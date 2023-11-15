away team background logo
UTVALL
CHARLO

1st Half
UTVA
Wolverines
21
CHAR
49ers
31

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:02   Drake Allen turnover (bad pass) (Igor Milicic Jr. steals)  
0:05   Wolverines 30 second timeout  
0:05   Wolverines defensive rebound  
0:05   Isaiah Folkes misses two point jump shot  
0:25 +2 Trevin Dorius makes two point jump shot 21-31
0:43 +1 Nik Graves makes regular free throw 2 of 2 19-31
0:43   Nik Graves misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:43   Jaden McClanahan shooting foul (Nik Graves draws the foul)  
0:51   Nik Graves defensive rebound  
0:53   Dishon Jackson blocks Trevin Dorius's two point layup  
1:09   Wolverines defensive rebound  
1:11   Igor Milicic Jr. misses three point jump shot  
1:32   Isaiah Folkes defensive rebound  
1:34   Kmani Doughty misses three point jump shot  
1:38   Jackson Threadgill personal foul  
1:45   Trevin Dorius defensive rebound  
1:47   Jackson Threadgill misses three point jump shot  
1:52   Trevin Dorius turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Folkes steals)  
2:06   Dishon Jackson turnover (traveling)  
2:11   TV timeout  
2:09   49ers offensive rebound  
2:11   Dishon Jackson misses two point jump shot  
2:40 +2 Drake Allen makes two point layup 19-30
3:05 +2 Dishon Jackson makes two point layup (Nik Graves assists) 17-30
3:15   Dishon Jackson defensive rebound  
3:17   Tanner Toolson misses two point layup  
3:38 +2 Dishon Jackson makes two point layup (Jackson Threadgill assists) 17-28
4:02   Igor Milicic Jr. defensive rebound  
4:04   Jaden McClanahan misses three point jump shot  
4:36 +2 Dishon Jackson makes two point jump shot (Jackson Threadgill assists) 17-26
5:03 +2 Tanner Toolson makes two point jump shot 17-24
5:22   TV timeout  
5:26 +2 Dishon Jackson makes two point layup (Robert Braswell IV assists) 15-24
5:33   Robert Braswell IV offensive rebound  
5:35   Dishon Jackson misses three point jump shot  
5:42   Jackson Threadgill defensive rebound  
5:44   Trevin Dorius misses two point jump shot  
6:04   Osiris Grady defensive rebound  
6:06   Daylen Berry misses two point jump shot  
6:32 +3 Caleb Stone-Carrawell makes three point jump shot (Jaden McClanahan assists) 15-22
6:45   Trevin Dorius defensive rebound  
6:47   Robert Braswell IV misses three point jump shot  
7:09 +2 Trevin Dorius makes two point dunk (Jaden McClanahan assists) 12-22
7:36 +2 Dishon Jackson makes two point layup 10-22
7:55 +2 Caleb Stone-Carrawell makes two point jump shot 10-20
8:19 +1 Lu'Cye Patterson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8-20
8:19 +1 Lu'Cye Patterson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 8-19
8:19   Trevin Dorius shooting foul (Lu'Cye Patterson draws the foul)  
8:38   Dishon Jackson defensive rebound  
8:40   Trevin Dorius misses two point layup  
8:41   Trevin Dorius offensive rebound  
8:43   Caleb Stone-Carrawell misses two point layup  
8:49   Lu'Cye Patterson turnover (lost ball) (Trevan Leonhardt steals)  
8:56   Lu'Cye Patterson defensive rebound  
8:58   Trevin Dorius misses two point layup  
9:00   Trevin Dorius offensive rebound  
9:02   Jaden McClanahan misses two point layup  
9:07   Trevan Leonhardt defensive rebound  
9:09   Jackson Threadgill misses three point jump shot  
9:09   49ers offensive rebound  
9:11   Dishon Jackson misses two point jump shot  
9:37   Drake Allen turnover (traveling)  
9:44   Osiris Grady defensive rebound  
9:46   Dean Reiber misses two point jump shot  
10:03 +2 Nate Tshimanga makes two point jump shot 8-18
10:20   Kmani Doughty defensive rebound  
10:22   Lu'Cye Patterson misses two point jump shot  
10:49   Dean Reiber defensive rebound  
10:51   Drake Allen misses two point jump shot  
11:15   Dishon Jackson turnover (offensive foul)  
11:15   Dishon Jackson offensive foul  
11:31   Osiris Grady turnover (bad pass) (Daylen Berry steals)  
11:49   TV timeout  
11:49   Dean Reiber personal foul  
11:49   Drake Allen defensive rebound  
11:51   Daylen Berry misses three point jump shot  
12:18 +2 Ethan Potter makes two point layup (Drake Allen assists) 6-18
12:35 +2 Lu'Cye Patterson makes two point jump shot (Igor Milicic Jr. assists) 4-18
12:48   49ers offensive rebound  
12:50   Drake Allen blocks Nik Graves's two point jump shot  
12:56   Kmani Doughty personal foul  
13:00   Kmani Doughty turnover (traveling)  
13:15   Igor Milicic Jr. turnover (offensive foul)  
13:15   Igor Milicic Jr. offensive foul  
13:28   Dean Reiber defensive rebound  
13:28   Tanner Toolson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
13:28   Tanner Toolson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
13:28   Jackson Threadgill shooting foul (Tanner Toolson draws the foul)  
13:30   Nik Graves turnover (Tanner Toolson steals)  
13:37   Jackson Threadgill defensive rebound  
13:39   Drake Allen misses two point jump shot  
14:07 +2 Igor Milicic Jr. makes two point dunk (Isaiah Folkes assists) 4-16
14:28   Isaiah Folkes defensive rebound  
14:30   Tanner Toolson misses three point jump shot  
14:48   TV timeout  
14:48   Igor Milicic Jr. turnover (traveling)  
14:50   Igor Milicic Jr. defensive rebound  
14:52   Igor Milicic Jr. blocks Caleb Stone-Carrawell's two point layup  
15:16 +2 Dishon Jackson makes two point jump shot (Lu'Cye Patterson assists) 4-14
15:38 +2 Drake Allen makes two point layup 4-12
15:59 +2 Dishon Jackson makes two point layup (Nik Graves assists) 2-12
16:12   Dishon Jackson defensive rebound  
16:14   Caleb Stone-Carrawell misses three point jump shot  
16:39 +3 Igor Milicic Jr. makes three point jump shot (Lu'Cye Patterson assists) 2-10
16:45   Lu'Cye Patterson defensive rebound  
16:47   Tanner Toolson misses two point layup  
17:08 +2 Lu'Cye Patterson makes two point jump shot 2-7
17:18   Nate Tshimanga personal foul  
17:34 +2 Drake Allen makes two point layup 2-5
17:49   Tanner Toolson defensive rebound  
17:51   Nik Graves misses two point jump shot  
17:58   Drake Allen turnover (lost ball) (Lu'Cye Patterson steals)  
18:09   Caleb Stone-Carrawell defensive rebound  
18:11   Lu'Cye Patterson misses three point jump shot  
18:19   Dishon Jackson defensive rebound  
18:21   Drake Allen misses three point jump shot  
18:47 +3 Igor Milicic Jr. makes three point jump shot (Nik Graves assists) 0-5
18:52   Lu'Cye Patterson defensive rebound  
18:54   Jaden McClanahan misses two point layup  
19:26 +2 Lu'Cye Patterson makes two point layup (Nik Graves assists) 0-2
19:31   Nik Graves offensive rebound  
19:33   Dishon Jackson misses three point jump shot  
19:44   49ers 30 second timeout  
19:44   Nate Tshimanga personal foul  
20:00   (49ers gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 21 31
Field Goals 10-27 (37.0%) 13-29 (44.8%)
3-Pointers 1-6 (16.7%) 2-10 (20.0%)
Free Throws 0-2 (0.0%) 3-4 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 13 21
Offensive 2 2
Defensive 9 16
Team 2 3
Assists 3 11
Steals 2 4
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 6 6
Fouls 5 5
Technicals 0 0
3
D. Allen G
6 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
1
D. Jackson C
14 PTS, 4 REB
12T
Utah Valley 2-0 21-21
Charlotte 1-1 31-31
Dale F. Halton Arena Charlotte, NC
Dale F. Halton Arena Charlotte, NC
Team Stats
Utah Valley 2-0 80.0 PPG 47.0 RPG 18.5 APG
Charlotte 1-1 64.0 PPG 32.0 RPG 13.5 APG
Key Players
00
. Allen G 14.0 PPG 4.5 RPG 2.5 APG 61.1 FG%
00
. Jackson C 10.0 PPG 2.5 RPG 2.0 APG 45.0 FG%
Top Scorers
3
D. Allen G 6 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
1
D. Jackson C 14 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
37.0 FG% 44.8
16.7 3PT FG% 20.0
0.0 FT% 75.0
Utah Valley
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Allen 6 1 1 3/6 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 1 3 0 1
C. Stone-Carrawell 5 1 0 2/5 1/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
T. Dorius 4 4 0 2/6 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 2 2
T. Toolson 2 1 0 1/4 0/1 0/2 0 - 1 0 0 0 1
J. McClanahan 0 0 2 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Potter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Leonhardt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Grady - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Doughty - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Akena - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Holcombe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Amakasu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Adams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Fields - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 21 11 3 10/27 1/6 0/2 5 0 2 1 6 2 9
Charlotte
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Jackson 14 4 0 7/11 0/2 0/0 1 - 0 1 2 0 4
I. Milicic Jr. 8 2 1 3/4 2/3 0/0 1 - 1 1 2 0 2
L. Patterson 8 3 2 3/5 0/1 2/2 0 - 1 0 1 0 3
N. Graves 1 2 4 0/2 0/0 1/2 0 - 0 0 1 1 1
J. Threadgill 0 2 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 2 - 0 0 0 0 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Folkes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Berry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Braswell IV - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Reiber - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Fearne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Niagu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Rolf - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Richart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Bailey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 31 18 11 13/29 2/10 3/4 5 0 4 2 6 2 16
