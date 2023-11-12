SANFRAN
BOISE
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:31
|Dons 30 second timeout
|0:31
|O'Mar Stanley turnover (out of bounds)
|0:48
|O'Mar Stanley offensive rebound
|0:50
|Chibuzo Agbo misses three point jump shot
|1:08
|Jace Whiting defensive rebound
|1:10
|Mike Sharavjamts misses three point jump shot
|1:27
|Malik Thomas defensive rebound
|1:29
|Max Rice misses two point floating jump shot
|1:44
|Max Rice defensive rebound
|1:46
|O'Mar Stanley blocks Malik Thomas's two point layup
|1:52
|Ndewedo Newbury offensive rebound
|1:54
|Malik Thomas misses three point jump shot
|2:25
|+1
|O'Mar Stanley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-32
|2:25
|+1
|O'Mar Stanley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-31
|2:25
|Mike Sharavjamts personal foul (O'Mar Stanley draws the foul)
|2:29
|Kobe Young defensive rebound
|2:31
|Ndewedo Newbury misses two point layup
|2:34
|Ndewedo Newbury offensive rebound
|2:36
|Marcus Williams misses two point jump shot
|2:58
|Tyson Degenhart turnover (bad pass)
|3:05
|+1
|Mike Sharavjamts makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|24-30
|3:05
|Kobe Young shooting foul (Mike Sharavjamts draws the foul)
|3:05
|+2
|Mike Sharavjamts makes two point driving layup
|23-30
|3:12
|Roddie Anderson III personal foul (Marcus Williams draws the foul)
|3:27
|+2
|Tyson Degenhart makes two point driving reverse layup
|21-30
|3:41
|Max Rice defensive rebound
|3:43
|Marcus Williams misses two point layup
|3:54
|+1
|Max Rice makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-28
|3:54
|+1
|Max Rice makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-27
|3:53
|TV timeout
|3:54
|Jonathan Mogbo personal foul (Max Rice draws the foul)
|4:14
|+2
|Jonathan Mogbo makes two point driving layup
|21-26
|4:35
|Jonathan Mogbo defensive rebound
|4:35
|Tyson Degenhart misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:35
|Tyson Degenhart misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:35
|Ndewedo Newbury shooting foul (Tyson Degenhart draws the foul)
|4:47
|Chibuzo Agbo defensive rebound
|4:49
|Mike Sharavjamts misses three point jump shot
|5:02
|O'Mar Stanley turnover (bad pass) (Jonathan Mogbo steals)
|5:14
|Malik Thomas turnover (offensive foul)
|5:14
|Malik Thomas offensive foul (Tyson Degenhart draws the foul)
|5:17
|Isaiah Hawthorne defensive rebound
|5:19
|Max Rice misses three point jump shot
|5:25
|Marcus Williams turnover (bad pass) (Max Rice steals)
|5:31
|Roddie Anderson III turnover (bad pass) (Jonathan Mogbo steals)
|5:54
|+2
|Malik Thomas makes two point layup
|19-26
|6:09
|+2
|Tyson Degenhart makes two point driving reverse layup
|17-26
|6:24
|Tyson Degenhart defensive rebound
|6:26
|Malik Thomas misses two point jump shot
|6:40
|+2
|Tyson Degenhart makes two point layup
|17-24
|6:45
|Tyson Degenhart offensive rebound
|6:47
|Tyson Degenhart misses two point hook shot
|7:02
|TV timeout
|7:19
|+2
|Marcus Williams makes two point turnaround jump shot
|17-22
|7:41
|Jonathan Mogbo offensive rebound
|7:43
|Mike Sharavjamts misses three point jump shot
|8:04
|Roddie Anderson III turnover (offensive foul)
|8:04
|Roddie Anderson III offensive foul (Malik Thomas draws the foul)
|8:10
|Malik Thomas personal foul (Max Rice draws the foul)
|8:17
|Max Rice defensive rebound
|8:19
|Ndewedo Newbury misses three point jump shot
|8:40
|+3
|Tyson Degenhart makes three point jump shot (Cam Martin assists)
|15-22
|8:55
|Cam Martin defensive rebound
|8:57
|Marcus Williams misses three point jump shot
|9:08
|Broncos 30 second timeout
|9:10
|+2
|Roddie Anderson III makes two point layup (Cam Martin assists)
|15-19
|9:28
|Andrew Meadow defensive rebound
|9:30
|Marcus Williams misses three point jump shot
|9:35
|Ryan Beasley defensive rebound
|9:37
|Cam Martin misses two point jump shot
|9:55
|+2
|Marcus Williams makes two point driving layup
|15-17
|10:01
|Josh Kunen defensive rebound
|10:03
|Andrew Meadow misses two point layup
|10:07
|Andrew Meadow offensive rebound
|10:09
|Josh Kunen blocks Tyson Degenhart's two point jump shot
|10:29
|+2
|Mike Sharavjamts makes two point floating jump shot
|13-17
|10:53
|+1
|O'Mar Stanley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-17
|10:53
|O'Mar Stanley misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:53
|Junjie Wang shooting foul (O'Mar Stanley draws the foul)
|11:12
|Jonathan Mogbo turnover (lost ball) (O'Mar Stanley steals)
|11:34
|Jonathan Mogbo defensive rebound
|11:36
|Max Rice misses two point jump shot
|11:52
|TV timeout
|11:52
|Marcus Williams turnover (bad pass)
|12:09
|+2
|RJ Keene makes two point turnaround jump shot
|11-16
|12:11
|RJ Keene offensive rebound
|12:11
|Andrew Meadow misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:11
|Andrew Meadow misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:11
|Marcus Williams shooting foul (Andrew Meadow draws the foul)
|12:20
|O'Mar Stanley defensive rebound
|12:22
|Stefan Todorovic misses three point jump shot
|12:30
|Jace Whiting turnover (lost ball) (Ryan Beasley steals)
|12:36
|Josh Kunen turnover (bad pass) (Jace Whiting steals)
|12:52
|+2
|O'Mar Stanley makes two point jump shot
|11-14
|13:15
|+3
|Marcus Williams makes three point jump shot
|11-12
|13:24
|Marcus Williams offensive rebound
|13:26
|Josh Kunen misses two point jump shot
|13:50
|Tyson Degenhart turnover (traveling)
|13:56
|Ryan Beasley turnover (lost ball) (Jace Whiting steals)
|14:11
|+2
|Max Rice makes two point finger roll layup
|8-12
|14:19
|Ryan Beasley personal foul (Jace Whiting draws the foul)
|14:28
|+1
|Ryan Beasley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|8-10
|14:28
|+1
|Ryan Beasley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|7-10
|14:28
|O'Mar Stanley shooting foul (Ryan Beasley draws the foul)
|14:41
|Stefan Todorovic defensive rebound
|14:43
|Roddie Anderson III misses two point jump shot
|14:57
|Max Rice defensive rebound
|14:59
|Josh Kunen misses two point jump shot
|15:27
|+2
|O'Mar Stanley makes two point bank hook shot
|6-10
|15:43
|Ryan Beasley turnover (lost ball)
|15:55
|TV timeout
|15:55
|Cam Martin turnover (bad pass)
|16:12
|+3
|Ndewedo Newbury makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Hawthorne assists)
|6-8
|16:32
|+3
|Cam Martin makes three point jump shot (Roddie Anderson III assists)
|3-8
|16:49
|+3
|Isaiah Hawthorne makes three point jump shot (Mike Sharavjamts assists)
|3-5
|16:53
|Ndewedo Newbury offensive rebound
|16:55
|Jonathan Mogbo misses two point jump shot
|17:24
|+2
|Max Rice makes two point turnaround jump shot
|0-5
|17:32
|Roddie Anderson III defensive rebound
|17:34
|Marcus Williams misses three point jump shot
|17:52
|Marcus Williams defensive rebound
|17:54
|Chibuzo Agbo misses two point jump shot
|18:00
|Broncos offensive rebound
|18:02
|Marcus Williams blocks Tyson Degenhart's two point layup
|18:02
|Isaiah Hawthorne turnover (lost ball) (Tyson Degenhart steals)
|18:09
|Jonathan Mogbo offensive rebound
|18:11
|Mike Sharavjamts misses three point jump shot
|18:15
|Cam Martin personal foul (Jonathan Mogbo draws the foul)
|18:33
|+3
|Chibuzo Agbo makes three point jump shot (Cam Martin assists)
|0-3
|18:44
|Jonathan Mogbo turnover (lost ball) (Cam Martin steals)
|18:49
|Jonathan Mogbo defensive rebound
|18:51
|Roddie Anderson III misses two point layup
|18:58
|Max Rice defensive rebound
|19:00
|Ndewedo Newbury misses three point jump shot
|19:19
|Marcus Williams defensive rebound
|19:21
|Ndewedo Newbury blocks Max Rice's two point layup
|19:27
|Mike Sharavjamts turnover (bad pass)
|19:44
|Ndewedo Newbury defensive rebound
|19:46
|Max Rice misses three point jump shot
|20:00
|Jonathan Mogbo vs. Cam Martin (Roddie Anderson III gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Dons 30 second timeout
|0:31
|O'Mar Stanley turnover (out of bounds)
|0:31
|O'Mar Stanley offensive rebound
|0:48
|Chibuzo Agbo misses three point jump shot
|0:50
|Jace Whiting defensive rebound
|1:08
|Mike Sharavjamts misses three point jump shot
|1:10
|Malik Thomas defensive rebound
|1:27
|Max Rice misses two point floating jump shot
|1:29
|Max Rice defensive rebound
|1:44
|O'Mar Stanley blocks Malik Thomas's two point layup
|1:46
|Ndewedo Newbury offensive rebound
|1:52
|Team Stats
|Points
|24
|32
|Field Goals
|9-28 (32.1%)
|12-26 (46.2%)
|3-Pointers
|3-14 (21.4%)
|3-6 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|3-3 (100.0%)
|5-10 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|17
|18
|Offensive
|6
|4
|Defensive
|11
|13
|Team
|0
|1
|Assists
|2
|4
|Steals
|3
|6
|Blocks
|3
|1
|Turnovers
|10
|8
|Fouls
|8
|5
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
7 PTS, 3 REB
9 PTS, 2 REB
|Team Stats
|San Francisco 2-0
|106.0 PPG
|39.0 RPG
|27.5 APG
|Boise State 1-0
|89.0 PPG
|61.0 RPG
|15.0 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Williams G
|11.5 PPG
|2.5 RPG
|4.5 APG
|50.0 FG%
|
00
|. Degenhart F
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Williams G
|7 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|T. Degenhart F
|9 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|
|32.1
|FG%
|46.2
|
|
|21.4
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Williams
|7
|3
|0
|3/8
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|M. Sharavjamts
|5
|0
|1
|2/6
|0/4
|1/1
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|N. Newbury
|3
|4
|0
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|I. Hawthorne
|3
|1
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Mogbo
|2
|5
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|2
|0
|2
|2
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Williams
|7
|3
|0
|3/8
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|M. Sharavjamts
|5
|0
|1
|2/6
|0/4
|1/1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|N. Newbury
|3
|4
|0
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|I. Hawthorne
|3
|1
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Mogbo
|2
|5
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Beasley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Todorovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Kunen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Cioe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bieker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Markovetskyy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Beasley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Gigiberia
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|24
|17
|2
|9/28
|3/14
|3/3
|8
|0
|3
|3
|10
|6
|11
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Degenhart
|9
|2
|0
|4/7
|1/1
|0/2
|0
|-
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|M. Rice
|6
|5
|0
|2/7
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|C. Martin
|3
|1
|3
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Agbo
|3
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R. Anderson III
|2
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Degenhart
|9
|2
|0
|4/7
|1/1
|0/2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|M. Rice
|6
|5
|0
|2/7
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|C. Martin
|3
|1
|3
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Agbo
|3
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R. Anderson III
|2
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Stanley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Keene
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Young
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Whiting
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Meadow
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Winter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Sylla
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Barringer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Lockett Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|32
|17
|4
|12/26
|3/6
|5/10
|5
|0
|6
|1
|8
|4
|13