Undefeated Providence will be faced with a tougher challenge when it hosts Wisconsin in the annual Gavitt Tipoff Games on Tuesday night.

Providence (2-0) defeated Milwaukee at home 79-69 on Saturday with five players scoring in double figures. Wisconsin (1-1) is coming off an 80-70 loss at home to then-No. 9 Tennessee on Friday.

Devin Carter averages 13.0 points per game for the Friars, followed by Jayden Pierce at 12.5 and Bryce Hopkins at 12.0. Hopkins and Josh Oduro each average 9.0 boards per game.

Through the first two games, Providence is holding opponents to 33.3 percent shooting.

Providence coach Kim English is well aware of the challenge that Wisconsin presents.

"They've been through the ringer. They played in 23 games last season decided by five points or less," English said. "I watched them last night against Tennessee. They play the right way. They share the ball. It's going to be a challenging matchup."

The Badgers never led against the Vols. Wisconsin was just 6-of-24 from 3-point range and 14-of-23 from the free-throw line.

Wisconsin struggled defensively against the Vols. Tennessee hit 8 of its first 12 shots for an early 19-11 lead and shot 55.6 percent in the first half. The Vols finished at 50 percent (28-of-56).

"I think they exploited some things consistently throughout the game," Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said. "We could never get a handle on ourselves defensively and I think it showed. We've got a lot of work to do."

Last season, the Badgers allowed 63.6 points per game and were 13-3 when holding opponents to 60 points or fewer.

Chucky Hepburn leads Wisconsin with 16.5 points per game and sophomore AJ Storr, a transfer from St. John's, adds 16.0. Steven Crowl averages 11.5 points and a team-high 6.0 rebounds.

Providence holds a 4-1 all-time edge over the Badgers, including a 63-58 win in Madison, Wis., in the 2021 Gavitt Tipoff Games. The series matches teams from the Big East and Big Ten.

