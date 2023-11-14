Louisville seeks more urgency vs. Coppin State
Louisville will play its third straight home game and try to bounce back from a loss against winless Coppin State on Wednesday night.
The Cardinals (1-1) fell 81-71 to Chattanooga last Friday as the Mocs made 14 3-point baskets. The visiting Eagles (0-3) are coming off a 74-60 defeat Saturday at Mount St Mary's.
It's early, but this might be a must-win for second-year Louisville coach Kenny Payne as the schedule only gets tougher.
Payne spent nearly 40 minutes talking to his team after a loss in which Louisville shot 38.2 percent from the field and had 15 turnovers.
"I saw guys that didn't pay attention to the urgency of paying attention to the little things," Payne said. "It doesn't matter, I don't care who we play. I thought we'd come in and play with more energy. For whatever the reason, they didn't. We must get better."
Mike James and Tre White led the Cardinals with 17 points apiece.
"We got outplayed, outhustled," said James, who scored 25 in the season-opening win over UMBC.
Coppin State is off to a poor start, losing its opener at Virginia Tech by 45 points before falling to Towson and Mount St. Mary's.
The Eagles are shooting just 35.3 percent from the field and 23.7 percent from 3-point range. They are averaging just 54.7 points and allowing 83.1 per game. Justin Winston is the leading scorer with 11.3 points per game for first-year coach Larry Stewart.
"I have a few guys who could step up and fill that (go-to guy) role," Stewart told Glenn Clark Radio before the season. "... Good players are consistent. You just have to get them into that mindset."
Louisville hasn't exactly singed the nets, shooting 44.1 percent from the floor, but has four players scoring in double figures.
"It doesn't matter if you don't come out and play hard and don't focus on the little things. You're going to be in for a hard night," Payne said.
After taking on the Eagles, Louisville goes to New York on Sunday to play No. 19 Texas in the Empire Classic. Coppin State plays at Miami (OH) on Friday.
--Field Level Media
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|1:11
|Danilo Jovanovich offensive rebound
|1:13
|JJ Traynor misses two point layup
|1:20
|JJ Traynor offensive rebound
|1:22
|Skyy Clark misses two point jump shot
|2:06
|Malik Battle turnover (lost ball)
|2:08
|Cardinals turnover (shot clock violation)
|2:18
|Camaren Sparrow turnover (Cardinals steals)
|2:27
|Justin Winston defensive rebound
|2:29
|Toto Fagbenle blocks JJ Traynor's two point turnaround hook shot
|2:52
|+2
|Greg Spurlock makes two point floating jump shot
|21-30
|3:14
|+1
|Mike James makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|19-30
|3:14
|Malik Battle personal foul (Cardinals draws the foul)
|3:14
|+2
|Mike James makes two point layup
|19-29
|3:24
|TV timeout
|3:41
|Camaren Sparrow turnover (bad pass) (Danilo Jovanovich steals)
|4:09
|+3
|Tre White makes three point jump shot (Mike James assists)
|19-27
|4:24
|Danilo Jovanovich defensive rebound
|4:26
|Greg Spurlock misses two point jump shot
|4:46
|+1
|Tre White makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-24
|4:46
|Tre White misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:46
|Malik Battle shooting foul (Tre White draws the foul)
|5:07
|Danilo Jovanovich defensive rebound
|5:09
|Camaren Sparrow misses three point jump shot
|5:22
|+2
|Tre White makes two point pullup jump shot
|19-23
|5:31
|Skyy Clark defensive rebound
|5:33
|Malik Battle misses three point jump shot
|5:38
|Malik Battle defensive rebound
|5:40
|Malik Battle blocks Skyy Clark's three point jump shot
|5:59
|JJ Traynor defensive rebound
|5:59
|Justin Winston misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:59
|+1
|Justin Winston makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-21
|5:59
|Skyy Clark shooting foul (Justin Winston draws the foul)
|6:00
|Justin Winston offensive rebound
|6:02
|Justin Winston misses two point floating jump shot
|6:12
|+2
|Skyy Clark makes two point jump shot
|18-21
|6:30
|+2
|Khali Horton makes two point floating jump shot
|18-19
|6:45
|Justin Winston defensive rebound
|6:47
|Danilo Jovanovich misses two point layup
|6:59
|Tre White offensive rebound
|7:01
|Mike James misses three point jump shot
|7:12
|Justin Winston personal foul
|7:12
|Emmanuel Okorafor defensive rebound
|7:14
|Justin Winston misses two point floating jump shot
|7:43
|TV timeout
|7:43
|Emmanuel Okorafor personal foul
|7:43
|Justin Winston defensive rebound
|7:45
|Skyy Clark misses three point jump shot
|7:50
|Tre White defensive rebound
|7:52
|Skyy Clark blocks Ryan Archey's two point layup
|7:59
|Khali Horton defensive rebound
|8:01
|Ty-Laur Johnson misses three point jump shot
|8:08
|Skyy Clark misses three point jump shot
|8:27
|+3
|Khali Horton makes three point jump shot (Zahree Harrison assists)
|16-19
|8:35
|Skyy Clark turnover (bad pass)
|8:46
|Mike James defensive rebound
|8:48
|Preist Ryan misses three point jump shot
|9:07
|Justin Winston defensive rebound
|9:09
|Tre White misses two point jump shot
|9:14
|Preist Ryan personal foul
|9:32
|+2
|Justin Winston makes two point layup
|13-19
|9:56
|+1
|Skyy Clark makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-19
|9:56
|+1
|Skyy Clark makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-18
|9:56
|TV timeout
|9:56
|Zahree Harrison personal foul
|9:57
|Skyy Clark defensive rebound
|9:59
|Ryan Archey misses two point layup
|10:00
|Ryan Archey offensive rebound
|10:02
|Khali Horton misses three point jump shot
|10:33
|Justin Winston defensive rebound
|10:35
|Curtis Williams misses three point jump shot
|10:42
|Mike James defensive rebound
|10:44
|Justin Winston misses three point jump shot
|11:04
|+3
|Mike James makes three point jump shot (Brandon Huntley-Hatfield assists)
|11-17
|11:16
|Skyy Clark defensive rebound
|11:18
|Preist Ryan misses two point jump shot
|11:39
|+3
|Curtis Williams makes three point jump shot
|11-14
|12:12
|+2
|Justin Winston makes two point layup
|11-11
|12:24
|Eagles offensive rebound
|12:25
|Ryan Archey misses two point layup
|12:29
|Ty-Laur Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Zahree Harrison steals)
|12:39
|Dennis Evans offensive rebound
|12:41
|JJ Traynor misses two point turnaround jump shot
|13:05
|Toto Fagbenle turnover (traveling)
|13:18
|Camaren Sparrow defensive rebound
|13:20
|Curtis Williams misses two point layup
|13:25
|Toto Fagbenle turnover (lost ball) (JJ Traynor steals)
|13:39
|+2
|JJ Traynor makes two point alley-oop dunk (Tre White assists)
|9-11
|13:45
|Toto Fagbenle turnover (bad pass) (Tre White steals)
|13:53
|Ty-Laur Johnson turnover (lost ball)
|14:20
|+3
|Malik Battle makes three point jump shot (Greg Spurlock assists)
|9-9
|14:34
|Preist Ryan offensive rebound
|14:36
|Camaren Sparrow misses two point jump shot
|14:50
|+2
|Curtis Williams makes two point pullup jump shot
|6-9
|15:12
|Tre White defensive rebound
|15:14
|Malik Battle misses three point jump shot
|15:33
|TV timeout
|15:33
|Tre White turnover (bad pass)
|15:37
|Tre White defensive rebound
|15:39
|Luka Tekavcic misses two point jump shot
|15:58
|+2
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield makes two point layup
|6-7
|16:15
|JJ Traynor defensive rebound
|16:17
|Greg Spurlock misses three point jump shot
|16:38
|+3
|Tre White makes three point jump shot (Mike James assists)
|6-5
|16:54
|+2
|Malik Battle makes two point floating jump shot
|6-2
|17:12
|Luka Tekavcic defensive rebound
|17:14
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield misses three point jump shot
|17:26
|+2
|Greg Spurlock makes two point layup
|4-2
|17:34
|Toto Fagbenle defensive rebound
|17:36
|Mike James misses three point jump shot
|17:54
|Tre White defensive rebound
|17:56
|Camaren Sparrow misses three point jump shot
|18:06
|Mike James turnover (lost ball) (Malik Battle steals)
|18:24
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield offensive rebound
|18:26
|JJ Traynor misses three point jump shot
|18:42
|Cardinals offensive rebound
|18:44
|JJ Traynor misses three point jump shot
|18:54
|Toto Fagbenle turnover (bad pass) (JJ Traynor steals)
|19:12
|+1
|Mike James makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-2
|19:12
|+1
|Mike James makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|2-1
|19:12
|Toto Fagbenle shooting foul (Mike James draws the foul)
|19:40
|+2
|Toto Fagbenle makes two point layup
|2-0
|20:00
|Luka Tekavcic vs. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (Eagles gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Danilo Jovanovich offensive rebound
|1:11
|JJ Traynor misses two point layup
|1:13
|JJ Traynor offensive rebound
|1:20
|Skyy Clark misses two point jump shot
|1:22
|Malik Battle turnover (lost ball)
|2:06
|Cardinals turnover (shot clock violation)
|2:08
|Camaren Sparrow turnover (Cardinals steals)
|2:18
|Justin Winston defensive rebound
|2:27
|Toto Fagbenle blocks JJ Traynor's two point turnaround hook shot
|2:29
|+ 2
|Greg Spurlock makes two point floating jump shot
|2:52
|+ 1
|Mike James makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|3:14
|Team Stats
|Points
|21
|30
|Field Goals
|9-26 (34.6%)
|10-26 (38.5%)
|3-Pointers
|2-10 (20.0%)
|4-14 (28.6%)
|Free Throws
|1-2 (50.0%)
|6-7 (85.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|14
|19
|Offensive
|3
|4
|Defensive
|10
|14
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|2
|4
|Steals
|2
|5
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|7
|5
|Fouls
|6
|2
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Coppin State 0-3
|54.7 PPG
|25.7 RPG
|6.3 APG
|Louisville 1-1
|82.5 PPG
|44.5 RPG
|10.0 APG
|
|34.6
|FG%
|38.5
|
|
|20.0
|3PT FG%
|28.6
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|85.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Battle
|5
|1
|0
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|-
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|G. Spurlock
|4
|0
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Fagbenle
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|1
|4
|0
|1
|L. Tekavcic
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Sparrrow
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Horton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Winston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Harrison
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Archey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Ryan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Prescott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Copeland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Ferguson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Gross
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|21
|13
|2
|9/26
|2/10
|1/2
|6
|0
|2
|2
|7
|3
|10
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. White
|9
|5
|1
|3/4
|2/2
|1/2
|0
|-
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|M. James
|8
|2
|2
|2/4
|1/3
|3/3
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|S. Clark
|4
|3
|0
|1/5
|0/3
|2/2
|1
|-
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|B. Huntley-Hatfield
|2
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Traynor
|2
|3
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Jovanovich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Okorafor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Evans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Glenn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Payne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. McCool
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|30
|18
|4
|10/26
|4/14
|6/7
|2
|0
|5
|1
|5
|4
|14