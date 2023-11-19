away team background logo
home team background logo
NCAAB Scores
All NCAAB Scores
NTEXAS
TOWSON

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
NTEX
Mean Green
14
TOWS
Tigers
12

Time Team Play Score
13:52 +3 Christian May makes three point jump shot (Dylan Williamson assists) 14-12
14:18 +2 Rubin Jones makes two point dunk 14-9
14:24   Dylan Williamson turnover (bad pass) (Rubin Jones steals)  
14:44 +2 Matthew Stone makes two point layup (Robert Allen assists) 12-9
15:00   Official timeout  
15:00 +2 Mekhi Lowery makes two point layup 10-9
15:06   Mekhi Lowery defensive rebound  
15:08   Jason Edwards misses three point jump shot  
15:31 +3 Dylan Williamson makes three point jump shot (Mekhi Lowery assists) 10-7
15:43   TV timeout  
15:43   Aaron Scott personal foul  
15:47   Christian May offensive rebound  
15:49   Dylan Williamson misses three point jump shot  
16:18   Charles Thompson defensive rebound  
16:18   Matthew Stone misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
16:18   Charles Thompson shooting foul (Matthew Stone draws the foul)  
16:18 +2 Matthew Stone makes two point layup (Rubin Jones assists) 10-4
16:24   Tyler Tejada turnover (bad pass) (Rubin Jones steals)  
16:44 +3 Rubin Jones makes three point jump shot (Aaron Scott assists) 8-4
16:46   Aaron Scott offensive rebound  
16:48   Jason Edwards misses three point jump shot  
17:01   Mean Green defensive rebound  
17:03   Tomiwa Sulaiman misses three point jump shot  
17:11   Dylan Williamson defensive rebound  
17:13   John Buggs III misses three point jump shot  
17:40 +2 Charles Thompson makes two point layup (Christian May assists) 5-4
17:51   Rubin Jones personal foul  
17:57   Tigers 30 second timeout  
17:57 +2 Aaron Scott makes two point layup (Rubin Jones assists) 5-2
18:02   Charles Thompson turnover (bad pass) (Rubin Jones steals)  
18:21 +3 Aaron Scott makes three point jump shot (C.J. Noland assists) 3-2
18:29   Messiah Jones turnover (bad pass) (C.J. Noland steals)  
18:34   Messiah Jones defensive rebound  
18:36   Aaron Scott misses two point layup  
18:39   Messiah Jones turnover (lost ball) (Rubin Jones steals)  
19:08   John Buggs III personal foul  
19:08   Tigers defensive rebound  
19:10   Rubin Jones misses three point jump shot  
19:41 +2 Tyler Tejada makes two point jump shot 0-2
20:00   Moulaye Sissoko vs. Charles Thompson (Tigers gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 3 Christian May makes three point jump shot (Dylan Williamson assists) 13:52
+ 2 Rubin Jones makes two point dunk 14:18
  Dylan Williamson turnover (bad pass) (Rubin Jones steals) 14:24
+ 2 Matthew Stone makes two point layup (Robert Allen assists) 14:44
+ 2 Mekhi Lowery makes two point layup 15:00
  Mekhi Lowery defensive rebound 15:06
  Jason Edwards misses three point jump shot 15:08
+ 3 Dylan Williamson makes three point jump shot (Mekhi Lowery assists) 15:31
  Aaron Scott personal foul 15:43
  Christian May offensive rebound 15:47
  Dylan Williamson misses three point jump shot 15:49
Team Stats
Points 14 12
Field Goals 6-11 (54.5%) 5-7 (71.4%)
3-Pointers 2-6 (33.3%) 2-4 (50.0%)
Free Throws 0-1 (0.0%) 0-0 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 2 6
Offensive 1 1
Defensive 0 4
Team 1 1
Assists 5 3
Steals 5 0
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 0 5
Fouls 3 1
Technicals 0 0
15
R. Jones G
5 PTS, 2 AST
4
D. Williamson G
3 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
12T
North Texas 2-2 14-14
Towson 2-3 12-12
TD Arena Charleston, SC
TD Arena Charleston, SC
Team Stats
North Texas 2-2 68.0 PPG 37.5 RPG 9.8 APG
Towson 2-3 60.6 PPG 41.8 RPG 7.4 APG
Key Players
00
. Scott G 15.3 PPG 5.5 RPG 1.0 APG 45.8 FG%
00
. May G 7.6 PPG 4.8 RPG 0.4 APG 30.8 FG%
Top Scorers
1
A. Scott G 5 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
5
C. May G 3 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
54.5 FG% 71.4
33.3 3PT FG% 50.0
0.0 FT% 0
North Texas
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Scott 5 1 1 2/3 1/1 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 1 0
R. Jones 5 0 2 2/3 1/2 0/0 1 - 4 0 0 0 0
C. Noland 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 1 0 0 0 0
J. Buggs III 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 0
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Scott 5 1 1 2/3 1/1 0/0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0
R. Jones 5 0 2 2/3 1/2 0/0 1 0 4 0 0 0 0
C. Noland 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0
J. Buggs III 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Stone - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Morgan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Allo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Dixon Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Cotton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 14 1 5 6/11 2/6 0/1 3 0 5 0 0 1 0
Towson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Williamson 3 1 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 1
C. May 3 1 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 1 0
T. Tejada 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 0
C. Thompson 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 0 1
M. Jones 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 2 0 1
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Williamson 3 1 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1
C. May 3 1 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0
T. Tejada 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0
C. Thompson 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1
M. Jones 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 2 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Lowery - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Sulaiman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Coleman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hicks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Held - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Paar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Prince - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cole - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Watson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Paar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Tarke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 12 5 3 5/7 2/4 0/0 1 0 0 0 5 1 4
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola