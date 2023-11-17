Georgetown looks to bounce back from a pair of losses when it hosts Mount St. Mary's on Saturday afternoon in Washington, D.C.

After a home loss to Holy Cross last Saturday, the Hoyas (1-2) traveled to New Jersey and dropped a 71-60 decision to Rutgers on Wednesday.

The Hoyas fell behind by 13 in the first half before rallying to within two at 31-29. Rutgers led by six at intermission and pulled away in the second half, building an 18-point lead before settling for the 11-point win.

"They got 50/50 balls, their press bothered us -- indicated by the 20 turnovers. I don't think we attacked it the way we wanted to," Hoyas coach Ed Cooley said. "This is our third game with this team, and I thought we improved today. We didn't win the scoreboard today, but I thought we improved as a team."

Jayden Epps had 16 points and Dontrez Styles added 15 points on 4-for-7 shooting from the floor. He led the Hoyas with seven rebounds.

After an opening loss at Maryland, Mount St. Mary's (1-1) responded with a 74-60 win against Coppin State in its home opener last Saturday.

Dakota Leffew finished with 14 points, four rebounds and four assists to lead the Mountaineers. Joshua Reaves had 12 points, and forward George Tinsley had 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Xavier Lipscomb had 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

"A lot of (offensive) options and that's great to have as a coach," Mount St. Mary's coach Dan Engelstad said. "We can try to press a lot of different buttons. It's good to see balanced scoring. We become harder to guard when we do that."

The Hoyas hold a 24-5 advantage against the Mountaineers in a series that dates back to 1925-26. Georgetown has won five straight meetings, including an 81-68 victory at Capital One Arena in 2019. The Mountaineers' last win came in 1961 in Emmitsburg, Md.

