Bensley Joseph, No. 13 Miami aim to subdue FIU
It's easy to forget about Bensley Joseph ... unless you're the player he's guarding.
Joseph, a defensive-minded point guard and perhaps the least-hyped member of Miami's starting five, is set to lead the 13th-ranked Hurricanes (2-0) against visiting Florida International (0-2) on Monday night.
In Miami's 88-72 win over visiting UCF on Friday, Joseph had an incredible stat line: a career-high 15 points, five rebounds, five assists, five steals and four blocks.
"We want to create a lot of havoc on the defensive end," Joseph said.
Joseph, who was Miami's sixth man last season, certainly is doing just that.
He has moved into the starting lineup in place of Isaiah Wong, who is now in the Indiana Pacers' organization as a second-round pick. Wong, who was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year last season, is the better offensive player.
But Joseph, who is averaging 3.5 steals in two games this season, is the better defender. Joseph provides excellent pressure on ball-handlers, and he is hard to post up because of how strong he is at 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds.
The other new starter is 6-7 wing Matthew Cleveland, a Florida State transfer and an ex-ACC Sixth Man of the Year. Cleveland, who is replacing NBA draft pick Jordan Miller, is averaging 14.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists.
Miami's other starters are Wooga Poplar, who is averaging a team-high 22.0 points and shooting 71.4 percent on 3-pointers, Norchad Omier (19.5 points per game and a team-high 11.0 rebounds) and Nijel Pack (9.5 points, 6.0 assists).
Hurricanes coach Jim Larranaga praised Poplar following Friday's win.
"He's an incredible 3-pointer shooter," Larranaga said of Poplar, who is 10-of-14 from distance. "But he's also great going to the basket and as a pull-up (mid-range) shooter."
FIU, meanwhile, opened its season with an 85-62 road loss at UCF on Monday. The Panthers then played their home opener three days later, losing to Tarleton State, 82-65.
Panthers coach Jeremy Ballard said he was "sorry" for his team's latest performance.
"We're better than that," Ballard said. "We have a lot of talent. We have a lot of guys who are hungry.
"But we also have a lot of things to improve, and the schedule is unforgiving. We have to go play a top-15 team (Miami) at their place. There's no time to hang our heads."
Just 13 miles separate the FIU and Miami campuses. So far, the "rivalry" is one-sided. Miami leads the series, 5-0, although the teams have not played each other in 15 years.
Jayden Brewer and Dashon Gittens share the team lead by averaging 9.5 points per game. Brewer also leads the squad in rebounds (5.0).
Point guard Arturo Dean, who is averaging 8.0 points, tops the squad in assists (4.0). His 3.0 steals are tied with Gittens for the team lead.
Ballard said Dean, who was named Conference USA's Freshman of the Year last season, doesn't have to score in big numbers to impact FIU wins.
"He's a warrior," Ballard said of Dean, who finished sixth in the nation in total steals. "The barometer for his success will never be his points.
"We need everybody on our team to become an every-day competitor like Arturo."
--Field Level Media
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|6:23
|+3
|Nijel Pack makes three point jump shot (Bensley Joseph assists)
|20-34
|6:37
|+2
|Arturo Dean makes two point jump shot
|20-31
|6:49
|Jonathan Aybar defensive rebound
|6:51
|Norchad Omier misses two point jump shot
|6:59
|Norchad Omier offensive rebound
|7:01
|Nijel Pack misses three point jump shot
|7:14
|+2
|Seth Pinkney makes two point dunk (Jonathan Aybar assists)
|18-31
|7:31
|Norchad Omier turnover (Jonathan Aybar steals)
|7:51
|Jonathan Aybar turnover (Norchad Omier steals)
|8:07
|Wooga Poplar turnover
|8:13
|Norchad Omier defensive rebound
|8:15
|Dante Wilcox misses two point layup
|8:25
|+3
|Nijel Pack makes three point jump shot (Christian Watson assists)
|16-31
|8:38
|Wooga Poplar defensive rebound
|8:40
|Dashon Gittens misses two point layup
|8:52
|Wooga Poplar turnover (Dashon Gittens steals)
|8:58
|+2
|Arturo Dean makes two point layup
|16-28
|9:08
|Hurricanes turnover (traveling)
|9:10
|Norchad Omier offensive rebound
|9:12
|Nijel Pack misses three point jump shot
|9:24
|+3
|Arturo Dean makes three point jump shot (Dante Wilcox assists)
|14-28
|9:33
|Dante Wilcox offensive rebound
|9:35
|Javaunte Hawkins misses three point jump shot
|9:58
|+2
|Wooga Poplar makes two point jump shot
|11-28
|10:09
|+1
|Wooga Poplar makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-26
|10:09
|+1
|Wooga Poplar makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-25
|10:09
|Arturo Dean flagrant 1
|10:09
|Arturo Dean shooting foul (Wooga Poplar draws the foul)
|10:14
|Petar Krivokapic turnover (Nijel Pack steals)
|10:26
|TV timeout
|10:26
|Panthers 30 second timeout
|10:33
|+2
|Matthew Cleveland makes two point jump shot
|11-24
|10:53
|Kyshawn George defensive rebound
|10:55
|Javaunte Hawkins misses three point jump shot
|11:18
|Dante Wilcox defensive rebound
|11:20
|Mohamed Sanogo blocks Kyshawn George's two point layup
|11:27
|Michael Nwoko defensive rebound
|11:29
|Arturo Dean misses three point jump shot
|11:56
|+3
|Wooga Poplar makes three point jump shot
|11-22
|12:13
|Jayden Brewer turnover (Wooga Poplar steals)
|12:27
|+3
|Wooga Poplar makes three point jump shot (Matthew Cleveland assists)
|11-19
|12:38
|Mohamed Sanogo personal foul
|12:38
|Kyshawn George defensive rebound
|12:40
|Arturo Dean misses two point layup
|12:50
|+2
|Matthew Cleveland makes two point jump shot
|11-16
|13:13
|+2
|Jayden Brewer makes two point dunk (Arturo Dean assists)
|11-14
|13:20
|Wooga Poplar turnover (Arturo Dean steals)
|13:33
|Bensley Joseph defensive rebound
|13:35
|Jayden Brewer misses three point jump shot
|13:59
|Mohamed Sanogo defensive rebound
|14:01
|Kyshawn George misses two point jump shot
|14:04
|Dashon Gittens personal foul
|14:04
|Matthew Cleveland offensive rebound
|14:06
|Bensley Joseph misses three point jump shot
|14:13
|+2
|Jayden Brewer makes two point layup
|9-14
|14:19
|Jayden Brewer offensive rebound
|14:21
|Dashon Gittens misses two point layup
|14:33
|+2
|Michael Nwoko makes two point jump shot (Bensley Joseph assists)
|7-14
|14:58
|+3
|Javaunte Hawkins makes three point jump shot (Mohamed Sanogo assists)
|7-12
|15:23
|+3
|Bensley Joseph makes three point jump shot (Wooga Poplar assists)
|4-12
|15:29
|Wooga Poplar defensive rebound
|15:31
|Michael Nwoko blocks Jayden Brewer's two point layup
|15:47
|+1
|Matthew Cleveland makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-9
|15:47
|+1
|Matthew Cleveland makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|4-8
|15:47
|TV timeout
|15:47
|Dashon Gittens shooting foul (Matthew Cleveland draws the foul)
|16:01
|+3
|Javaunte Hawkins makes three point jump shot (Jayden Brewer assists)
|4-7
|16:09
|Norchad Omier personal foul
|16:34
|Arturo Dean defensive rebound
|16:36
|Norchad Omier misses two point jump shot
|16:46
|Nijel Pack defensive rebound
|16:48
|Petar Krivokapic misses three point jump shot
|17:01
|Matthew Cleveland turnover (out of bounds)
|17:07
|Norchad Omier defensive rebound
|17:09
|Bensley Joseph blocks Arturo Dean's two point layup
|17:20
|+2
|Wooga Poplar makes two point layup (Norchad Omier assists)
|1-7
|17:27
|Dashon Gittens turnover (Norchad Omier steals)
|17:46
|+2
|Matthew Cleveland makes two point dunk (Nijel Pack assists)
|1-5
|17:53
|Nijel Pack defensive rebound
|17:55
|Jonathan Aybar misses three point jump shot
|18:08
|+3
|Bensley Joseph makes three point jump shot
|1-3
|18:15
|Norchad Omier defensive rebound
|18:17
|Dashon Gittens misses three point jump shot
|18:40
|Nijel Pack turnover
|18:48
|Matthew Cleveland defensive rebound
|18:50
|Petar Krivokapic misses three point jump shot
|19:00
|Panthers defensive rebound
|19:02
|Jonathan Aybar blocks Norchad Omier's two point layup
|19:02
|Norchad Omier offensive rebound
|19:04
|Matthew Cleveland misses two point layup
|19:11
|+1
|Seth Pinkney makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|1-0
|19:11
|Seth Pinkney misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|19:11
|Wooga Poplar personal foul (Seth Pinkney draws the foul)
|19:13
|Seth Pinkney offensive rebound
|19:15
|Arturo Dean misses two point jump shot
|19:35
|Nijel Pack turnover (Petar Krivokapic steals)
|19:43
|Seth Pinkney personal foul
|20:00
|Petar Krivokapic vs. Nijel Pack (Hurricanes gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 3
|Nijel Pack makes three point jump shot (Bensley Joseph assists)
|6:23
|+ 2
|Arturo Dean makes two point jump shot
|6:37
|Jonathan Aybar defensive rebound
|6:49
|Norchad Omier misses two point jump shot
|6:51
|Norchad Omier offensive rebound
|6:59
|Nijel Pack misses three point jump shot
|7:01
|+ 2
|Seth Pinkney makes two point dunk (Jonathan Aybar assists)
|7:14
|Norchad Omier turnover (Jonathan Aybar steals)
|7:31
|Jonathan Aybar turnover (Norchad Omier steals)
|7:51
|Wooga Poplar turnover
|8:07
|Norchad Omier defensive rebound
|8:13
|Team Stats
|Points
|20
|34
|Field Goals
|8-23 (34.8%)
|12-21 (57.1%)
|3-Pointers
|3-11 (27.3%)
|6-9 (66.7%)
|Free Throws
|1-2 (50.0%)
|4-4 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|8
|16
|Offensive
|3
|4
|Defensive
|4
|12
|Team
|1
|0
|Assists
|5
|7
|Steals
|4
|4
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|4
|7
|Fouls
|7
|2
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|34.8
|FG%
|57.1
|
|
|27.3
|3PT FG%
|66.7
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Dean
|7
|1
|1
|3/7
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|S. Pinkney
|3
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|D. Gittens
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|9
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Aybar
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|8
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|P. Krivokapic
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hawkins
|6
|0
|0
|2/4
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Brewer
|4
|1
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|M. Sanogo
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|D. Wilcox
|0
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|G. Pridgett Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Grant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Pastoriza
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Gray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lipscomb
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Okeke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Ruiz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|20
|7
|5
|8/23
|3/11
|1/2
|7
|69
|4
|2
|4
|3
|4
