Rasmussen misses two point jump shot
|9:09
|+2
|Ethan Anderson makes two point layup
|18-24
|9:13
|Michael Ajayi defensive rebound
|9:15
|Justin Vander Baan misses two point layup
|9:40
|+3
|Michael Ajayi makes three point jump shot (Malik Moore assists)
|18-22
|9:47
|Jon Brantley personal foul
|9:51
|+1
|Malik Moore makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|18-19
|9:51
|Ryan Pettit technical foul
|9:58
|Nils Cooper defensive rebound
|10:00
|Jon Brantley misses three point jump shot
|10:15
|Cord Stansberry turnover (bad pass) (Luke Rasmussen steals)
|10:29
|Luka Savicevic turnover (traveling)
|10:52
|+2
|Cord Stansberry makes two point jump shot
|18-18
|11:05
|Michael Ajayi defensive rebound
|11:07
|Chris Rubayo misses two point jump shot
|11:30
|+2
|Michael Ajayi makes two point jump shot (Malik Moore assists)
|18-16
|11:42
|Jalen Pitre defensive rebound
|11:44
|Jalen Pitre blocks Chris Rubayo's two point layup
|11:46
|Cord Stansberry turnover (offensive foul)
|11:46
|Cord Stansberry offensive foul
|11:46
|TV timeout
|11:46
|Leopards turnover (shot clock violation)
|12:17
|Luke Rasmussen defensive rebound
|12:17
|Houston Mallette misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:17
|+1
|Houston Mallette makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-14
|12:17
|Eric Sondberg shooting foul (Houston Mallette draws the foul)
|12:33
|+1
|Devin Hines makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-13
|12:33
|Devin Hines misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:33
|Jalen Pitre shooting foul (Devin Hines draws the foul)
|13:02
|+2
|Houston Mallette makes two point layup
|17-13
|13:13
|Nils Cooper offensive rebound
|13:15
|Cord Stansberry misses three point jump shot
|13:32
|+3
|Justin Vander Baan makes three point jump shot (Devin Hines assists)
|17-11
|13:56
|+2
|Michael Ajayi makes two point jump shot
|14-11
|14:06
|Jalen Pitre defensive rebound
|14:08
|Kyle Jenkins misses two point layup
|14:26
|Leopards defensive rebound
|14:28
|Houston Mallette misses two point jump shot
|14:30
|Devin Hines personal foul
|14:41
|+1
|Justin Vander Baan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-9
|14:41
|+1
|Justin Vander Baan makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13-9
|14:41
|TV timeout
|14:41
|Ethan Anderson shooting foul (Justin Vander Baan draws the foul)
|14:53
|Devin Hines defensive rebound
|14:55
|Michael Ajayi misses two point jump shot
|15:07
|Michael Ajayi defensive rebound
|15:09
|Devin Hines misses two point jump shot
|15:33
|Ethan Anderson turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Jenkins steals)
|15:49
|Aladji Gassama offensive rebound
|15:51
|Ethan Anderson misses three point jump shot
|16:07
|+3
|Eric Sondberg makes three point jump shot (Mark Butler assists)
|12-9
|16:23
|+2
|Michael Ajayi makes two point jump shot
|9-9
|16:36
|+2
|Justin Vander Baan makes two point layup (Kyle Jenkins assists)
|9-7
|17:04
|Malik Moore turnover (bad pass) (Justin Vander Baan steals)
|17:21
|Justin Vander Baan turnover (bad pass)
|17:38
|+2
|Malik Moore makes two point jump shot
|7-7
|18:02
|+3
|Eric Sondberg makes three point jump shot (Kyle Jenkins assists)
|7-5
|18:21
|+3
|Malik Moore makes three point jump shot (Michael Ajayi assists)
|4-5
|18:33
|+2
|Justin Vander Baan makes two point layup (Mark Butler assists)
|4-2
|19:01
|Mark Butler defensive rebound
|19:03
|Houston Mallette misses two point jump shot
|19:23
|+2
|Kyle Jenkins makes two point layup (Justin Vander Baan assists)
|2-2
|19:46
|+2
|Ethan Anderson makes two point layup
|0-2
|20:00
|Justin Vander Baan vs. Aladji Gassama (Waves gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|24
|39
|Field Goals
|8-23 (34.8%)
|14-23 (60.9%)
|3-Pointers
|3-6 (50.0%)
|3-7 (42.9%)
|Free Throws
|5-8 (62.5%)
|8-12 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|11
|17
|Offensive
|1
|3
|Defensive
|7
|12
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|7
|5
|Steals
|5
|0
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|4
|6
|Fouls
|9
|6
|Technicals
|1
|0
11 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
|Team Stats
|Lafayette 0-2
|55.0 PPG
|34.0 RPG
|10.5 APG
|Pepperdine 1-1
|77.0 PPG
|35.5 RPG
|10.5 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Vander Baan C
|5.5 PPG
|4.5 RPG
|1.0 APG
|17.6 FG%
|
00
|. Ajayi G
|13.0 PPG
|10.5 RPG
|1.5 APG
|43.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Vander Baan C
|11 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|M. Ajayi G
|13 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|
|34.8
|FG%
|60.9
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|42.9
|
|
|62.5
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Vander Baan
|11
|3
|1
|4/7
|1/1
|2/2
|3
|-
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|E. Sondberg
|6
|1
|0
|2/2
|2/2
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Jenkins
|4
|0
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Hines
|1
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M. Butler
|0
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/1
|0/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Rubayo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brantley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Savicevic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Pettit
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Rasmussen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Phillips
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bednostin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wyche
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Berger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|24
|8
|7
|8/23
|3/6
|5/8
|9
|0
|5
|2
|4
|1
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Ajayi
|13
|6
|1
|6/7
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|M. Moore
|11
|0
|3
|2/2
|1/1
|6/6
|0
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|H. Mallette
|8
|1
|0
|3/5
|1/1
|1/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Anderson
|4
|1
|1
|2/3
|0/1
|0/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|A. Gassama
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Stansberry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Pitre
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Cooper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Jordan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Porter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Mager
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Squire
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Gumwel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Coulibaly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|39
|15
|5
|14/23
|3/7
|8/12
|6
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3
|12