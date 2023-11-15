EVAN
SEMO
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|15:25
|TV timeout
|15:25
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. turnover (offensive foul)
|15:25
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. offensive foul (Braxton Stacker draws the foul)
|15:30
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. defensive rebound
|15:32
|Aquan Smart misses three point jump shot
|15:46
|+2
|Yacine Toumi makes two point jump shot
|9-6
|16:05
|+2
|Kobe Clark makes two point layup (Aquan Smart assists)
|7-6
|16:12
|Aquan Smart defensive rebound
|16:14
|Ben Humrichous misses three point jump shot
|16:20
|Aquan Smart personal foul (Ben Humrichous draws the foul)
|16:35
|+2
|Rob Martin makes two point jump shot
|7-4
|16:41
|Rob Martin offensive rebound
|16:43
|Josh Earley misses two point jump shot
|17:08
|+2
|Antonio Thomas makes two point layup
|7-2
|17:14
|Braxton Stacker turnover (Antonio Thomas steals)
|17:31
|Josh Earley offensive rebound
|17:33
|Aquan Smart misses three point jump shot
|17:44
|Braxton Stacker defensive rebound
|17:46
|Cam Haffner misses three point jump shot
|17:54
|Braxton Stacker turnover (lost ball) (Antonio Thomas steals)
|18:09
|+1
|Ben Humrichous makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|5-2
|18:14
|TJ Biel shooting foul (Ben Humrichous draws the foul)
|18:15
|+2
|Ben Humrichous makes two point layup
|4-2
|18:25
|+2
|Braxton Stacker makes two point layup
|2-2
|18:37
|+2
|Yacine Toumi makes two point layup
|2-0
|18:51
|TJ Biel personal foul (Purple Aces draws the foul)
|18:58
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. defensive rebound
|19:06
|Rob Martin misses three point jump shot
|19:37
|Antonio Thomas turnover (lost ball) (Braxton Stacker steals)
|20:00
|Yacine Toumi vs. TJ Biel (Purple Aces gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|9
|6
|Field Goals
|4-6 (66.7%)
|3-7 (42.9%)
|3-Pointers
|0-2 (0.0%)
|0-3 (0.0%)
|Free Throws
|1-1 (100.0%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|2
|4
|Offensive
|0
|2
|Defensive
|2
|2
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|0
|1
|Steals
|2
|1
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fouls
|1
|3
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Evansville 2-0
|94.0 PPG
|50.0 RPG
|14.5 APG
|SE Missouri St. 0-2
|61.5 PPG
|36.5 RPG
|13.5 APG
|Top Scorers
|Y. Toumi F
|4 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|B. Stacker G
|2 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|
|66.7
|FG%
|42.9
|
|
|0.0
|3PT FG%
|0.0
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Y. Toumi
|4
|0
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Humrichous
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|1/1
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Thomas
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. Haffner
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Strawbridge Jr.
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Kalle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Gehlhausen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Candler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Day
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Cuff
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hughes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Tesch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Myers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Bailey III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Aigner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Bobe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|9
|2
|0
|4/6
|0/2
|1/1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Martin
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|B. Stacker
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|A. Smart
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Biel
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Earley
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
