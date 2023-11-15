away team background logo
PRINCE
DUQ

1st Half
PRIN
Tigers
31
DUQ
Dukes
26

Time Team Play Score
3:22   TV timeout  
3:38   Blake Peters defensive rebound  
3:40   Jimmy Clark III misses three point jump shot  
3:50 +2 Xaivian Lee makes two point layup 31-26
3:57   Xaivian Lee defensive rebound  
3:59   Andrei Savrasov misses three point jump shot  
4:12   Jakub Necas offensive rebound  
4:14   Jakub Necas misses two point layup  
4:30 +2 Matt Allocco makes two point jump shot 29-26
4:40   David Dixon turnover (lost ball) (Zach Martini steals)  
4:51   Kareem Rozier defensive rebound  
4:53   Blake Peters misses three point jump shot  
5:16   Jakub Necas turnover (out of bounds)  
5:27 +1 Xaivian Lee makes regular free throw 2 of 2 27-26
5:27 +1 Xaivian Lee makes regular free throw 1 of 1 26-26
5:27   Kareem Rozier personal foul (Xaivian Lee draws the foul)  
5:37   Tigers 60 second timeout  
5:41 +3 Andrei Savrasov makes three point jump shot (Dae Dae Grant assists) 25-26
5:52   Matt Allocco personal foul (Dae Dae Grant draws the foul)  
5:52   Dae Dae Grant offensive rebound  
5:54   Jakub Necas misses three point jump shot  
6:11   Kareem Rozier offensive rebound  
6:13   Dae Dae Grant misses three point jump shot  
6:26   David Dixon defensive rebound  
6:28   David Dixon blocks Matt Allocco's two point layup  
6:58 +1 Dae Dae Grant makes regular free throw 3 of 3 25-23
6:58 +1 Dae Dae Grant makes regular free throw 2 of 3 25-22
6:58 +1 Dae Dae Grant makes regular free throw 1 of 3 25-21
6:58   Matt Allocco shooting foul (Dae Dae Grant draws the foul)  
7:14   Jackson Hicke turnover (offensive foul)  
7:14   Jackson Hicke offensive foul (Kareem Rozier draws the foul)  
7:32 +3 Kareem Rozier makes three point jump shot 25-20
7:55 +1 Xaivian Lee makes regular free throw 1 of 1 25-17
7:55   TV timeout  
7:55   Fousseyni Drame shooting foul (Xaivian Lee draws the foul)  
7:55 +2 Xaivian Lee makes two point layup 24-17
8:21   Fousseyni Drame personal foul (Tigers draws the foul)  
8:21   Jackson Hicke defensive rebound  
8:23   Andrei Savrasov misses two point jump shot  
8:37 +1 Blake Peters makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-17
8:37 +1 Blake Peters makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-17
8:37   Jimmy Clark III shooting foul (Blake Peters draws the foul)  
8:58   Xaivian Lee defensive rebound  
9:00   Dae Dae Grant misses three point jump shot  
9:17 +3 Blake Peters makes three point jump shot (Jack Scott assists) 20-17
9:22   Xaivian Lee defensive rebound  
9:24   Halil Barre misses two point layup  
9:43 +2 Caden Pierce makes two point hook shot 17-17
10:01   Zach Martini offensive rebound  
10:03   Blake Peters misses three point jump shot  
10:05   Jimmy Clark III personal foul (Tigers draws the foul)  
10:20 +2 Jimmy Clark III makes two point jump shot (Dae Dae Grant assists) 15-17
10:40   Andrei Savrasov defensive rebound  
10:42   Zach Martini misses three point jump shot  
10:51   TV timeout  
11:01 +3 Jakub Necas makes three point jump shot (Fousseyni Drame assists) 15-15
11:19 +2 Caden Pierce makes two point layup 15-12
11:47 +2 Dae Dae Grant makes two point jump shot 13-12
11:56   Kareem Rozier defensive rebound  
11:58   Xaivian Lee misses two point jump shot  
12:34 +2 Dae Dae Grant makes two point jump shot 13-10
12:45 +2 Matt Allocco makes two point layup 13-8
13:11   Fousseyni Drame personal foul (Tigers draws the foul)  
13:12   David Dixon turnover (lost ball)  
13:26 +2 Xaivian Lee makes two point layup 11-8
13:37 +2 Fousseyni Drame makes two point layup 9-8
13:52   Xaivian Lee turnover (traveling)  
14:26 +2 Fousseyni Drame makes two point jump shot (Dae Dae Grant assists) 9-6
14:42 +2 Matt Allocco makes two point jump shot 9-4
14:53   Caden Pierce defensive rebound  
14:55   Jimmy Clark III misses two point layup  
15:09   Tigers turnover (shot clock violation)  
15:09   Tigers offensive rebound  
15:09   Blake Peters misses three point jump shot  
15:10   Tigers offensive rebound  
15:12   David Dixon blocks Jack Scott's two point layup  
15:38   TV timeout  
15:38   Hassan Drame turnover (out of bounds)  
15:44   Zach Martini turnover (lost ball) (Jimmy Clark III steals)  
16:12   Tigers defensive rebound  
16:14   Dae Dae Grant misses three point jump shot  
16:22   Jimmy Clark III defensive rebound  
16:24   Zach Martini misses three point jump shot  
16:47 +2 Dae Dae Grant makes two point jump shot 7-4
16:57 +2 Caden Pierce makes two point layup 7-2
17:02   Dae Dae Grant personal foul (Xaivian Lee draws the foul)  
17:19 +2 Halil Barre makes two point dunk (Andrei Savrasov assists) 5-2
17:39 +2 Matt Allocco makes two point jump shot 5-0
17:41   Tigers offensive rebound  
17:43   Halil Barre blocks Xaivian Lee's two point layup  
18:06   Caden Pierce defensive rebound  
18:08   Halil Barre misses two point hook shot  
18:11   Halil Barre offensive rebound  
18:13   Caden Pierce blocks Jimmy Clark III's two point layup  
18:19   Zach Martini personal foul (Dukes draws the foul)  
18:21   Halil Barre defensive rebound  
18:23   Blake Peters misses three point jump shot  
18:31   Kareem Rozier turnover (bad pass)  
18:37   Andrei Savrasov defensive rebound  
18:39   Caden Pierce misses three point jump shot  
19:11   Matt Allocco defensive rebound  
19:13   Jimmy Clark III misses three point jump shot  
19:25 +3 Blake Peters makes three point jump shot (Xaivian Lee assists) 3-0
19:44   Matt Allocco defensive rebound  
19:46   Andrei Savrasov misses two point layup  
20:00   Caden Pierce vs. Halil Barre (Dukes gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 31 26
Field Goals 12-23 (52.2%) 10-24 (41.7%)
3-Pointers 2-9 (22.2%) 3-10 (30.0%)
Free Throws 5-5 (100.0%) 3-3 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 14 11
Offensive 1 4
Defensive 9 7
Team 4 0
Assists 2 5
Steals 1 1
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 3 5
Fouls 4 7
Technicals 0 0
1
X. Lee G
9 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
3
D. Grant G
9 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
12T
Princeton 2-0 29-29
Duquesne 3-0 26-26
UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse Pittsburgh, PA
UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse Pittsburgh, PA
Team Stats
Princeton 2-0 71.0 PPG 39.5 RPG 11.5 APG
Duquesne 3-0 84.7 PPG 48.0 RPG 16.3 APG
Key Players
00
. Peters G 12.0 PPG 3.0 RPG 1.0 APG 30.0 FG%
00
. Grant G 20.7 PPG 3.0 RPG 1.7 APG 36.7 FG%
Top Scorers
24
B. Peters G 8 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
3
D. Grant G 9 PTS 1 REB 3 AST
52.2 FG% 41.7
22.2 3PT FG% 30.0
100.0 FT% 100.0
Princeton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
X. Lee 9 3 1 3/5 0/0 3/3 0 - 0 0 1 0 3
M. Allocco 8 2 0 4/5 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 0 0 0 2
B. Peters 8 1 0 2/6 2/6 2/2 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
C. Pierce 6 2 0 3/4 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 1 0 0 2
Z. Martini 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 - 1 0 1 1 0
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
X. Lee 9 3 1 3/5 0/0 3/3 0 0 0 0 1 0 3
M. Allocco 8 2 0 4/5 0/0 0/0 2 0 0 0 0 0 2
B. Peters 8 1 0 2/6 2/6 2/2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
C. Pierce 6 2 0 3/4 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 1 0 0 2
Z. Martini 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 0 1 0 1 1 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Scott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hicke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Gakwasi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Byriel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Collins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Austin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Duncan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sangster - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Huggins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 31 10 2 12/23 2/9 5/5 4 0 1 1 3 1 9
Duquesne
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Grant 9 1 3 3/6 0/3 3/3 1 - 0 0 0 1 0
K. Rozier 3 3 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 1 2
A. Savrasov 3 2 1 1/4 1/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 2
H. Barre 2 2 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 1 0 1 1
J. Clark III 2 1 0 1/5 0/2 0/0 2 - 1 0 0 0 1
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Grant 9 1 3 3/6 0/3 3/3 1 0 0 0 0 1 0
K. Rozier 3 3 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 0 0 0 1 1 2
A. Savrasov 3 2 1 1/4 1/2 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2
H. Barre 2 2 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 1 0 1 1
J. Clark III 2 1 0 1/5 0/2 0/0 2 0 1 0 0 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Drame - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Necas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Drame - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Barba - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hronsky - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Perusek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. DiMichele - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. McDermott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Anish - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Nicholls - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Mahorcic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 26 11 5 10/24 3/10 3/3 7 0 1 3 5 4 7
