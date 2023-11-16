TXARL
NMEX
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|UT Arlington 2-0
|85.0 PPG
|53.0 RPG
|20.0 APG
|New Mexico 1-1
|75.0 PPG
|51.5 RPG
|15.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Gordon
|2
|29
|19.0
|12.5
|2.0
|3.00
|0.00
|2.5
|44.8
|33.3
|100.0
|3
|9.5
|A. Vining
|2
|25.5
|10.0
|3.0
|2.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|43.8
|60.0
|0.0
|0.5
|2.5
|M. Williams
|2
|18.5
|9.5
|2.5
|5.5
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|50.0
|42.9
|75.0
|0.5
|2
|K. Douglas
|2
|8
|9.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|45.5
|45.5
|100.0
|0
|0.5
|S. Wilson
|2
|25.5
|8.5
|12.0
|1.0
|0.50
|0.50
|1.0
|27.3
|0.0
|50.0
|6
|6
|B. Talbot
|2
|22
|8.0
|1.5
|5.5
|0.50
|0.00
|2.0
|35.7
|40.0
|100.0
|1
|0.5
|F. Bagatskis
|2
|10.5
|6.0
|1.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|37.5
|42.9
|60.0
|0
|1.5
|D. Koroma
|2
|23.5
|4.5
|8.0
|1.0
|0.50
|0.50
|1.5
|44.4
|0.0
|50.0
|3.5
|4.5
|D. Miles
|1
|13
|4.0
|5.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|2.0
|66.7
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|3
|F. Basili
|2
|10.5
|3.0
|2.5
|2.0
|0.50
|0.50
|3.0
|60.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|2
|A. Cash
|2
|11
|3.0
|2.0
|1.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0
|37.5
|0.0
|0.0
|1.5
|0.5
|S. Gaston-Chapman
|2
|9
|2.5
|1.5
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|50.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.5
|1
|Total
|2
|0.0
|85.0
|53.0
|20.0
|6.00
|1.50
|13.5
|41.7
|37.7
|73.7
|18.5
|33.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Dent
|2
|27
|13.5
|3.0
|5.5
|2.00
|0.50
|1.5
|45.0
|75.0
|75.0
|0
|3
|J. Mashburn Jr.
|2
|30
|11.0
|2.5
|2.5
|0.50
|0.00
|1.5
|30.8
|50.0
|75.0
|0
|2.5
|N. Junior Joseph
|2
|24.5
|9.5
|9.0
|0.5
|1.00
|0.50
|0.5
|40.0
|0.0
|37.5
|4.5
|4.5
|J. Toppin
|2
|17
|9.5
|7.5
|0.0
|1.00
|1.50
|1.5
|66.7
|0.0
|100.0
|2.5
|5
|J. House
|1
|19
|8.0
|2.0
|4.0
|2.00
|1.00
|4.0
|16.7
|33.3
|100.0
|0
|2
|B. Appelhans
|2
|5.5
|5.5
|1.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|50.0
|50.0
|100.0
|0
|1.5
|T. Washington
|2
|19.5
|5.5
|4.0
|1.5
|1.50
|0.00
|1.0
|33.3
|0.0
|60.0
|1.5
|2.5
|M. Amzil
|2
|19.5
|4.5
|1.5
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|30.0
|25.0
|66.7
|0
|1.5
|Q. Webb
|2
|13
|4.5
|2.5
|0.0
|1.00
|0.50
|0.0
|60.0
|50.0
|50.0
|0
|2.5
|S. Forsling
|2
|9
|4.0
|2.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|100.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|2
|J. Baker Jr.
|2
|19
|3.5
|2.5
|2.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|42.9
|25.0
|0.0
|0
|2.5
|I. Mushila
|2
|5.5
|0.0
|1.5
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0.5
|Total
|2
|0.0
|75.0
|51.5
|15.0
|8.50
|3.50
|11.0
|41.1
|40.0
|71.4
|13.5
|31.5