1st Half
MRMK
Warriors
23
OSU
Buckeyes
27

Time Team Play Score
3:06   TV timeout  
3:06   Jordan McKoy personal foul (Zed Key draws the foul)  
3:06   Zed Key offensive rebound  
3:07   Roddy Gayle Jr. misses two point jump shot  
3:29 +3 Devon Savage makes three point jump shot (Jaylen Stinson assists) 23-27
3:35   Jamison Battle turnover (lost ball) (Jaylen Stinson steals)  
3:59 +2 Devon Savage makes two point jump shot 20-27
4:27   Jaylen Stinson defensive rebound  
4:27   Zed Key misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:27 +1 Zed Key makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-27
4:27   Jacob O'Connell personal foul (Zed Key draws the foul)  
4:41   Zed Key defensive rebound  
4:43   Adam Clark misses two point jump shot  
5:01 +1 Bruce Thornton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-26
5:01   Bruce Thornton misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
5:01   Jordan McKoy personal foul (Bruce Thornton draws the foul)  
5:10   Devon Savage turnover (bad pass) (Bruce Thornton steals)  
5:34   Jacob O'Connell defensive rebound  
5:34   Zed Key misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
5:34 +1 Zed Key makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-25
5:34   Jaylen Stinson personal foul (Zed Key draws the foul)  
5:34   Zed Key offensive rebound  
5:36   Evan Mahaffey misses two point jump shot  
5:46   Roddy Gayle Jr. defensive rebound  
5:48   Devon Savage misses two point jump shot  
6:07   Evan Mahaffey personal foul (Adam Clark draws the foul)  
6:19   Jacob O'Connell defensive rebound  
6:21   Jacob O'Connell blocks Jamison Battle's two point layup  
6:36   Armandas Plintauskas turnover (traveling)  
6:52   Bryan Etumnu defensive rebound  
6:52   Zed Key misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
6:52 +1 Zed Key makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-24
6:52   Samba Diallo personal foul (Zed Key draws the foul)  
7:11 +2 Adam Clark makes two point layup 18-23
7:16   Jamison Battle turnover (bad pass) (Adam Clark steals)  
7:33 +3 Armandas Plintauskas makes three point jump shot (Samba Diallo assists) 16-23
7:49   TV timeout  
7:49   Roddy Gayle Jr. turnover (bad pass)  
8:03 +2 Adam Clark makes two point layup 13-23
8:21 +2 Devin Royal makes two point layup (Roddy Gayle Jr. assists) 11-23
8:34   Samba Diallo turnover (bad pass)  
9:03 +2 Roddy Gayle Jr. makes two point dunk (Devin Royal assists) 11-21
9:25   Felix Okpara defensive rebound  
9:27   Adam Clark misses two point jump shot  
9:34   Devin Royal turnover (bad pass)  
9:36   Devin Royal offensive rebound  
9:38   Devin Royal misses two point jump shot  
9:59 +2 Bryan Etumnu makes two point layup 11-19
10:13   Jaylen Stinson defensive rebound  
10:15   Scotty Middleton misses three point jump shot  
10:20   Felix Okpara offensive rebound  
10:20   Roddy Gayle Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:20 +1 Roddy Gayle Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 9-19
10:20   Armandas Plintauskas personal foul (Roddy Gayle Jr. draws the foul)  
10:21   Jacob O'Connell turnover (lost ball) (Roddy Gayle Jr. steals)  
10:24   Jacob O'Connell defensive rebound  
10:26   Devin Royal misses two point jump shot  
10:37   Samba Diallo personal foul (Felix Okpara draws the foul)  
10:37   Felix Okpara offensive rebound  
10:38   Jamison Battle misses two point layup  
10:51   Jaylen Stinson turnover (offensive foul)  
10:51   Jaylen Stinson offensive foul (Dale Bonner draws the foul)  
11:04 +2 Felix Okpara makes two point dunk (Jamison Battle assists) 9-18
11:17   Jamison Battle defensive rebound  
11:17   Jacob O'Connell misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
11:17   Felix Okpara shooting foul (Jacob O'Connell draws the foul)  
11:17 +2 Jacob O'Connell makes two point layup (Jaylen Stinson assists) 9-16
11:33   Jacob O'Connell defensive rebound  
11:35   Jamison Battle misses two point jump shot  
11:48   Dale Bonner defensive rebound  
11:50   Jacob O'Connell misses three point jump shot  
11:54   TV timeout  
11:54   Warriors offensive rebound  
11:56   Felix Okpara blocks Jaylen Stinson's two point jump shot  
12:19 +1 Jamison Battle makes regular free throw 2 of 2 7-16
12:19 +1 Jamison Battle makes regular free throw 1 of 2 7-15
12:19   Devon Savage shooting foul (Jamison Battle draws the foul)  
12:20   Jamison Battle offensive rebound  
12:22   Scotty Middleton misses two point jump shot  
12:43   Zed Key defensive rebound  
12:45   Adam Clark misses three point jump shot  
13:16   Jaylen Stinson defensive rebound  
13:18   Zed Key misses two point hook shot  
13:27   Scotty Middleton defensive rebound  
13:29   Jaylen Stinson misses three point jump shot  
13:40   Jacob O'Connell defensive rebound  
13:42   Zed Key misses two point jump shot  
13:55   Scotty Middleton defensive rebound  
13:57   Devon Savage misses three point jump shot  
14:15 +2 Jamison Battle makes two point jump shot (Roddy Gayle Jr. assists) 7-14
14:23   Jaylen Stinson personal foul (Evan Mahaffey draws the foul)  
14:23   Jacob O'Connell turnover (bad pass) (Evan Mahaffey steals)  
14:35 +2 Roddy Gayle Jr. makes two point jump shot (Bruce Thornton assists) 7-12
14:58 +1 Samba Diallo makes regular free throw 2 of 2 7-10
14:58   Samba Diallo misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
14:58   Evan Mahaffey shooting foul (Samba Diallo draws the foul)  
15:22   Buckeyes turnover (shot clock violation)  
15:22   Buckeyes offensive rebound  
15:22   Evan Mahaffey misses three point jump shot  
15:36   Buckeyes offensive rebound  
15:37   Bryan Etumnu blocks Zed Key's two point layup  
15:53   TV timeout  
15:53   Bryan Etumnu turnover (traveling)  
16:12 +2 Felix Okpara makes two point layup (Roddy Gayle Jr. assists) 6-10
16:17   Roddy Gayle Jr. offensive rebound  
16:19   Bruce Thornton misses three point jump shot  
16:22   Evan Mahaffey offensive rebound  
16:24   Evan Mahaffey misses two point jump shot  
16:40 +3 Jaylen Stinson makes three point jump shot 6-8
17:06 +1 Evan Mahaffey makes regular free throw 2 of 2 3-8
17:06 +1 Evan Mahaffey makes regular free throw 1 of 2 3-7
17:06   Devon Savage shooting foul (Evan Mahaffey draws the foul)  
17:20   Official timeout  
17:20   Samba Diallo turnover (offensive foul)  
17:20   Samba Diallo offensive foul (Roddy Gayle Jr. draws the foul)  
17:33   Samba Diallo offensive rebound  
17:35   Bryan Etumnu misses three point jump shot  
17:43   Bryan Etumnu defensive rebound  
17:45   Felix Okpara misses two point jump shot  
18:06 +3 Devon Savage makes three point jump shot (Jaylen Stinson assists) 3-6
18:27 +3 Roddy Gayle Jr. makes three point jump shot (Bruce Thornton assists) 0-6
18:34   Bruce Thornton defensive rebound  
18:36   Devon Savage misses two point layup  
19:05 +3 Roddy Gayle Jr. makes three point jump shot (Evan Mahaffey assists) 0-3
19:20   Felix Okpara defensive rebound  
19:22   Devon Savage misses three point jump shot  
19:26   Warriors offensive rebound  
19:29   Adam Clark misses two point jump shot  
20:00   Bryan Etumnu vs. Felix Okpara (Devon Savage gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 23 27
Field Goals 9-21 (42.9%) 8-24 (33.3%)
3-Pointers 4-10 (40.0%) 2-5 (40.0%)
Free Throws 1-3 (33.3%) 9-14 (64.3%)
Total Rebounds 13 20
Offensive 1 8
Defensive 10 10
Team 2 2
Assists 4 8
Steals 2 3
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 8 4
Fouls 12 3
Technicals 0 0
5
D. Savage G
8 PTS
1
R. Gayle Jr. G
11 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
12T
Merrimack 2-1 23-23
Ohio State 1-1 27-27
Value City Arena Columbus, OH
Value City Arena Columbus, OH
Team Stats
Merrimack 2-1 73.0 PPG 39.0 RPG 11.0 APG
Ohio State 1-1 72.5 PPG 41.5 RPG 12.5 APG
Key Players
00
. Savage G 8.0 PPG 6.0 RPG 1.0 APG 25.9 FG%
00
. Gayle Jr. G 13.0 PPG 7.0 RPG 5.5 APG 43.5 FG%
Top Scorers
5
D. Savage G 8 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
1
R. Gayle Jr. G 11 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
42.9 FG% 33.3
40.0 3PT FG% 40.0
33.3 FT% 64.3
Merrimack
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Savage 8 0 0 3/7 2/4 0/0 2 - 0 0 1 0 0
A. Clark 4 0 0 2/6 0/1 0/0 0 - 1 0 0 0 0
J. Stinson 3 3 3 1/3 1/2 0/0 3 - 1 0 1 0 3
B. Etumnu 2 2 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 1 1 0 2
S. Diallo 1 1 1 0/0 0/0 1/2 3 - 0 0 2 1 0
Ohio State
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Gayle Jr. 11 2 3 4/5 2/2 1/2 0 - 1 0 1 1 1
F. Okpara 4 4 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 1 0 2 2
J. Battle 4 2 1 1/4 0/0 2/2 0 - 0 0 2 1 1
E. Mahaffey 2 1 1 0/3 0/1 2/2 2 - 1 0 0 1 0
B. Thornton 1 1 2 0/1 0/1 1/2 0 - 1 0 0 0 1
