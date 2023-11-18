SEATTLE
VCU
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Christofilis
|1
|27
|18.0
|5.0
|1.0
|2.00
|0.00
|2.0
|62.5
|75.0
|83.3
|0
|5
|C. Tyson
|3
|36.7
|15.7
|6.7
|0.7
|0.70
|0.00
|2.0
|35.6
|29.2
|80.0
|1.7
|5
|A. Schumacher
|3
|30.3
|15.0
|5.3
|5.7
|1.30
|0.30
|3.7
|35.9
|0.0
|77.3
|0.3
|5
|K. Williamson
|3
|20.7
|7.7
|6.3
|1.3
|1.00
|2.70
|2.0
|50.0
|0.0
|71.4
|1.7
|4.7
|B. Chatfield
|3
|17.7
|7.3
|4.0
|0.0
|0.00
|2.00
|2.7
|62.5
|0.0
|66.7
|1.7
|2.3
|V. Rajkovic
|3
|22.3
|7.0
|1.7
|0.3
|0.70
|0.00
|0.7
|40.0
|0.0
|100.0
|1
|0.7
|V. Pandza
|3
|28.3
|3.7
|4.3
|1.7
|1.00
|0.00
|1.7
|40.0
|25.0
|50.0
|0
|4.3
|S. Reiley
|3
|11.3
|2.3
|2.7
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|2.3
|50.0
|0.0
|50.0
|1.3
|1.3
|P. Dawson
|2
|11.5
|2.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|25.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0
|M. Levis
|2
|15.5
|2.0
|2.0
|0.5
|0.50
|0.00
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.5
|1.5
|M. Gomma
|3
|4.3
|0.0
|1.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.7
|B. Nunn
|1
|4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|3
|0.0
|67.3
|38.3
|11.0
|6.30
|5.00
|18.7
|41.8
|21.2
|79.7
|8.7
|28.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Shulga
|3
|30.7
|15.7
|3.3
|3.3
|0.70
|0.30
|3.0
|53.8
|50.0
|90.0
|0
|3.3
|Z. Jackson
|3
|35
|14.7
|5.0
|6.7
|2.00
|0.30
|3.3
|42.1
|20.0
|88.9
|0
|5
|J. Nelson
|3
|26.3
|10.7
|1.7
|1.3
|2.70
|0.00
|1.7
|50.0
|33.3
|80.0
|0
|1.7
|T. Lawal
|3
|17.3
|9.0
|7.0
|0.3
|0.70
|0.70
|1.7
|76.9
|0.0
|58.3
|2.3
|4.7
|A. Billups III
|3
|16.7
|6.7
|2.3
|0.3
|0.70
|0.30
|1.0
|35.3
|40.0
|100.0
|1
|1.3
|C. Fermin
|3
|26.3
|6.3
|6.7
|1.0
|0.00
|2.70
|1.0
|58.3
|0.0
|50.0
|3
|3.7
|M. Belle
|3
|25.7
|4.7
|3.7
|1.0
|1.00
|0.70
|1.3
|25.0
|0.0
|72.7
|1.7
|2
|K. Kuany
|3
|13.7
|3.3
|3.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.70
|1.0
|25.0
|0.0
|100.0
|1
|2
|R. Wheeler
|3
|7
|0.0
|1.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|1
|Total
|3
|0.0
|71.0
|38.7
|14.3
|7.70
|6.00
|15.0
|46.1
|29.7
|75.4
|9.3
|27.0