SANFRAN
BOISE

1st Half
SF
Dons
24
BSU
Broncos
32

Time Team Play Score
0:31   Dons 30 second timeout  
0:31   O'Mar Stanley turnover (out of bounds)  
0:48   O'Mar Stanley offensive rebound  
0:50   Chibuzo Agbo misses three point jump shot  
1:08   Jace Whiting defensive rebound  
1:10   Mike Sharavjamts misses three point jump shot  
1:27   Malik Thomas defensive rebound  
1:29   Max Rice misses two point floating jump shot  
1:44   Max Rice defensive rebound  
1:46   O'Mar Stanley blocks Malik Thomas's two point layup  
1:52   Ndewedo Newbury offensive rebound  
1:54   Malik Thomas misses three point jump shot  
2:25 +1 O'Mar Stanley makes regular free throw 2 of 2 24-32
2:25 +1 O'Mar Stanley makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-31
2:25   Mike Sharavjamts personal foul (O'Mar Stanley draws the foul)  
2:29   Kobe Young defensive rebound  
2:31   Ndewedo Newbury misses two point layup  
2:34   Ndewedo Newbury offensive rebound  
2:36   Marcus Williams misses two point jump shot  
2:58   Tyson Degenhart turnover (bad pass)  
3:05 +1 Mike Sharavjamts makes regular free throw 1 of 1 24-30
3:05   Kobe Young shooting foul (Mike Sharavjamts draws the foul)  
3:05 +2 Mike Sharavjamts makes two point driving layup 23-30
3:12   Roddie Anderson III personal foul (Marcus Williams draws the foul)  
3:27 +2 Tyson Degenhart makes two point driving reverse layup 21-30
3:41   Max Rice defensive rebound  
3:43   Marcus Williams misses two point layup  
3:54 +1 Max Rice makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-28
3:54 +1 Max Rice makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-27
3:53   TV timeout  
3:54   Jonathan Mogbo personal foul (Max Rice draws the foul)  
4:14 +2 Jonathan Mogbo makes two point driving layup 21-26
4:35   Jonathan Mogbo defensive rebound  
4:35   Tyson Degenhart misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:35   Tyson Degenhart misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:35   Ndewedo Newbury shooting foul (Tyson Degenhart draws the foul)  
4:47   Chibuzo Agbo defensive rebound  
4:49   Mike Sharavjamts misses three point jump shot  
5:02   O'Mar Stanley turnover (bad pass) (Jonathan Mogbo steals)  
5:14   Malik Thomas turnover (offensive foul)  
5:14   Malik Thomas offensive foul (Tyson Degenhart draws the foul)  
5:17   Isaiah Hawthorne defensive rebound  
5:19   Max Rice misses three point jump shot  
5:25   Marcus Williams turnover (bad pass) (Max Rice steals)  
5:31   Roddie Anderson III turnover (bad pass) (Jonathan Mogbo steals)  
5:54 +2 Malik Thomas makes two point layup 19-26
6:09 +2 Tyson Degenhart makes two point driving reverse layup 17-26
6:24   Tyson Degenhart defensive rebound  
6:26   Malik Thomas misses two point jump shot  
6:40 +2 Tyson Degenhart makes two point layup 17-24
6:45   Tyson Degenhart offensive rebound  
6:47   Tyson Degenhart misses two point hook shot  
7:02   TV timeout  
7:19 +2 Marcus Williams makes two point turnaround jump shot 17-22
7:41   Jonathan Mogbo offensive rebound  
7:43   Mike Sharavjamts misses three point jump shot  
8:04   Roddie Anderson III turnover (offensive foul)  
8:04   Roddie Anderson III offensive foul (Malik Thomas draws the foul)  
8:10   Malik Thomas personal foul (Max Rice draws the foul)  
8:17   Max Rice defensive rebound  
8:19   Ndewedo Newbury misses three point jump shot  
8:40 +3 Tyson Degenhart makes three point jump shot (Cam Martin assists) 15-22
8:55   Cam Martin defensive rebound  
8:57   Marcus Williams misses three point jump shot  
9:08   Broncos 30 second timeout  
9:10 +2 Roddie Anderson III makes two point layup (Cam Martin assists) 15-19
9:28   Andrew Meadow defensive rebound  
9:30   Marcus Williams misses three point jump shot  
9:35   Ryan Beasley defensive rebound  
9:37   Cam Martin misses two point jump shot  
9:55 +2 Marcus Williams makes two point driving layup 15-17
10:01   Josh Kunen defensive rebound  
10:03   Andrew Meadow misses two point layup  
10:07   Andrew Meadow offensive rebound  
10:09   Josh Kunen blocks Tyson Degenhart's two point jump shot  
10:29 +2 Mike Sharavjamts makes two point floating jump shot 13-17
10:53 +1 O'Mar Stanley makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11-17
10:53   O'Mar Stanley misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:53   Junjie Wang shooting foul (O'Mar Stanley draws the foul)  
11:12   Jonathan Mogbo turnover (lost ball) (O'Mar Stanley steals)  
11:34   Jonathan Mogbo defensive rebound  
11:36   Max Rice misses two point jump shot  
11:52   TV timeout  
11:52   Marcus Williams turnover (bad pass)  
12:09 +2 RJ Keene makes two point turnaround jump shot 11-16
12:11   RJ Keene offensive rebound  
12:11   Andrew Meadow misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
12:11   Andrew Meadow misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
12:11   Marcus Williams shooting foul (Andrew Meadow draws the foul)  
12:20   O'Mar Stanley defensive rebound  
12:22   Stefan Todorovic misses three point jump shot  
12:30   Jace Whiting turnover (lost ball) (Ryan Beasley steals)  
12:36   Josh Kunen turnover (bad pass) (Jace Whiting steals)  
12:52 +2 O'Mar Stanley makes two point jump shot 11-14
13:15 +3 Marcus Williams makes three point jump shot 11-12
13:24   Marcus Williams offensive rebound  
13:26   Josh Kunen misses two point jump shot  
13:50   Tyson Degenhart turnover (traveling)  
13:56   Ryan Beasley turnover (lost ball) (Jace Whiting steals)  
14:11 +2 Max Rice makes two point finger roll layup 8-12
14:19   Ryan Beasley personal foul (Jace Whiting draws the foul)  
14:28 +1 Ryan Beasley makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8-10
14:28 +1 Ryan Beasley makes regular free throw 1 of 2 7-10
14:28   O'Mar Stanley shooting foul (Ryan Beasley draws the foul)  
14:41   Stefan Todorovic defensive rebound  
14:43   Roddie Anderson III misses two point jump shot  
14:57   Max Rice defensive rebound  
14:59   Josh Kunen misses two point jump shot  
15:27 +2 O'Mar Stanley makes two point bank hook shot 6-10
15:43   Ryan Beasley turnover (lost ball)  
15:55   TV timeout  
15:55   Cam Martin turnover (bad pass)  
16:12 +3 Ndewedo Newbury makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Hawthorne assists) 6-8
16:32 +3 Cam Martin makes three point jump shot (Roddie Anderson III assists) 3-8
16:49 +3 Isaiah Hawthorne makes three point jump shot (Mike Sharavjamts assists) 3-5
16:53   Ndewedo Newbury offensive rebound  
16:55   Jonathan Mogbo misses two point jump shot  
17:24 +2 Max Rice makes two point turnaround jump shot 0-5
17:32   Roddie Anderson III defensive rebound  
17:34   Marcus Williams misses three point jump shot  
17:52   Marcus Williams defensive rebound  
17:54   Chibuzo Agbo misses two point jump shot  
18:00   Broncos offensive rebound  
18:02   Marcus Williams blocks Tyson Degenhart's two point layup  
18:02   Isaiah Hawthorne turnover (lost ball) (Tyson Degenhart steals)  
18:09   Jonathan Mogbo offensive rebound  
18:11   Mike Sharavjamts misses three point jump shot  
18:15   Cam Martin personal foul (Jonathan Mogbo draws the foul)  
18:33 +3 Chibuzo Agbo makes three point jump shot (Cam Martin assists) 0-3
18:44   Jonathan Mogbo turnover (lost ball) (Cam Martin steals)  
18:49   Jonathan Mogbo defensive rebound  
18:51   Roddie Anderson III misses two point layup  
18:58   Max Rice defensive rebound  
19:00   Ndewedo Newbury misses three point jump shot  
19:19   Marcus Williams defensive rebound  
19:21   Ndewedo Newbury blocks Max Rice's two point layup  
19:27   Mike Sharavjamts turnover (bad pass)  
19:44   Ndewedo Newbury defensive rebound  
19:46   Max Rice misses three point jump shot  
20:00   Jonathan Mogbo vs. Cam Martin (Roddie Anderson III gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 24 32
Field Goals 9-28 (32.1%) 12-26 (46.2%)
3-Pointers 3-14 (21.4%) 3-6 (50.0%)
Free Throws 3-3 (100.0%) 5-10 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 17 18
Offensive 6 4
Defensive 11 13
Team 0 1
Assists 2 4
Steals 3 6
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 10 8
Fouls 8 5
Technicals 0 0
55
M. Williams G
7 PTS, 3 REB
2
T. Degenhart F
9 PTS, 2 REB
12T
San Francisco 2-0 24-24
Boise State 1-0 32-32
ExtraMile Arena Boise, ID
ExtraMile Arena Boise, ID
Team Stats
San Francisco 2-0 106.0 PPG 39.0 RPG 27.5 APG
Boise State 1-0 89.0 PPG 61.0 RPG 15.0 APG
Key Players
00
. Williams G 11.5 PPG 2.5 RPG 4.5 APG 50.0 FG%
00
. Degenhart F PPG RPG APG FG%
Top Scorers
55
M. Williams G 7 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
2
T. Degenhart F 9 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
32.1 FG% 46.2
21.4 3PT FG% 50.0
100.0 FT% 50.0
San Francisco
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Williams 7 3 0 3/8 1/4 0/0 1 - 0 1 2 1 2
M. Sharavjamts 5 0 1 2/6 0/4 1/1 1 - 0 0 1 0 0
N. Newbury 3 4 0 1/4 1/3 0/0 1 - 0 1 0 3 1
I. Hawthorne 3 1 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 1
J. Mogbo 2 5 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 - 2 0 2 2 3
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Beasley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Todorovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Kunen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cioe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bieker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Markovetskyy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Beasley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Gigiberia - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 24 17 2 9/28 3/14 3/3 8 0 3 3 10 6 11
Boise State
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Degenhart 9 2 0 4/7 1/1 0/2 0 - 1 0 2 1 1
M. Rice 6 5 0 2/7 0/2 2/2 0 - 1 0 0 0 5
C. Martin 3 1 3 1/2 1/1 0/0 1 - 1 0 1 0 1
C. Agbo 3 1 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
R. Anderson III 2 1 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 0 2 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Stanley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Keene - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Whiting - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Meadow - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Winter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Sylla - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Barringer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Lockett Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 32 17 4 12/26 3/6 5/10 5 0 6 1 8 4 13
