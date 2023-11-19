NTEXAS
TOWSON
1st Half
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|13:52
|+3
|Christian May makes three point jump shot (Dylan Williamson assists)
|14-12
|14:18
|+2
|Rubin Jones makes two point dunk
|14-9
|14:24
|Dylan Williamson turnover (bad pass) (Rubin Jones steals)
|14:44
|+2
|Matthew Stone makes two point layup (Robert Allen assists)
|12-9
|15:00
|Official timeout
|15:00
|+2
|Mekhi Lowery makes two point layup
|10-9
|15:06
|Mekhi Lowery defensive rebound
|15:08
|Jason Edwards misses three point jump shot
|15:31
|+3
|Dylan Williamson makes three point jump shot (Mekhi Lowery assists)
|10-7
|15:43
|TV timeout
|15:43
|Aaron Scott personal foul
|15:47
|Christian May offensive rebound
|15:49
|Dylan Williamson misses three point jump shot
|16:18
|Charles Thompson defensive rebound
|16:18
|Matthew Stone misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|16:18
|Charles Thompson shooting foul (Matthew Stone draws the foul)
|16:18
|+2
|Matthew Stone makes two point layup (Rubin Jones assists)
|10-4
|16:24
|Tyler Tejada turnover (bad pass) (Rubin Jones steals)
|16:44
|+3
|Rubin Jones makes three point jump shot (Aaron Scott assists)
|8-4
|16:46
|Aaron Scott offensive rebound
|16:48
|Jason Edwards misses three point jump shot
|17:01
|Mean Green defensive rebound
|17:03
|Tomiwa Sulaiman misses three point jump shot
|17:11
|Dylan Williamson defensive rebound
|17:13
|John Buggs III misses three point jump shot
|17:40
|+2
|Charles Thompson makes two point layup (Christian May assists)
|5-4
|17:51
|Rubin Jones personal foul
|17:57
|Tigers 30 second timeout
|17:57
|+2
|Aaron Scott makes two point layup (Rubin Jones assists)
|5-2
|18:02
|Charles Thompson turnover (bad pass) (Rubin Jones steals)
|18:21
|+3
|Aaron Scott makes three point jump shot (C.J. Noland assists)
|3-2
|18:29
|Messiah Jones turnover (bad pass) (C.J. Noland steals)
|18:34
|Messiah Jones defensive rebound
|18:36
|Aaron Scott misses two point layup
|18:39
|Messiah Jones turnover (lost ball) (Rubin Jones steals)
|19:08
|John Buggs III personal foul
|19:08
|Tigers defensive rebound
|19:10
|Rubin Jones misses three point jump shot
|19:41
|+2
|Tyler Tejada makes two point jump shot
|0-2
|20:00
|Moulaye Sissoko vs. Charles Thompson (Tigers gains possession)
|Team Stats
|Points
|14
|12
|Field Goals
|6-11 (54.5%)
|5-7 (71.4%)
|3-Pointers
|2-6 (33.3%)
|2-4 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|0-1 (0.0%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|2
|6
|Offensive
|1
|1
|Defensive
|0
|4
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|5
|3
|Steals
|5
|0
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|5
|Fouls
|3
|1
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|North Texas 2-2
|68.0 PPG
|37.5 RPG
|9.8 APG
|Towson 2-3
|60.6 PPG
|41.8 RPG
|7.4 APG
|
|54.5
|FG%
|71.4
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|0.0
|FT%
|0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Scott
|5
|1
|1
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|R. Jones
|5
|0
|2
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Noland
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Buggs III
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Scott
|5
|1
|1
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|R. Jones
|5
|0
|2
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Noland
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Buggs III
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Stone
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Morgan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Allo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Dixon Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Cotton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|14
|1
|5
|6/11
|2/6
|0/1
|3
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
