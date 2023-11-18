SOINDI
LSALLE
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|So. Indiana 1-3
|62.3 PPG
|41.3 RPG
|11.8 APG
|La Salle 3-0
|71.7 PPG
|41.0 RPG
|15.7 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|Total
|4
|0.0
|62.3
|41.3
|11.8
|6.30
|3.50
|15.0
|40.2
|25.6
|67.3
|11.5
|26.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Brickus
|3
|33
|17.3
|4.0
|4.0
|2.00
|0.00
|3.0
|55.2
|50.0
|76.5
|0.3
|3.7
|K. Brantley
|3
|34.7
|13.3
|3.3
|4.0
|0.30
|0.30
|1.0
|36.1
|16.7
|70.6
|1
|2.3
|A. Gill
|3
|37.3
|11.7
|3.3
|4.7
|1.30
|0.00
|1.7
|40.0
|11.1
|75.0
|0.3
|3
|D. Shepherd
|3
|31
|11.0
|5.3
|1.0
|0.30
|0.70
|0.7
|56.5
|30.0
|57.1
|1
|4.3
|A. Marrero
|3
|17.3
|7.0
|1.7
|1.3
|0.70
|0.30
|0.3
|41.2
|58.3
|0.0
|1
|0.7
|R. Jocius
|3
|21.3
|6.0
|5.0
|0.0
|0.30
|1.30
|1.7
|53.3
|0.0
|50.0
|1.3
|3.7
|T. Vahlberg Fasasi
|3
|13
|3.0
|1.7
|0.7
|1.00
|0.70
|0.3
|33.3
|40.0
|50.0
|0.7
|1
|R. Zan
|3
|12.3
|2.3
|2.0
|0.0
|0.70
|0.30
|0.0
|42.9
|33.3
|0.0
|1
|1
|Total
|3
|0.0
|71.7
|41.0
|15.7
|6.70
|3.70
|8.7
|45.0
|35.4
|67.9
|10.3
|23.3