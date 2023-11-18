away team background logo
NORFLK
SJST

1st Half
NORF
Spartans
SJSU
Spartans

Time Team Play Score
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands
Team Stats
Norfolk State 3-1 82.8 PPG 48.8 RPG 14.3 APG
San Jose State 2-2 75.5 PPG 37.8 RPG 15.0 APG
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Norfolk State
Roster
J. Thomas
J. Darden
K. Mading
A. Betrand
C. Ings
T. Bladen
N. Chambers
C. Fields Jr.
D. Anderson
T. Jones
G. Brown
D. Tate
T. Jenkins
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Thomas 4 26.5 15.5 3.0 2.8 2.30 0.30 2.3 39.0 31.3 80.6 0.3 2.8
J. Darden 4 23.8 10.0 8.5 2.0 1.50 0.00 2.0 54.5 30.0 81.3 2.8 5.8
K. Mading 4 22.8 9.5 4.8 0.0 1.30 1.30 1.3 41.7 23.1 55.6 2.5 2.3
A. Betrand 4 18 8.3 3.5 1.0 1.50 0.00 1.3 50.0 33.3 83.3 0.8 2.8
C. Ings 4 15.3 7.8 1.3 1.5 1.30 0.00 1.3 47.1 16.7 82.4 0.3 1
T. Bladen 4 11 7.0 1.5 0.3 0.30 0.30 0.8 64.7 0.0 60.0 0.3 1.3
N. Chambers 4 18.3 6.0 4.0 0.8 0.30 0.80 1.5 50.0 42.9 55.6 2 2
C. Fields Jr. 4 10.3 5.8 2.0 0.5 1.50 0.30 0.3 40.0 28.6 62.5 0.8 1.3
D. Anderson 4 16.3 4.5 2.0 0.3 1.50 0.30 1.8 43.8 33.3 0.0 0.8 1.3
T. Jones 3 10 3.3 2.0 1.0 0.70 0.00 0.3 27.3 33.3 100.0 0.7 1.3
G. Brown 3 10.3 3.0 1.3 4.0 0.00 0.00 0.7 42.9 33.3 33.3 0.7 0.7
D. Tate 4 8 2.5 0.8 0.5 0.50 0.00 0.3 37.5 40.0 50.0 0.3 0.5
T. Jenkins 3 19.7 1.7 4.7 1.3 0.70 0.30 0.3 20.0 14.3 0.0 0.3 4.3
Total 4 0.0 82.8 48.8 14.3 12.80 3.30 14.5 44.1 29.7 70.8 14.5 28.5
San Jose State
Roster
T. Gorener
T. Anderson
A. Cardenas
M. Amey Jr.
W. Humer
C. Wise
L. Davis
A. Diongue
B. Blackerby
P. Goodarzi
R. Mitchell Jr.
R. Perry
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
T. Gorener 4 33.3 14.5 6.0 0.3 1.00 0.50 2.3 44.2 45.5 90.9 2 4
T. Anderson 4 31.3 13.0 5.5 0.8 0.50 0.50 0.5 55.3 33.3 57.1 1.8 3.8
A. Cardenas 4 32.5 12.8 2.0 6.0 0.80 0.30 3.0 42.6 28.6 77.8 0.3 1.8
M. Amey Jr. 4 26.5 12.5 3.3 2.5 1.50 1.00 0.8 40.0 25.0 81.8 0.3 3
W. Humer 4 19 6.0 4.3 1.3 0.00 0.30 1.0 40.9 8.3 100.0 1 3.3
C. Wise 1 6 6.0 2.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 75.0 0.0 0.0 1 1
L. Davis 4 14 5.5 2.3 1.0 0.50 0.00 1.3 50.0 20.0 64.3 1 1.3
A. Diongue 4 19.5 5.5 7.5 1.5 0.50 1.50 2.8 76.9 0.0 28.6 2.8 4.8
B. Blackerby 1 4 3.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 100.0 100.0 0.0 0 0
P. Goodarzi 1 11 3.0 2.0 2.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 25.0 25.0 0.0 0 2
R. Mitchell Jr. 3 7.7 2.3 0.7 0.3 0.70 0.00 0.3 50.0 25.0 0.0 0.3 0.3
R. Perry 4 13.5 1.0 2.0 1.0 0.30 0.50 0.8 50.0 0.0 0.0 0 2
Total 4 0.0 75.5 37.8 15.0 5.50 4.50 13.0 47.3 29.7 70.8 10.3 25.8
