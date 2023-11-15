away team background logo
USCUP
ECU

1st Half
SCUP
Spartans
41
ECU
Pirates
31

Time Team Play Score
3:58   TV timeout  
3:58   Jaden Walker shooting foul (Nick Alves draws the foul)  
3:58   Nick Alves offensive rebound  
4:00   Trae Broadnax misses two point layup  
4:05   Jaden Walker turnover (lost ball) (Trae Broadnax steals)  
4:13   Quentin Diboundje offensive rebound  
4:15   RJ Felton misses three point jump shot  
4:37 +2 Justin Bailey makes two point layup 41-31
4:50   Jaden Walker turnover (out of bounds)  
5:06   Trae Broadnax turnover (out of bounds)  
5:28 +1 RJ Felton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 39-31
5:28 +1 RJ Felton makes regular free throw 1 of 2 39-30
5:28   Justin Bailey shooting foul (RJ Felton draws the foul)  
5:37   Patrick Iriel turnover (bad pass)  
5:56 +2 Jaden Walker makes two point layup 39-29
6:14 +3 Miguel Ayesa makes three point jump shot (Trae Broadnax assists) 39-27
6:34   Spartans defensive rebound  
6:36   RJ Felton misses two point jump shot  
6:49   Jaden Walker defensive rebound  
6:51   Justin Bailey misses three point jump shot  
7:09   Trae Broadnax defensive rebound  
7:09   Jaden Walker misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
7:09 +1 Jaden Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2 36-27
7:09   Jordyn Surratt personal foul (Jaden Walker draws the foul)  
7:24 +2 Trae Broadnax makes two point jump shot 36-26
7:41 +1 Jaden Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-26
7:41   Jaden Walker misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
7:41   Nick Alves shooting foul (Jaden Walker draws the foul)  
7:51   Jalen Breazeale turnover (lost ball)  
7:57   Spartans defensive rebound  
7:57   Ezra Ausar misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
7:57 +1 Ezra Ausar makes regular free throw 1 of 2 34-25
7:57   TV timeout  
7:57   Ahmir Langlais shooting foul (Ezra Ausar draws the foul)  
8:03   Trae Broadnax personal foul (RJ Felton draws the foul)  
8:12 +3 Justin Bailey makes three point jump shot (Trae Broadnax assists) 34-24
8:17   Justin Bailey defensive rebound  
8:19   Jordyn Surratt blocks Ezra Ausar's two point layup  
8:28   Ezra Ausar offensive rebound  
8:30   Quentin Diboundje misses three point jump shot  
8:43   Ahmir Langlais turnover (lost ball)  
9:03   Spartans 30 second timeout  
9:04 +2 RJ Felton makes two point layup 31-24
9:13   Floyd Rideau Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Ezra Ausar steals)  
9:41 +2 Ezra Ausar makes two point layup 31-22
9:56   Floyd Rideau Jr. turnover (traveling)  
10:12 +1 Ezra Ausar makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-20
10:12 +1 Ezra Ausar makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-19
10:12   Ahmir Langlais shooting foul (Ezra Ausar draws the foul)  
10:28   Jaden Walker defensive rebound  
10:30   Trae Broadnax misses two point jump shot  
10:42   Ahmir Langlais defensive rebound  
10:44   Jaden Walker misses two point layup  
10:54   Pirates 30 second timeout  
10:54 +2 Trae Broadnax makes two point layup 31-18
10:57   Kalib LaCount turnover (lost ball) (Ahmir Langlais steals)  
11:10 +1 Ahmir Langlais makes regular free throw 1 of 1 29-18
11:10   TV timeout  
11:10   Valentino Pinedo shooting foul (Ahmir Langlais draws the foul)  
11:10 +2 Ahmir Langlais makes two point layup (Floyd Rideau Jr. assists) 28-18
11:22   Jalen Breazeale defensive rebound  
11:24   Jaden Walker misses two point jump shot  
11:51 +3 Miguel Ayesa makes three point jump shot (Jalen Breazeale assists) 26-18
12:00 +2 RJ Felton makes two point jump shot 23-18
12:21 +3 Jalen Breazeale makes three point jump shot (Floyd Rideau Jr. assists) 23-16
12:31   Floyd Rideau Jr. offensive rebound  
12:33   Miguel Ayesa misses three point jump shot  
12:42   Ahmir Langlais defensive rebound  
12:44   Bobby Pettiford Jr. misses two point layup  
12:55   Jaden Walker defensive rebound  
12:57   Jalen Breazeale misses three point jump shot  
13:19 +2 RJ Felton makes two point layup 20-16
13:19   Benjamin Bayela offensive rebound  
13:19   Bobby Pettiford Jr. misses two point jump shot  
13:26   Benjamin Bayela offensive rebound  
13:28   Benjamin Bayela misses two point layup  
13:35   Benjamin Bayela offensive rebound  
13:37   Benjamin Bayela misses two point layup  
13:50   Valentino Pinedo offensive rebound  
13:52   Jaden Walker misses two point layup  
13:55   Floyd Rideau Jr. personal foul (RJ Felton draws the foul)  
14:01 +1 Nick Alves makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-14
14:01 +1 Nick Alves makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-14
14:01   Jaden Walker shooting foul (Nick Alves draws the foul)  
14:08 +2 Ezra Ausar makes two point layup 18-14
14:25 +3 Miguel Ayesa makes three point jump shot (Jalen Breazeale assists) 18-12
14:43 +2 RJ Felton makes two point layup 15-12
15:08 +1 Justin Bailey makes regular free throw 1 of 1 15-10
15:08   Kalib LaCount shooting foul (Justin Bailey draws the foul)  
15:08 +3 Justin Bailey makes three point jump shot (Miguel Ayesa assists) 14-10
15:30 +3 RJ Felton makes three point jump shot (Quentin Diboundje assists) 11-10
15:40   RJ Felton defensive rebound  
15:42   Nick Alves misses two point layup  
15:54   TV timeout  
15:54   Ezra Ausar turnover (lost ball)  
16:04   Pirates defensive rebound  
16:06   Nick Alves misses three point jump shot  
16:25   Cyr Malonga turnover (offensive foul)  
16:25   Cyr Malonga offensive foul (Nick Alves draws the foul)  
16:37 +1 Justin Bailey makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11-7
16:37 +1 Justin Bailey makes regular free throw 1 of 2 10-7
16:37   Bobby Pettiford Jr. shooting foul (Justin Bailey draws the foul)  
16:51   Jordyn Surratt defensive rebound  
16:53   Valentino Pinedo misses two point jump shot  
17:09   RJ Felton defensive rebound  
17:11   Jordyn Surratt misses two point layup  
17:30 +3 RJ Felton makes three point jump shot (Bobby Pettiford Jr. assists) 9-7
17:46 +3 Justin Bailey makes three point jump shot (Jordyn Surratt assists) 9-4
18:00   Trae Broadnax defensive rebound  
18:00   Ezra Ausar misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
18:00   Jordyn Surratt shooting foul (Ezra Ausar draws the foul)  
18:00 +2 Ezra Ausar makes two point layup (RJ Felton assists) 6-4
18:13   Ezra Ausar defensive rebound  
18:15   Justin Bailey misses three point jump shot  
18:25   Bobby Pettiford Jr. turnover (bad pass)  
18:33 +2 Justin Bailey makes two point layup 6-2
18:47 +2 Bobby Pettiford Jr. makes two point layup 4-2
18:56 +2 Trae Broadnax makes two point layup 4-0
19:09   Ezra Ausar turnover (bad pass)  
19:27 +2 Nick Alves makes two point layup 2-0
20:00   Ahmir Langlais vs. Valentino Pinedo (Jordyn Surratt gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 41 31
Field Goals 14-23 (60.9%) 11-23 (47.8%)
3-Pointers 7-12 (58.3%) 2-4 (50.0%)
Free Throws 6-6 (100.0%) 7-11 (63.6%)
Total Rebounds 11 13
Offensive 2 6
Defensive 7 6
Team 2 1
Assists 8 3
Steals 2 1
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 6 7
Fouls 8 6
Technicals 0 0
2
J. Bailey G
16 PTS, 1 REB
3
R. Felton G
16 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
12T
SC Upstate 1-2 41-41
East Carolina 2-0 31-31
Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum Greenville, NC
Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum Greenville, NC
Team Stats
SC Upstate 1-2 75.3 PPG 32.7 RPG 16.0 APG
East Carolina 2-0 84.0 PPG 38.0 RPG 16.5 APG
Key Players
00
. Bailey G 12.0 PPG 1.0 RPG 0.7 APG 38.7 FG%
00
. Felton G 20.5 PPG 7.0 RPG 1.0 APG 54.2 FG%
Top Scorers
2
J. Bailey G 16 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
3
R. Felton G 16 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
60.9 FG% 47.8
58.3 3PT FG% 50.0
100.0 FT% 63.6
SC Upstate
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Ayesa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Breazeale - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Rideau Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Iriel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dickerson III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McConnell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ochoa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Dash - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Placer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Rich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Sheida - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 41 9 8 14/23 7/12 6/6 8 0 2 1 6 2 7
East Carolina
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Q. Diboundje - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. LaCount - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bayela - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Malonga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Faison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Richard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Montanari - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Bourgeois - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hayes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 31 12 3 11/23 2/4 7/11 6 0 1 0 7 6 6
