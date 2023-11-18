NORFLK
SJST
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Norfolk State 3-1
|82.8 PPG
|48.8 RPG
|14.3 APG
|San Jose State 2-2
|75.5 PPG
|37.8 RPG
|15.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Thomas
|4
|26.5
|15.5
|3.0
|2.8
|2.30
|0.30
|2.3
|39.0
|31.3
|80.6
|0.3
|2.8
|J. Darden
|4
|23.8
|10.0
|8.5
|2.0
|1.50
|0.00
|2.0
|54.5
|30.0
|81.3
|2.8
|5.8
|K. Mading
|4
|22.8
|9.5
|4.8
|0.0
|1.30
|1.30
|1.3
|41.7
|23.1
|55.6
|2.5
|2.3
|A. Betrand
|4
|18
|8.3
|3.5
|1.0
|1.50
|0.00
|1.3
|50.0
|33.3
|83.3
|0.8
|2.8
|C. Ings
|4
|15.3
|7.8
|1.3
|1.5
|1.30
|0.00
|1.3
|47.1
|16.7
|82.4
|0.3
|1
|T. Bladen
|4
|11
|7.0
|1.5
|0.3
|0.30
|0.30
|0.8
|64.7
|0.0
|60.0
|0.3
|1.3
|N. Chambers
|4
|18.3
|6.0
|4.0
|0.8
|0.30
|0.80
|1.5
|50.0
|42.9
|55.6
|2
|2
|C. Fields Jr.
|4
|10.3
|5.8
|2.0
|0.5
|1.50
|0.30
|0.3
|40.0
|28.6
|62.5
|0.8
|1.3
|D. Anderson
|4
|16.3
|4.5
|2.0
|0.3
|1.50
|0.30
|1.8
|43.8
|33.3
|0.0
|0.8
|1.3
|T. Jones
|3
|10
|3.3
|2.0
|1.0
|0.70
|0.00
|0.3
|27.3
|33.3
|100.0
|0.7
|1.3
|G. Brown
|3
|10.3
|3.0
|1.3
|4.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.7
|42.9
|33.3
|33.3
|0.7
|0.7
|D. Tate
|4
|8
|2.5
|0.8
|0.5
|0.50
|0.00
|0.3
|37.5
|40.0
|50.0
|0.3
|0.5
|T. Jenkins
|3
|19.7
|1.7
|4.7
|1.3
|0.70
|0.30
|0.3
|20.0
|14.3
|0.0
|0.3
|4.3
|Total
|4
|0.0
|82.8
|48.8
|14.3
|12.80
|3.30
|14.5
|44.1
|29.7
|70.8
|14.5
|28.5
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Gorener
|4
|33.3
|14.5
|6.0
|0.3
|1.00
|0.50
|2.3
|44.2
|45.5
|90.9
|2
|4
|T. Anderson
|4
|31.3
|13.0
|5.5
|0.8
|0.50
|0.50
|0.5
|55.3
|33.3
|57.1
|1.8
|3.8
|A. Cardenas
|4
|32.5
|12.8
|2.0
|6.0
|0.80
|0.30
|3.0
|42.6
|28.6
|77.8
|0.3
|1.8
|M. Amey Jr.
|4
|26.5
|12.5
|3.3
|2.5
|1.50
|1.00
|0.8
|40.0
|25.0
|81.8
|0.3
|3
|W. Humer
|4
|19
|6.0
|4.3
|1.3
|0.00
|0.30
|1.0
|40.9
|8.3
|100.0
|1
|3.3
|C. Wise
|1
|6
|6.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|75.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|1
|L. Davis
|4
|14
|5.5
|2.3
|1.0
|0.50
|0.00
|1.3
|50.0
|20.0
|64.3
|1
|1.3
|A. Diongue
|4
|19.5
|5.5
|7.5
|1.5
|0.50
|1.50
|2.8
|76.9
|0.0
|28.6
|2.8
|4.8
|B. Blackerby
|1
|4
|3.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|P. Goodarzi
|1
|11
|3.0
|2.0
|2.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|25.0
|25.0
|0.0
|0
|2
|R. Mitchell Jr.
|3
|7.7
|2.3
|0.7
|0.3
|0.70
|0.00
|0.3
|50.0
|25.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|R. Perry
|4
|13.5
|1.0
|2.0
|1.0
|0.30
|0.50
|0.8
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|2
|Total
|4
|0.0
|75.5
|37.8
|15.0
|5.50
|4.50
|13.0
|47.3
|29.7
|70.8
|10.3
|25.8