MERMAK
OHIOST
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|3:06
|TV timeout
|3:06
|Jordan McKoy personal foul (Zed Key draws the foul)
|3:06
|Zed Key offensive rebound
|3:07
|Roddy Gayle Jr. misses two point jump shot
|3:29
|+3
|Devon Savage makes three point jump shot (Jaylen Stinson assists)
|23-27
|3:35
|Jamison Battle turnover (lost ball) (Jaylen Stinson steals)
|3:59
|+2
|Devon Savage makes two point jump shot
|20-27
|4:27
|Jaylen Stinson defensive rebound
|4:27
|Zed Key misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:27
|+1
|Zed Key makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-27
|4:27
|Jacob O'Connell personal foul (Zed Key draws the foul)
|4:41
|Zed Key defensive rebound
|4:43
|Adam Clark misses two point jump shot
|5:01
|+1
|Bruce Thornton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-26
|5:01
|Bruce Thornton misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:01
|Jordan McKoy personal foul (Bruce Thornton draws the foul)
|5:10
|Devon Savage turnover (bad pass) (Bruce Thornton steals)
|5:34
|Jacob O'Connell defensive rebound
|5:34
|Zed Key misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:34
|+1
|Zed Key makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-25
|5:34
|Jaylen Stinson personal foul (Zed Key draws the foul)
|5:34
|Zed Key offensive rebound
|5:36
|Evan Mahaffey misses two point jump shot
|5:46
|Roddy Gayle Jr. defensive rebound
|5:48
|Devon Savage misses two point jump shot
|6:07
|Evan Mahaffey personal foul (Adam Clark draws the foul)
|6:19
|Jacob O'Connell defensive rebound
|6:21
|Jacob O'Connell blocks Jamison Battle's two point layup
|6:36
|Armandas Plintauskas turnover (traveling)
|6:52
|Bryan Etumnu defensive rebound
|6:52
|Zed Key misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:52
|+1
|Zed Key makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-24
|6:52
|Samba Diallo personal foul (Zed Key draws the foul)
|7:11
|+2
|Adam Clark makes two point layup
|18-23
|7:16
|Jamison Battle turnover (bad pass) (Adam Clark steals)
|7:33
|+3
|Armandas Plintauskas makes three point jump shot (Samba Diallo assists)
|16-23
|7:49
|TV timeout
|7:49
|Roddy Gayle Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|8:03
|+2
|Adam Clark makes two point layup
|13-23
|8:21
|+2
|Devin Royal makes two point layup (Roddy Gayle Jr. assists)
|11-23
|8:34
|Samba Diallo turnover (bad pass)
|9:03
|+2
|Roddy Gayle Jr. makes two point dunk (Devin Royal assists)
|11-21
|9:25
|Felix Okpara defensive rebound
|9:27
|Adam Clark misses two point jump shot
|9:34
|Devin Royal turnover (bad pass)
|9:36
|Devin Royal offensive rebound
|9:38
|Devin Royal misses two point jump shot
|9:59
|+2
|Bryan Etumnu makes two point layup
|11-19
|10:13
|Jaylen Stinson defensive rebound
|10:15
|Scotty Middleton misses three point jump shot
|10:20
|Felix Okpara offensive rebound
|10:20
|Roddy Gayle Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:20
|+1
|Roddy Gayle Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|9-19
|10:20
|Armandas Plintauskas personal foul (Roddy Gayle Jr. draws the foul)
|10:21
|Jacob O'Connell turnover (lost ball) (Roddy Gayle Jr. steals)
|10:24
|Jacob O'Connell defensive rebound
|10:26
|Devin Royal misses two point jump shot
|10:37
|Samba Diallo personal foul (Felix Okpara draws the foul)
|10:37
|Felix Okpara offensive rebound
|10:38
|Jamison Battle misses two point layup
|10:51
|Jaylen Stinson turnover (offensive foul)
|10:51
|Jaylen Stinson offensive foul (Dale Bonner draws the foul)
|11:04
|+2
|Felix Okpara makes two point dunk (Jamison Battle assists)
|9-18
|11:17
|Jamison Battle defensive rebound
|11:17
|Jacob O'Connell misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|11:17
|Felix Okpara shooting foul (Jacob O'Connell draws the foul)
|11:17
|+2
|Jacob O'Connell makes two point layup (Jaylen Stinson assists)
|9-16
|11:33
|Jacob O'Connell defensive rebound
|11:35
|Jamison Battle misses two point jump shot
|11:48
|Dale Bonner defensive rebound
|11:50
|Jacob O'Connell misses three point jump shot
|11:54
|TV timeout
|11:54
|Warriors offensive rebound
|11:56
|Felix Okpara blocks Jaylen Stinson's two point jump shot
|12:19
|+1
|Jamison Battle makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7-16
|12:19
|+1
|Jamison Battle makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|7-15
|12:19
|Devon Savage shooting foul (Jamison Battle draws the foul)
|12:20
|Jamison Battle offensive rebound
|12:22
|Scotty Middleton misses two point jump shot
|12:43
|Zed Key defensive rebound
|12:45
|Adam Clark misses three point jump shot
|13:16
|Jaylen Stinson defensive rebound
|13:18
|Zed Key misses two point hook shot
|13:27
|Scotty Middleton defensive rebound
|13:29
|Jaylen Stinson misses three point jump shot
|13:40
|Jacob O'Connell defensive rebound
|13:42
|Zed Key misses two point jump shot
|13:55
|Scotty Middleton defensive rebound
|13:57
|Devon Savage misses three point jump shot
|14:15
|+2
|Jamison Battle makes two point jump shot (Roddy Gayle Jr. assists)
|7-14
|14:23
|Jaylen Stinson personal foul (Evan Mahaffey draws the foul)
|14:23
|Jacob O'Connell turnover (bad pass) (Evan Mahaffey steals)
|14:35
|+2
|Roddy Gayle Jr. makes two point jump shot (Bruce Thornton assists)
|7-12
|14:58
|+1
|Samba Diallo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7-10
|14:58
|Samba Diallo misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:58
|Evan Mahaffey shooting foul (Samba Diallo draws the foul)
|15:22
|Buckeyes turnover (shot clock violation)
|15:22
|Buckeyes offensive rebound
|15:22
|Evan Mahaffey misses three point jump shot
|15:36
|Buckeyes offensive rebound
|15:37
|Bryan Etumnu blocks Zed Key's two point layup
|15:53
|TV timeout
|15:53
|Bryan Etumnu turnover (traveling)
|16:12
|+2
|Felix Okpara makes two point layup (Roddy Gayle Jr. assists)
|6-10
|16:17
|Roddy Gayle Jr. offensive rebound
|16:19
|Bruce Thornton misses three point jump shot
|16:22
|Evan Mahaffey offensive rebound
|16:24
|Evan Mahaffey misses two point jump shot
|16:40
|+3
|Jaylen Stinson makes three point jump shot
|6-8
|17:06
|+1
|Evan Mahaffey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|3-8
|17:06
|+1
|Evan Mahaffey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|3-7
|17:06
|Devon Savage shooting foul (Evan Mahaffey draws the foul)
|17:20
|Official timeout
|17:20
|Samba Diallo turnover (offensive foul)
|17:20
|Samba Diallo offensive foul (Roddy Gayle Jr. draws the foul)
|17:33
|Samba Diallo offensive rebound
|17:35
|Bryan Etumnu misses three point jump shot
|17:43
|Bryan Etumnu defensive rebound
|17:45
|Felix Okpara misses two point jump shot
|18:06
|+3
|Devon Savage makes three point jump shot (Jaylen Stinson assists)
|3-6
|18:27
|+3
|Roddy Gayle Jr. makes three point jump shot (Bruce Thornton assists)
|0-6
|18:34
|Bruce Thornton defensive rebound
|18:36
|Devon Savage misses two point layup
|19:05
|+3
|Roddy Gayle Jr. makes three point jump shot (Evan Mahaffey assists)
|0-3
|19:20
|Felix Okpara defensive rebound
|19:22
|Devon Savage misses three point jump shot
|19:26
|Warriors offensive rebound
|19:29
|Adam Clark misses two point jump shot
|20:00
|Bryan Etumnu vs. Felix Okpara (Devon Savage gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Jordan McKoy personal foul (Zed Key draws the foul)
|3:06
|Zed Key offensive rebound
|3:06
|Roddy Gayle Jr. misses two point jump shot
|3:07
|+ 3
|Devon Savage makes three point jump shot (Jaylen Stinson assists)
|3:29
|Jamison Battle turnover (lost ball) (Jaylen Stinson steals)
|3:35
|+ 2
|Devon Savage makes two point jump shot
|3:59
|Jaylen Stinson defensive rebound
|4:27
|Zed Key misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:27
|+ 1
|Zed Key makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:27
|Jacob O'Connell personal foul (Zed Key draws the foul)
|4:27
|Zed Key defensive rebound
|4:41
|Team Stats
|Points
|23
|27
|Field Goals
|9-21 (42.9%)
|8-24 (33.3%)
|3-Pointers
|4-10 (40.0%)
|2-5 (40.0%)
|Free Throws
|1-3 (33.3%)
|9-14 (64.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|13
|20
|Offensive
|1
|8
|Defensive
|10
|10
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|4
|8
|Steals
|2
|3
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|8
|4
|Fouls
|12
|3
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
11 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
|Team Stats
|Merrimack 2-1
|73.0 PPG
|39.0 RPG
|11.0 APG
|Ohio State 1-1
|72.5 PPG
|41.5 RPG
|12.5 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Savage G
|8.0 PPG
|6.0 RPG
|1.0 APG
|25.9 FG%
|
00
|. Gayle Jr. G
|13.0 PPG
|7.0 RPG
|5.5 APG
|43.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Savage G
|8 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|R. Gayle Jr. G
|11 PTS
|2 REB
|3 AST
|
|42.9
|FG%
|33.3
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|40.0
|
|
|33.3
|FT%
|64.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Savage
|8
|0
|0
|3/7
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Clark
|4
|0
|0
|2/6
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Stinson
|3
|3
|3
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|B. Etumnu
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|S. Diallo
|1
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|-
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Savage
|8
|0
|0
|3/7
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Clark
|4
|0
|0
|2/6
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Stinson
|3
|3
|3
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|B. Etumnu
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|S. Diallo
|1
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Plintauskas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. O'Connell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McKoy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Edmead
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Isaacson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Legris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Derkack
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Black
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Quezada
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Foy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Battle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|23
|11
|4
|9/21
|4/10
|1/3
|12
|0
|2
|2
|8
|1
|10
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Gayle Jr.
|11
|2
|3
|4/5
|2/2
|1/2
|0
|-
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|F. Okpara
|4
|4
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|J. Battle
|4
|2
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|E. Mahaffey
|2
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|-
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|B. Thornton
|1
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Gayle Jr.
|11
|2
|3
|4/5
|2/2
|1/2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|F. Okpara
|4
|4
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|J. Battle
|4
|2
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|E. Mahaffey
|2
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|B. Thornton
|1
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Key
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Royal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Bonner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Middleton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Etzler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Hardman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Baumann
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Chatman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Parks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Spencer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|27
|18
|8
|8/24
|2/5
|9/14
|3
|0
|3
|1
|4
|8
|10