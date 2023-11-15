PRINCE
DUQ
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|3:22
|TV timeout
|3:38
|Blake Peters defensive rebound
|3:40
|Jimmy Clark III misses three point jump shot
|3:50
|+2
|Xaivian Lee makes two point layup
|31-26
|3:57
|Xaivian Lee defensive rebound
|3:59
|Andrei Savrasov misses three point jump shot
|4:12
|Jakub Necas offensive rebound
|4:14
|Jakub Necas misses two point layup
|4:30
|+2
|Matt Allocco makes two point jump shot
|29-26
|4:40
|David Dixon turnover (lost ball) (Zach Martini steals)
|4:51
|Kareem Rozier defensive rebound
|4:53
|Blake Peters misses three point jump shot
|5:16
|Jakub Necas turnover (out of bounds)
|5:27
|+1
|Xaivian Lee makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-26
|5:27
|+1
|Xaivian Lee makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|26-26
|5:27
|Kareem Rozier personal foul (Xaivian Lee draws the foul)
|5:37
|Tigers 60 second timeout
|5:41
|+3
|Andrei Savrasov makes three point jump shot (Dae Dae Grant assists)
|25-26
|5:52
|Matt Allocco personal foul (Dae Dae Grant draws the foul)
|5:52
|Dae Dae Grant offensive rebound
|5:54
|Jakub Necas misses three point jump shot
|6:11
|Kareem Rozier offensive rebound
|6:13
|Dae Dae Grant misses three point jump shot
|6:26
|David Dixon defensive rebound
|6:28
|David Dixon blocks Matt Allocco's two point layup
|6:58
|+1
|Dae Dae Grant makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|25-23
|6:58
|+1
|Dae Dae Grant makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|25-22
|6:58
|+1
|Dae Dae Grant makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|25-21
|6:58
|Matt Allocco shooting foul (Dae Dae Grant draws the foul)
|7:14
|Jackson Hicke turnover (offensive foul)
|7:14
|Jackson Hicke offensive foul (Kareem Rozier draws the foul)
|7:32
|+3
|Kareem Rozier makes three point jump shot
|25-20
|7:55
|+1
|Xaivian Lee makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|25-17
|7:55
|TV timeout
|7:55
|Fousseyni Drame shooting foul (Xaivian Lee draws the foul)
|7:55
|+2
|Xaivian Lee makes two point layup
|24-17
|8:21
|Fousseyni Drame personal foul (Tigers draws the foul)
|8:21
|Jackson Hicke defensive rebound
|8:23
|Andrei Savrasov misses two point jump shot
|8:37
|+1
|Blake Peters makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-17
|8:37
|+1
|Blake Peters makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-17
|8:37
|Jimmy Clark III shooting foul (Blake Peters draws the foul)
|8:58
|Xaivian Lee defensive rebound
|9:00
|Dae Dae Grant misses three point jump shot
|9:17
|+3
|Blake Peters makes three point jump shot (Jack Scott assists)
|20-17
|9:22
|Xaivian Lee defensive rebound
|9:24
|Halil Barre misses two point layup
|9:43
|+2
|Caden Pierce makes two point hook shot
|17-17
|10:01
|Zach Martini offensive rebound
|10:03
|Blake Peters misses three point jump shot
|10:05
|Jimmy Clark III personal foul (Tigers draws the foul)
|10:20
|+2
|Jimmy Clark III makes two point jump shot (Dae Dae Grant assists)
|15-17
|10:40
|Andrei Savrasov defensive rebound
|10:42
|Zach Martini misses three point jump shot
|10:51
|TV timeout
|11:01
|+3
|Jakub Necas makes three point jump shot (Fousseyni Drame assists)
|15-15
|11:19
|+2
|Caden Pierce makes two point layup
|15-12
|11:47
|+2
|Dae Dae Grant makes two point jump shot
|13-12
|11:56
|Kareem Rozier defensive rebound
|11:58
|Xaivian Lee misses two point jump shot
|12:34
|+2
|Dae Dae Grant makes two point jump shot
|13-10
|12:45
|+2
|Matt Allocco makes two point layup
|13-8
|13:11
|Fousseyni Drame personal foul (Tigers draws the foul)
|13:12
|David Dixon turnover (lost ball)
|13:26
|+2
|Xaivian Lee makes two point layup
|11-8
|13:37
|+2
|Fousseyni Drame makes two point layup
|9-8
|13:52
|Xaivian Lee turnover (traveling)
|14:26
|+2
|Fousseyni Drame makes two point jump shot (Dae Dae Grant assists)
|9-6
|14:42
|+2
|Matt Allocco makes two point jump shot
|9-4
|14:53
|Caden Pierce defensive rebound
|14:55
|Jimmy Clark III misses two point layup
|15:09
|Tigers turnover (shot clock violation)
|15:09
|Tigers offensive rebound
|15:09
|Blake Peters misses three point jump shot
|15:10
|Tigers offensive rebound
|15:12
|David Dixon blocks Jack Scott's two point layup
|15:38
|TV timeout
|15:38
|Hassan Drame turnover (out of bounds)
|15:44
|Zach Martini turnover (lost ball) (Jimmy Clark III steals)
|16:12
|Tigers defensive rebound
|16:14
|Dae Dae Grant misses three point jump shot
|16:22
|Jimmy Clark III defensive rebound
|16:24
|Zach Martini misses three point jump shot
|16:47
|+2
|Dae Dae Grant makes two point jump shot
|7-4
|16:57
|+2
|Caden Pierce makes two point layup
|7-2
|17:02
|Dae Dae Grant personal foul (Xaivian Lee draws the foul)
|17:19
|+2
|Halil Barre makes two point dunk (Andrei Savrasov assists)
|5-2
|17:39
|+2
|Matt Allocco makes two point jump shot
|5-0
|17:41
|Tigers offensive rebound
|17:43
|Halil Barre blocks Xaivian Lee's two point layup
|18:06
|Caden Pierce defensive rebound
|18:08
|Halil Barre misses two point hook shot
|18:11
|Halil Barre offensive rebound
|18:13
|Caden Pierce blocks Jimmy Clark III's two point layup
|18:19
|Zach Martini personal foul (Dukes draws the foul)
|18:21
|Halil Barre defensive rebound
|18:23
|Blake Peters misses three point jump shot
|18:31
|Kareem Rozier turnover (bad pass)
|18:37
|Andrei Savrasov defensive rebound
|18:39
|Caden Pierce misses three point jump shot
|19:11
|Matt Allocco defensive rebound
|19:13
|Jimmy Clark III misses three point jump shot
|19:25
|+3
|Blake Peters makes three point jump shot (Xaivian Lee assists)
|3-0
|19:44
|Matt Allocco defensive rebound
|19:46
|Andrei Savrasov misses two point layup
|20:00
|Caden Pierce vs. Halil Barre (Dukes gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Blake Peters defensive rebound
|3:38
|Jimmy Clark III misses three point jump shot
|3:40
|+ 2
|Xaivian Lee makes two point layup
|3:50
|Xaivian Lee defensive rebound
|3:57
|Andrei Savrasov misses three point jump shot
|3:59
|Jakub Necas offensive rebound
|4:12
|Jakub Necas misses two point layup
|4:14
|+ 2
|Matt Allocco makes two point jump shot
|4:30
|David Dixon turnover (lost ball) (Zach Martini steals)
|4:40
|Kareem Rozier defensive rebound
|4:51
|Blake Peters misses three point jump shot
|4:53
|Team Stats
|Points
|31
|26
|Field Goals
|12-23 (52.2%)
|10-24 (41.7%)
|3-Pointers
|2-9 (22.2%)
|3-10 (30.0%)
|Free Throws
|5-5 (100.0%)
|3-3 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|14
|11
|Offensive
|1
|4
|Defensive
|9
|7
|Team
|4
|0
|Assists
|2
|5
|Steals
|1
|1
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|3
|5
|Fouls
|4
|7
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|52.2
|FG%
|41.7
|
|
|22.2
|3PT FG%
|30.0
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|X. Lee
|9
|3
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|3/3
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|M. Allocco
|8
|2
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|B. Peters
|8
|1
|0
|2/6
|2/6
|2/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Pierce
|6
|2
|0
|3/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Z. Martini
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Grant
|9
|1
|3
|3/6
|0/3
|3/3
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|K. Rozier
|3
|3
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|A. Savrasov
|3
|2
|1
|1/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|H. Barre
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|J. Clark III
|2
|1
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
