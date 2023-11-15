USCUP
ECU
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|3:58
|TV timeout
|3:58
|Jaden Walker shooting foul (Nick Alves draws the foul)
|3:58
|Nick Alves offensive rebound
|4:00
|Trae Broadnax misses two point layup
|4:05
|Jaden Walker turnover (lost ball) (Trae Broadnax steals)
|4:13
|Quentin Diboundje offensive rebound
|4:15
|RJ Felton misses three point jump shot
|4:37
|+2
|Justin Bailey makes two point layup
|41-31
|4:50
|Jaden Walker turnover (out of bounds)
|5:06
|Trae Broadnax turnover (out of bounds)
|5:28
|+1
|RJ Felton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|39-31
|5:28
|+1
|RJ Felton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|39-30
|5:28
|Justin Bailey shooting foul (RJ Felton draws the foul)
|5:37
|Patrick Iriel turnover (bad pass)
|5:56
|+2
|Jaden Walker makes two point layup
|39-29
|6:14
|+3
|Miguel Ayesa makes three point jump shot (Trae Broadnax assists)
|39-27
|6:34
|Spartans defensive rebound
|6:36
|RJ Felton misses two point jump shot
|6:49
|Jaden Walker defensive rebound
|6:51
|Justin Bailey misses three point jump shot
|7:09
|Trae Broadnax defensive rebound
|7:09
|Jaden Walker misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:09
|+1
|Jaden Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-27
|7:09
|Jordyn Surratt personal foul (Jaden Walker draws the foul)
|7:24
|+2
|Trae Broadnax makes two point jump shot
|36-26
|7:41
|+1
|Jaden Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-26
|7:41
|Jaden Walker misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:41
|Nick Alves shooting foul (Jaden Walker draws the foul)
|7:51
|Jalen Breazeale turnover (lost ball)
|7:57
|Spartans defensive rebound
|7:57
|Ezra Ausar misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:57
|+1
|Ezra Ausar makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-25
|7:57
|TV timeout
|7:57
|Ahmir Langlais shooting foul (Ezra Ausar draws the foul)
|8:03
|Trae Broadnax personal foul (RJ Felton draws the foul)
|8:12
|+3
|Justin Bailey makes three point jump shot (Trae Broadnax assists)
|34-24
|8:17
|Justin Bailey defensive rebound
|8:19
|Jordyn Surratt blocks Ezra Ausar's two point layup
|8:28
|Ezra Ausar offensive rebound
|8:30
|Quentin Diboundje misses three point jump shot
|8:43
|Ahmir Langlais turnover (lost ball)
|9:03
|Spartans 30 second timeout
|9:04
|+2
|RJ Felton makes two point layup
|31-24
|9:13
|Floyd Rideau Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Ezra Ausar steals)
|9:41
|+2
|Ezra Ausar makes two point layup
|31-22
|9:56
|Floyd Rideau Jr. turnover (traveling)
|10:12
|+1
|Ezra Ausar makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-20
|10:12
|+1
|Ezra Ausar makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-19
|10:12
|Ahmir Langlais shooting foul (Ezra Ausar draws the foul)
|10:28
|Jaden Walker defensive rebound
|10:30
|Trae Broadnax misses two point jump shot
|10:42
|Ahmir Langlais defensive rebound
|10:44
|Jaden Walker misses two point layup
|10:54
|Pirates 30 second timeout
|10:54
|+2
|Trae Broadnax makes two point layup
|31-18
|10:57
|Kalib LaCount turnover (lost ball) (Ahmir Langlais steals)
|11:10
|+1
|Ahmir Langlais makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|29-18
|11:10
|TV timeout
|11:10
|Valentino Pinedo shooting foul (Ahmir Langlais draws the foul)
|11:10
|+2
|Ahmir Langlais makes two point layup (Floyd Rideau Jr. assists)
|28-18
|11:22
|Jalen Breazeale defensive rebound
|11:24
|Jaden Walker misses two point jump shot
|11:51
|+3
|Miguel Ayesa makes three point jump shot (Jalen Breazeale assists)
|26-18
|12:00
|+2
|RJ Felton makes two point jump shot
|23-18
|12:21
|+3
|Jalen Breazeale makes three point jump shot (Floyd Rideau Jr. assists)
|23-16
|12:31
|Floyd Rideau Jr. offensive rebound
|12:33
|Miguel Ayesa misses three point jump shot
|12:42
|Ahmir Langlais defensive rebound
|12:44
|Bobby Pettiford Jr. misses two point layup
|12:55
|Jaden Walker defensive rebound
|12:57
|Jalen Breazeale misses three point jump shot
|13:19
|+2
|RJ Felton makes two point layup
|20-16
|13:19
|Benjamin Bayela offensive rebound
|13:19
|Bobby Pettiford Jr. misses two point jump shot
|13:26
|Benjamin Bayela offensive rebound
|13:28
|Benjamin Bayela misses two point layup
|13:35
|Benjamin Bayela offensive rebound
|13:37
|Benjamin Bayela misses two point layup
|13:50
|Valentino Pinedo offensive rebound
|13:52
|Jaden Walker misses two point layup
|13:55
|Floyd Rideau Jr. personal foul (RJ Felton draws the foul)
|14:01
|+1
|Nick Alves makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-14
|14:01
|+1
|Nick Alves makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-14
|14:01
|Jaden Walker shooting foul (Nick Alves draws the foul)
|14:08
|+2
|Ezra Ausar makes two point layup
|18-14
|14:25
|+3
|Miguel Ayesa makes three point jump shot (Jalen Breazeale assists)
|18-12
|14:43
|+2
|RJ Felton makes two point layup
|15-12
|15:08
|+1
|Justin Bailey makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|15-10
|15:08
|Kalib LaCount shooting foul (Justin Bailey draws the foul)
|15:08
|+3
|Justin Bailey makes three point jump shot (Miguel Ayesa assists)
|14-10
|15:30
|+3
|RJ Felton makes three point jump shot (Quentin Diboundje assists)
|11-10
|15:40
|RJ Felton defensive rebound
|15:42
|Nick Alves misses two point layup
|15:54
|TV timeout
|15:54
|Ezra Ausar turnover (lost ball)
|16:04
|Pirates defensive rebound
|16:06
|Nick Alves misses three point jump shot
|16:25
|Cyr Malonga turnover (offensive foul)
|16:25
|Cyr Malonga offensive foul (Nick Alves draws the foul)
|16:37
|+1
|Justin Bailey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-7
|16:37
|+1
|Justin Bailey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-7
|16:37
|Bobby Pettiford Jr. shooting foul (Justin Bailey draws the foul)
|16:51
|Jordyn Surratt defensive rebound
|16:53
|Valentino Pinedo misses two point jump shot
|17:09
|RJ Felton defensive rebound
|17:11
|Jordyn Surratt misses two point layup
|17:30
|+3
|RJ Felton makes three point jump shot (Bobby Pettiford Jr. assists)
|9-7
|17:46
|+3
|Justin Bailey makes three point jump shot (Jordyn Surratt assists)
|9-4
|18:00
|Trae Broadnax defensive rebound
|18:00
|Ezra Ausar misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|18:00
|Jordyn Surratt shooting foul (Ezra Ausar draws the foul)
|18:00
|+2
|Ezra Ausar makes two point layup (RJ Felton assists)
|6-4
|18:13
|Ezra Ausar defensive rebound
|18:15
|Justin Bailey misses three point jump shot
|18:25
|Bobby Pettiford Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|18:33
|+2
|Justin Bailey makes two point layup
|6-2
|18:47
|+2
|Bobby Pettiford Jr. makes two point layup
|4-2
|18:56
|+2
|Trae Broadnax makes two point layup
|4-0
|19:09
|Ezra Ausar turnover (bad pass)
|19:27
|+2
|Nick Alves makes two point layup
|2-0
|20:00
|Ahmir Langlais vs. Valentino Pinedo (Jordyn Surratt gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|41
|31
|Field Goals
|14-23 (60.9%)
|11-23 (47.8%)
|3-Pointers
|7-12 (58.3%)
|2-4 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|6-6 (100.0%)
|7-11 (63.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|11
|13
|Offensive
|2
|6
|Defensive
|7
|6
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|8
|3
|Steals
|2
|1
|Blocks
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|6
|7
|Fouls
|8
|6
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|SC Upstate 1-2
|75.3 PPG
|32.7 RPG
|16.0 APG
|East Carolina 2-0
|84.0 PPG
|38.0 RPG
|16.5 APG
|
|60.9
|FG%
|47.8
|
|
|58.3
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|63.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bailey
|16
|1
|0
|5/7
|3/5
|3/3
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Broadnax
|6
|2
|2
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|N. Alves
|4
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|A. Langlais
|3
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Surratt
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Ayesa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Breazeale
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Rideau Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Iriel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Dickerson III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. McConnell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ochoa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Dash
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Placer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Rich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Sheida
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|41
|9
|8
|14/23
|7/12
|6/6
|8
|0
|2
|1
|6
|2
|7
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Felton
|16
|2
|1
|6/8
|2/3
|2/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|E. Ausar
|9
|2
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|3/5
|0
|-
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|J. Walker
|4
|3
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|2/4
|2
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|B. Pettiford Jr.
|2
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|V. Pinedo
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Diboundje
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. LaCount
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Bayela
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Malonga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Faison
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Richard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Montanari
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Bourgeois
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Hayes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|31
|12
|3
|11/23
|2/4
|7/11
|6
|0
|1
|0
|7
|6
|6