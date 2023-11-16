away team background logo
NCAAB Scores
All NCAAB Scores
TXARL
NMEX

1st Half
UTA
Mavericks
NMEX
Lobos

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
The Pit Albuquerque, NM
Team Stats
UT Arlington 2-0 85.0 PPG 53.0 RPG 20.0 APG
New Mexico 1-1 75.0 PPG 51.5 RPG 15.0 APG
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
UT Arlington
Roster
D. Gordon
A. Vining
M. Williams
K. Douglas
S. Wilson
B. Talbot
F. Bagatskis
D. Koroma
D. Miles
F. Basili
A. Cash
S. Gaston-Chapman
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Gordon 2 29 19.0 12.5 2.0 3.00 0.00 2.5 44.8 33.3 100.0 3 9.5
A. Vining 2 25.5 10.0 3.0 2.0 0.00 0.00 1.0 43.8 60.0 0.0 0.5 2.5
M. Williams 2 18.5 9.5 2.5 5.5 0.00 0.00 1.0 50.0 42.9 75.0 0.5 2
K. Douglas 2 8 9.0 0.5 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 45.5 45.5 100.0 0 0.5
S. Wilson 2 25.5 8.5 12.0 1.0 0.50 0.50 1.0 27.3 0.0 50.0 6 6
B. Talbot 2 22 8.0 1.5 5.5 0.50 0.00 2.0 35.7 40.0 100.0 1 0.5
F. Bagatskis 2 10.5 6.0 1.5 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 37.5 42.9 60.0 0 1.5
D. Koroma 2 23.5 4.5 8.0 1.0 0.50 0.50 1.5 44.4 0.0 50.0 3.5 4.5
D. Miles 1 13 4.0 5.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 2.0 66.7 0.0 0.0 2 3
F. Basili 2 10.5 3.0 2.5 2.0 0.50 0.50 3.0 60.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 2
A. Cash 2 11 3.0 2.0 1.0 0.50 0.00 0.0 37.5 0.0 0.0 1.5 0.5
S. Gaston-Chapman 2 9 2.5 1.5 0.0 0.50 0.00 0.5 50.0 0.0 100.0 0.5 1
Total 2 0.0 85.0 53.0 20.0 6.00 1.50 13.5 41.7 37.7 73.7 18.5 33.0
New Mexico
Roster
D. Dent
J. Mashburn Jr.
N. Junior Joseph
J. Toppin
J. House
B. Appelhans
T. Washington
M. Amzil
Q. Webb
S. Forsling
J. Baker Jr.
I. Mushila
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Dent 2 27 13.5 3.0 5.5 2.00 0.50 1.5 45.0 75.0 75.0 0 3
J. Mashburn Jr. 2 30 11.0 2.5 2.5 0.50 0.00 1.5 30.8 50.0 75.0 0 2.5
N. Junior Joseph 2 24.5 9.5 9.0 0.5 1.00 0.50 0.5 40.0 0.0 37.5 4.5 4.5
J. Toppin 2 17 9.5 7.5 0.0 1.00 1.50 1.5 66.7 0.0 100.0 2.5 5
J. House 1 19 8.0 2.0 4.0 2.00 1.00 4.0 16.7 33.3 100.0 0 2
B. Appelhans 2 5.5 5.5 1.5 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.5 50.0 50.0 100.0 0 1.5
T. Washington 2 19.5 5.5 4.0 1.5 1.50 0.00 1.0 33.3 0.0 60.0 1.5 2.5
M. Amzil 2 19.5 4.5 1.5 0.0 0.50 0.00 0.5 30.0 25.0 66.7 0 1.5
Q. Webb 2 13 4.5 2.5 0.0 1.00 0.50 0.0 60.0 50.0 50.0 0 2.5
S. Forsling 2 9 4.0 2.0 0.5 0.00 0.00 0.5 100.0 0.0 100.0 0 2
J. Baker Jr. 2 19 3.5 2.5 2.0 0.00 0.00 1.0 42.9 25.0 0.0 0 2.5
I. Mushila 2 5.5 0.0 1.5 0.5 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1 0.5
Total 2 0.0 75.0 51.5 15.0 8.50 3.50 11.0 41.1 40.0 71.4 13.5 31.5
