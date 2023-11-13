away team background logo
home team background logo
NCAAB Scores
All NCAAB Scores
STNYBRK
DUQ

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
STON
Seawolves
17
DUQ
Dukes
22

Time Team Play Score
6:34   TV timeout  
6:35   David Dixon shooting foul (Keenan Fitzmorris draws the foul)  
6:54 +3 Dae Dae Grant makes three point jump shot (Kareem Rozier assists) 17-22
7:17 +3 Aaron Clarke makes three point jump shot (Jared Frey assists) 17-19
7:25   Tyler Stephenson-Moore offensive rebound  
7:27   Tyler Stephenson-Moore misses two point layup  
7:50   Jared Frey defensive rebound  
7:52   David Dixon misses three point jump shot  
8:11   Keenan Fitzmorris turnover (offensive foul)  
8:11   Keenan Fitzmorris offensive foul  
8:13   Jimmy Clark III turnover (bad pass) (Andre Snoddy steals)  
8:18   Tyler Stephenson-Moore turnover (David Dixon steals)  
8:30   Keenan Fitzmorris defensive rebound  
8:32   David Dixon misses two point jump shot  
8:52 +1 Andre Snoddy makes regular free throw 1 of 1 14-19
8:52   David Dixon shooting foul (Andre Snoddy draws the foul)  
8:53 +2 Andre Snoddy makes two point jump shot 13-19
9:15   Hassan Drame turnover (traveling)  
9:19   Jakub Necas defensive rebound  
9:21   Chris Maidoh misses two point layup  
9:37 +2 Fousseyni Drame makes two point dunk (Andrei Savrasov assists) 11-19
9:44   Andrei Savrasov defensive rebound  
9:46   Tyler Stephenson-Moore misses two point layup  
9:56   Tyler Stephenson-Moore offensive rebound  
9:58   Seawolves misses three point jump shot  
10:08   Jakub Necas turnover (traveling)  
10:09   Jakub Necas defensive rebound  
10:11   Seawolves misses two point layup  
10:47 +2 Fousseyni Drame makes two point layup (Hassan Drame assists) 11-17
10:56   Hassan Drame defensive rebound  
10:58   Seawolves misses two point jump shot  
11:12   Sabry Philip defensive rebound  
11:12   Fousseyni Drame misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
11:12 +1 Fousseyni Drame makes regular free throw 1 of 2 11-15
11:12   Sabry Philip shooting foul (Fousseyni Drame draws the foul)  
11:27   Dukes offensive rebound  
11:29   Jimmy Clark III misses three point jump shot  
11:37   TV timeout  
11:54   Fousseyni Drame defensive rebound  
11:56   Jared Frey misses three point jump shot  
12:18 +3 Andrei Savrasov makes three point jump shot (Kareem Rozier assists) 11-14
12:28   Fousseyni Drame defensive rebound  
12:30   Toby Onyekonwu misses three point jump shot  
12:44   Hassan Drame turnover (Seawolves steals)  
12:54   Hassan Drame offensive rebound  
12:56   Dae Dae Grant misses three point jump shot  
13:14   Hassan Drame defensive rebound  
13:16   Andre Snoddy misses two point jump shot  
13:30   Seawolves offensive rebound  
13:32   Aaron Clarke misses three point jump shot  
14:07 +2 Dae Dae Grant makes two point jump shot 11-11
14:12   Seawolves personal foul  
14:12   David Dixon offensive rebound  
14:14   Jimmy Clark III misses two point jump shot  
14:30 +3 Aaron Clarke makes three point jump shot 11-9
14:37   Dukes turnover (Seawolves steals)  
14:44   Jimmy Clark III defensive rebound  
14:46   Jared Frey misses three point jump shot  
15:07 +2 Jimmy Clark III makes two point layup 8-9
15:20   Jump ball. (Seawolves gains possession)  
15:35   Seawolves offensive rebound  
15:37   Aaron Clarke misses three point jump shot  
15:45   Dae Dae Grant turnover (lost ball)  
15:45   Dae Dae Grant defensive rebound  
15:47   Seawolves misses two point jump shot  
15:57   TV timeout  
16:09   David Dixon turnover (traveling)  
16:19   David Dixon defensive rebound  
16:21   Tyler Stephenson-Moore misses three point jump shot  
16:41   Chris Maidoh defensive rebound  
16:43   Seawolves blocks Jimmy Clark III's two point layup  
16:58 +1 Chris Maidoh makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8-7
16:58 +1 Chris Maidoh makes regular free throw 1 of 2 7-7
16:58   Halil Barre shooting foul (Chris Maidoh draws the foul)  
17:03   Sabry Philip offensive rebound  
17:05   Dean Noll misses three point jump shot  
17:14 +2 Jimmy Clark III makes two point jump shot 6-7
17:33   Tre Williams defensive rebound  
17:35   Chris Maidoh misses two point jump shot  
18:03 +3 Kareem Rozier makes three point jump shot (Dae Dae Grant assists) 6-5
18:13   Halil Barre offensive rebound  
18:15   Jimmy Clark III misses three point jump shot  
18:29 +1 Chris Maidoh makes regular free throw 1 of 1 6-2
18:33   Halil Barre shooting foul (Chris Maidoh draws the foul)  
18:33 +2 Chris Maidoh makes two point jump shot (Aaron Clarke assists) 5-2
18:49 +2 Kareem Rozier makes two point jump shot 3-2
19:04   Dukes defensive rebound  
19:06   Tyler Stephenson-Moore misses three point jump shot  
19:22   Dae Dae Grant personal foul  
19:23   Dae Dae Grant turnover  
19:45 +3 Aaron Clarke makes three point jump shot 3-0
20:00   (Dukes gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  David Dixon shooting foul (Keenan Fitzmorris draws the foul) 6:35
+ 3 Dae Dae Grant makes three point jump shot (Kareem Rozier assists) 6:54
+ 3 Aaron Clarke makes three point jump shot (Jared Frey assists) 7:17
  Tyler Stephenson-Moore offensive rebound 7:25
  Tyler Stephenson-Moore misses two point layup 7:27
  Jared Frey defensive rebound 7:50
  David Dixon misses three point jump shot 7:52
  Keenan Fitzmorris turnover (offensive foul) 8:11
  Keenan Fitzmorris offensive foul 8:11
  Jimmy Clark III turnover (bad pass) (Andre Snoddy steals) 8:13
  Tyler Stephenson-Moore turnover (David Dixon steals) 8:18
Team Stats
Points 17 22
Field Goals 5-22 (22.7%) 9-16 (56.3%)
3-Pointers 3-12 (25.0%) 3-7 (42.9%)
Free Throws 4-4 (100.0%) 1-2 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 9 16
Offensive 3 3
Defensive 4 11
Team 2 2
Assists 2 5
Steals 3 1
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 2 7
Fouls 3 5
Technicals 0 0
5
A. Clarke G
9 PTS, 1 AST
3
D. Grant G
5 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
12T
Stony Brook 1-1 17-17
Duquesne 2-0 22-22
UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse Pittsburgh, PA
UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse Pittsburgh, PA
Team Stats
Stony Brook 1-1 82.5 PPG 44.5 RPG 13.0 APG
Duquesne 2-0 84.5 PPG 46.5 RPG 17.0 APG
Key Players
00
. Clarke G 6.5 PPG 3.0 RPG 2.0 APG 29.4 FG%
00
. Rozier G 12.0 PPG 3.0 RPG 3.5 APG 38.9 FG%
Top Scorers
5
A. Clarke G 9 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
32
K. Rozier G 5 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
22.7 FG% 56.3
25.0 3PT FG% 42.9
100.0 FT% 50.0
Stony Brook
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Clarke 9 0 1 3/5 3/5 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
C. Maidoh 5 1 0 1/3 0/0 3/3 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
A. Snoddy 3 0 0 1/2 0/0 1/1 0 - 1 0 0 0 0
D. Noll 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
T. Stephenson-Moore 0 2 0 0/4 0/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 2 0
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Clarke 9 0 1 3/5 3/5 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
C. Maidoh 5 1 0 1/3 0/0 3/3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
A. Snoddy 3 0 0 1/2 0/0 1/1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0
D. Noll 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
T. Stephenson-Moore 0 2 0 0/4 0/2 0/0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Frey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Onyekonwu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Fitzmorris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Philip - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Muratori - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Nahar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Space - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Frey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Frederick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 17 7 2 5/22 3/12 4/4 3 0 3 1 2 3 4
Duquesne
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Rozier 5 0 2 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
D. Grant 5 1 1 2/3 1/2 0/0 1 - 0 0 2 0 1
J. Clark III 4 1 0 2/6 0/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 1
A. Savrasov 3 1 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
H. Barre 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 0 0 1 0
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Rozier 5 0 2 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
D. Grant 5 1 1 2/3 1/2 0/0 1 0 0 0 2 0 1
J. Clark III 4 1 0 2/6 0/2 0/0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1
A. Savrasov 3 1 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
H. Barre 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Drame - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Necas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Drame - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Barba - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hronsky - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Perusek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. DiMichele - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. McDermott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Anish - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Nicholls - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Mahorcic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 22 14 5 9/16 3/7 1/2 5 0 1 0 7 3 11
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola