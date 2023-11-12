Gaines scores 20, UAB upends Maryland 66-63
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) Eric Gaines scored 20 points and UAB used a 13-0 run in the second half to defeat Maryland 66-63 for third place in the Asheville Championship on Sunday.
The Blazers held on despite missing their last six shots and making three turnovers in the last 6-plus minutes. They made 7 of 8 free throws in that stretch, the last by Gaines with 9.8 seconds left.
The Terrapins' game-tying shot attempt failed to hit the rim and they were 3 of 13 in the last six minutes.
Alejandro Vasquez scored 15 points, 14 in the second half going 8 of 8 from the line, for the Blazers (1-2), who lost to Clemson 77-76 in the tourney opener.
Jahmir Young led Maryland (1-2) with 14 points. DeShawn Harris-Smith and Donta Scott added 13 apiece. The Terps lost to Davidson 64-61 in the tournament opener.
The Terrapins led 30-24 at the half but the Blazers scored the first six points, finishing up a 10-0 run, to tie the game. Maryland was up 36-33 when UAB went off, with Vasquez converting a three-point play and adding four more free throws for a 46-36 lead with 12:39 to play.
Maryland trailed by 12 with 7 1/2 minutes to go and finally got it to 63-61 on two free throws by Young. Efrem Johnson answered with two for the Blazers. Jamie Kaiser Jr. got it back to 65-63 when he snared an airball on a 3-point attempt and laid it in but Gaines made a free throw, forcing the Terps to go for a 3 on the last possession.
Maryland had an 11-0 run in the middle of the first half and a dunk by Julian Reese made it 27-16 at the 5:52 mark. But from there the Terrapins had six misses and only got a 3-pointer from Scott. The Blazers only got within 30-24 at the break because they missed their last four shots.
Maryland plays at No. 22 Villanova on Friday. UAB is home against Alcorn State on Thursday.
-- Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here --- AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Julian Reese vs. Christian Coleman (Noah Batchelor gains possession)
|19:46
|Julian Reese misses two point jump shot
|19:44
|Javian Davis defensive rebound
|19:21
|Tony Toney misses three point jump shot
|19:19
|DeShawn Harris-Smith defensive rebound
|19:04
|Donta Scott misses three point jump shot
|19:02
|Christian Coleman defensive rebound
|18:57
|Christian Coleman turnover (bad pass)
|18:34
|+2
|Donta Scott makes two point turnaround hook shot
|2-0
|18:16
|Donta Scott shooting foul (Tony Toney draws the foul)
|18:16
|+1
|Tony Toney makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|2-1
|18:16
|+1
|Tony Toney makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-2
|17:56
|Julian Reese misses two point jump shot
|17:54
|Donta Scott offensive rebound
|17:54
|Christian Coleman personal foul (Donta Scott draws the foul)
|17:51
|+3
|Jahmir Young makes three point pullup jump shot
|5-2
|17:27
|+2
|Tony Toney makes two point dunk (Javian Davis assists)
|5-4
|16:54
|Javian Davis shooting foul (Julian Reese draws the foul)
|16:54
|+1
|Julian Reese makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|6-4
|16:54
|+1
|Julian Reese makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7-4
|16:35
|+2
|Eric Gaines makes two point driving layup
|7-6
|16:12
|Noah Batchelor misses three point jump shot
|16:10
|Tony Toney defensive rebound
|16:02
|Eric Gaines misses two point jump shot
|16:00
|Jahmir Young defensive rebound
|15:54
|Christian Coleman blocks DeShawn Harris-Smith's two point layup
|15:52
|DeShawn Harris-Smith offensive rebound
|15:42
|DeShawn Harris-Smith turnover (lost ball) (James White steals)
|15:41
|DeShawn Harris-Smith personal foul (James White draws the foul)
|15:41
|TV timeout
|15:25
|+2
|Javian Davis makes two point jump shot (Eric Gaines assists)
|7-8
|15:12
|Noah Batchelor turnover (back court violation)
|14:58
|+2
|Eric Gaines makes two point pullup jump shot
|7-10
|14:45
|+3
|Jamie Kaiser Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jahmir Young assists)
|10-10
|14:24
|Alejandro Vasquez misses two point layup
|14:22
|Jahmir Young defensive rebound
|14:00
|Jahari Long turnover (lost ball)
|13:45
|Eric Gaines turnover (bad pass)
|13:32
|Jahmir Young misses three point jump shot
|13:30
|Yaxel Lendeborg defensive rebound
|13:14
|+2
|Javian Davis makes two point layup
|10-12
|12:45
|+2
|Jahmir Young makes two point floating jump shot
|12-12
|12:20
|Yaxel Lendeborg misses two point layup
|12:18
|Yaxel Lendeborg offensive rebound
|12:08
|Javian Davis misses two point jump shot
|12:06
|Donta Scott defensive rebound
|11:52
|+2
|Donta Scott makes two point layup (Jahari Long assists)
|14-12
|11:34
|Alejandro Vasquez misses two point layup
|11:32
|Javian Davis offensive rebound
|11:30
|Javian Davis misses two point layup
|11:28
|Jahari Long defensive rebound
|11:14
|Jamie Kaiser Jr. misses three point jump shot
|11:12
|Javian Davis defensive rebound
|11:03
|Eric Gaines turnover (bad pass) (Donta Scott steals)
|10:57
|Donta Scott misses two point layup
|10:55
|Efrem Johnson defensive rebound
|10:50
|Julian Reese blocks Efrem Johnson's two point layup
|10:48
|Jahmir Young defensive rebound
|10:39
|+3
|Jahari Long makes three point jump shot (Jahmir Young assists)
|17-12
|10:35
|TV timeout
|10:23
|Efrem Johnson misses two point jump shot
|10:21
|Caelum Swanton-Rodger defensive rebound
|10:01
|Jahari Long misses three point jump shot
|9:59
|James White defensive rebound
|9:43
|James White misses two point jump shot
|9:41
|Caelum Swanton-Rodger defensive rebound
|9:32
|+2
|Caelum Swanton-Rodger makes two point dunk (DeShawn Harris-Smith assists)
|19-12
|9:02
|Christian Coleman turnover (traveling)
|8:45
|DeShawn Harris-Smith misses three point jump shot
|8:43
|Caelum Swanton-Rodger offensive rebound
|8:40
|Caelum Swanton-Rodger misses two point hook shot
|8:39
|Jordan Geronimo personal foul
|8:26
|Yaxel Lendeborg misses two point layup
|8:24
|Jahmir Young defensive rebound
|8:18
|Daniel Ortiz shooting foul (Caelum Swanton-Rodger draws the foul)
|8:18
|Caelum Swanton-Rodger misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:18
|Caelum Swanton-Rodger misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:18
|Javian Davis defensive rebound
|8:11
|Efrem Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Geronimo steals)
|8:06
|+2
|Jordan Geronimo makes two point dunk
|21-12
|7:52
|+2
|Efrem Johnson makes two point pullup jump shot
|21-14
|7:34
|DeShawn Harris-Smith misses three point jump shot
|7:32
|Christian Coleman defensive rebound
|7:20
|Daniel Ortiz misses three point jump shot
|7:18
|Jahmir Young defensive rebound
|7:11
|+2
|Jamie Kaiser Jr. makes two point jump shot (Jahmir Young assists)
|23-14
|6:50
|Caelum Swanton-Rodger shooting foul (Christian Coleman draws the foul)
|6:50
|TV timeout
|6:50
|+1
|Christian Coleman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-15
|6:50
|+1
|Christian Coleman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-16
|6:30
|+2
|Jahari Long makes two point driving layup
|25-16
|6:05
|Tony Toney misses two point jump shot
|6:03
|Donta Scott defensive rebound
|5:54
|+2
|Julian Reese makes two point dunk (Donta Scott assists)
|27-16
|5:53
|Blazers 30 second timeout
|5:39
|Eric Gaines turnover (bad pass) (Jahmir Young steals)
|5:27
|Tony Toney personal foul (Jamie Kaiser Jr. draws the foul)
|5:27
|Jahari Long turnover (bad pass) (Eric Gaines steals)
|5:22
|+2
|Eric Gaines makes two point dunk
|27-18
|4:59
|Jahmir Young turnover (bad pass) (Javian Davis steals)
|4:56
|+2
|Eric Gaines makes two point dunk (Javian Davis assists)
|27-20
|4:33
|+3
|Donta Scott makes three point jump shot (Jahmir Young assists)
|30-20
|4:33
|Terrapins 30 second timeout
|4:17
|DeShawn Harris-Smith personal foul (Daniel Ortiz draws the foul)
|4:06
|Barry Dunning Jr. misses three point jump shot
|4:04
|Noah Batchelor defensive rebound
|3:56
|TV timeout
|3:48
|Noah Batchelor turnover (lost ball) (Eric Gaines steals)
|3:42
|+2
|Eric Gaines makes two point driving layup
|30-22
|3:22
|Julian Reese turnover (traveling)
|3:09
|Javian Davis misses two point hook shot
|3:07
|Jahari Long defensive rebound
|3:01
|Julian Reese turnover (bad pass) (Daniel Ortiz steals)
|2:41
|Jahari Long personal foul (Javian Davis draws the foul)
|2:40
|Julian Reese blocks Christian Coleman's two point layup
|2:38
|Javian Davis offensive rebound
|2:34
|Julian Reese shooting foul (Christian Coleman draws the foul)
|2:34
|+1
|Christian Coleman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-23
|2:34
|+1
|Christian Coleman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-24
|2:16
|Christian Coleman blocks Julian Reese's two point layup
|2:14
|Eric Gaines defensive rebound
|2:07
|Javian Davis offensive foul (Julian Reese draws the foul)
|2:07
|Javian Davis turnover (offensive foul)
|1:45
|Jahmir Young turnover (bad pass) (Christian Coleman steals)
|1:32
|Eric Gaines misses three point jump shot
|1:30
|Caelum Swanton-Rodger defensive rebound
|1:11
|Jahmir Young misses two point layup
|1:09
|Christian Coleman defensive rebound
|1:03
|Efrem Johnson misses two point jump shot
|1:01
|Caelum Swanton-Rodger defensive rebound
|0:39
|Jahari Long misses three point jump shot
|0:37
|Blazers defensive rebound
|0:10
|Eric Gaines turnover (lost ball)
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:52
|+2
|Efrem Johnson makes two point layup (Christian Coleman assists)
|30-26
|19:25
|Jahmir Young misses two point layup
|19:23
|Christian Coleman defensive rebound
|19:13
|Efrem Johnson misses two point jump shot
|19:11
|Javian Davis offensive rebound
|19:06
|Donta Scott shooting foul (Eric Gaines draws the foul)
|19:06
|+1
|Eric Gaines makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|30-27
|19:06
|+1
|Eric Gaines makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|30-28
|19:06
|Eric Gaines misses regular free throw 3 of 3
|19:06
|Julian Reese defensive rebound
|18:43
|Noah Batchelor turnover (bad pass) (Eric Gaines steals)
|18:39
|+2
|Eric Gaines makes two point driving dunk
|30-30
|18:31
|Terrapins 30 second timeout
|18:31
|TV timeout
|18:13
|+2
|Jahmir Young makes two point driving layup
|32-30
|17:51
|Javian Davis turnover (traveling)
|17:39
|+2
|DeShawn Harris-Smith makes two point driving layup
|34-30
|17:12
|Eric Gaines misses two point jump shot
|17:10
|Donta Scott defensive rebound
|17:02
|Yaxel Lendeborg personal foul (Julian Reese draws the foul)
|16:54
|Javian Davis shooting foul (Donta Scott draws the foul)
|16:54
|Donta Scott misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:54
|+1
|Donta Scott makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-30
|16:40
|+2
|Alejandro Vasquez makes two point driving layup
|35-32
|16:40
|Julian Reese shooting foul (Alejandro Vasquez draws the foul)
|16:40
|+1
|Alejandro Vasquez makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|35-33
|16:19
|Alejandro Vasquez shooting foul (Jordan Geronimo draws the foul)
|16:19
|+1
|Jordan Geronimo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-33
|16:19
|Jordan Geronimo misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|16:19
|Alejandro Vasquez defensive rebound
|16:08
|+2
|Yaxel Lendeborg makes two point layup (Eric Gaines assists)
|36-35
|15:46
|Jahari Long misses three point jump shot
|15:44
|Christian Coleman defensive rebound
|15:19
|+2
|Alejandro Vasquez makes two point driving layup
|36-37
|15:19
|Jahari Long shooting foul (Alejandro Vasquez draws the foul)
|15:19
|TV timeout
|15:19
|+1
|Alejandro Vasquez makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|36-38
|14:50
|Jahmir Young misses three point jump shot
|14:47
|Terrapins turnover (shot clock violation)
|14:37
|Jamie Kaiser Jr. shooting foul (Alejandro Vasquez draws the foul)
|14:37
|+1
|Alejandro Vasquez makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-39
|14:37
|+1
|Alejandro Vasquez makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|36-40
|14:26
|Donta Scott turnover (lost ball) (Eric Gaines steals)
|14:20
|+2
|Alejandro Vasquez makes two point layup (Eric Gaines assists)
|36-42
|14:00
|Jamie Kaiser Jr. misses three point jump shot
|13:58
|Jahmir Young offensive rebound
|13:53
|Christian Coleman blocks Jahmir Young's two point layup
|13:51
|Yaxel Lendeborg defensive rebound
|13:40
|Efrem Johnson misses three point jump shot
|13:38
|Julian Reese defensive rebound
|13:37
|Yaxel Lendeborg personal foul (Julian Reese draws the foul)
|13:09
|Jahari Long misses three point jump shot
|13:07
|Eric Gaines defensive rebound
|13:03
|+2
|Eric Gaines makes two point driving layup
|36-44
|12:54
|Terrapins 30 second timeout
|12:53
|Jahmir Young turnover (bad pass) (Alejandro Vasquez steals)
|12:40
|Efrem Johnson misses two point layup
|12:39
|Alejandro Vasquez offensive rebound
|12:39
|Julian Reese shooting foul (Alejandro Vasquez draws the foul)
|12:39
|+1
|Alejandro Vasquez makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-45
|12:39
|+1
|Alejandro Vasquez makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|36-46
|12:21
|+2
|DeShawn Harris-Smith makes two point jump shot
|38-46
|11:55
|Alejandro Vasquez misses two point jump shot
|11:53
|Alejandro Vasquez offensive rebound
|11:47
|+2
|Yaxel Lendeborg makes two point layup (Alejandro Vasquez assists)
|38-48
|11:31
|DeShawn Harris-Smith turnover (out of bounds)
|11:31
|TV timeout
|11:19
|Yaxel Lendeborg turnover (offensive goaltending)
|10:56
|Yaxel Lendeborg blocks DeShawn Harris-Smith's two point layup
|10:54
|Yaxel Lendeborg defensive rebound
|10:31
|Jordan Geronimo blocks Yaxel Lendeborg's two point layup
|10:31
|Blazers offensive rebound
|10:30
|+2
|Christian Coleman makes two point layup (Efrem Johnson assists)
|38-50
|10:10
|Noah Batchelor misses three point jump shot
|10:08
|Yaxel Lendeborg defensive rebound
|9:50
|Yaxel Lendeborg misses two point jump shot
|9:48
|Jordan Geronimo defensive rebound
|9:36
|Jahmir Young misses two point jump shot
|9:34
|DeShawn Harris-Smith offensive rebound
|9:26
|Yaxel Lendeborg blocks DeShawn Harris-Smith's two point layup
|9:26
|Terrapins offensive rebound
|9:26
|Christian Coleman personal foul (Julian Reese draws the foul)
|9:22
|Christian Coleman personal foul (Julian Reese draws the foul)
|9:17
|+2
|Jahmir Young makes two point driving layup
|40-50
|9:09
|+2
|Tony Toney makes two point driving layup
|40-52
|8:51
|+3
|DeShawn Harris-Smith makes three point jump shot (Jahmir Young assists)
|43-52
|8:36
|Alejandro Vasquez misses three point jump shot
|8:34
|Donta Scott defensive rebound
|8:25
|Yaxel Lendeborg personal foul (DeShawn Harris-Smith draws the foul)
|8:25
|+1
|DeShawn Harris-Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|44-52
|8:25
|+1
|DeShawn Harris-Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|45-52
|7:56
|+3
|Eric Gaines makes three point stepback jump shot
|45-55
|7:46
|DeShawn Harris-Smith turnover (bad pass) (Tony Toney steals)
|7:40
|+2
|Tony Toney makes two point layup
|45-57
|7:27
|Eric Gaines personal foul (Jahmir Young draws the foul)
|7:27
|TV timeout
|7:27
|+1
|Jahmir Young makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|46-57
|7:27
|Jahmir Young misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:27
|DeShawn Harris-Smith offensive rebound
|7:22
|Jump ball. Jahmir Young vs. Efrem Johnson (Jahmir Young gains possession)
|7:15
|+3
|Donta Scott makes three point jump shot (Jahmir Young assists)
|49-57
|7:02
|Javian Davis turnover (lost ball) (DeShawn Harris-Smith steals)
|6:57
|+2
|Jahmir Young makes two point driving layup (DeShawn Harris-Smith assists)
|51-57
|6:44
|Blazers 30 second timeout
|6:37
|+2
|Yaxel Lendeborg makes two point layup
|51-59
|6:19
|Javian Davis personal foul (Jordan Geronimo draws the foul)
|6:19
|+1
|Jordan Geronimo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|52-59
|6:19
|Jordan Geronimo misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:19
|Javian Davis defensive rebound
|5:56
|Julian Reese personal foul (Yaxel Lendeborg draws the foul)
|5:42
|Yaxel Lendeborg turnover (lost ball) (Donta Scott steals)
|5:27
|Donta Scott misses two point hook shot
|5:25
|DeShawn Harris-Smith offensive rebound
|5:21
|Alejandro Vasquez blocks Jahmir Young's two point layup
|5:19
|Efrem Johnson defensive rebound
|5:03
|Alejandro Vasquez misses two point layup
|5:01
|Julian Reese defensive rebound
|5:01
|Javian Davis personal foul (Julian Reese draws the foul)
|5:01
|Julian Reese misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:01
|+1
|Julian Reese makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|53-59
|4:57
|Efrem Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Jamie Kaiser Jr. steals)
|4:48
|Jamie Kaiser Jr. misses two point layup
|4:48
|DeShawn Harris-Smith offensive rebound
|4:48
|+2
|DeShawn Harris-Smith makes two point layup
|55-59
|4:28
|Alejandro Vasquez misses two point layup
|4:26
|Terrapins defensive rebound
|4:08
|Jahmir Young misses three point jump shot
|4:06
|Efrem Johnson defensive rebound
|4:00
|Eric Gaines misses three point jump shot
|3:58
|Alejandro Vasquez offensive rebound
|3:55
|Jahmir Young personal foul (Alejandro Vasquez draws the foul)
|3:55
|TV timeout
|3:55
|+1
|Alejandro Vasquez makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|55-60
|3:55
|+1
|Alejandro Vasquez makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|55-61
|3:39
|Jamie Kaiser Jr. misses three point jump shot
|3:37
|Julian Reese offensive rebound
|3:29
|Christian Coleman blocks Donta Scott's two point layup
|3:27
|Yaxel Lendeborg defensive rebound
|3:08
|Julian Reese shooting foul (Yaxel Lendeborg draws the foul)
|3:08
|+1
|Yaxel Lendeborg makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|55-62
|3:08
|+1
|Yaxel Lendeborg makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|55-63
|2:48
|+2
|Donta Scott makes two point turnaround hook shot
|57-63
|2:15
|Eric Gaines misses three point jump shot
|2:14
|Blazers turnover (shot clock violation)
|1:58
|Yaxel Lendeborg personal foul (DeShawn Harris-Smith draws the foul)
|1:58
|+1
|DeShawn Harris-Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|58-63
|1:58
|+1
|DeShawn Harris-Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|59-63
|1:30
|Christian Coleman misses two point jump shot
|1:28
|Donta Scott defensive rebound
|1:12
|DeShawn Harris-Smith misses two point jump shot
|1:10
|Alejandro Vasquez defensive rebound
|0:41
|Christian Coleman misses two point jump shot
|0:39
|Donta Scott defensive rebound
|0:31
|Christian Coleman shooting foul (Jahmir Young draws the foul)
|0:31
|+1
|Jahmir Young makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|60-63
|0:31
|+1
|Jahmir Young makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|61-63
|0:27
|DeShawn Harris-Smith personal foul (Efrem Johnson draws the foul)
|0:27
|+1
|Efrem Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|61-64
|0:27
|+1
|Efrem Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|61-65
|0:17
|Yaxel Lendeborg blocks DeShawn Harris-Smith's two point layup
|0:17
|Terrapins offensive rebound
|0:17
|Terrapins 60 second timeout
|0:15
|Donta Scott misses three point jump shot
|0:13
|Jamie Kaiser Jr. offensive rebound
|0:11
|+2
|Jamie Kaiser Jr. makes two point layup
|63-65
|0:09
|Jahmir Young personal foul (Eric Gaines draws the foul)
|0:09
|Eric Gaines misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:09
|+1
|Eric Gaines makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|63-66
|0:09
|Blazers 60 second timeout
|0:02
|Yaxel Lendeborg blocks DeShawn Harris-Smith's three point jump shot
|0:00
|Eric Gaines defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Eric Gaines defensive rebound
|0:00
|Yaxel Lendeborg blocks DeShawn Harris-Smith's three point jump shot
|0:02
|Blazers 60 second timeout
|0:09
|+ 1
|Eric Gaines makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:09
|Eric Gaines misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:09
|Jahmir Young personal foul (Eric Gaines draws the foul)
|0:09
|+ 2
|Jamie Kaiser Jr. makes two point layup
|0:11
|Jamie Kaiser Jr. offensive rebound
|0:13
|Donta Scott misses three point jump shot
|0:15
|Terrapins 60 second timeout
|0:17
|Terrapins offensive rebound
|0:17
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|66
|Field Goals
|22-57 (38.6%)
|22-54 (40.7%)
|3-Pointers
|6-23 (26.1%)
|1-9 (11.1%)
|Free Throws
|13-20 (65.0%)
|21-23 (91.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|33
|Offensive
|10
|7
|Defensive
|23
|24
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|10
|8
|Steals
|6
|10
|Blocks
|3
|9
|Turnovers
|14
|13
|Fouls
|17
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|38.6
|FG%
|40.7
|
|
|26.1
|3PT FG%
|11.1
|
|
|65.0
|FT%
|91.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Young
|14
|6
|6
|5/13
|1/4
|3/4
|2
|37
|1
|0
|3
|1
|5
|D. Harris-Smith
|13
|6
|2
|4/12
|1/4
|4/4
|3
|28
|1
|0
|3
|5
|1
|D. Scott
|13
|7
|1
|5/10
|2/4
|1/2
|2
|26
|2
|0
|1
|1
|6
|J. Reese
|5
|4
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|3/4
|5
|28
|0
|2
|2
|1
|3
|N. Batchelor
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Young
|14
|6
|6
|5/13
|1/4
|3/4
|2
|37
|1
|0
|3
|1
|5
|D. Harris-Smith
|13
|6
|2
|4/12
|1/4
|4/4
|3
|28
|1
|0
|3
|5
|1
|D. Scott
|13
|7
|1
|5/10
|2/4
|1/2
|2
|26
|2
|0
|1
|1
|6
|J. Reese
|5
|4
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|3/4
|5
|28
|0
|2
|2
|1
|3
|N. Batchelor
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Kaiser Jr.
|7
|1
|0
|3/7
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|22
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Long
|5
|2
|1
|2/6
|1/5
|0/0
|2
|17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Geronimo
|4
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|22
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|C. Swanton-Rodger
|2
|5
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|C. Stephens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Traore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lamothe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Pierce
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Sotell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Murphy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|33
|10
|22/57
|6/23
|13/20
|17
|200
|6
|3
|14
|10
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Gaines
|20
|3
|3
|8/13
|1/4
|3/5
|1
|33
|4
|0
|4
|0
|3
|T. Toney
|8
|1
|0
|3/5
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Coleman
|6
|5
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|4/4
|4
|29
|1
|4
|2
|0
|5
|J. Davis
|4
|7
|2
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|23
|1
|0
|3
|3
|4
|J. White
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Gaines
|20
|3
|3
|8/13
|1/4
|3/5
|1
|33
|4
|0
|4
|0
|3
|T. Toney
|8
|1
|0
|3/5
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Coleman
|6
|5
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|4/4
|4
|29
|1
|4
|2
|0
|5
|J. Davis
|4
|7
|2
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|23
|1
|0
|3
|3
|4
|J. White
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Vasquez
|14
|5
|1
|3/9
|0/1
|8/8
|1
|22
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|Y. Lendeborg
|8
|6
|0
|3/7
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|25
|0
|4
|2
|1
|5
|E. Johnson
|6
|3
|1
|2/8
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|32
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|D. Ortiz
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Dunning Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Donohoo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Shaver
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Sigmon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Satterfield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hargrove
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Coleman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|31
|8
|22/54
|1/9
|21/23
|17
|200
|10
|9
|13
|7
|24