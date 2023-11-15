away team background logo
NCAAB Scores
All NCAAB Scores
CORN
GMASON

1st Half
COR
Big Red
7
GMU
Patriots
8

Time Team Play Score
15:45   TV timeout  
15:47 +2 Amari Kelly makes two point layup 7-8
15:53   Amari Kelly offensive rebound  
15:55   Amari Kelly misses two point layup  
16:04   Sean Hansen personal foul  
16:06   Darius Maddox defensive rebound  
16:08   Cooper Noard misses three point jump shot  
16:24 +2 Ronald Polite III makes two point layup 7-6
16:45 +2 Sean Hansen makes two point layup 7-4
16:59   Isaiah Gray defensive rebound  
17:01   Keyshawn Hall misses two point jump shot  
17:20 +2 Sean Hansen makes two point layup 5-4
17:18   Sean Hansen defensive rebound  
17:20   Amari Kelly misses two point layup  
17:28   Amari Kelly offensive rebound  
17:30   Keyshawn Hall misses three point jump shot  
17:45   Keyshawn Hall defensive rebound  
17:47   Sean Hansen misses three point jump shot  
17:52   Darius Maddox personal foul  
18:01 +2 Ronald Polite III makes two point layup 3-4
18:10   Jared Billups offensive rebound  
18:12   Darius Maddox misses three point jump shot  
18:18   Patriots offensive rebound  
18:20   Keyshawn Hall misses two point layup  
18:34   Keyshawn Hall defensive rebound  
18:36   AK Okereke misses three point jump shot  
19:04 +2 Amari Kelly makes two point layup 3-2
19:18   Chris Manon personal foul  
19:30 +3 Cooper Noard makes three point jump shot 3-0
19:36   Cooper Noard defensive rebound  
19:38   Amari Kelly misses two point jump shot  
20:00   Sean Hansen vs. Amari Kelly (Patriots gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 7 8
Field Goals 3-6 (50.0%) 4-11 (36.4%)
3-Pointers 1-4 (25.0%) 0-2 (0.0%)
Free Throws 0-0 (0.0%) 0-0 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 3 7
Offensive 0 3
Defensive 3 3
Team 0 1
Assists 0 0
Steals 0 0
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fouls 2 1
Technicals 0 0
20
S. Hansen F
4 PTS, 1 REB
23
A. Kelly F
4 PTS, 2 REB
12T
Cornell 3-0 7-7
George Mason 2-0 8-8
EagleBank Arena Fairfax, VA
Team Stats
Cornell 3-0 89.7 PPG 42.3 RPG 19.3 APG
George Mason 2-0 69.5 PPG 48.0 RPG 11.5 APG
Key Players
00
. Hansen F 12.7 PPG 5.0 RPG 2.3 APG 68.8 FG%
00
. Polite III G 7.5 PPG 1.0 RPG 3.5 APG 38.5 FG%
Top Scorers
20
S. Hansen F 4 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
1
R. Polite III G 4 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
50.0 FG% 36.4
25.0 3PT FG% 0.0
0 FT% 0
Cornell
George Mason
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Polite III 4 0 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
A. Kelly 4 2 0 2/5 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0
J. Billups 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0
K. Hall 0 2 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2
D. Maddox 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Henry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Haynes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Tucker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Pavrette - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dinkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Arslan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ball - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Okojie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Newton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 8 6 0 4/11 0/2 0/0 1 0 0 0 0 3 3
