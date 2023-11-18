Boise State hits the road for the first time this season when it challenges Clemson on Sunday afternoon in South Carolina.

An NCAA Tournament team last season, the Broncos improved to 2-0 after posting a 63-58 victory over San Francisco this past Sunday at home.

Their defense was on display as the Dons came in averaging 106 points per game.

Offensively, Tyson Degenhart collected 17 points, five rebounds and three steals, while Max Rice added 15 points and six rebounds.

Rice said having Degenhart on the court with him has been huge for the team's success.

"Playing with Tyson, I've noticed him being around makes things so much easier," Rice aaid. "You can give it to him in the post, and if he's doubled, they have to rotate so it makes things easier for everyone else."

Chibuzo Agbo is averaging 17.0 points and O'Mar Stanley is contributing 12.5 for Boise State.

Clemson (3-0) notched a 68-65 come-from-behind win over Davidson last Sunday in the Asheville (N.C.) Championship.

PJ Hall and Joseph Girard III poured in 17 points apiece to help the Tigers erase an 18-point first-half deficit.

"(Hall's) confidence is probably at an all-time high because he's putting in the work and he knows he's prepared and he knows he's a good, talented player but he's also not lugging a leg around or questioning himself at all," Clemson coach Brad Brownell said.

Girard, a transfer from Syracuse, brings plenty of experience to the table as a fifth-year player.

Girard is one of five players on the team averaging eight or more points per game, putting up 8.7 per outing. Hall leads the team at 21.3 points per game.

--Field Level Media