EVAN
SEMO

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
EVAN
Aces
9
SEMO
Redhawks
6

Time Team Play Score
15:25   TV timeout  
15:25   Kenny Strawbridge Jr. turnover (offensive foul)  
15:25   Kenny Strawbridge Jr. offensive foul (Braxton Stacker draws the foul)  
15:30   Kenny Strawbridge Jr. defensive rebound  
15:32   Aquan Smart misses three point jump shot  
15:46 +2 Yacine Toumi makes two point jump shot 9-6
16:05 +2 Kobe Clark makes two point layup (Aquan Smart assists) 7-6
16:12   Aquan Smart defensive rebound  
16:14   Ben Humrichous misses three point jump shot  
16:20   Aquan Smart personal foul (Ben Humrichous draws the foul)  
16:35 +2 Rob Martin makes two point jump shot 7-4
16:41   Rob Martin offensive rebound  
16:43   Josh Earley misses two point jump shot  
17:08 +2 Antonio Thomas makes two point layup 7-2
17:14   Braxton Stacker turnover (Antonio Thomas steals)  
17:31   Josh Earley offensive rebound  
17:33   Aquan Smart misses three point jump shot  
17:44   Braxton Stacker defensive rebound  
17:46   Cam Haffner misses three point jump shot  
17:54   Braxton Stacker turnover (lost ball) (Antonio Thomas steals)  
18:09 +1 Ben Humrichous makes regular free throw 1 of 1 5-2
18:14   TJ Biel shooting foul (Ben Humrichous draws the foul)  
18:15 +2 Ben Humrichous makes two point layup 4-2
18:25 +2 Braxton Stacker makes two point layup 2-2
18:37 +2 Yacine Toumi makes two point layup 2-0
18:51   TJ Biel personal foul (Purple Aces draws the foul)  
18:58   Kenny Strawbridge Jr. defensive rebound  
19:06   Rob Martin misses three point jump shot  
19:37   Antonio Thomas turnover (lost ball) (Braxton Stacker steals)  
20:00   Yacine Toumi vs. TJ Biel (Purple Aces gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 9 6
Field Goals 4-6 (66.7%) 3-7 (42.9%)
3-Pointers 0-2 (0.0%) 0-3 (0.0%)
Free Throws 1-1 (100.0%) 0-0 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 2 4
Offensive 0 2
Defensive 2 2
Team 0 0
Assists 0 1
Steals 2 1
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 2 2
Fouls 1 3
Technicals 0 0
10
Y. Toumi F
4 PTS
24
K. Clark F
2 PTS
Show Me Center Cape Girardeau, MO
Team Stats
Evansville 2-0 94.0 PPG 50.0 RPG 14.5 APG
SE Missouri St. 0-2 61.5 PPG 36.5 RPG 13.5 APG
Key Players
00
. Toumi F 11.5 PPG 5.5 RPG 2.0 APG 68.8 FG%
00
. Stacker G 8.5 PPG 3.5 RPG 1.0 APG 27.8 FG%
Top Scorers
10
Y. Toumi F 4 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
44
B. Stacker G 2 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
66.7 FG% 42.9
0.0 3PT FG% 0.0
100.0 FT% 0
Evansville
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Y. Toumi 4 0 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
B. Humrichous 3 0 0 1/2 0/1 1/1 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
A. Thomas 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 2 0 1 0 0
C. Haffner 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
K. Strawbridge Jr. 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 0 2
Total 9 2 0 4/6 0/2 1/1 1 0 2 0 2 0 2
SE Missouri St.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Martin 2 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 1 0
B. Stacker 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 1 0 2 0 1
A. Smart 0 1 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 1
T. Biel 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 0 0 0 0
J. Earley 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 1 0
Total 6 4 1 3/7 0/3 0/0 3 0 1 0 2 2 2
