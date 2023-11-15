UTVALL
CHARLO
1st Half
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:02
|Drake Allen turnover (bad pass) (Igor Milicic Jr. steals)
|0:05
|Wolverines 30 second timeout
|0:05
|Wolverines defensive rebound
|0:05
|Isaiah Folkes misses two point jump shot
|0:25
|+2
|Trevin Dorius makes two point jump shot
|21-31
|0:43
|+1
|Nik Graves makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-31
|0:43
|Nik Graves misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:43
|Jaden McClanahan shooting foul (Nik Graves draws the foul)
|0:51
|Nik Graves defensive rebound
|0:53
|Dishon Jackson blocks Trevin Dorius's two point layup
|1:09
|Wolverines defensive rebound
|1:11
|Igor Milicic Jr. misses three point jump shot
|1:32
|Isaiah Folkes defensive rebound
|1:34
|Kmani Doughty misses three point jump shot
|1:38
|Jackson Threadgill personal foul
|1:45
|Trevin Dorius defensive rebound
|1:47
|Jackson Threadgill misses three point jump shot
|1:52
|Trevin Dorius turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Folkes steals)
|2:06
|Dishon Jackson turnover (traveling)
|2:11
|TV timeout
|2:09
|49ers offensive rebound
|2:11
|Dishon Jackson misses two point jump shot
|2:40
|+2
|Drake Allen makes two point layup
|19-30
|3:05
|+2
|Dishon Jackson makes two point layup (Nik Graves assists)
|17-30
|3:15
|Dishon Jackson defensive rebound
|3:17
|Tanner Toolson misses two point layup
|3:38
|+2
|Dishon Jackson makes two point layup (Jackson Threadgill assists)
|17-28
|4:02
|Igor Milicic Jr. defensive rebound
|4:04
|Jaden McClanahan misses three point jump shot
|4:36
|+2
|Dishon Jackson makes two point jump shot (Jackson Threadgill assists)
|17-26
|5:03
|+2
|Tanner Toolson makes two point jump shot
|17-24
|5:22
|TV timeout
|5:26
|+2
|Dishon Jackson makes two point layup (Robert Braswell IV assists)
|15-24
|5:33
|Robert Braswell IV offensive rebound
|5:35
|Dishon Jackson misses three point jump shot
|5:42
|Jackson Threadgill defensive rebound
|5:44
|Trevin Dorius misses two point jump shot
|6:04
|Osiris Grady defensive rebound
|6:06
|Daylen Berry misses two point jump shot
|6:32
|+3
|Caleb Stone-Carrawell makes three point jump shot (Jaden McClanahan assists)
|15-22
|6:45
|Trevin Dorius defensive rebound
|6:47
|Robert Braswell IV misses three point jump shot
|7:09
|+2
|Trevin Dorius makes two point dunk (Jaden McClanahan assists)
|12-22
|7:36
|+2
|Dishon Jackson makes two point layup
|10-22
|7:55
|+2
|Caleb Stone-Carrawell makes two point jump shot
|10-20
|8:19
|+1
|Lu'Cye Patterson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|8-20
|8:19
|+1
|Lu'Cye Patterson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|8-19
|8:19
|Trevin Dorius shooting foul (Lu'Cye Patterson draws the foul)
|8:38
|Dishon Jackson defensive rebound
|8:40
|Trevin Dorius misses two point layup
|8:41
|Trevin Dorius offensive rebound
|8:43
|Caleb Stone-Carrawell misses two point layup
|8:49
|Lu'Cye Patterson turnover (lost ball) (Trevan Leonhardt steals)
|8:56
|Lu'Cye Patterson defensive rebound
|8:58
|Trevin Dorius misses two point layup
|9:00
|Trevin Dorius offensive rebound
|9:02
|Jaden McClanahan misses two point layup
|9:07
|Trevan Leonhardt defensive rebound
|9:09
|Jackson Threadgill misses three point jump shot
|9:09
|49ers offensive rebound
|9:11
|Dishon Jackson misses two point jump shot
|9:37
|Drake Allen turnover (traveling)
|9:44
|Osiris Grady defensive rebound
|9:46
|Dean Reiber misses two point jump shot
|10:03
|+2
|Nate Tshimanga makes two point jump shot
|8-18
|10:20
|Kmani Doughty defensive rebound
|10:22
|Lu'Cye Patterson misses two point jump shot
|10:49
|Dean Reiber defensive rebound
|10:51
|Drake Allen misses two point jump shot
|11:15
|Dishon Jackson turnover (offensive foul)
|11:15
|Dishon Jackson offensive foul
|11:31
|Osiris Grady turnover (bad pass) (Daylen Berry steals)
|11:49
|TV timeout
|11:49
|Dean Reiber personal foul
|11:49
|Drake Allen defensive rebound
|11:51
|Daylen Berry misses three point jump shot
|12:18
|+2
|Ethan Potter makes two point layup (Drake Allen assists)
|6-18
|12:35
|+2
|Lu'Cye Patterson makes two point jump shot (Igor Milicic Jr. assists)
|4-18
|12:48
|49ers offensive rebound
|12:50
|Drake Allen blocks Nik Graves's two point jump shot
|12:56
|Kmani Doughty personal foul
|13:00
|Kmani Doughty turnover (traveling)
|13:15
|Igor Milicic Jr. turnover (offensive foul)
|13:15
|Igor Milicic Jr. offensive foul
|13:28
|Dean Reiber defensive rebound
|13:28
|Tanner Toolson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:28
|Tanner Toolson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:28
|Jackson Threadgill shooting foul (Tanner Toolson draws the foul)
|13:30
|Nik Graves turnover (Tanner Toolson steals)
|13:37
|Jackson Threadgill defensive rebound
|13:39
|Drake Allen misses two point jump shot
|14:07
|+2
|Igor Milicic Jr. makes two point dunk (Isaiah Folkes assists)
|4-16
|14:28
|Isaiah Folkes defensive rebound
|14:30
|Tanner Toolson misses three point jump shot
|14:48
|TV timeout
|14:48
|Igor Milicic Jr. turnover (traveling)
|14:50
|Igor Milicic Jr. defensive rebound
|14:52
|Igor Milicic Jr. blocks Caleb Stone-Carrawell's two point layup
|15:16
|+2
|Dishon Jackson makes two point jump shot (Lu'Cye Patterson assists)
|4-14
|15:38
|+2
|Drake Allen makes two point layup
|4-12
|15:59
|+2
|Dishon Jackson makes two point layup (Nik Graves assists)
|2-12
|16:12
|Dishon Jackson defensive rebound
|16:14
|Caleb Stone-Carrawell misses three point jump shot
|16:39
|+3
|Igor Milicic Jr. makes three point jump shot (Lu'Cye Patterson assists)
|2-10
|16:45
|Lu'Cye Patterson defensive rebound
|16:47
|Tanner Toolson misses two point layup
|17:08
|+2
|Lu'Cye Patterson makes two point jump shot
|2-7
|17:18
|Nate Tshimanga personal foul
|17:34
|+2
|Drake Allen makes two point layup
|2-5
|17:49
|Tanner Toolson defensive rebound
|17:51
|Nik Graves misses two point jump shot
|17:58
|Drake Allen turnover (lost ball) (Lu'Cye Patterson steals)
|18:09
|Caleb Stone-Carrawell defensive rebound
|18:11
|Lu'Cye Patterson misses three point jump shot
|18:19
|Dishon Jackson defensive rebound
|18:21
|Drake Allen misses three point jump shot
|18:47
|+3
|Igor Milicic Jr. makes three point jump shot (Nik Graves assists)
|0-5
|18:52
|Lu'Cye Patterson defensive rebound
|18:54
|Jaden McClanahan misses two point layup
|19:26
|+2
|Lu'Cye Patterson makes two point layup (Nik Graves assists)
|0-2
|19:31
|Nik Graves offensive rebound
|19:33
|Dishon Jackson misses three point jump shot
|19:44
|49ers 30 second timeout
|19:44
|Nate Tshimanga personal foul
|20:00
|(49ers gains possession)
|Team Stats
|Points
|21
|31
|Field Goals
|10-27 (37.0%)
|13-29 (44.8%)
|3-Pointers
|1-6 (16.7%)
|2-10 (20.0%)
|Free Throws
|0-2 (0.0%)
|3-4 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|13
|21
|Offensive
|2
|2
|Defensive
|9
|16
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|3
|11
|Steals
|2
|4
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|6
|6
|Fouls
|5
|5
|Technicals
|0
|0
14 PTS, 4 REB
|Team Stats
|Utah Valley 2-0
|80.0 PPG
|47.0 RPG
|18.5 APG
|Charlotte 1-1
|64.0 PPG
|32.0 RPG
|13.5 APG
|Top Scorers
|D. Allen G
|6 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|D. Jackson C
|14 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|
|37.0
|FG%
|44.8
|
|
|16.7
|3PT FG%
|20.0
|
|
|0.0
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Allen
|6
|1
|1
|3/6
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|C. Stone-Carrawell
|5
|1
|0
|2/5
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Dorius
|4
|4
|0
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|T. Toolson
|2
|1
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|0/2
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. McClanahan
|0
|0
|2
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Potter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Leonhardt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Grady
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Doughty
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Akena
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Holcombe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Amakasu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Adams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Fields
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|21
|11
|3
|10/27
|1/6
|0/2
|5
|0
|2
|1
|6
|2
|9
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Jackson
|14
|4
|0
|7/11
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|1
|2
|0
|4
|I. Milicic Jr.
|8
|2
|1
|3/4
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|L. Patterson
|8
|3
|2
|3/5
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|N. Graves
|1
|2
|4
|0/2
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|J. Threadgill
|0
|2
|2
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Folkes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Berry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Braswell IV
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Reiber
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Fearne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Niagu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Rolf
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Richart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Bailey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Young
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|31
|18
|11
|13/29
|2/10
|3/4
|5
|0
|4
|2
|6
|2
|16