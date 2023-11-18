away team background logo
SOINDI
LSALLE

1st Half
SNIND
Screaming Eagles
LAS
Explorers

Time Team Play Score
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
12T
So. Indiana 1-3 ---
La Salle 3-0 ---
Tom Gola Arena Philadelphia, PA
Team Stats
So. Indiana 1-3 62.3 PPG 41.3 RPG 11.8 APG
La Salle 3-0 71.7 PPG 41.0 RPG 15.7 APG
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
So. Indiana
Roster
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
Total 4 0.0 62.3 41.3 11.8 6.30 3.50 15.0 40.2 25.6 67.3 11.5 26.8
La Salle
Roster
J. Brickus
K. Brantley
A. Gill
D. Shepherd
A. Marrero
R. Jocius
T. Vahlberg Fasasi
R. Zan
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Brickus 3 33 17.3 4.0 4.0 2.00 0.00 3.0 55.2 50.0 76.5 0.3 3.7
K. Brantley 3 34.7 13.3 3.3 4.0 0.30 0.30 1.0 36.1 16.7 70.6 1 2.3
A. Gill 3 37.3 11.7 3.3 4.7 1.30 0.00 1.7 40.0 11.1 75.0 0.3 3
D. Shepherd 3 31 11.0 5.3 1.0 0.30 0.70 0.7 56.5 30.0 57.1 1 4.3
A. Marrero 3 17.3 7.0 1.7 1.3 0.70 0.30 0.3 41.2 58.3 0.0 1 0.7
R. Jocius 3 21.3 6.0 5.0 0.0 0.30 1.30 1.7 53.3 0.0 50.0 1.3 3.7
T. Vahlberg Fasasi 3 13 3.0 1.7 0.7 1.00 0.70 0.3 33.3 40.0 50.0 0.7 1
R. Zan 3 12.3 2.3 2.0 0.0 0.70 0.30 0.0 42.9 33.3 0.0 1 1
Total 3 0.0 71.7 41.0 15.7 6.70 3.70 8.7 45.0 35.4 67.9 10.3 23.3
