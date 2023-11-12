Florida State seeks to continue hot start vs. C. Michigan
Florida State will be looking to open a season at 2-0 for the first time since the 2020-21 team won its first four games when it hosts Central Michigan Monday night in Tallahassee, Fla.
The Seminoles (1-0) opened the season with a 94-67 romp past Kennesaw State Friday night to open a campaign seeking to erase the memories of last season's 0-4 start that became 1-9.
The Chippewas (0-2) are coming off a 74-64 home loss to Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday after losing their opener 89-59 at Oklahoma earlier in the week.
Junior Anthony Pritchard, a transfer from Tulsa, leads Central Michigan in scoring with 26 points in the two games. His average of 13.0 ppg is the only one in double figures for the Chippewas.
Chippewas coach Tony Barbee lamented his team's lack of consistency in the loss to Monroe.
"We did our jobs in spots," he said. "We can't win a game doing things in spots. Offense can come and go, but on the offensive end of the floor, you cannot have 19 turnovers against a team that didn't press us one time.
"On the defensive end of the floor, we aren't getting consistent play."
The Seminoles had no such issues against Kennesaw State, leading from start to finish.
Darin Green Jr., last season's leading scorer, led the onslaught with 18 points as 12 of the 16 players who saw action for the 'Noles scored.
Green, a senior who transferred from UCF before last season, added three rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot in just over 25 minutes on the court.
"Darin normally leads by example and is in his teammates' ears away from the court," FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said. "I thought he played the game the right way tonight."
--Field Level Media
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|8:13
|+3
|Jamir Watkins makes three point jump shot (Chandler Jackson assists)
|16-30
|8:25
|Jamir Watkins offensive rebound
|8:27
|Darin Green Jr. misses three point jump shot
|8:48
|+2
|Anthony Pritchard makes two point layup
|16-27
|9:02
|Jalen Warley turnover
|9:21
|+2
|Brian Taylor makes two point layup
|14-27
|9:22
|Brian Taylor offensive rebound
|9:24
|Anthony Pritchard misses two point layup
|9:27
|Jamir Watkins turnover (Aidan Rubio steals)
|9:47
|+3
|Aidan Rubio makes three point jump shot (Anthony Pritchard assists)
|12-27
|10:13
|+2
|Baba Miller makes two point layup
|9-27
|10:13
|Baba Miller offensive rebound
|10:15
|De'Ante Green misses two point layup
|10:15
|De'Ante Green offensive rebound
|10:17
|Jalen Warley misses two point layup
|10:26
|Jamir Watkins defensive rebound
|10:26
|Anthony Pritchard misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:26
|+1
|Anthony Pritchard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|9-25
|10:26
|Tom House shooting foul (Anthony Pritchard draws the foul)
|10:35
|Anthony Pritchard defensive rebound
|10:37
|Tom House misses three point jump shot
|10:41
|Cayden Vasko turnover (Baba Miller steals)
|10:48
|Jalen Warley turnover (Anthony Pritchard steals)
|10:57
|Jamir Watkins defensive rebound
|10:59
|Jemal Davis misses three point jump shot
|11:06
|Tom House personal foul
|11:26
|De'Ante Green turnover (offensive foul)
|11:26
|De'Ante Green offensive foul
|11:55
|TV timeout
|11:56
|Derrick Butler turnover (offensive foul)
|11:56
|Derrick Butler offensive foul
|12:08
|+2
|Cam'Ron Fletcher makes two point layup (Josh Nickelberry assists)
|8-25
|12:18
|Hunter Harding turnover
|12:44
|+2
|Taylor Bol Bowen makes two point jump shot (Josh Nickelberry assists)
|8-23
|13:03
|Seminoles defensive rebound
|13:05
|Cayden Vasko misses three point jump shot
|13:25
|Taylor Bol Bowen turnover
|13:30
|Taylor Bol Bowen defensive rebound
|13:32
|Derrick Butler misses two point jump shot
|13:50
|+3
|Cam'Ron Fletcher makes three point jump shot (Chandler Jackson assists)
|8-21
|14:16
|+2
|Anthony Pritchard makes two point layup
|8-18
|14:45
|+2
|Cam Corhen makes two point jump shot (Chandler Jackson assists)
|6-18
|14:57
|TV timeout
|15:12
|+2
|Anthony Pritchard makes two point jump shot
|6-16
|15:44
|+3
|Josh Nickelberry makes three point jump shot (Cam'Ron Fletcher assists)
|4-16
|16:03
|+1
|Brian Taylor makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|4-13
|16:03
|Jamir Watkins shooting foul (Brian Taylor draws the foul)
|16:03
|+2
|Brian Taylor makes two point layup (Aidan Rubio assists)
|3-13
|16:08
|Baba Miller turnover
|16:14
|Jamir Watkins defensive rebound
|16:16
|Brian Taylor misses three point jump shot
|16:41
|+2
|Darin Green Jr. makes two point jump shot (Baba Miller assists)
|1-13
|16:52
|Brian Taylor turnover (Darin Green Jr. steals)
|17:00
|+2
|Baba Miller makes two point layup
|1-11
|17:01
|Baba Miller offensive rebound
|17:03
|Jalen Warley misses two point layup
|17:06
|Aidan Rubio personal foul
|17:06
|+2
|Baba Miller makes two point jump shot
|1-9
|17:09
|Hunter Harding turnover (Baba Miller steals)
|17:11
|Hunter Harding defensive rebound
|17:13
|Jamir Watkins misses three point jump shot
|17:23
|Darin Green Jr. defensive rebound
|17:23
|Hunter Harding misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|17:23
|+1
|Hunter Harding makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|1-7
|17:23
|Cam Corhen shooting foul (Hunter Harding draws the foul)
|17:43
|Anthony Pritchard defensive rebound
|17:45
|Cam Corhen misses three point jump shot
|17:51
|Anthony Pritchard turnover
|17:56
|+2
|Jamir Watkins makes two point layup
|0-7
|18:09
|Anthony Pritchard turnover (lost ball)
|18:26
|Anthony Pritchard defensive rebound
|18:28
|Darin Green Jr. misses three point jump shot
|18:37
|Darin Green Jr. defensive rebound
|18:39
|Anthony Pritchard misses three point jump shot
|19:10
|+3
|Jamir Watkins makes three point jump shot (Jalen Warley assists)
|0-5
|19:30
|Hunter Harding turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Warley steals)
|19:42
|+2
|Cam Corhen makes two point jump shot (Jalen Warley assists)
|0-2
|20:00
|(Seminoles gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 3
|Jamir Watkins makes three point jump shot (Chandler Jackson assists)
|8:13
|Jamir Watkins offensive rebound
|8:25
|Darin Green Jr. misses three point jump shot
|8:27
|+ 2
|Anthony Pritchard makes two point layup
|8:48
|Jalen Warley turnover
|9:02
|+ 2
|Brian Taylor makes two point layup
|9:21
|Brian Taylor offensive rebound
|9:22
|Anthony Pritchard misses two point layup
|9:24
|Jamir Watkins turnover (Aidan Rubio steals)
|9:27
|+ 3
|Aidan Rubio makes three point jump shot (Anthony Pritchard assists)
|9:47
|+ 2
|Baba Miller makes two point layup
|10:13
|Team Stats
|Points
|16
|30
|Field Goals
|6-12 (50.0%)
|13-21 (61.9%)
|3-Pointers
|1-5 (20.0%)
|4-9 (44.4%)
|Free Throws
|3-5 (60.0%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|5
|11
|Offensive
|1
|4
|Defensive
|4
|6
|Team
|0
|1
|Assists
|2
|9
|Steals
|2
|4
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|8
|6
|Fouls
|2
|5
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|C. Michigan 0-2
|61.5 PPG
|36.5 RPG
|8.5 APG
|Florida St. 1-0
|94.0 PPG
|51.0 RPG
|23.0 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Pritchard G
|13.0 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|3.0 APG
|55.6 FG%
|
00
|. Watkins F
|2.0 PPG
|7.0 RPG
|6.0 APG
|14.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Pritchard G
|7 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|J. Watkins F
|8 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|
|50.0
|FG%
|61.9
|
|
|20.0
|3PT FG%
|44.4
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Pritchard
|7
|3
|1
|3/5
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|-
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|B. Taylor
|5
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|1/1
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|A. Rubio
|3
|0
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|H. Harding
|1
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|C. Vasko
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Butler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Harding
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sanders
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Majerle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. McMillan IV
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Barbee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Adamczyk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Eaton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Simpson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Oduor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|16
|5
|2
|6/12
|1/5
|3/5
|2
|0
|2
|0
|8
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Watkins
|8
|4
|0
|3/4
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|B. Miller
|6
|2
|1
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|C. Corhen
|4
|0
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Green Jr.
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Warley
|0
|0
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Fletcher
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nickelberry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Bol Bowen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. House
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Spears
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Simpson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Adebisi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Mbatch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gainey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Spainhour
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Thorpe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|30
|10
|9
|13/21
|4/9
|0/0
|5
|0
|4
|0
|6
|4
|6