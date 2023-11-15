RADFRD
VCU
1st Half
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|1:39
|Max Shulga personal foul (D'Auntray Pierce draws the foul)
|1:43
|D'Auntray Pierce offensive rebound
|1:45
|Kenyon Giles misses three point jump shot
|1:50
|D'Auntray Pierce offensive rebound
|1:52
|Kenyon Giles misses two point layup
|2:13
|+3
|Alphonzo Billups III makes three point jump shot
|31-27
|2:29
|Kenyon Giles turnover (bad pass)
|2:53
|+1
|Alphonzo Billups III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-24
|2:53
|+1
|Alphonzo Billups III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-23
|2:53
|Kenyon Giles personal foul (Alphonzo Billups III draws the foul)
|3:13
|+1
|Kenyon Giles makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|31-22
|3:13
|TV timeout
|3:13
|Max Shulga shooting foul (Kenyon Giles draws the foul)
|3:13
|+2
|Kenyon Giles makes two point jump shot
|30-22
|3:26
|Max Shulga turnover (bad pass) (Justin Archer steals)
|3:42
|Toibu Lawal defensive rebound
|3:44
|DaQuan Smith misses two point jump shot
|3:50
|Justin Archer defensive rebound
|3:52
|Jason Nelson misses three point jump shot
|4:12
|+2
|Kenyon Giles makes two point jump shot
|28-22
|4:20
|Justin Archer defensive rebound
|4:22
|Michael Belle misses three point jump shot
|4:40
|+2
|DaQuan Smith makes two point jump shot
|26-22
|4:47
|Toibu Lawal turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Burns steals)
|4:59
|+2
|Kenyon Giles makes two point jump shot
|24-22
|5:11
|Justin Archer defensive rebound
|5:13
|Max Shulga misses three point jump shot
|5:37
|Chandler Turner turnover (lost ball)
|5:37
|Toibu Lawal turnover (lost ball) (Chandler Turner steals)
|5:42
|Toibu Lawal defensive rebound
|5:44
|Kenyon Giles misses two point jump shot
|6:03
|+3
|Jason Nelson makes three point jump shot (Christian Fermin assists)
|22-22
|6:36
|Highlanders defensive rebound
|6:38
|Kyle Burns blocks Jason Nelson's two point layup
|7:08
|+1
|DaQuan Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|22-19
|7:08
|TV timeout
|7:08
|Michael Belle shooting foul (DaQuan Smith draws the foul)
|7:08
|+2
|DaQuan Smith makes two point driving layup
|21-19
|7:27
|+2
|Toibu Lawal makes two point alley-oop dunk (Jason Nelson assists)
|19-19
|7:32
|TJ Nesmith turnover (bad pass) (Jason Nelson steals)
|7:57
|TJ Nesmith defensive rebound
|7:59
|Max Shulga misses three point jump shot
|8:02
|Trenton Walters personal foul
|8:27
|+2
|Justin Archer makes two point layup
|19-17
|8:30
|Justin Archer offensive rebound
|8:32
|Kenyon Giles misses two point jump shot
|8:50
|Justin Archer defensive rebound
|8:52
|Zeb Jackson misses three point jump shot
|9:12
|Trenton Walters turnover (lost ball) (Zeb Jackson steals)
|9:31
|Justin Archer offensive rebound
|9:33
|Kenyon Giles misses three point jump shot
|9:48
|D'Auntray Pierce defensive rebound
|9:50
|Zeb Jackson misses two point jump shot
|10:11
|Christian Fermin defensive rebound
|10:13
|Trenton Walters misses three point jump shot
|10:45
|+3
|Jason Nelson makes three point jump shot (Zeb Jackson assists)
|17-17
|11:09
|+1
|Truth Harris makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-14
|11:09
|Truth Harris misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:09
|Roosevelt Wheeler shooting foul (Truth Harris draws the foul)
|11:26
|Roosevelt Wheeler personal foul (Justin Archer draws the foul)
|11:26
|Justin Archer defensive rebound
|11:27
|D'Auntray Pierce blocks Michael Belle's two point layup
|11:47
|TV timeout
|11:47
|Justin Archer turnover (traveling)
|12:08
|+1
|Max Shulga makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-14
|12:08
|+1
|Max Shulga makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-13
|12:08
|DaQuan Smith shooting foul (Max Shulga draws the foul)
|12:34
|+2
|Kenyon Giles makes two point jump shot
|16-12
|13:00
|+2
|Zeb Jackson makes two point dunk
|14-12
|13:05
|Chandler Turner turnover (bad pass)
|13:06
|+1
|Zeb Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-10
|13:06
|+1
|Zeb Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|14-9
|13:06
|Bryan Antoine shooting foul (Zeb Jackson draws the foul)
|13:13
|Zeb Jackson defensive rebound
|13:15
|Bryan Antoine misses three point jump shot
|13:28
|DaQuan Smith defensive rebound
|13:30
|Toibu Lawal misses three point jump shot
|13:52
|+2
|DaQuan Smith makes two point jump shot
|14-8
|14:12
|DaQuan Smith defensive rebound
|14:14
|Zeb Jackson misses three point jump shot
|14:20
|Max Shulga defensive rebound
|14:22
|Chandler Turner misses two point jump shot
|14:40
|+1
|Jason Nelson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|12-8
|14:40
|Bryan Antoine personal foul (Jason Nelson draws the foul)
|14:40
|+2
|Jason Nelson makes two point layup
|12-7
|14:57
|+2
|Bryan Antoine makes two point jump shot
|12-5
|15:23
|+2
|Max Shulga makes two point layup
|10-5
|15:32
|Max Shulga defensive rebound
|15:34
|DaQuan Smith misses two point layup
|15:55
|+1
|Toibu Lawal makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10-3
|15:55
|Toibu Lawal misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|15:55
|D'Auntray Pierce shooting foul (Toibu Lawal draws the foul)
|15:56
|Toibu Lawal offensive rebound
|15:58
|Michael Belle misses two point layup
|16:14
|TV timeout
|16:14
|Rams 30 second timeout
|16:15
|+3
|Bryan Antoine makes three point jump shot (DaQuan Smith assists)
|10-2
|16:22
|Bryan Antoine defensive rebound
|16:24
|Max Shulga misses three point jump shot
|16:41
|+2
|Kenyon Giles makes two point jump shot
|7-2
|16:50
|Chandler Turner defensive rebound
|16:52
|Zeb Jackson misses two point jump shot
|16:59
|Zeb Jackson defensive rebound
|17:01
|Christian Fermin blocks Chandler Turner's two point layup
|17:10
|Bryan Antoine defensive rebound
|17:12
|Christian Fermin misses two point layup
|17:25
|Kuany Kuany offensive rebound
|17:27
|Kuany Kuany misses two point jump shot
|18:00
|+3
|Kenyon Giles makes three point jump shot (Bryan Antoine assists)
|5-2
|18:15
|Zeb Jackson turnover (lost ball) (Bryan Antoine steals)
|18:19
|Zeb Jackson defensive rebound
|18:21
|Bryan Antoine misses two point jump shot
|18:49
|+2
|Christian Fermin makes two point layup (Max Shulga assists)
|2-2
|19:08
|+2
|Kenyon Giles makes two point jump shot
|2-0
|19:30
|Bryan Antoine defensive rebound
|19:32
|Kuany Kuany misses three point jump shot
|19:42
|Zeb Jackson defensive rebound
|19:44
|Bryan Antoine misses three point jump shot
|19:50
|Zeb Jackson turnover (bad pass) (DaQuan Smith steals)
|20:00
|Justin Archer vs. Christian Fermin (Zeb Jackson gains possession)
|Team Stats
|Points
|31
|27
|Field Goals
|13-26 (50.0%)
|8-24 (33.3%)
|3-Pointers
|2-7 (28.6%)
|3-12 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|3-4 (75.0%)
|8-9 (88.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|18
|11
|Offensive
|4
|2
|Defensive
|13
|9
|Team
|1
|0
|Assists
|2
|4
|Steals
|5
|2
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|6
|5
|Fouls
|6
|5
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Giles
|16
|0
|0
|7/12
|1/3
|1/1
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Smith
|7
|2
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|B. Antoine
|5
|3
|1
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|J. Archer
|2
|7
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5
|C. Turner
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Burns
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Pierce
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Walters
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Nesmith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Lockley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Vidor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Castleberry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Yamazaki
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Roe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|31
|17
|2
|13/26
|2/7
|3/4
|6
|0
|5
|2
|6
|4
|13
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Shulga
|4
|2
|1
|1/4
|0/3
|2/2
|2
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Z. Jackson
|4
|4
|1
|1/5
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|-
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|C. Fermin
|2
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|M. Belle
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Kuany
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Nelson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Billups III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Lawal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Wheeler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Okafor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Bairstow
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Odom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bamisile
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|27
|11
|4
|8/24
|3/12
|8/9
|5
|0
|2
|1
|5
|2
|9