LAFAY
PEPPER

1st Half
LAF
Leopards
24
PEP
Waves
39

Time Team Play Score
1:26   Leopards defensive rebound  
1:28   Chris Rubayo blocks Aladji Gassama's two point layup  
1:46 +1 Chris Rubayo makes regular free throw 2 of 2 24-39
1:46 +1 Chris Rubayo makes regular free throw 1 of 2 23-39
1:46   Aladji Gassama shooting foul (Chris Rubayo draws the foul)  
2:08 +2 Michael Ajayi makes two point layup 22-39
2:19   Waves defensive rebound  
2:21   Chris Rubayo misses two point layup  
2:49 +1 Malik Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-37
2:49 +1 Malik Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-36
2:50   Mark Butler personal foul  
2:52   Waves defensive rebound  
2:52   Mark Butler misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
2:52   Mark Butler misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:52   Cord Stansberry shooting foul (Mark Butler draws the foul)  
3:10 +1 Malik Moore makes regular free throw 3 of 3 22-35
3:10 +1 Malik Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 3 22-34
3:10 +1 Malik Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 3 22-33
3:11   Eric Sondberg shooting foul (Malik Moore draws the foul)  
3:33   Devin Hines turnover (offensive foul)  
3:33   Devin Hines offensive foul  
3:48   TV timeout  
3:48   Leopards 30 second timeout  
3:54 +2 Michael Ajayi makes two point jump shot 22-32
4:01   Michael Ajayi defensive rebound  
4:03   Chris Rubayo misses two point jump shot  
4:18   Jalen Pitre personal foul  
4:19   Leopards offensive rebound  
4:21   Mark Butler misses three point jump shot  
4:36   Eric Sondberg defensive rebound  
4:38   Jalen Pitre misses three point jump shot  
4:48   Houston Mallette defensive rebound  
4:50   Devin Hines misses two point jump shot  
5:09   Chris Rubayo defensive rebound  
5:09   Jalen Pitre misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
5:09 +1 Jalen Pitre makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-30
5:09   Justin Vander Baan shooting foul (Jalen Pitre draws the foul)  
5:14   Jalen Pitre defensive rebound  
5:16   Justin Vander Baan misses two point jump shot  
5:21   Justin Vander Baan offensive rebound  
5:23   Mark Butler misses two point jump shot  
5:43 +3 Houston Mallette makes three point jump shot (Ethan Anderson assists) 22-29
5:53   Ethan Anderson defensive rebound  
5:55   Justin Vander Baan misses two point jump shot  
6:14 +2 Houston Mallette makes two point jump shot (Malik Moore assists) 22-26
6:37   Justin Vander Baan turnover (offensive foul)  
6:37   Justin Vander Baan offensive foul  
6:49   Ethan Anderson turnover (bad pass) (Jon Brantley steals)  
6:55   Michael Ajayi offensive rebound  
6:57   Justin Vander Baan blocks Jalen Pitre's two point layup  
7:08   Michael Ajayi defensive rebound  
7:10   Jon Brantley misses three point jump shot  
7:31   Justin Vander Baan defensive rebound  
7:31   Ethan Anderson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
7:31   Ethan Anderson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
7:31   TV timeout  
7:31   Justin Vander Baan shooting foul (Ethan Anderson draws the foul)  
7:45 +2 Kyle Jenkins makes two point layup 22-24
7:49   Malik Moore turnover (Kyle Jenkins steals)  
8:03 +2 Justin Vander Baan makes two point jump shot (Jon Brantley assists) 20-24
8:31   Justin Vander Baan defensive rebound  
8:33   Jalen Pitre misses three point jump shot  
8:42   Jalen Pitre defensive rebound  
8:44   Luke Rasmussen misses two point jump shot  
9:09 +2 Ethan Anderson makes two point layup 18-24
9:13   Michael Ajayi defensive rebound  
9:15   Justin Vander Baan misses two point layup  
9:40 +3 Michael Ajayi makes three point jump shot (Malik Moore assists) 18-22
9:47   Jon Brantley personal foul  
9:51 +1 Malik Moore makes technical free throw 1 of 1 18-19
9:51   Ryan Pettit technical foul  
9:58   Nils Cooper defensive rebound  
10:00   Jon Brantley misses three point jump shot  
10:15   Cord Stansberry turnover (bad pass) (Luke Rasmussen steals)  
10:29   Luka Savicevic turnover (traveling)  
10:52 +2 Cord Stansberry makes two point jump shot 18-18
11:05   Michael Ajayi defensive rebound  
11:07   Chris Rubayo misses two point jump shot  
11:30 +2 Michael Ajayi makes two point jump shot (Malik Moore assists) 18-16
11:42   Jalen Pitre defensive rebound  
11:44   Jalen Pitre blocks Chris Rubayo's two point layup  
11:46   Cord Stansberry turnover (offensive foul)  
11:46   Cord Stansberry offensive foul  
11:46   TV timeout  
11:46   Leopards turnover (shot clock violation)  
12:17   Luke Rasmussen defensive rebound  
12:17   Houston Mallette misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
12:17 +1 Houston Mallette makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-14
12:17   Eric Sondberg shooting foul (Houston Mallette draws the foul)  
12:33 +1 Devin Hines makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-13
12:33   Devin Hines misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
12:33   Jalen Pitre shooting foul (Devin Hines draws the foul)  
13:02 +2 Houston Mallette makes two point layup 17-13
13:13   Nils Cooper offensive rebound  
13:15   Cord Stansberry misses three point jump shot  
13:32 +3 Justin Vander Baan makes three point jump shot (Devin Hines assists) 17-11
13:56 +2 Michael Ajayi makes two point jump shot 14-11
14:06   Jalen Pitre defensive rebound  
14:08   Kyle Jenkins misses two point layup  
14:26   Leopards defensive rebound  
14:28   Houston Mallette misses two point jump shot  
14:30   Devin Hines personal foul  
14:41 +1 Justin Vander Baan makes regular free throw 2 of 2 14-9
14:41 +1 Justin Vander Baan makes regular free throw 1 of 2 13-9
14:41   TV timeout  
14:41   Ethan Anderson shooting foul (Justin Vander Baan draws the foul)  
14:53   Devin Hines defensive rebound  
14:55   Michael Ajayi misses two point jump shot  
15:07   Michael Ajayi defensive rebound  
15:09   Devin Hines misses two point jump shot  
15:33   Ethan Anderson turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Jenkins steals)  
15:49   Aladji Gassama offensive rebound  
15:51   Ethan Anderson misses three point jump shot  
16:07 +3 Eric Sondberg makes three point jump shot (Mark Butler assists) 12-9
16:23 +2 Michael Ajayi makes two point jump shot 9-9
16:36 +2 Justin Vander Baan makes two point layup (Kyle Jenkins assists) 9-7
17:04   Malik Moore turnover (bad pass) (Justin Vander Baan steals)  
17:21   Justin Vander Baan turnover (bad pass)  
17:38 +2 Malik Moore makes two point jump shot 7-7
18:02 +3 Eric Sondberg makes three point jump shot (Kyle Jenkins assists) 7-5
18:21 +3 Malik Moore makes three point jump shot (Michael Ajayi assists) 4-5
18:33 +2 Justin Vander Baan makes two point layup (Mark Butler assists) 4-2
19:01   Mark Butler defensive rebound  
19:03   Houston Mallette misses two point jump shot  
19:23 +2 Kyle Jenkins makes two point layup (Justin Vander Baan assists) 2-2
19:46 +2 Ethan Anderson makes two point layup 0-2
20:00   Justin Vander Baan vs. Aladji Gassama (Waves gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 24 39
Field Goals 8-23 (34.8%) 14-23 (60.9%)
3-Pointers 3-6 (50.0%) 3-7 (42.9%)
Free Throws 5-8 (62.5%) 8-12 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 11 17
Offensive 1 3
Defensive 7 12
Team 3 2
Assists 7 5
Steals 5 0
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 4 6
Fouls 9 6
Technicals 1 0
15
J. Vander Baan C
11 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
1
M. Ajayi G
13 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
12T
Lafayette 0-2 24-24
Pepperdine 1-1 39-39
Firestone Fieldhouse Malibu, CA
Team Stats
Lafayette 0-2 55.0 PPG 34.0 RPG 10.5 APG
Pepperdine 1-1 77.0 PPG 35.5 RPG 10.5 APG
Key Players
00
. Vander Baan C 5.5 PPG 4.5 RPG 1.0 APG 17.6 FG%
00
. Ajayi G 13.0 PPG 10.5 RPG 1.5 APG 43.5 FG%
Top Scorers
15
J. Vander Baan C 11 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
1
M. Ajayi G 13 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
34.8 FG% 60.9
50.0 3PT FG% 42.9
62.5 FT% 66.7
Lafayette
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Vander Baan 11 3 1 4/7 1/1 2/2 3 - 1 1 2 1 2
E. Sondberg 6 1 0 2/2 2/2 0/0 2 - 0 0 0 0 1
K. Jenkins 4 0 2 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 - 2 0 0 0 0
D. Hines 1 1 1 0/2 0/0 1/2 2 - 0 0 1 0 1
M. Butler 0 1 2 0/2 0/1 0/2 1 - 0 0 0 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Rubayo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brantley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Savicevic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Pettit - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Rasmussen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Phillips - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bednostin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wyche - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Berger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 24 8 7 8/23 3/6 5/8 9 0 5 2 4 1 7
Pepperdine
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Ajayi 13 6 1 6/7 1/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 1 5
M. Moore 11 0 3 2/2 1/1 6/6 0 - 0 0 2 0 0
H. Mallette 8 1 0 3/5 1/1 1/2 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
E. Anderson 4 1 1 2/3 0/1 0/2 1 - 0 0 2 0 1
A. Gassama 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 1 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Stansberry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Pitre - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Cooper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Jordan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Porter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Mager - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Squire - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Gumwel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Coulibaly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 39 15 5 14/23 3/7 8/12 6 0 0 1 6 3 12
