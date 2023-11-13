QUINN
UMASS
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|7:39
|Doug Young defensive rebound
|7:41
|Robert Davis Jr. misses three point jump shot
|7:51
|Amarri Tice personal foul (Minutemen draws the foul)
|8:00
|TV timeout
|8:03
|Minutemen defensive rebound
|8:05
|Doug Young misses three point jump shot
|8:08
|Richie Springs defensive rebound
|8:10
|Rahsool Diggins misses three point jump shot
|8:15
|Jaylen Curry defensive rebound
|8:17
|Amarri Tice misses two point jump shot
|8:25
|Amarri Tice defensive rebound
|8:27
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford misses two point alley-oop dunk
|8:40
|Savion Lewis turnover (bad pass)
|8:48
|+3
|Rahsool Diggins makes three point jump shot
|23-28
|9:10
|+2
|Richie Springs makes two point layup (Savion Lewis assists)
|23-25
|9:22
|Marqui Worthy personal foul (Bobcats draws the foul)
|9:32
|+2
|Marqui Worthy makes two point jump shot
|21-25
|9:38
|Jayden Ndjigue offensive rebound
|9:40
|Robert Davis Jr. misses three point jump shot
|10:08
|+2
|Richie Springs makes two point hook shot (Savion Lewis assists)
|21-23
|10:26
|Bobcats 30 second timeout
|10:26
|+2
|Rahsool Diggins makes two point layup (Robert Davis Jr. assists)
|19-23
|10:39
|Paul Otieno turnover (offensive foul)
|10:39
|Paul Otieno offensive foul (Minutemen draws the foul)
|10:53
|+3
|Rahsool Diggins makes three point jump shot
|19-21
|11:18
|+1
|Matt Balanc makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|19-18
|11:18
|+1
|Matt Balanc makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|18-18
|11:18
|+1
|Matt Balanc makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|17-18
|11:18
|Robert Davis Jr. shooting foul (Bobcats draws the foul)
|11:36
|Alexis Reyes defensive rebound
|11:38
|Keon Thompson misses three point jump shot
|11:44
|TV timeout
|11:45
|Minutemen offensive rebound
|11:47
|Keon Thompson misses two point jump shot
|11:54
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford defensive rebound
|11:56
|Matt Balanc misses three point jump shot
|12:10
|+2
|Marqui Worthy makes two point layup (Keon Thompson assists)
|16-18
|12:14
|Keon Thompson defensive rebound
|12:16
|Alexis Reyes misses three point jump shot
|12:25
|Rihards Vavers defensive rebound
|12:27
|Keon Thompson misses three point jump shot
|12:45
|Richie Springs turnover (bad pass)
|12:50
|Richie Springs defensive rebound
|12:52
|Richie Springs blocks Jaylen Curry's two point jump shot
|13:01
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford defensive rebound
|13:03
|Alexis Reyes misses two point jump shot
|13:17
|+2
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford makes two point hook shot (Robert Davis Jr. assists)
|16-16
|13:44
|+2
|Matt Balanc makes two point layup
|16-14
|13:53
|Keon Thompson personal foul (Bobcats draws the foul)
|13:57
|Rihards Vavers defensive rebound
|13:59
|Richie Springs blocks Josh Cohen's two point layup
|14:21
|Matt Balanc turnover (traveling)
|14:32
|+2
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford makes two point layup (Jaylen Curry assists)
|14-14
|14:36
|Josh Cohen defensive rebound
|14:38
|Doug Young misses three point jump shot
|14:50
|Doug Young defensive rebound
|14:52
|Jaylen Curry misses three point jump shot
|15:17
|+2
|Amarri Tice makes two point layup (Doug Young assists)
|14-12
|15:29
|Alexis Reyes defensive rebound
|15:29
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|15:29
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|15:29
|Paul Otieno shooting foul (Daniel Hankins-Sanford draws the foul)
|15:42
|+1
|Matt Balanc makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|12-12
|15:42
|TV timeout
|15:42
|Rahsool Diggins shooting foul (Matt Balanc draws the foul)
|15:42
|+2
|Matt Balanc makes two point layup (Savion Lewis assists)
|11-12
|15:51
|+3
|Jaylen Curry makes three point jump shot (Jayden Ndjigue assists)
|9-12
|15:58
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford offensive rebound
|16:00
|Rahsool Diggins misses two point jump shot
|16:22
|Minutemen defensive rebound
|16:24
|Savion Lewis misses two point jump shot
|16:42
|Josh Cohen turnover (bad pass) (Matt Balanc steals)
|17:09
|Josh Cohen defensive rebound
|17:09
|Amarri Tice misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|17:09
|+1
|Amarri Tice makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|9-9
|17:09
|Matt Cross shooting foul (Amarri Tice draws the foul)
|17:27
|+3
|Matt Cross makes three point jump shot
|8-9
|17:35
|Jayden Ndjigue defensive rebound
|17:39
|Matt Cross blocks Paul Otieno's two point layup
|17:46
|Amarri Tice defensive rebound
|17:48
|Matt Cross misses three point jump shot
|17:58
|Josh Cohen defensive rebound
|17:58
|Amarri Tice misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|17:58
|Matt Cross shooting foul (Amarri Tice draws the foul)
|17:58
|+2
|Amarri Tice makes two point layup (Savion Lewis assists)
|8-6
|18:10
|Bobcats defensive rebound
|18:12
|Josh Cohen misses three point jump shot
|18:19
|Paul Otieno turnover (bad pass) (Jayden Ndjigue steals)
|18:32
|+3
|Jayden Ndjigue makes three point jump shot (Rahsool Diggins assists)
|6-6
|18:56
|+3
|Amarri Tice makes three point jump shot (Savion Lewis assists)
|6-3
|19:20
|+3
|Jayden Ndjigue makes three point jump shot (Rahsool Diggins assists)
|3-3
|19:40
|+3
|Rihards Vavers makes three point jump shot (Savion Lewis assists)
|3-0
|19:45
|Keon Thompson turnover (bad pass) (Matt Balanc steals)
|20:00
|JJ Riggins vs. Matt Cross (Minutemen gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|23
|28
|Field Goals
|8-16 (50.0%)
|11-24 (45.8%)
|3-Pointers
|2-6 (33.3%)
|6-14 (42.9%)
|Free Throws
|5-7 (71.4%)
|0-2 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|11
|13
|Offensive
|0
|2
|Defensive
|10
|8
|Team
|1
|3
|Assists
|7
|7
|Steals
|2
|1
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|6
|2
|Fouls
|3
|6
|Technicals
|0
|0
8 PTS, 2 AST
|Team Stats
|Quinnipiac 2-0
|95.0 PPG
|44.0 RPG
|20.0 APG
|Massachusetts 1-0
|92.0 PPG
|48.0 RPG
|20.0 APG
|Top Scorers
|A. Tice F
|8 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|R. Diggins G
|8 PTS
|0 REB
|2 AST
|
|50.0
|FG%
|45.8
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|42.9
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|0.0
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Springs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Reyes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Young
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Guth
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Lewis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Margetson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Kelly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Bennett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Riggins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Taylor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|23
|10
|7
|8/16
|2/6
|5/7
|3
|0
|2
|2
|6
|0
|10
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Diggins
|8
|0
|2
|3/5
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Ndjigue
|6
|2
|1
|2/2
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|M. Cross
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K. Thompson
|0
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Cohen
|0
|3
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Diggins
|8
|0
|2
|3/5
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Ndjigue
|6
|2
|1
|2/2
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|M. Cross
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K. Thompson
|0
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Cohen
|0
|3
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Hankins-Sanford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Worthy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Curry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Davis Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Marcus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Cronin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Majok
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Castineyra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Foster
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|28
|10
|7
|11/24
|6/14
|0/2
|6
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|8