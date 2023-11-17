CHARLS
WYO
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
Video Carousel
|Team Stats
|Charleston 1-2
|69.0 PPG
|43.3 RPG
|11.0 APG
|Wyoming 2-1
|84.3 PPG
|45.3 RPG
|15.7 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Brzovic
|3
|23.3
|13.7
|6.7
|2.3
|1.00
|0.30
|1.3
|42.9
|0.0
|91.7
|2
|4.7
|B. Burnham
|3
|23.3
|12.0
|4.7
|0.3
|1.00
|0.70
|1.7
|41.4
|22.2
|58.8
|0.7
|4
|K. Rodgers
|3
|23.3
|10.7
|4.7
|0.7
|1.70
|0.30
|2.0
|48.0
|12.5
|70.0
|1.3
|3.3
|K. London
|2
|17
|7.0
|1.5
|0.5
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|40.0
|28.6
|66.7
|0
|1.5
|B. Butler
|3
|19.7
|6.7
|3.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.30
|1.3
|38.9
|0.0
|66.7
|1
|2
|F. Policelli
|3
|21.3
|6.3
|6.0
|0.7
|0.00
|0.30
|1.7
|26.3
|17.6
|100.0
|1.3
|4.7
|R. Smith
|3
|23.7
|6.3
|2.0
|2.0
|1.00
|0.30
|1.0
|26.3
|27.8
|66.7
|0.3
|1.7
|C. Fulton
|3
|26.3
|3.3
|3.7
|2.3
|1.00
|0.00
|1.7
|36.4
|25.0
|0.0
|1.3
|2.3
|J. Scott
|3
|11.7
|3.3
|3.0
|0.0
|0.00
|1.30
|0.3
|71.4
|0.0
|0.0
|1.3
|1.7
|M. Wol
|3
|6.7
|2.0
|2.0
|0.7
|0.70
|0.00
|0.3
|66.7
|0.0
|100.0
|0.3
|1.7
|J. Crawford
|1
|4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|E. Kilminster
|3
|8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.7
|0.70
|0.00
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|3
|0.0
|69.0
|43.3
|11.0
|7.30
|3.70
|13.0
|39.7
|18.8
|72.5
|11.7
|28.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Griffin
|3
|27.7
|17.3
|2.3
|3.7
|0.30
|0.00
|2.7
|50.0
|43.8
|70.0
|0
|2.3
|A. Kot
|3
|31.3
|15.7
|2.3
|4.0
|1.70
|0.00
|3.3
|33.3
|22.2
|93.8
|0.3
|2
|C. Manyawu
|3
|29.3
|15.7
|10.7
|2.0
|1.00
|0.70
|2.0
|72.0
|0.0
|57.9
|2.3
|8.3
|O. Kojenets
|3
|19
|8.7
|4.0
|0.0
|0.70
|3.00
|2.3
|64.7
|0.0
|50.0
|2.3
|1.7
|C. Powell
|3
|22.7
|8.3
|5.7
|2.0
|0.70
|1.30
|1.3
|50.0
|0.0
|75.0
|3
|2.7
|B. Wenzel
|3
|33.3
|8.0
|5.7
|1.7
|0.30
|0.00
|1.7
|33.3
|41.7
|87.5
|1.3
|4.3
|K. Newton
|3
|20.7
|6.3
|3.0
|0.7
|0.00
|0.00
|1.3
|54.5
|66.7
|100.0
|0.7
|2.3
|N. Cook
|1
|13
|6.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|40.0
|25.0
|50.0
|1
|1
|K. Combs
|1
|8
|2.0
|1.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|C. Roberson
|1
|4
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Theodosiou
|3
|6.3
|1.0
|1.3
|1.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|1.3
|Total
|3
|0.0
|84.3
|45.3
|15.7
|5.00
|5.00
|15.3
|48.6
|37.1
|70.7
|13.7
|27.0