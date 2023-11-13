STNYBRK
DUQ
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|6:34
|TV timeout
|6:35
|David Dixon shooting foul (Keenan Fitzmorris draws the foul)
|6:54
|+3
|Dae Dae Grant makes three point jump shot (Kareem Rozier assists)
|17-22
|7:17
|+3
|Aaron Clarke makes three point jump shot (Jared Frey assists)
|17-19
|7:25
|Tyler Stephenson-Moore offensive rebound
|7:27
|Tyler Stephenson-Moore misses two point layup
|7:50
|Jared Frey defensive rebound
|7:52
|David Dixon misses three point jump shot
|8:11
|Keenan Fitzmorris turnover (offensive foul)
|8:11
|Keenan Fitzmorris offensive foul
|8:13
|Jimmy Clark III turnover (bad pass) (Andre Snoddy steals)
|8:18
|Tyler Stephenson-Moore turnover (David Dixon steals)
|8:30
|Keenan Fitzmorris defensive rebound
|8:32
|David Dixon misses two point jump shot
|8:52
|+1
|Andre Snoddy makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|14-19
|8:52
|David Dixon shooting foul (Andre Snoddy draws the foul)
|8:53
|+2
|Andre Snoddy makes two point jump shot
|13-19
|9:15
|Hassan Drame turnover (traveling)
|9:19
|Jakub Necas defensive rebound
|9:21
|Chris Maidoh misses two point layup
|9:37
|+2
|Fousseyni Drame makes two point dunk (Andrei Savrasov assists)
|11-19
|9:44
|Andrei Savrasov defensive rebound
|9:46
|Tyler Stephenson-Moore misses two point layup
|9:56
|Tyler Stephenson-Moore offensive rebound
|9:58
|Seawolves misses three point jump shot
|10:08
|Jakub Necas turnover (traveling)
|10:09
|Jakub Necas defensive rebound
|10:11
|Seawolves misses two point layup
|10:47
|+2
|Fousseyni Drame makes two point layup (Hassan Drame assists)
|11-17
|10:56
|Hassan Drame defensive rebound
|10:58
|Seawolves misses two point jump shot
|11:12
|Sabry Philip defensive rebound
|11:12
|Fousseyni Drame misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|11:12
|+1
|Fousseyni Drame makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-15
|11:12
|Sabry Philip shooting foul (Fousseyni Drame draws the foul)
|11:27
|Dukes offensive rebound
|11:29
|Jimmy Clark III misses three point jump shot
|11:37
|TV timeout
|11:54
|Fousseyni Drame defensive rebound
|11:56
|Jared Frey misses three point jump shot
|12:18
|+3
|Andrei Savrasov makes three point jump shot (Kareem Rozier assists)
|11-14
|12:28
|Fousseyni Drame defensive rebound
|12:30
|Toby Onyekonwu misses three point jump shot
|12:44
|Hassan Drame turnover (Seawolves steals)
|12:54
|Hassan Drame offensive rebound
|12:56
|Dae Dae Grant misses three point jump shot
|13:14
|Hassan Drame defensive rebound
|13:16
|Andre Snoddy misses two point jump shot
|13:30
|Seawolves offensive rebound
|13:32
|Aaron Clarke misses three point jump shot
|14:07
|+2
|Dae Dae Grant makes two point jump shot
|11-11
|14:12
|Seawolves personal foul
|14:12
|David Dixon offensive rebound
|14:14
|Jimmy Clark III misses two point jump shot
|14:30
|+3
|Aaron Clarke makes three point jump shot
|11-9
|14:37
|Dukes turnover (Seawolves steals)
|14:44
|Jimmy Clark III defensive rebound
|14:46
|Jared Frey misses three point jump shot
|15:07
|+2
|Jimmy Clark III makes two point layup
|8-9
|15:20
|Jump ball. (Seawolves gains possession)
|15:35
|Seawolves offensive rebound
|15:37
|Aaron Clarke misses three point jump shot
|15:45
|Dae Dae Grant turnover (lost ball)
|15:45
|Dae Dae Grant defensive rebound
|15:47
|Seawolves misses two point jump shot
|15:57
|TV timeout
|16:09
|David Dixon turnover (traveling)
|16:19
|David Dixon defensive rebound
|16:21
|Tyler Stephenson-Moore misses three point jump shot
|16:41
|Chris Maidoh defensive rebound
|16:43
|Seawolves blocks Jimmy Clark III's two point layup
|16:58
|+1
|Chris Maidoh makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|8-7
|16:58
|+1
|Chris Maidoh makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|7-7
|16:58
|Halil Barre shooting foul (Chris Maidoh draws the foul)
|17:03
|Sabry Philip offensive rebound
|17:05
|Dean Noll misses three point jump shot
|17:14
|+2
|Jimmy Clark III makes two point jump shot
|6-7
|17:33
|Tre Williams defensive rebound
|17:35
|Chris Maidoh misses two point jump shot
|18:03
|+3
|Kareem Rozier makes three point jump shot (Dae Dae Grant assists)
|6-5
|18:13
|Halil Barre offensive rebound
|18:15
|Jimmy Clark III misses three point jump shot
|18:29
|+1
|Chris Maidoh makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|6-2
|18:33
|Halil Barre shooting foul (Chris Maidoh draws the foul)
|18:33
|+2
|Chris Maidoh makes two point jump shot (Aaron Clarke assists)
|5-2
|18:49
|+2
|Kareem Rozier makes two point jump shot
|3-2
|19:04
|Dukes defensive rebound
|19:06
|Tyler Stephenson-Moore misses three point jump shot
|19:22
|Dae Dae Grant personal foul
|19:23
|Dae Dae Grant turnover
|19:45
|+3
|Aaron Clarke makes three point jump shot
|3-0
|20:00
|(Dukes gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|David Dixon shooting foul (Keenan Fitzmorris draws the foul)
|6:35
|+ 3
|Dae Dae Grant makes three point jump shot (Kareem Rozier assists)
|6:54
|+ 3
|Aaron Clarke makes three point jump shot (Jared Frey assists)
|7:17
|Tyler Stephenson-Moore offensive rebound
|7:25
|Tyler Stephenson-Moore misses two point layup
|7:27
|Jared Frey defensive rebound
|7:50
|David Dixon misses three point jump shot
|7:52
|Keenan Fitzmorris turnover (offensive foul)
|8:11
|Keenan Fitzmorris offensive foul
|8:11
|Jimmy Clark III turnover (bad pass) (Andre Snoddy steals)
|8:13
|Tyler Stephenson-Moore turnover (David Dixon steals)
|8:18
|Team Stats
|Points
|17
|22
|Field Goals
|5-22 (22.7%)
|9-16 (56.3%)
|3-Pointers
|3-12 (25.0%)
|3-7 (42.9%)
|Free Throws
|4-4 (100.0%)
|1-2 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|9
|16
|Offensive
|3
|3
|Defensive
|4
|11
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|2
|5
|Steals
|3
|1
|Blocks
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|7
|Fouls
|3
|5
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
|Team Stats
|Stony Brook 1-1
|82.5 PPG
|44.5 RPG
|13.0 APG
|Duquesne 2-0
|84.5 PPG
|46.5 RPG
|17.0 APG
|
|22.7
|FG%
|56.3
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|42.9
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Clarke
|9
|0
|1
|3/5
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Maidoh
|5
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|3/3
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Snoddy
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Noll
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Stephenson-Moore
|0
|2
|0
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Clarke
|9
|0
|1
|3/5
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Maidoh
|5
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|3/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Snoddy
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Noll
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Stephenson-Moore
|0
|2
|0
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Frey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Onyekonwu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Fitzmorris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Philip
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Muratori
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Nahar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Space
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Frey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Frederick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|17
|7
|2
|5/22
|3/12
|4/4
|3
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Rozier
|5
|0
|2
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Grant
|5
|1
|1
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Clark III
|4
|1
|0
|2/6
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Savrasov
|3
|1
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|H. Barre
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Rozier
|5
|0
|2
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Grant
|5
|1
|1
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Clark III
|4
|1
|0
|2/6
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Savrasov
|3
|1
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|H. Barre
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Drame
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Dixon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Necas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Drame
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Barba
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hronsky
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Perusek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. DiMichele
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. McDermott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Anish
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Nicholls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Mahorcic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|22
|14
|5
|9/16
|3/7
|1/2
|5
|0
|1
|0
|7
|3
|11