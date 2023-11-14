Boston College takes on high-scoring Richmond
Boston College begins a two-game homestand before Thanksgiving week when it hosts Richmond in a battle of early-season unbeatens on Wednesday night.
Two of the top players for the Eagles (2-0) are looking to build off career-best performances from the opening week of the season.
Jaeden Zackery led the way in Friday's 75-71 road win against a young but feisty squad from The Citadel. He scored 21 points -- a career high for the junior -- on 8-of-12 shooting to lead five Boston College players in double figures.
"(Zackery) is just a steady hand," BC coach Earl Grant said. "He's consistent, he stepped up. He was a leader tonight. He was aggressive, he was confident. And you know, he really kind of put everyone on his back. He was very vocal."
Zackery's effort came with big man Quinten Post on the bench for slightly more than half of Friday's game due to foul trouble. Post had stuffed the stat sheet with 31 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in a season-opening, 89-70 win over Fairfield.
BC has to "continue to, offensively, find ways to get the ball into the right guys in the right place at the right time," Grant said.
Those experienced players will be key as the Eagles move forward with the goal of improving to 3-0 for the fourth time in seven seasons.
The most recent victory for the Spiders (2-0) was a dominating 90-48 win over Siena in which they shot 59.3 percent from the field and scored 31 points off 22 turnovers, while committing only eight themselves. It was their largest margin of victory in 11 years.
Isaiah Bigelow led all scorers with 17 points on 5-of-6 shooting, while Dji Bailey added a career-high 14 off the bench.
The wins have come while Richmond breaks in eight newcomers, the most in coach Chris Mooney's 19 seasons at the helm.
"The biggest thing in terms of having a selfless group or a group that shares the ball is having good guys," Mooney said. "If you ... recruit guys who are good guys, good teammates ... then that cohesion and chemistry is going to come along more quickly."
Richmond has opened the season with back-to-back 90-point games for only the second time in program history.
--Field Level Media
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|2:41
|+1
|Mason Madsen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-27
|2:41
|+1
|Mason Madsen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-26
|2:41
|TV timeout
|2:41
|Jordan King personal foul (Mason Madsen draws the foul)
|2:48
|Jaeden Zackery defensive rebound
|2:50
|Dji Bailey misses three point jump shot
|2:56
|Neal Quinn offensive rebound
|2:58
|DeLonnie Hunt misses two point jump shot
|3:28
|+3
|Quinten Post makes three point jump shot (Jaeden Zackery assists)
|28-25
|3:41
|Quinten Post defensive rebound
|3:43
|Neal Quinn misses two point jump shot
|3:56
|DeLonnie Hunt defensive rebound
|3:58
|Mason Madsen misses three point jump shot
|4:20
|Quinten Post defensive rebound
|4:22
|Jason Roche misses three point jump shot
|4:38
|Claudell Harris Jr. turnover (traveling)
|4:54
|Mason Madsen defensive rebound
|4:56
|Jordan King misses two point jump shot
|5:13
|+1
|Quinten Post makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-22
|5:13
|+1
|Quinten Post makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-21
|5:13
|Neal Quinn personal foul (Quinten Post draws the foul)
|5:13
|Quinten Post defensive rebound
|5:15
|DeLonnie Hunt misses two point layup
|5:38
|+1
|Mason Madsen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-20
|5:38
|+1
|Mason Madsen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-19
|5:38
|Jason Roche shooting foul (Mason Madsen draws the foul)
|5:50
|Jaeden Zackery defensive rebound
|5:52
|Jason Roche misses two point jump shot
|5:58
|+2
|Devin McGlockton makes two point layup
|28-18
|6:04
|Devin McGlockton offensive rebound
|6:06
|Quinten Post misses two point jump shot
|6:28
|Isaiah Bigelow personal foul
|6:28
|Devin McGlockton defensive rebound
|6:30
|Neal Quinn misses two point hook shot
|6:43
|Quinten Post personal foul
|7:01
|+2
|Quinten Post makes two point layup (Jaeden Zackery assists)
|28-16
|7:11
|+1
|Jordan King makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-14
|7:11
|+1
|Jordan King makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-14
|7:11
|Jaeden Zackery shooting foul (Jordan King draws the foul)
|7:32
|Jordan King defensive rebound
|7:34
|Mason Madsen misses two point jump shot
|7:59
|Devin McGlockton defensive rebound
|8:01
|Jordan King misses three point jump shot
|8:03
|TV timeout
|8:03
|Eagles 30 second timeout
|8:03
|Quinten Post turnover (bad pass)
|8:10
|+3
|Jordan King makes three point jump shot
|26-14
|8:19
|Quinten Post turnover (traveling)
|8:42
|+2
|Isaiah Bigelow makes two point layup (Jordan King assists)
|23-14
|9:03
|Claudell Harris Jr. personal foul
|9:03
|DeLonnie Hunt defensive rebound
|9:05
|Claudell Harris Jr. misses two point layup
|9:05
|Claudell Harris Jr. offensive rebound
|9:07
|Jaeden Zackery misses two point layup
|9:13
|Mike Walz turnover (bad pass) (Jaeden Zackery steals)
|9:27
|+1
|Claudell Harris Jr. makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|21-14
|9:27
|+1
|Claudell Harris Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|21-13
|9:27
|Claudell Harris Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|9:28
|Mikkel Tyne shooting foul (Claudell Harris Jr. draws the foul)
|9:42
|Claudell Harris Jr. defensive rebound
|9:44
|Mikkel Tyne misses two point jump shot
|10:08
|+2
|Prince Aligbe makes two point layup (Jaeden Zackery assists)
|21-12
|10:19
|+2
|DeLonnie Hunt makes two point layup
|21-10
|10:30
|Donald Hand Jr. turnover (bad pass) (DeLonnie Hunt steals)
|10:38
|+2
|Dji Bailey makes two point layup (Neal Quinn assists)
|19-10
|10:52
|Isaiah Bigelow defensive rebound
|10:52
|Quinten Post misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:52
|+1
|Quinten Post makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-10
|10:52
|Isaiah Bigelow shooting foul (Quinten Post draws the foul)
|11:02
|+1
|Neal Quinn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-9
|11:02
|Neal Quinn misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:02
|Armani Mighty shooting foul (Neal Quinn draws the foul)
|11:17
|TV timeout
|11:17
|Chas Kelley III personal foul
|11:37
|Dji Bailey defensive rebound
|11:39
|Quinten Post misses three point jump shot
|11:45
|Devin McGlockton defensive rebound
|11:47
|Jason Roche misses three point jump shot
|11:52
|Mike Walz offensive rebound
|11:54
|Mikkel Tyne misses three point jump shot
|12:00
|Mikkel Tyne defensive rebound
|12:02
|Donald Hand Jr. misses two point layup
|12:16
|+2
|Jordan King makes two point layup
|16-9
|12:42
|Jordan King defensive rebound
|12:44
|Mike Walz blocks Quinten Post's two point layup
|12:58
|Devin McGlockton defensive rebound
|13:00
|Mike Walz misses three point jump shot
|13:13
|Mike Walz defensive rebound
|13:15
|Devin McGlockton misses two point layup
|13:35
|+2
|Jordan King makes two point jump shot
|14-9
|13:53
|+2
|Quinten Post makes two point alley-oop dunk (Chas Kelley III assists)
|12-9
|13:55
|TV timeout
|13:56
|Eagles offensive rebound
|13:58
|Neal Quinn blocks Prince Aligbe's two point layup
|14:19
|Prince Aligbe defensive rebound
|14:21
|DeLonnie Hunt misses three point jump shot
|14:39
|Aidan Noyes defensive rebound
|14:41
|Jaeden Zackery misses two point layup
|15:07
|+2
|Neal Quinn makes two point jump shot
|12-7
|15:25
|Neal Quinn defensive rebound
|15:27
|Quinten Post misses two point hook shot
|15:52
|+2
|Neal Quinn makes two point layup
|10-7
|15:56
|+2
|Prince Aligbe makes two point layup
|8-7
|16:19
|+2
|Neal Quinn makes two point layup (Jordan King assists)
|8-5
|16:38
|Spiders defensive rebound
|16:41
|Quinten Post misses three point jump shot
|17:07
|+1
|Jordan King makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|6-5
|17:07
|Jordan King misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:07
|Devin McGlockton shooting foul (Jordan King draws the foul)
|17:09
|Jordan King offensive rebound
|17:11
|Jordan King misses two point layup
|17:32
|+2
|Devin McGlockton makes two point layup (Quinten Post assists)
|5-5
|17:39
|Prince Aligbe defensive rebound
|17:41
|Jordan King misses three point jump shot
|17:47
|DeLonnie Hunt defensive rebound
|17:49
|Devin McGlockton misses three point jump shot
|18:18
|+3
|Aidan Noyes makes three point jump shot (Neal Quinn assists)
|5-3
|18:40
|+3
|Claudell Harris Jr. makes three point jump shot (Quinten Post assists)
|2-3
|18:43
|DeLonnie Hunt personal foul
|18:57
|Quinten Post defensive rebound
|18:59
|Isaiah Bigelow misses three point jump shot
|19:16
|Jordan King defensive rebound
|19:18
|Jaeden Zackery misses three point jump shot
|19:20
|Aidan Noyes personal foul
|19:36
|+2
|Neal Quinn makes two point layup
|2-0
|20:00
|Neal Quinn vs. Quinten Post (Isaiah Bigelow gains possession)
|Team Stats
|Points
|28
|27
|Field Goals
|11-28 (39.3%)
|8-23 (34.8%)
|3-Pointers
|2-11 (18.2%)
|2-7 (28.6%)
|Free Throws
|4-6 (66.7%)
|9-11 (81.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|16
|17
|Offensive
|3
|2
|Defensive
|12
|14
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|4
|6
|Steals
|1
|1
|Blocks
|2
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|4
|Fouls
|8
|6
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Richmond 2-0
|91.5 PPG
|36.5 RPG
|18.5 APG
|Boston College 2-0
|82.0 PPG
|45.0 RPG
|13.5 APG
|
|39.3
|FG%
|34.8
|
|
|18.2
|3PT FG%
|28.6
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|81.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Post
|10
|4
|2
|3/8
|1/3
|3/4
|1
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|C. Harris Jr.
|5
|2
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|2/3
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|D. McGlockton
|4
|5
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|P. Aligbe
|4
|2
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Zackery
|0
|2
|3
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
