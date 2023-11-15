CORN
GMASON
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|15:45
|TV timeout
|15:47
|+2
|Amari Kelly makes two point layup
|7-8
|15:53
|Amari Kelly offensive rebound
|15:55
|Amari Kelly misses two point layup
|16:04
|Sean Hansen personal foul
|16:06
|Darius Maddox defensive rebound
|16:08
|Cooper Noard misses three point jump shot
|16:24
|+2
|Ronald Polite III makes two point layup
|7-6
|16:45
|+2
|Sean Hansen makes two point layup
|7-4
|16:59
|Isaiah Gray defensive rebound
|17:01
|Keyshawn Hall misses two point jump shot
|17:20
|+2
|Sean Hansen makes two point layup
|5-4
|17:18
|Sean Hansen defensive rebound
|17:20
|Amari Kelly misses two point layup
|17:28
|Amari Kelly offensive rebound
|17:30
|Keyshawn Hall misses three point jump shot
|17:45
|Keyshawn Hall defensive rebound
|17:47
|Sean Hansen misses three point jump shot
|17:52
|Darius Maddox personal foul
|18:01
|+2
|Ronald Polite III makes two point layup
|3-4
|18:10
|Jared Billups offensive rebound
|18:12
|Darius Maddox misses three point jump shot
|18:18
|Patriots offensive rebound
|18:20
|Keyshawn Hall misses two point layup
|18:34
|Keyshawn Hall defensive rebound
|18:36
|AK Okereke misses three point jump shot
|19:04
|+2
|Amari Kelly makes two point layup
|3-2
|19:18
|Chris Manon personal foul
|19:30
|+3
|Cooper Noard makes three point jump shot
|3-0
|19:36
|Cooper Noard defensive rebound
|19:38
|Amari Kelly misses two point jump shot
|20:00
|Sean Hansen vs. Amari Kelly (Patriots gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|7
|8
|Field Goals
|3-6 (50.0%)
|4-11 (36.4%)
|3-Pointers
|1-4 (25.0%)
|0-2 (0.0%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|3
|7
|Offensive
|0
|3
|Defensive
|3
|3
|Team
|0
|1
|Assists
|0
|0
|Steals
|0
|0
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fouls
|2
|1
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
|Team Stats
|Cornell 3-0
|89.7 PPG
|42.3 RPG
|19.3 APG
|George Mason 2-0
|69.5 PPG
|48.0 RPG
|11.5 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Hansen F
|12.7 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|2.3 APG
|68.8 FG%
|
00
|. Polite III G
|7.5 PPG
|1.0 RPG
|3.5 APG
|38.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|S. Hansen F
|4 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|R. Polite III G
|4 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|
|50.0
|FG%
|36.4
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|0.0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Manon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Okereke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Cain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Boothby
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Kiachian
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Ervin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Ragland Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Baldwin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Tsang Hinton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Watson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Fiegen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Franson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Beccles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Imegwu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|7
|3
|0
|3/6
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Polite III
|4
|0
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Kelly
|4
|2
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|J. Billups
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|K. Hall
|0
|2
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|D. Maddox
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Henry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Haynes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Tucker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Pavrette
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Dinkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Arslan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ball
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Okojie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Wood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Newton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|8
|6
|0
|4/11
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3