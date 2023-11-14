Undefeated Oklahoma looks to build on a successful start to the season when it opposes Texas State on Tuesday in Norman, Okla.

The Sooners (2-0) have posted two home blowout wins, the most recent being an 82-43 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Friday. Otega Oweh led Oklahoma with a career-high 20 points while Sam Godwin had 12 points and 11 rebounds, Rivaldo Soares added 11 points and Le'Tre Darthard scored 10.

Oklahoma was in high gear from the jump against the Delta Devils, building a double-digit lead by the 10-minute mark of the first half. A 13-0 run capped by an Oweh 3-pointer pushed the Sooners' advantage to 44-17 at the 2:15 mark of the opening half before the hosts settled for a 50-23 lead at the break.

The Sooners' lead grew to as much as 43 points in the second half.

"We have to continue to get better in a lot of things," Oklahoma coach Parker Moser said. "I liked us sharing the ball. Our bench continues to give us a lift. We are deeper and it is noticeable."

Texas State (1-1) plays its third consecutive road game to begin the season, heading to Norman on the heels of a 75-65 win at Miami (Ohio) in the MAC-SBC Challenge. Tyrel Morgan led the Bobcats with 19 points -- 17 of them in the first half. Kaden Gumbs added 14, Brandon Love scored 13 and Christian Turner contributed 12.

The Bobcats outrebounded Miami 44-26, held a 20-6 advantage on the offensive glass and limited their hosts to 41.7 percent shooting from the floor. The victory came after Texas State started the season with a 71-66 loss at Little Rock on Nov. 6.

"I'm proud of my guys -- they were up, energetic and ready to compete," Texas State coach Terrence Johnson said. "We always talk about how much it's about the response, and I think that our guys responded against Miami."

