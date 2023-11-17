BYU has experienced considerable success with its perimeter shooting early in the season.

The Cougars (3-0) have made 40 3-pointers through their first three games and are tied for first nationally with 13.3 made 3-pointers per contest. It's a big reason why BYU scored an upset victory over then-No. 17 San Diego State. Hot outside shooting also powered the Cougars to routs over Houston Christian and Southeastern Louisiana.

Trevin Knell has been BYU's top perimeter threat early in the season. Knell has made 10 3-pointers for the Cougars through three games and is shooting 47.6 percent from beyond the arc, while Jaxon Robinson has knocked down eight 3-pointers at a 40 percent clip.

"We have a group that is playing really well together," BYU coach Mark Pope said.

Stingy defense has also carried the Cougars in their first three games. Southeastern Louisiana lost 105-48 to BYU on Wednesday after trailing by as many as 38 points before halftime. The Cougars held the Lions to 20 percent shooting in the first half, including 0-of-8 from 3-point range.

"Our defense was elite-level," Pope said. "I was really proud of it."

Morgan State faces an uphill climb trying to combat an experienced and explosive BYU team. The Bears (2-2) are winless against Division I competition, falling to then-No. 12 Arizona and Fresno State by an average margin of 41 points.

Perimeter defense has been lacking in both losses. Fresno State shot 45 percent from 3-point range in its 87-68 victory over Morgan State on

Wednesday. The Bears yielded 12 3-pointers on 44.4 percent to Arizona in a 122-59 loss in their season opener.

Getting consistent scoring will offer Morgan State a chance to hang around. Four players average in double figures for the Bears, led by Myles Thompson with 14.5 points per game.

"We just got to keep playing hard," Morgan State coach Kevin Broadus said. "We got to play smarter and we got to play together."

--Field Level Media