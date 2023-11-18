away team background logo
SEATTLE
VCU

1st Half
SEA
Redhawks
VCU
Rams

Time Team Play Score
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
12T
Seattle 2-1 ---
VCU 2-1 ---
Stuart Siegel Center Richmond, VA
Team Stats
Seattle 2-1 67.3 PPG 38.3 RPG 11.0 APG
VCU 2-1 71.0 PPG 38.7 RPG 14.3 APG
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Seattle
Roster
J. Christofilis
C. Tyson
A. Schumacher
K. Williamson
B. Chatfield
V. Rajkovic
V. Pandza
S. Reiley
P. Dawson
M. Levis
M. Gomma
B. Nunn
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Christofilis 1 27 18.0 5.0 1.0 2.00 0.00 2.0 62.5 75.0 83.3 0 5
C. Tyson 3 36.7 15.7 6.7 0.7 0.70 0.00 2.0 35.6 29.2 80.0 1.7 5
A. Schumacher 3 30.3 15.0 5.3 5.7 1.30 0.30 3.7 35.9 0.0 77.3 0.3 5
K. Williamson 3 20.7 7.7 6.3 1.3 1.00 2.70 2.0 50.0 0.0 71.4 1.7 4.7
B. Chatfield 3 17.7 7.3 4.0 0.0 0.00 2.00 2.7 62.5 0.0 66.7 1.7 2.3
V. Rajkovic 3 22.3 7.0 1.7 0.3 0.70 0.00 0.7 40.0 0.0 100.0 1 0.7
V. Pandza 3 28.3 3.7 4.3 1.7 1.00 0.00 1.7 40.0 25.0 50.0 0 4.3
S. Reiley 3 11.3 2.3 2.7 0.0 0.30 0.00 2.3 50.0 0.0 50.0 1.3 1.3
P. Dawson 2 11.5 2.0 0.0 0.5 0.50 0.00 0.5 25.0 0.0 100.0 0 0
M. Levis 2 15.5 2.0 2.0 0.5 0.50 0.00 2.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.5 1.5
M. Gomma 3 4.3 0.0 1.0 0.3 0.00 0.00 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.7
B. Nunn 1 4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
Total 3 0.0 67.3 38.3 11.0 6.30 5.00 18.7 41.8 21.2 79.7 8.7 28.0
VCU
Roster
M. Shulga
Z. Jackson
J. Nelson
T. Lawal
A. Billups III
C. Fermin
M. Belle
K. Kuany
R. Wheeler
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
M. Shulga 3 30.7 15.7 3.3 3.3 0.70 0.30 3.0 53.8 50.0 90.0 0 3.3
Z. Jackson 3 35 14.7 5.0 6.7 2.00 0.30 3.3 42.1 20.0 88.9 0 5
J. Nelson 3 26.3 10.7 1.7 1.3 2.70 0.00 1.7 50.0 33.3 80.0 0 1.7
T. Lawal 3 17.3 9.0 7.0 0.3 0.70 0.70 1.7 76.9 0.0 58.3 2.3 4.7
A. Billups III 3 16.7 6.7 2.3 0.3 0.70 0.30 1.0 35.3 40.0 100.0 1 1.3
C. Fermin 3 26.3 6.3 6.7 1.0 0.00 2.70 1.0 58.3 0.0 50.0 3 3.7
M. Belle 3 25.7 4.7 3.7 1.0 1.00 0.70 1.3 25.0 0.0 72.7 1.7 2
K. Kuany 3 13.7 3.3 3.0 0.3 0.00 0.70 1.0 25.0 0.0 100.0 1 2
R. Wheeler 3 7 0.0 1.3 0.0 0.00 0.30 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 1
Total 3 0.0 71.0 38.7 14.3 7.70 6.00 15.0 46.1 29.7 75.4 9.3 27.0
