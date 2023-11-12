Cambridge, Texas Tech use 18-2 run to close out San Jose State, 56-42
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) Devan Cambridge scored five of his game-high 15 points in the final seven minutes to fuel an 18-2 Texas Tech run that put the finishing touches on a 56-42 win over San Jose State on Sunday afternoon.
Alvaro Cardenas drilled a 3-pointer to open the second half to give the Spartans a 24-22 lead they maintained until Joe Toussaint hit a 3 with 7:33 left to give Texas Tech a brief 38-37 advantage. Cardenas answered with a 3, but Toussaint's three-point play put the Red Raiders in front for good and sparked the closing run to bank the win.
San Jose State's lone basket the rest of the way came on a defended layup by Cardenas with 3:59 left that was ruled goaltending and cut the Texas Tech lead to four, 46-42. The call was reviewed but game officials ruled the video “inconclusive.”
Cambridge hit 7 of 12 from the field to lead Texas Tech (2-0). Toussaint finished with 10 points and Pop Isaacs scored six of his eight points during the closing run.
Cardenas finished with 14 points to lead San Jose State (2-1), but was the lone scorer to reach double figures. The Spartans hit 18 of 53 from the field (34%), including 4 of 25 from distance (16%).
Texas Tech will play host to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Thursday. San Jose State returns home to face Abilene Christian Friday.
---
---
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Adrame Diongue vs. Warren Washington (Alvaro Cardenas gains possession)
|19:37
|+2
|Trey Anderson makes two point floating jump shot
|2-0
|19:23
|Alvaro Cardenas personal foul (Joe Toussaint draws the foul)
|19:20
|Joe Toussaint misses two point jump shot
|19:18
|Devan Cambridge offensive rebound
|19:01
|+2
|Warren Washington makes two point layup (Darrion Williams assists)
|2-2
|18:32
|+2
|Alvaro Cardenas makes two point driving reverse layup
|4-2
|18:16
|Pop Isaacs turnover (out of bounds)
|17:58
|Myron Amey Jr. misses three point jump shot
|17:56
|Tibet Gorener offensive rebound
|17:54
|Tibet Gorener misses two point layup
|17:52
|Adrame Diongue offensive rebound
|17:52
|Tibet Gorener turnover (out of bounds)
|17:34
|Adrame Diongue blocks Pop Isaacs's two point layup
|17:32
|Pop Isaacs offensive rebound
|17:30
|+2
|Warren Washington makes two point layup
|4-4
|17:03
|Alvaro Cardenas misses two point jump shot
|17:01
|Darrion Williams defensive rebound
|16:34
|Darrion Williams misses three point jump shot
|16:32
|Warren Washington offensive rebound
|16:20
|+2
|Warren Washington makes two point alley-oop dunk (Pop Isaacs assists)
|4-6
|16:02
|Trey Anderson turnover (bad pass)
|15:39
|William Humer shooting foul (Warren Washington draws the foul)
|15:39
|TV timeout
|15:39
|Warren Washington misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|15:39
|Warren Washington misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|15:39
|Lamar Washington offensive rebound
|15:33
|Lamar Washington misses two point jump shot
|15:31
|Warren Washington offensive rebound
|15:26
|Chance McMillian misses three point jump shot
|15:24
|Red Raiders offensive rebound
|15:24
|Trey Anderson personal foul (Lamar Washington draws the foul)
|15:21
|Darrion Williams misses two point jump shot
|15:19
|Darrion Williams offensive rebound
|15:09
|Robert Jennings misses two point layup
|15:07
|Trey Anderson defensive rebound
|14:55
|Tibet Gorener misses three point jump shot
|14:53
|Chance McMillian defensive rebound
|14:31
|Robert Jennings turnover (lost ball)
|14:12
|Latrell Davis turnover (bad pass) (Pop Isaacs steals)
|14:08
|Latrell Davis shooting foul (Pop Isaacs draws the foul)
|14:08
|+1
|Pop Isaacs makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|4-7
|14:08
|+1
|Pop Isaacs makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-8
|13:54
|+2
|Alvaro Cardenas makes two point driving hook shot
|6-8
|13:27
|+2
|Lamar Washington makes two point driving layup
|6-10
|13:14
|+3
|Latrell Davis makes three point jump shot (Alvaro Cardenas assists)
|9-10
|13:03
|Alvaro Cardenas personal foul (Joe Toussaint draws the foul)
|12:48
|Lamar Washington misses three point jump shot
|12:46
|Red Raiders offensive rebound
|12:40
|Joe Toussaint misses three point jump shot
|12:38
|Red Raiders offensive rebound
|12:38
|Red Raiders turnover (shot clock violation)
|12:25
|Devan Cambridge blocks Tibet Gorener's three point jump shot
|12:23
|Pop Isaacs defensive rebound
|12:13
|Pop Isaacs misses three point jump shot
|12:11
|Adrame Diongue defensive rebound
|12:01
|Myron Amey Jr. misses two point layup
|11:59
|Adrame Diongue offensive rebound
|11:59
|+2
|Adrame Diongue makes two point layup
|11-10
|11:59
|Red Raiders 30 second timeout
|11:59
|TV timeout
|11:42
|+2
|Devan Cambridge makes two point alley-oop layup (Chance McMillian assists)
|11-12
|11:15
|Warren Washington blocks Tibet Gorener's two point layup
|11:13
|Joe Toussaint defensive rebound
|11:06
|Darrion Williams turnover (bad pass)
|10:42
|+2
|Ryen Perry makes two point driving layup
|13-12
|10:16
|Warren Washington misses two point hook shot
|10:14
|Ryen Perry defensive rebound
|9:54
|Darrion Williams personal foul (Myron Amey Jr. draws the foul)
|9:34
|Trey Anderson misses three point jump shot
|9:32
|Red Raiders defensive rebound
|9:21
|+2
|Joe Toussaint makes two point driving finger roll layup
|13-14
|9:10
|William Humer misses three point jump shot
|9:08
|Tibet Gorener offensive rebound
|9:03
|Tibet Gorener misses two point layup
|9:01
|Trey Anderson offensive rebound
|8:59
|+2
|Trey Anderson makes two point layup
|15-14
|8:55
|Devan Cambridge misses three point jump shot
|8:53
|Ryen Perry defensive rebound
|8:33
|Devan Cambridge shooting foul (Trey Anderson draws the foul)
|8:33
|Trey Anderson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:33
|Trey Anderson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:33
|Pop Isaacs defensive rebound
|8:19
|+2
|Lamar Washington makes two point layup
|15-16
|8:00
|Alvaro Cardenas misses three point jump shot
|7:58
|Lamar Washington defensive rebound
|7:50
|Trey Anderson blocks Eemeli Yalaho's two point layup
|7:48
|William Humer defensive rebound
|7:39
|+2
|Alvaro Cardenas makes two point driving layup
|17-16
|7:21
|+2
|Darrion Williams makes two point turnaround bank jump shot
|17-18
|6:59
|+2
|William Humer makes two point turnaround hook shot (Alvaro Cardenas assists)
|19-18
|6:34
|Lamar Washington misses two point hook shot
|6:32
|William Humer defensive rebound
|6:06
|Trey Anderson misses three point jump shot
|6:04
|Darrion Williams defensive rebound
|5:52
|Pop Isaacs misses two point jump shot
|5:50
|Alvaro Cardenas defensive rebound
|5:41
|William Humer misses three point jump shot
|5:39
|Joe Toussaint defensive rebound
|5:19
|Eemeli Yalaho turnover (traveling)
|5:19
|TV timeout
|4:50
|Ryen Perry misses two point jump shot
|4:48
|Pop Isaacs defensive rebound
|4:38
|+2
|Devan Cambridge makes two point dunk (Pop Isaacs assists)
|19-20
|4:26
|Alvaro Cardenas misses three point jump shot
|4:24
|Latrell Davis offensive rebound
|4:13
|Myron Amey Jr. misses three point jump shot
|4:11
|Devan Cambridge defensive rebound
|4:02
|Myron Amey Jr. blocks Pop Isaacs's two point layup
|4:00
|Trey Anderson defensive rebound
|3:54
|Tibet Gorener turnover (lost ball) (Warren Washington steals)
|3:48
|Tibet Gorener personal foul (Joe Toussaint draws the foul)
|3:48
|TV timeout
|3:23
|Joe Toussaint misses two point jump shot
|3:22
|Red Raiders offensive rebound
|3:22
|Warren Washington personal foul (Trey Anderson draws the foul)
|3:07
|Myron Amey Jr. misses three point jump shot
|3:05
|Tibet Gorener offensive rebound
|2:53
|Adrame Diongue turnover (lost ball) (Pop Isaacs steals)
|2:27
|Jump ball. Warren Washington vs. Trey Anderson (Red Raiders gains possession)
|2:21
|Lamar Washington misses two point layup
|2:20
|Red Raiders offensive rebound
|2:20
|Warren Washington personal foul (Trey Anderson draws the foul)
|2:09
|+2
|Adrame Diongue makes two point alley-oop dunk (Alvaro Cardenas assists)
|21-20
|1:39
|Pop Isaacs misses three point jump shot
|1:37
|Adrame Diongue defensive rebound
|1:32
|Spartans 30 second timeout
|1:14
|Trey Anderson misses three point jump shot
|1:12
|Lamar Washington defensive rebound
|0:47
|Chance McMillian misses three point jump shot
|0:45
|Adrame Diongue defensive rebound
|0:44
|Lamar Washington personal foul (Adrame Diongue draws the foul)
|0:35
|Adrame Diongue offensive foul (Devan Cambridge draws the foul)
|0:35
|Adrame Diongue turnover (offensive foul)
|0:14
|+2
|Devan Cambridge makes two point driving reverse layup (Pop Isaacs assists)
|21-22
|0:01
|William Humer turnover (traveling)
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:31
|+3
|Alvaro Cardenas makes three point jump shot (Adrame Diongue assists)
|24-22
|19:05
|Joe Toussaint misses three point jump shot
|19:03
|Devan Cambridge offensive rebound
|18:59
|Devan Cambridge misses two point layup
|18:57
|Darrion Williams offensive rebound
|18:56
|+2
|Darrion Williams makes two point putback layup
|24-24
|18:35
|+2
|Adrame Diongue makes two point jump shot (Alvaro Cardenas assists)
|26-24
|18:20
|Devan Cambridge turnover (out of bounds)
|18:04
|+2
|Myron Amey Jr. makes two point driving floating bank jump shot
|28-24
|17:41
|Devan Cambridge misses two point layup
|17:39
|Pop Isaacs offensive rebound
|17:34
|+2
|Devan Cambridge makes two point layup (Warren Washington assists)
|28-26
|17:34
|Adrame Diongue shooting foul (Devan Cambridge draws the foul)
|17:34
|+1
|Devan Cambridge makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|28-27
|17:21
|Alvaro Cardenas turnover (lost ball)
|16:56
|+2
|Warren Washington makes two point hook shot
|28-29
|16:28
|Myron Amey Jr. misses two point jump shot
|16:25
|Red Raiders defensive rebound
|16:06
|Adrame Diongue blocks Devan Cambridge's two point jump shot
|16:04
|Myron Amey Jr. defensive rebound
|15:59
|+2
|Myron Amey Jr. makes two point layup
|30-29
|15:37
|Joe Toussaint misses three point jump shot
|15:35
|Warren Washington offensive rebound
|15:31
|Warren Washington turnover (Alvaro Cardenas steals)
|15:22
|Myron Amey Jr. misses two point jump shot
|15:20
|Warren Washington defensive rebound
|15:14
|Darrion Williams misses two point jump shot
|15:12
|Trey Anderson defensive rebound
|14:47
|Joe Toussaint shooting foul (Adrame Diongue draws the foul)
|14:47
|TV timeout
|14:47
|Adrame Diongue misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:47
|+1
|Adrame Diongue makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-29
|14:35
|+2
|Devan Cambridge makes two point layup (Pop Isaacs assists)
|31-31
|14:05
|+3
|Trey Anderson makes three point jump shot (Ryen Perry assists)
|34-31
|13:34
|Alvaro Cardenas blocks Chance McMillian's two point layup
|13:32
|Chance McMillian offensive rebound
|13:31
|Red Raiders turnover (shot clock violation)
|13:07
|Alvaro Cardenas misses two point jump shot
|13:05
|Darrion Williams defensive rebound
|12:51
|Lamar Washington turnover (lost ball) (Tibet Gorener steals)
|12:42
|Alvaro Cardenas turnover (lost ball) (Darrion Williams steals)
|12:35
|+2
|Darrion Williams makes two point dunk
|34-33
|12:24
|Ryen Perry misses three point jump shot
|12:22
|Lamar Washington defensive rebound
|12:17
|Chance McMillian misses three point jump shot
|12:15
|Ryen Perry defensive rebound
|11:44
|Alvaro Cardenas misses three point jump shot
|11:42
|Trey Anderson offensive rebound
|11:39
|+2
|Trey Anderson makes two point layup
|36-33
|11:22
|Devan Cambridge offensive foul (William Humer draws the foul)
|11:22
|Devan Cambridge turnover (offensive foul)
|11:22
|TV timeout
|11:12
|Latrell Davis misses three point jump shot
|11:10
|Devan Cambridge defensive rebound
|11:02
|Warren Washington misses two point layup
|11:00
|Ryen Perry defensive rebound
|10:45
|Alvaro Cardenas misses three point jump shot
|10:43
|Chance McMillian defensive rebound
|10:14
|Joe Toussaint misses three point jump shot
|10:12
|Red Raiders offensive rebound
|10:11
|Red Raiders turnover (shot clock violation)
|9:52
|Latrell Davis turnover (traveling)
|9:32
|Warren Washington misses two point hook shot
|9:30
|Alvaro Cardenas defensive rebound
|9:10
|Devan Cambridge personal foul (Trey Anderson draws the foul)
|9:08
|Adrame Diongue offensive foul (Joe Toussaint draws the foul)
|9:08
|Adrame Diongue turnover (offensive foul)
|8:53
|Devan Cambridge misses two point layup
|8:51
|Darrion Williams offensive rebound
|8:51
|Darrion Williams misses two point layup
|8:51
|Spartans defensive rebound
|8:24
|Alvaro Cardenas misses two point jump shot
|8:22
|Adrame Diongue offensive rebound
|8:17
|Myron Amey Jr. misses two point jump shot
|8:15
|Joe Toussaint defensive rebound
|8:05
|+2
|Devan Cambridge makes two point jump shot
|36-35
|8:05
|Devan Cambridge technical foul
|8:05
|Myron Amey Jr. misses technical free throw 1 of 2
|8:05
|+1
|Myron Amey Jr. makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|37-35
|7:55
|Myron Amey Jr. misses two point jump shot
|7:53
|Chance McMillian defensive rebound
|7:41
|TV timeout
|7:33
|+3
|Joe Toussaint makes three point jump shot
|37-38
|7:13
|+3
|Alvaro Cardenas makes three point jump shot
|40-38
|6:56
|+2
|Joe Toussaint makes two point driving layup
|40-40
|6:56
|Alvaro Cardenas shooting foul (Joe Toussaint draws the foul)
|6:56
|+1
|Joe Toussaint makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|40-41
|6:56
|Warren Washington technical foul
|6:56
|Adrame Diongue technical foul
|6:56
|Adrame Diongue turnover
|6:35
|Trey Anderson misses three point jump shot
|6:33
|Spartans offensive rebound
|6:33
|Chance McMillian personal foul
|6:33
|Spartans 30 second timeout
|6:33
|TV timeout
|6:31
|Tibet Gorener misses three point jump shot
|6:29
|Red Raiders defensive rebound
|6:12
|Myron Amey Jr. blocks Pop Isaacs's three point jump shot
|6:10
|Myron Amey Jr. defensive rebound
|5:51
|Alvaro Cardenas turnover (lost ball) (Chance McMillian steals)
|5:45
|+3
|Darrion Williams makes three point jump shot (Joe Toussaint assists)
|40-44
|5:26
|Alvaro Cardenas misses three point jump shot
|5:24
|Warren Washington defensive rebound
|5:03
|Tibet Gorener blocks Joe Toussaint's two point jump shot
|5:02
|Chance McMillian offensive rebound
|5:02
|Myron Amey Jr. personal foul (Chance McMillian draws the foul)
|4:57
|+2
|Chance McMillian makes two point driving layup
|40-46
|4:43
|Tibet Gorener misses three point jump shot
|4:41
|Pop Isaacs defensive rebound
|4:21
|Trey Anderson personal foul (Darrion Williams draws the foul)
|4:18
|Adrame Diongue personal foul (Warren Washington draws the foul)
|4:18
|Warren Washington misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|4:18
|Ryen Perry defensive rebound
|4:01
|+2
|Alvaro Cardenas makes two point layup
|42-46
|3:33
|Warren Washington misses two point layup
|3:31
|William Humer defensive rebound
|3:19
|Alvaro Cardenas misses two point layup
|3:17
|Chance McMillian defensive rebound
|3:06
|Ryen Perry shooting foul (Pop Isaacs draws the foul)
|3:06
|TV timeout
|3:06
|Pop Isaacs misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:06
|+1
|Pop Isaacs makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-47
|2:39
|Tibet Gorener turnover (lost ball)
|2:15
|+2
|Devan Cambridge makes two point layup (Pop Isaacs assists)
|42-49
|1:57
|Alvaro Cardenas turnover (lost ball) (Darrion Williams steals)
|1:51
|+2
|Joe Toussaint makes two point layup (Darrion Williams assists)
|42-51
|1:51
|Spartans 30 second timeout
|1:37
|Ryen Perry turnover (lost ball) (Chance McMillian steals)
|1:11
|William Humer shooting foul (Pop Isaacs draws the foul)
|1:11
|+1
|Pop Isaacs makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|42-52
|1:11
|+1
|Pop Isaacs makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-53
|0:50
|Trey Anderson misses two point jump shot
|0:48
|Pop Isaacs defensive rebound
|0:24
|+3
|Pop Isaacs makes three point jump shot
|42-56
|0:23
|Red Raiders 30 second timeout
|0:14
|Myron Amey Jr. misses three point jump shot
|0:12
|Devan Cambridge defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|42
|56
|Field Goals
|18-53 (34.0%)
|23-59 (39.0%)
|3-Pointers
|4-25 (16.0%)
|3-16 (18.8%)
|Free Throws
|2-6 (33.3%)
|7-11 (63.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|45
|Offensive
|9
|13
|Defensive
|18
|23
|Team
|1
|9
|Assists
|6
|10
|Steals
|2
|7
|Blocks
|7
|2
|Turnovers
|16
|8
|Fouls
|16
|11
|Technicals
|1
|2
|Team Stats
|San Jose State 2-1
|94.5 PPG
|40.5 RPG
|20.5 APG
|Texas Tech 2-0
|73.0 PPG
|52.0 RPG
|11.0 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Cardenas G
|12.5 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|7.5 APG
|45.0 FG%
|
00
|. Cambridge F
|2.0 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|2.0 APG
|0.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Cardenas G
|14 PTS
|2 REB
|4 AST
|D. Cambridge F
|15 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|
|34.0
|FG%
|39.0
|
|
|16.0
|3PT FG%
|18.8
|
|
|33.3
|FT%
|63.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Cardenas
|14
|2
|4
|6/15
|2/7
|0/0
|3
|35
|1
|1
|4
|0
|2
|T. Anderson
|9
|5
|0
|4/9
|1/5
|0/2
|2
|36
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|A. Diongue
|7
|6
|1
|3/3
|0/0
|1/2
|5
|20
|0
|2
|4
|3
|3
|M. Amey Jr.
|5
|2
|0
|2/11
|0/4
|1/2
|1
|24
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|T. Gorener
|0
|3
|0
|0/7
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|37
|1
|1
|3
|3
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Cambridge
|15
|5
|0
|7/12
|0/1
|1/1
|4
|28
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|J. Toussaint
|10
|3
|1
|4/11
|1/5
|1/1
|1
|35
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|D. Williams
|9
|6
|2
|4/8
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|33
|2
|0
|1
|3
|3
|P. Isaacs
|8
|7
|5
|1/7
|1/4
|5/6
|0
|34
|2
|0
|1
|2
|5
|W. Washington
|8
|5
|1
|4/8
|0/0
|0/3
|3
|25
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Washington
|4
|4
|0
|2/6
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|C. McMillian
|2
|6
|1
|1/5
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|26
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|R. Jennings
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|E. Yalaho
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Lindsay
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Steffe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Francis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Walton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|56
|36
|10
|23/59
|3/16
|7/11
|11
|201
|7
|2
|8
|13
|23