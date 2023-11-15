away team background logo
home team background logo
RADFRD
VCU

1st Half
RAD
Highlanders
31
VCU
Rams
27

Time Team Play Score
1:39   Max Shulga personal foul (D'Auntray Pierce draws the foul)  
1:43   D'Auntray Pierce offensive rebound  
1:45   Kenyon Giles misses three point jump shot  
1:50   D'Auntray Pierce offensive rebound  
1:52   Kenyon Giles misses two point layup  
2:13 +3 Alphonzo Billups III makes three point jump shot 31-27
2:29   Kenyon Giles turnover (bad pass)  
2:53 +1 Alphonzo Billups III makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-24
2:53 +1 Alphonzo Billups III makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-23
2:53   Kenyon Giles personal foul (Alphonzo Billups III draws the foul)  
3:13 +1 Kenyon Giles makes regular free throw 1 of 1 31-22
3:13   TV timeout  
3:13   Max Shulga shooting foul (Kenyon Giles draws the foul)  
3:13 +2 Kenyon Giles makes two point jump shot 30-22
3:26   Max Shulga turnover (bad pass) (Justin Archer steals)  
3:42   Toibu Lawal defensive rebound  
3:44   DaQuan Smith misses two point jump shot  
3:50   Justin Archer defensive rebound  
3:52   Jason Nelson misses three point jump shot  
4:12 +2 Kenyon Giles makes two point jump shot 28-22
4:20   Justin Archer defensive rebound  
4:22   Michael Belle misses three point jump shot  
4:40 +2 DaQuan Smith makes two point jump shot 26-22
4:47   Toibu Lawal turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Burns steals)  
4:59 +2 Kenyon Giles makes two point jump shot 24-22
5:11   Justin Archer defensive rebound  
5:13   Max Shulga misses three point jump shot  
5:37   Chandler Turner turnover (lost ball)  
5:37   Toibu Lawal turnover (lost ball) (Chandler Turner steals)  
5:42   Toibu Lawal defensive rebound  
5:44   Kenyon Giles misses two point jump shot  
6:03 +3 Jason Nelson makes three point jump shot (Christian Fermin assists) 22-22
6:36   Highlanders defensive rebound  
6:38   Kyle Burns blocks Jason Nelson's two point layup  
7:08 +1 DaQuan Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 1 22-19
7:08   TV timeout  
7:08   Michael Belle shooting foul (DaQuan Smith draws the foul)  
7:08 +2 DaQuan Smith makes two point driving layup 21-19
7:27 +2 Toibu Lawal makes two point alley-oop dunk (Jason Nelson assists) 19-19
7:32   TJ Nesmith turnover (bad pass) (Jason Nelson steals)  
7:57   TJ Nesmith defensive rebound  
7:59   Max Shulga misses three point jump shot  
8:02   Trenton Walters personal foul  
8:27 +2 Justin Archer makes two point layup 19-17
8:30   Justin Archer offensive rebound  
8:32   Kenyon Giles misses two point jump shot  
8:50   Justin Archer defensive rebound  
8:52   Zeb Jackson misses three point jump shot  
9:12   Trenton Walters turnover (lost ball) (Zeb Jackson steals)  
9:31   Justin Archer offensive rebound  
9:33   Kenyon Giles misses three point jump shot  
9:48   D'Auntray Pierce defensive rebound  
9:50   Zeb Jackson misses two point jump shot  
10:11   Christian Fermin defensive rebound  
10:13   Trenton Walters misses three point jump shot  
10:45 +3 Jason Nelson makes three point jump shot (Zeb Jackson assists) 17-17
11:09 +1 Truth Harris makes regular free throw 2 of 2 17-14
11:09   Truth Harris misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:09   Roosevelt Wheeler shooting foul (Truth Harris draws the foul)  
11:26   Roosevelt Wheeler personal foul (Justin Archer draws the foul)  
11:26   Justin Archer defensive rebound  
11:27   D'Auntray Pierce blocks Michael Belle's two point layup  
11:47   TV timeout  
11:47   Justin Archer turnover (traveling)  
12:08 +1 Max Shulga makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-14
12:08 +1 Max Shulga makes regular free throw 1 of 2 16-13
12:08   DaQuan Smith shooting foul (Max Shulga draws the foul)  
12:34 +2 Kenyon Giles makes two point jump shot 16-12
13:00 +2 Zeb Jackson makes two point dunk 14-12
13:05   Chandler Turner turnover (bad pass)  
13:06 +1 Zeb Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 14-10
13:06 +1 Zeb Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 14-9
13:06   Bryan Antoine shooting foul (Zeb Jackson draws the foul)  
13:13   Zeb Jackson defensive rebound  
13:15   Bryan Antoine misses three point jump shot  
13:28   DaQuan Smith defensive rebound  
13:30   Toibu Lawal misses three point jump shot  
13:52 +2 DaQuan Smith makes two point jump shot 14-8
14:12   DaQuan Smith defensive rebound  
14:14   Zeb Jackson misses three point jump shot  
14:20   Max Shulga defensive rebound  
14:22   Chandler Turner misses two point jump shot  
14:40 +1 Jason Nelson makes regular free throw 1 of 1 12-8
14:40   Bryan Antoine personal foul (Jason Nelson draws the foul)  
14:40 +2 Jason Nelson makes two point layup 12-7
14:57 +2 Bryan Antoine makes two point jump shot 12-5
15:23 +2 Max Shulga makes two point layup 10-5
15:32   Max Shulga defensive rebound  
15:34   DaQuan Smith misses two point layup  
15:55 +1 Toibu Lawal makes regular free throw 2 of 2 10-3
15:55   Toibu Lawal misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
15:55   D'Auntray Pierce shooting foul (Toibu Lawal draws the foul)  
15:56   Toibu Lawal offensive rebound  
15:58   Michael Belle misses two point layup  
16:14   TV timeout  
16:14   Rams 30 second timeout  
16:15 +3 Bryan Antoine makes three point jump shot (DaQuan Smith assists) 10-2
16:22   Bryan Antoine defensive rebound  
16:24   Max Shulga misses three point jump shot  
16:41 +2 Kenyon Giles makes two point jump shot 7-2
16:50   Chandler Turner defensive rebound  
16:52   Zeb Jackson misses two point jump shot  
16:59   Zeb Jackson defensive rebound  
17:01   Christian Fermin blocks Chandler Turner's two point layup  
17:10   Bryan Antoine defensive rebound  
17:12   Christian Fermin misses two point layup  
17:25   Kuany Kuany offensive rebound  
17:27   Kuany Kuany misses two point jump shot  
18:00 +3 Kenyon Giles makes three point jump shot (Bryan Antoine assists) 5-2
18:15   Zeb Jackson turnover (lost ball) (Bryan Antoine steals)  
18:19   Zeb Jackson defensive rebound  
18:21   Bryan Antoine misses two point jump shot  
18:49 +2 Christian Fermin makes two point layup (Max Shulga assists) 2-2
19:08 +2 Kenyon Giles makes two point jump shot 2-0
19:30   Bryan Antoine defensive rebound  
19:32   Kuany Kuany misses three point jump shot  
19:42   Zeb Jackson defensive rebound  
19:44   Bryan Antoine misses three point jump shot  
19:50   Zeb Jackson turnover (bad pass) (DaQuan Smith steals)  
20:00   Justin Archer vs. Christian Fermin (Zeb Jackson gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 31 27
Field Goals 13-26 (50.0%) 8-24 (33.3%)
3-Pointers 2-7 (28.6%) 3-12 (25.0%)
Free Throws 3-4 (75.0%) 8-9 (88.9%)
Total Rebounds 18 11
Offensive 4 2
Defensive 13 9
Team 1 0
Assists 2 4
Steals 5 2
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 6 5
Fouls 6 5
Technicals 0 0
3
K. Giles G
16 PTS
1
J. Nelson G
9 PTS, 1 AST
12T
Radford 2-1 31-31
VCU 1-1 27-27
Stuart Siegel Center Richmond, VA
Stuart Siegel Center Richmond, VA
Team Stats
Radford 2-1 73.3 PPG 49.7 RPG 11.3 APG
VCU 1-1 70.0 PPG 41.0 RPG 15.0 APG
Key Players
00
. Giles G 17.7 PPG 2.0 RPG 3.0 APG 46.8 FG%
00
. Nelson G 6.5 PPG 1.5 RPG 1.0 APG 35.7 FG%
Top Scorers
3
K. Giles G 16 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
1
J. Nelson G 9 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
50.0 FG% 33.3
28.6 3PT FG% 25.0
75.0 FT% 88.9
Radford
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Giles 16 0 0 7/12 1/3 1/1 1 - 0 0 1 0 0
D. Smith 7 2 1 3/5 0/0 1/1 1 - 1 0 0 0 2
B. Antoine 5 3 1 2/5 1/3 0/0 2 - 1 0 0 0 3
J. Archer 2 7 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 1 0 1 2 5
C. Turner 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 - 1 0 2 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Burns - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Pierce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Walters - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Nesmith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Lockley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Vidor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Castleberry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Yamazaki - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Roe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 31 17 2 13/26 2/7 3/4 6 0 5 2 6 4 13
VCU
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Shulga 4 2 1 1/4 0/3 2/2 2 - 0 0 1 0 2
Z. Jackson 4 4 1 1/5 0/2 2/2 0 - 1 0 2 0 4
C. Fermin 2 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 1 0 0 1
M. Belle 0 0 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 0
K. Kuany 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 1 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Nelson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Billups III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lawal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Wheeler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Okafor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Bairstow - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Odom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bamisile - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 27 11 4 8/24 3/12 8/9 5 0 2 1 5 2 9
