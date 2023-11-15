CMICH
SFLA
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|3:45
|TV timeout
|3:45
|Brian Taylor shooting foul
|3:58
|+2
|Anthony Pritchard makes two point layup
|29-25
|4:11
|Sam Hines Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Anthony Pritchard steals)
|4:17
|Sam Hines Jr. offensive rebound
|4:19
|Jose Placer misses three point jump shot
|4:23
|Selton Miguel offensive rebound
|4:25
|Selton Miguel misses two point jump shot
|4:41
|Jemal Davis turnover (traveling)
|4:49
|Corey Walker Jr. personal foul (Brian Taylor draws the foul)
|4:49
|Brian Taylor offensive rebound
|4:49
|Paul McMillan IV misses two point layup
|5:13
|Chippewas 30 second timeout
|5:13
|+2
|Selton Miguel makes two point layup
|27-25
|5:21
|Selton Miguel offensive rebound
|5:23
|Kobe Knox misses three point jump shot
|5:34
|Corey Walker Jr. defensive rebound
|5:36
|Paul McMillan IV misses two point layup
|6:05
|Chippewas defensive rebound
|6:05
|Sam Hines Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:05
|Hunter Harding personal foul (Sam Hines Jr. draws the foul)
|6:09
|Sam Hines Jr. offensive rebound
|6:11
|Selton Miguel misses three point jump shot
|6:15
|Jose Placer defensive rebound
|6:17
|Brian Taylor misses two point jump shot
|6:42
|+2
|Sam Hines Jr. makes two point layup (Jose Placer assists)
|27-23
|6:48
|Anthony Pritchard turnover (lost ball) (Jose Placer steals)
|7:05
|+1
|Corey Walker Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-21
|7:05
|+1
|Corey Walker Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-20
|7:05
|TV timeout
|7:05
|Jemal Davis personal foul
|7:05
|Corey Walker Jr. defensive rebound
|7:07
|Paul McMillan IV misses three point jump shot
|7:13
|Anthony Pritchard defensive rebound
|7:15
|Sam Hines Jr. misses two point jump shot
|7:21
|Sam Hines Jr. offensive rebound
|7:23
|Selton Miguel misses two point layup
|7:49
|+3
|Jemal Davis makes three point jump shot (Anthony Pritchard assists)
|27-19
|7:57
|Markus Harding defensive rebound
|7:59
|Kobe Knox misses two point layup
|8:07
|Corey Walker Jr. offensive rebound
|8:09
|Jayden Reid misses two point jump shot
|8:24
|+2
|Markus Harding makes two point layup (Jemal Davis assists)
|24-19
|8:43
|Brandon Stroud personal foul (Aidan Rubio draws the foul)
|9:08
|+1
|Corey Walker Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|22-19
|9:08
|Anthony Pritchard shooting foul (Corey Walker Jr. draws the foul)
|9:08
|+2
|Corey Walker Jr. makes two point layup (Jayden Reid assists)
|22-18
|9:18
|+3
|Markus Harding makes three point jump shot (Paul McMillan IV assists)
|22-16
|9:48
|+2
|Kobe Knox makes two point layup
|19-16
|9:56
|Cayden Vasko personal foul (Kobe Knox draws the foul)
|10:11
|+3
|Paul McMillan IV makes three point jump shot (Anthony Pritchard assists)
|19-14
|10:28
|Chris Youngblood personal foul (Anthony Pritchard draws the foul)
|10:41
|+2
|Selton Miguel makes two point jump shot
|16-14
|11:05
|Corey Walker Jr. defensive rebound
|11:05
|Jemal Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|11:05
|Selton Miguel shooting foul (Jemal Davis draws the foul)
|11:06
|+2
|Jemal Davis makes two point layup (Cayden Vasko assists)
|16-12
|11:35
|TV timeout
|11:35
|Chippewas 30 second timeout
|11:39
|+3
|Chris Youngblood makes three point jump shot (Jayden Reid assists)
|14-12
|11:47
|Markus Harding turnover (lost ball) (Selton Miguel steals)
|12:10
|+2
|Selton Miguel makes two point jump shot
|14-9
|12:20
|Derrick Butler turnover (bad pass) (Selton Miguel steals)
|12:41
|+2
|Selton Miguel makes two point layup
|14-7
|12:46
|Selton Miguel defensive rebound
|12:48
|Derrick Butler misses two point layup
|12:54
|Paul McMillan IV defensive rebound
|12:56
|Kasean Pryor misses two point jump shot
|13:04
|Kasean Pryor defensive rebound
|13:06
|Brian Taylor misses three point jump shot
|13:13
|Cayden Vasko defensive rebound
|13:15
|Kasean Pryor misses two point jump shot
|13:30
|Jemal Davis personal foul
|13:38
|Markus Harding turnover (lost ball) (Chris Youngblood steals)
|13:53
|Jose Placer turnover (bad pass) (Jemal Davis steals)
|14:12
|+2
|Anthony Pritchard makes two point layup
|14-5
|14:18
|David Ogunleye turnover (bad pass) (Anthony Pritchard steals)
|14:32
|+2
|Jemal Davis makes two point layup
|12-5
|14:35
|Jemal Davis offensive rebound
|14:37
|Chris Youngblood blocks Jemal Davis's two point layup
|14:55
|David Ogunleye turnover (out of bounds)
|15:11
|Markus Harding turnover (traveling)
|15:11
|Markus Harding offensive rebound
|15:11
|Derrick Butler misses two point layup
|15:19
|Kasean Pryor turnover (bad pass) (Jemal Davis steals)
|15:21
|Brian Taylor personal foul
|15:22
|Kasean Pryor defensive rebound
|15:22
|Derrick Butler misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|15:22
|TV timeout
|15:22
|Corey Walker Jr. shooting foul (Derrick Butler draws the foul)
|15:22
|+2
|Derrick Butler makes two point layup (Anthony Pritchard assists)
|10-5
|15:25
|Anthony Pritchard defensive rebound
|15:27
|Aidan Rubio blocks Jose Placer's two point layup
|15:52
|+3
|Aidan Rubio makes three point jump shot (Jemal Davis assists)
|8-5
|16:07
|+2
|Corey Walker Jr. makes two point layup (Chris Youngblood assists)
|5-5
|16:21
|Corey Walker Jr. defensive rebound
|16:23
|Anthony Pritchard misses two point jump shot
|16:46
|Chippewas defensive rebound
|16:48
|Jose Placer misses three point jump shot
|17:02
|+1
|Anthony Pritchard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|5-3
|17:02
|+1
|Anthony Pritchard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|4-3
|17:02
|Brandon Stroud shooting foul (Anthony Pritchard draws the foul)
|17:18
|+1
|Chris Youngblood makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|3-3
|17:18
|+1
|Chris Youngblood makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|3-2
|17:18
|+1
|Chris Youngblood makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|3-1
|17:18
|Cayden Vasko shooting foul (Chris Youngblood draws the foul)
|17:39
|+3
|Cayden Vasko makes three point jump shot (Anthony Pritchard assists)
|3-0
|18:00
|Cayden Vasko defensive rebound
|18:02
|Aidan Rubio blocks Kobe Knox's three point jump shot
|18:08
|Brian Taylor personal foul
|18:27
|Brian Taylor turnover (lost ball) (Brandon Stroud steals)
|18:38
|Brian Taylor defensive rebound
|18:40
|Chris Youngblood misses three point jump shot
|18:57
|Chris Youngblood defensive rebound
|18:59
|Aidan Rubio misses two point jump shot
|19:23
|Cayden Vasko defensive rebound
|19:25
|Brandon Stroud misses three point jump shot
|19:30
|Jose Placer defensive rebound
|19:32
|Aidan Rubio misses three point jump shot
|20:00
|Markus Harding vs. Daniel Tobiloba (Chippewas gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|29
|25
|Field Goals
|11-22 (50.0%)
|9-24 (37.5%)
|3-Pointers
|5-8 (62.5%)
|1-8 (12.5%)
|Free Throws
|2-4 (50.0%)
|6-7 (85.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|13
|16
|Offensive
|3
|6
|Defensive
|8
|10
|Team
|2
|0
|Assists
|8
|4
|Steals
|4
|5
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|7
|5
|Fouls
|9
|6
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|C. Michigan 0-3
|63.3 PPG
|34.0 RPG
|9.3 APG
|South Florida 1-0
|96.0 PPG
|45.0 RPG
|24.0 APG
|
|50.0
|FG%
|37.5
|
|
|62.5
|3PT FG%
|12.5
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|85.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Pritchard
|6
|2
|4
|2/3
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|-
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. Harding
|5
|2
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|A. Rubio
|3
|0
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C. Vasko
|3
|3
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|B. Taylor
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|-
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. McMillan IV
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Butler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Harding
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sanders
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Majerle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Barbee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Adamczyk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Eaton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Simpson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Oduor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|29
|11
|8
|11/22
|5/8
|2/4
|9
|0
|4
|2
|7
|3
|8
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Youngblood
|6
|1
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|3/3
|1
|-
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|K. Knox
|2
|0
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Placer
|0
|2
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|B. Stroud
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Miguel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Walker Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Hines Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Ogunleye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Reid
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Pryor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Jones III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Balagam
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Jennings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|25
|16
|4
|9/24
|1/8
|6/7
|6
|0
|5
|1
|5
|6
|10