NCAAB Scores
All NCAAB Scores
CHARLS
WYO

1st Half
CHAR
Cougars
WYO
Cowboys

Time Team Play Score
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
12T
Charleston 1-2 ---
Wyoming 2-1 ---
HTC Center Conway, SC
Team Stats
Charleston 1-2 69.0 PPG 43.3 RPG 11.0 APG
Wyoming 2-1 84.3 PPG 45.3 RPG 15.7 APG
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Charleston
Roster
A. Brzovic
B. Burnham
K. Rodgers
K. London
B. Butler
F. Policelli
R. Smith
C. Fulton
J. Scott
M. Wol
J. Crawford
E. Kilminster
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
A. Brzovic 3 23.3 13.7 6.7 2.3 1.00 0.30 1.3 42.9 0.0 91.7 2 4.7
B. Burnham 3 23.3 12.0 4.7 0.3 1.00 0.70 1.7 41.4 22.2 58.8 0.7 4
K. Rodgers 3 23.3 10.7 4.7 0.7 1.70 0.30 2.0 48.0 12.5 70.0 1.3 3.3
K. London 2 17 7.0 1.5 0.5 0.50 0.00 0.5 40.0 28.6 66.7 0 1.5
B. Butler 3 19.7 6.7 3.0 1.0 0.00 0.30 1.3 38.9 0.0 66.7 1 2
F. Policelli 3 21.3 6.3 6.0 0.7 0.00 0.30 1.7 26.3 17.6 100.0 1.3 4.7
R. Smith 3 23.7 6.3 2.0 2.0 1.00 0.30 1.0 26.3 27.8 66.7 0.3 1.7
C. Fulton 3 26.3 3.3 3.7 2.3 1.00 0.00 1.7 36.4 25.0 0.0 1.3 2.3
J. Scott 3 11.7 3.3 3.0 0.0 0.00 1.30 0.3 71.4 0.0 0.0 1.3 1.7
M. Wol 3 6.7 2.0 2.0 0.7 0.70 0.00 0.3 66.7 0.0 100.0 0.3 1.7
J. Crawford 1 4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
E. Kilminster 3 8 0.0 0.0 0.7 0.70 0.00 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
Total 3 0.0 69.0 43.3 11.0 7.30 3.70 13.0 39.7 18.8 72.5 11.7 28.3
Wyoming
Roster
S. Griffin
A. Kot
C. Manyawu
O. Kojenets
C. Powell
B. Wenzel
K. Newton
N. Cook
K. Combs
C. Roberson
J. Theodosiou
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
S. Griffin 3 27.7 17.3 2.3 3.7 0.30 0.00 2.7 50.0 43.8 70.0 0 2.3
A. Kot 3 31.3 15.7 2.3 4.0 1.70 0.00 3.3 33.3 22.2 93.8 0.3 2
C. Manyawu 3 29.3 15.7 10.7 2.0 1.00 0.70 2.0 72.0 0.0 57.9 2.3 8.3
O. Kojenets 3 19 8.7 4.0 0.0 0.70 3.00 2.3 64.7 0.0 50.0 2.3 1.7
C. Powell 3 22.7 8.3 5.7 2.0 0.70 1.30 1.3 50.0 0.0 75.0 3 2.7
B. Wenzel 3 33.3 8.0 5.7 1.7 0.30 0.00 1.7 33.3 41.7 87.5 1.3 4.3
K. Newton 3 20.7 6.3 3.0 0.7 0.00 0.00 1.3 54.5 66.7 100.0 0.7 2.3
N. Cook 1 13 6.0 2.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 40.0 25.0 50.0 1 1
K. Combs 1 8 2.0 1.0 1.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0 1
C. Roberson 1 4 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
J. Theodosiou 3 6.3 1.0 1.3 1.3 0.30 0.00 0.7 0.0 0.0 50.0 0 1.3
Total 3 0.0 84.3 45.3 15.7 5.00 5.00 15.3 48.6 37.1 70.7 13.7 27.0
