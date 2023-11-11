Oklahoma State, Sam Houston State both look to get back in win column
After falling 64-59 to Abilene Christian in Monday's home opener, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton did not mince words.
"That was not a performance worthy of their commitment and support and what we've asked of them to come out and cheer for us," Boynton said of the Cowboy fans in attendance, also taking responsibility for his role. "My apologies to our fans for what they had to watch tonight because that was not very good basketball by us."
On Sunday afternoon, Oklahoma State has an opportunity for a better performance in front of the home crowd when they face Sam Houston State in Stillwater, Oklahoma, before heading to Brooklyn, New York, for the Legends Classic. The Bearkats are 1-1, with a win at Pacific and an overtime loss to Utah Valley.
Oklahoma State's biggest struggle in its season opener came at the free-throw line, where the Cowboys converted on just 8 of 20 foul shots. Down three with 35.5 seconds left, Bryce Thompson had an opportunity to narrow Abilene Christian's lead with two free throws. He missed both.
"You don't want to start this way," Thompson remarked postgame. "We have to be able to learn from this. It can't be a reoccurring thing where we get off to a slow start and give a team confidence and then not stop it."
Oklahoma State enters the matchup led by Thompson, who had 19 points against Abilene Christian. Mike Marsh also contributed with 13 points and nine rebounds in the season-opener.
Free throws also played a key role late in deciding the final outcome of Sam Houston State's 79-73 overtime loss to Utah Valley on Thursday. Sam Houston State knotted the score at 73-73 with 44 seconds left in overtime but missed consecutive shots as Utah Valley converted on all six free throws, sealing its victory.
Sam Houston head coach Chris Mudge found positives despite the loss.
"These kinds of games are good for us. They will get us ready for Conference USA level play," Mudge said after Thursday's loss. "Our schedule is going to be one of the toughest mid-major schedules in the country. It is going to help us get ready. We had stretches that we played well and some we did not. Those are the areas we have to tighten up."
Lamar Wilkerson leads the Bearkats with 17.5 points per game and is coming off a 20-point performance in the loss to Utah Valley.
Forward Davon Barnes averages 12.5 points per game for Sam Houston State.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|3:25
|+2
|Marcus Boykin makes two point layup
|63-77
|3:42
|Kian Scroggins defensive rebound
|3:44
|Eric Dailey Jr. misses two point jump shot
|4:15
|Bearkats 30 second timeout
|4:15
|+3
|Marcus Boykin makes three point jump shot
|61-77
|4:27
|+3
|John-Michael Wright makes three point jump shot
|58-77
|4:47
|Quion Williams offensive rebound
|4:49
|Bryce Thompson misses three point jump shot
|4:56
|Eric Dailey Jr. defensive rebound
|4:58
|Anthony Wrzeszcz misses three point jump shot
|5:04
|+2
|Eric Dailey Jr. makes two point jump shot (Quion Williams assists)
|58-74
|5:25
|+1
|Davon Barnes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|58-72
|5:25
|+1
|Davon Barnes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|57-72
|5:25
|Javon Small personal foul
|5:27
|Kian Scroggins defensive rebound
|5:29
|Javon Small misses two point layup
|5:46
|Marcus Boykin turnover
|5:52
|Anthony Wrzeszcz defensive rebound
|5:52
|Javon Small misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|5:52
|Marcus Boykin personal foul
|5:52
|Marcus Boykin personal foul
|5:55
|+1
|Davon Barnes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-72
|5:55
|+1
|Davon Barnes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|55-72
|5:55
|Javon Small personal foul
|6:12
|+3
|Bryce Thompson makes three point jump shot (Quion Williams assists)
|54-72
|6:26
|+2
|Marcus Boykin makes two point layup
|54-69
|6:47
|Bearkats 30 second timeout
|6:52
|+3
|Javon Small makes three point jump shot
|52-69
|7:10
|Lamar Wilkerson turnover (offensive foul)
|7:10
|Lamar Wilkerson offensive foul
|7:20
|+2
|Bryce Thompson makes two point dunk (Javon Small assists)
|52-66
|7:25
|Brandon Garrison defensive rebound
|7:27
|Brandon Garrison blocks Jaden Ray's three point jump shot
|7:32
|TV timeout
|7:32
|Mike Marsh personal foul
|7:32
|Bearkats offensive rebound
|7:34
|Lamar Wilkerson misses three point jump shot
|7:40
|Jaden Ray offensive rebound
|7:42
|Damon Nicholas Jr. misses three point jump shot
|7:58
|+3
|Javon Small makes three point jump shot (Mike Marsh assists)
|52-64
|8:27
|+2
|Souleymane Doumbia makes two point layup
|52-61
|8:29
|Souleymane Doumbia offensive rebound
|8:31
|Davon Barnes misses two point jump shot
|8:59
|+2
|Javon Small makes two point layup
|50-61
|9:03
|Javon Small defensive rebound
|9:05
|Jaden Ray misses two point jump shot
|9:25
|Cowboys turnover
|9:25
|Cowboys offensive rebound
|9:27
|Javon Small misses three point jump shot
|9:53
|Jarius Hicklen defensive rebound
|9:55
|Souleymane Doumbia misses two point layup
|10:07
|Damon Nicholas Jr. offensive rebound
|10:09
|Lamar Wilkerson misses three point jump shot
|10:18
|TV timeout
|10:18
|Bryce Thompson personal foul
|10:36
|+3
|Bryce Thompson makes three point jump shot (Jarius Hicklen assists)
|50-59
|11:04
|+2
|Kian Scroggins makes two point layup (Lamar Wilkerson assists)
|50-56
|11:21
|+2
|Brandon Garrison makes two point layup
|48-56
|11:24
|Brandon Garrison offensive rebound
|11:26
|Justin McBride misses two point layup
|11:37
|+2
|Kian Scroggins makes two point layup
|48-54
|11:43
|Kian Scroggins offensive rebound
|11:45
|Brandon Garrison blocks Lamar Wilkerson's two point layup
|12:03
|+3
|Jarius Hicklen makes three point jump shot (Javon Small assists)
|46-54
|12:23
|Brandon Garrison defensive rebound
|12:25
|Marcus Boykin misses three point jump shot
|12:37
|TV timeout
|12:37
|Quion Williams turnover
|12:39
|Brandon Garrison defensive rebound
|12:41
|Lamar Wilkerson misses two point layup
|12:46
|Brandon Garrison turnover (Lamar Wilkerson steals)
|12:53
|+2
|Marcus Boykin makes two point jump shot
|46-51
|13:01
|Kian Scroggins defensive rebound
|13:03
|Bryce Thompson misses two point layup
|13:21
|+3
|Kian Scroggins makes three point jump shot (Marcus Boykin assists)
|44-51
|13:35
|+3
|Jarius Hicklen makes three point jump shot (Bryce Thompson assists)
|41-51
|13:59
|+3
|Owen McGlashan makes three point jump shot (Anthony Wrzeszcz assists)
|41-48
|14:13
|Marcus Boykin defensive rebound
|14:15
|Justin McBride misses three point jump shot
|14:30
|Brandon Garrison defensive rebound
|14:30
|Kian Scroggins misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|14:30
|Kian Scroggins misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:30
|Justin McBride personal foul
|14:46
|+1
|Bryce Thompson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|38-48
|14:46
|Bryce Thompson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:46
|Davon Barnes personal foul
|14:57
|Justin McBride defensive rebound
|14:59
|Davon Barnes misses two point jump shot
|15:01
|John-Michael Wright personal foul
|15:12
|+1
|Eric Dailey Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|38-47
|15:12
|TV timeout
|15:12
|Damon Nicholas Jr. personal foul
|15:12
|+2
|Eric Dailey Jr. makes two point layup
|38-46
|15:15
|Javon Small defensive rebound
|15:17
|Damon Nicholas Jr. misses two point jump shot
|15:36
|Jaden Ray defensive rebound
|15:38
|Javon Small misses three point jump shot
|15:56
|Eric Dailey Jr. defensive rebound
|15:58
|Lamar Wilkerson misses two point jump shot
|16:21
|Souleymane Doumbia defensive rebound
|16:23
|Quion Williams misses two point jump shot
|16:36
|Mike Marsh defensive rebound
|16:38
|Souleymane Doumbia misses two point jump shot
|16:45
|Damon Nicholas Jr. defensive rebound
|16:47
|Mike Marsh misses two point jump shot
|16:58
|Cowboys offensive rebound
|17:00
|John-Michael Wright misses three point jump shot
|17:25
|+3
|Souleymane Doumbia makes three point jump shot (Damon Nicholas Jr. assists)
|38-44
|17:36
|+1
|Mike Marsh makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|35-44
|17:36
|Davon Barnes personal foul
|17:36
|+2
|Mike Marsh makes two point layup
|35-43
|17:43
|Mike Marsh defensive rebound
|17:45
|Davon Barnes misses three point jump shot
|17:56
|John-Michael Wright personal foul
|18:04
|Mike Marsh personal foul
|18:04
|Bearkats defensive rebound
|18:06
|Eric Dailey Jr. misses three point jump shot
|18:31
|+3
|Lamar Wilkerson makes three point jump shot (Souleymane Doumbia assists)
|35-41
|18:41
|Davon Barnes defensive rebound
|18:43
|Javon Small misses three point jump shot
|18:56
|+2
|Damon Nicholas Jr. makes two point jump shot
|32-41
|19:36
|+3
|Javon Small makes three point jump shot (Quion Williams assists)
|30-41
|19:50
|Jaden Ray personal foul
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:02
|+2
|Souleymane Doumbia makes two point layup
|30-38
|0:06
|Souleymane Doumbia offensive rebound
|0:08
|Mike Marsh blocks Souleymane Doumbia's two point layup
|0:13
|Souleymane Doumbia offensive rebound
|0:15
|Owen McGlashan misses three point jump shot
|0:40
|Mike Marsh personal foul
|0:40
|Damon Nicholas Jr. defensive rebound
|0:40
|Quion Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:40
|+1
|Quion Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-38
|0:40
|Damon Nicholas Jr. personal foul
|0:43
|Lamar Wilkerson turnover (Mike Marsh steals)
|1:02
|+3
|Bryce Thompson makes three point jump shot
|28-37
|1:31
|+1
|Davon Barnes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-34
|1:31
|Davon Barnes misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:31
|Javon Small personal foul
|1:53
|+2
|Quion Williams makes two point dunk (Javon Small assists)
|27-34
|2:00
|Mike Marsh defensive rebound
|2:02
|Jaden Ray misses two point layup
|2:26
|+3
|Bryce Thompson makes three point jump shot (Javon Small assists)
|27-32
|2:29
|Davon Barnes personal foul
|2:40
|Cowboys defensive rebound
|2:42
|Jaden Ray misses two point jump shot
|2:58
|Brandon Garrison turnover (offensive foul)
|2:58
|Brandon Garrison offensive foul
|3:02
|Eric Dailey Jr. defensive rebound
|3:04
|Lamar Wilkerson misses two point jump shot
|3:18
|Souleymane Doumbia defensive rebound
|3:20
|Justin McBride misses three point jump shot
|3:29
|TV timeout
|3:33
|Eric Dailey Jr. defensive rebound
|3:35
|Davon Barnes misses three point jump shot
|4:00
|+2
|Brandon Garrison makes two point jump shot
|27-29
|4:23
|+1
|Souleymane Doumbia makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-27
|4:23
|+1
|Souleymane Doumbia makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-27
|4:23
|Justin McBride personal foul
|4:50
|+2
|Javon Small makes two point jump shot
|25-27
|4:56
|Kian Scroggins personal foul
|4:56
|Bryce Thompson offensive rebound
|4:58
|Quion Williams misses two point layup
|4:59
|Quion Williams offensive rebound
|5:01
|Bryce Thompson misses two point layup
|5:23
|+2
|Damon Nicholas Jr. makes two point jump shot
|25-25
|5:29
|Marcus Boykin offensive rebound
|5:31
|Anthony Wrzeszcz misses three point jump shot
|5:38
|+2
|Justin McBride makes two point layup (Bryce Thompson assists)
|23-25
|5:59
|Marcus Boykin turnover
|6:19
|+2
|Bryce Thompson makes two point layup (Eric Dailey Jr. assists)
|23-23
|6:31
|+1
|Jaden Ray makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-21
|6:31
|+1
|Jaden Ray makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-21
|6:31
|John-Michael Wright personal foul
|6:44
|Kian Scroggins defensive rebound
|6:46
|John-Michael Wright misses three point jump shot
|6:52
|Quion Williams defensive rebound
|6:54
|Owen McGlashan misses three point jump shot
|7:21
|Kian Scroggins defensive rebound
|7:21
|Eric Dailey Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:21
|+1
|Eric Dailey Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-21
|7:21
|TV timeout
|7:21
|Lamar Wilkerson personal foul
|7:29
|Davon Barnes turnover (Connor Dow steals)
|7:41
|Davon Barnes defensive rebound
|7:43
|Connor Dow misses three point jump shot
|7:51
|Eric Dailey Jr. defensive rebound
|7:53
|Davon Barnes misses two point jump shot
|8:12
|+1
|John-Michael Wright makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|21-20
|8:12
|Lamar Wilkerson personal foul
|8:12
|+3
|John-Michael Wright makes three point jump shot (Bryce Thompson assists)
|21-19
|8:38
|+2
|Lamar Wilkerson makes two point layup
|21-16
|8:50
|+2
|John-Michael Wright makes two point layup
|19-16
|8:55
|Souleymane Doumbia turnover (John-Michael Wright steals)
|8:57
|Jaden Ray defensive rebound
|8:59
|Mike Marsh misses two point layup
|9:14
|Cowboys offensive rebound
|9:16
|John-Michael Wright misses two point layup
|9:35
|Cowboys 30 second timeout
|9:38
|+3
|Jaden Ray makes three point jump shot (Damon Nicholas Jr. assists)
|19-14
|9:40
|Damon Nicholas Jr. offensive rebound
|9:42
|Souleymane Doumbia misses two point layup
|9:45
|Souleymane Doumbia offensive rebound
|9:47
|Brandon Garrison blocks Souleymane Doumbia's two point layup
|10:06
|Souleymane Doumbia defensive rebound
|10:08
|Bryce Thompson misses two point jump shot
|10:28
|Jaden Ray turnover
|10:42
|Damon Nicholas Jr. defensive rebound
|10:44
|Jarius Hicklen misses three point jump shot
|11:03
|+3
|Anthony Wrzeszcz makes three point jump shot (Jaden Ray assists)
|16-14
|11:06
|Bryce Thompson turnover (Jaden Ray steals)
|11:15
|Bryce Thompson defensive rebound
|11:17
|Davon Barnes misses two point jump shot
|11:34
|+2
|Brandon Garrison makes two point layup
|13-14
|11:40
|Brandon Garrison offensive rebound
|11:42
|Brandon Garrison misses two point layup
|11:44
|Brandon Garrison offensive rebound
|11:46
|Bryce Thompson misses two point layup
|11:56
|Jaden Ray turnover (Jarius Hicklen steals)
|11:57
|TV timeout
|12:16
|+3
|Justin McBride makes three point jump shot (Jarius Hicklen assists)
|13-12
|12:28
|Brandon Garrison defensive rebound
|12:30
|Marcus Boykin misses two point layup
|12:41
|Bearkats 30 second timeout
|12:52
|Justin McBride turnover (Lamar Wilkerson steals)
|13:02
|Javon Small defensive rebound
|13:04
|Anthony Wrzeszcz misses three point jump shot
|13:07
|Lamar Wilkerson offensive rebound
|13:09
|Marcus Boykin misses three point jump shot
|13:44
|+3
|Justin McBride makes three point jump shot (Javon Small assists)
|13-9
|14:03
|Javon Small defensive rebound
|14:05
|Justin McBride blocks Owen McGlashan's two point jump shot
|14:28
|TV timeout
|14:32
|Jaden Ray defensive rebound
|14:34
|Eric Dailey Jr. misses two point jump shot
|14:52
|+3
|Davon Barnes makes three point jump shot (Jaden Ray assists)
|13-6
|15:21
|Kian Scroggins defensive rebound
|15:23
|Quion Williams misses three point jump shot
|15:36
|+3
|Davon Barnes makes three point jump shot (Lamar Wilkerson assists)
|10-6
|15:48
|Jaden Ray defensive rebound
|15:50
|John-Michael Wright misses three point jump shot
|16:21
|+2
|Kian Scroggins makes two point jump shot (Davon Barnes assists)
|7-6
|16:29
|Davon Barnes defensive rebound
|16:31
|Eric Dailey Jr. misses three point jump shot
|16:38
|Quion Williams defensive rebound
|16:40
|Jaden Ray misses two point jump shot
|17:02
|Javon Small turnover
|17:13
|+3
|Davon Barnes makes three point jump shot (Jaden Ray assists)
|5-6
|17:37
|+3
|Eric Dailey Jr. makes three point jump shot (John-Michael Wright assists)
|2-6
|17:45
|Jaden Ray turnover (Eric Dailey Jr. steals)
|18:03
|+3
|Quion Williams makes three point jump shot (Eric Dailey Jr. assists)
|2-3
|18:14
|Javon Small defensive rebound
|18:16
|Damon Nicholas Jr. misses two point layup
|18:27
|Damon Nicholas Jr. defensive rebound
|18:29
|John-Michael Wright misses three point jump shot
|18:36
|Eric Dailey Jr. defensive rebound
|18:38
|Davon Barnes misses three point jump shot
|18:45
|Mike Marsh turnover (Lamar Wilkerson steals)
|18:57
|+1
|Lamar Wilkerson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-0
|18:57
|+1
|Lamar Wilkerson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|1-0
|18:57
|Quion Williams personal foul
|19:00
|Quion Williams turnover (Lamar Wilkerson steals)
|19:13
|Cowboys offensive rebound
|19:15
|Eric Dailey Jr. misses three point jump shot
|19:36
|Mike Marsh defensive rebound
|19:38
|Souleymane Doumbia misses two point layup
|20:00
|(Bearkats gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Marcus Boykin makes two point layup
|3:25
|Kian Scroggins defensive rebound
|3:42
|Eric Dailey Jr. misses two point jump shot
|3:44
|Bearkats 30 second timeout
|4:15
|+ 3
|Marcus Boykin makes three point jump shot
|4:15
|+ 3
|John-Michael Wright makes three point jump shot
|4:27
|Quion Williams offensive rebound
|4:47
|Bryce Thompson misses three point jump shot
|4:49
|Eric Dailey Jr. defensive rebound
|4:56
|Anthony Wrzeszcz misses three point jump shot
|4:58
|+ 2
|Eric Dailey Jr. makes two point jump shot (Quion Williams assists)
|5:04
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|77
|Field Goals
|21-57 (36.8%)
|28-58 (48.3%)
|3-Pointers
|10-24 (41.7%)
|15-31 (48.4%)
|Free Throws
|11-14 (78.6%)
|6-10 (60.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|36
|Offensive
|10
|6
|Defensive
|22
|25
|Team
|2
|5
|Assists
|11
|17
|Steals
|5
|5
|Blocks
|0
|5
|Turnovers
|9
|8
|Fouls
|12
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Sam Houston 1-1
|68.5 PPG
|38.0 RPG
|10.5 APG
|Oklahoma State 0-1
|59.0 PPG
|38.0 RPG
|13.0 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Barnes G
|12.5 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|1.0 APG
|27.3 FG%
|
00
|. Thompson G
|19.0 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|1.0 APG
|53.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Barnes G
|14 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|B. Thompson G
|17 PTS
|2 REB
|3 AST
|
|36.8
|FG%
|48.3
|
|
|41.7
|3PT FG%
|48.4
|
|
|78.6
|FT%
|60.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Barnes
|14
|3
|1
|3/10
|3/6
|5/6
|3
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|S. Doumbia
|9
|7
|1
|3/9
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3
|L. Wilkerson
|7
|1
|2
|2/8
|1/3
|2/2
|3
|-
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|J. Ray
|5
|5
|3
|1/6
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|-
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4
|D. Nicholas Jr.
|4
|6
|2
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Barnes
|14
|3
|1
|3/10
|3/6
|5/6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|S. Doumbia
|9
|7
|1
|3/9
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3
|L. Wilkerson
|7
|1
|2
|2/8
|1/3
|2/2
|3
|0
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|J. Ray
|5
|5
|3
|1/6
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4
|D. Nicholas Jr.
|4
|6
|2
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Scroggins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Boykin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Wrzeszcz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. McGlashan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Rowe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Huefner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Beaumont
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Cook
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Ijeoma
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|32
|11
|21/57
|10/24
|11/14
|12
|0
|5
|0
|9
|10
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Small
|13
|5
|5
|5/9
|3/6
|0/1
|3
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|E. Dailey Jr.
|9
|6
|2
|3/8
|1/4
|2/3
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|J. Wright
|9
|0
|1
|3/8
|2/6
|1/1
|3
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Q. Williams
|6
|4
|3
|2/5
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|M. Marsh
|3
|4
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|-
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Small
|13
|5
|5
|5/9
|3/6
|0/1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|E. Dailey Jr.
|9
|6
|2
|3/8
|1/4
|2/3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|J. Wright
|9
|0
|1
|3/8
|2/6
|1/1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Q. Williams
|6
|4
|3
|2/5
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|M. Marsh
|3
|4
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McBride
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hicklen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Garrison
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Dow
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Church
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Sager
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Manzer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Miranda
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Keller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|77
|31
|17
|28/58
|15/31
|6/10
|14
|0
|5
|5
|8
|6
|25