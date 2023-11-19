OAK
DRAKE
2nd Half
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:05
|Trey Townsend defensive rebound
|0:05
|Kevin Overton misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:05
|+1
|Kevin Overton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|77-85
|0:05
|Tone Hunter personal foul
|0:09
|Kevin Overton defensive rebound
|0:11
|D.Q. Cole misses three point jump shot
|0:13
|D.Q. Cole defensive rebound
|0:13
|Conor Enright misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:13
|+1
|Conor Enright makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|77-84
|0:13
|Rocket Watts personal foul
|0:16
|Tucker DeVries defensive rebound
|0:16
|Rocket Watts misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:16
|Atin Wright shooting foul (Rocket Watts draws the foul)
|0:14
|+2
|Rocket Watts makes two point layup
|77-83
|0:21
|+1
|Colby Garland makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|75-83
|0:21
|+1
|Colby Garland makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|75-82
|0:21
|Tone Hunter personal foul
|0:24
|+2
|Rocket Watts makes two point layup
|75-81
|0:32
|+1
|Atin Wright makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|73-81
|0:32
|+1
|Atin Wright makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|73-80
|0:32
|Tone Hunter personal foul
|0:32
|Golden Grizzlies 30 second timeout
|0:32
|+3
|Jack Gohlke makes three point jump shot (Trey Townsend assists)
|73-79
|0:36
|Conor Enright turnover (Trey Townsend steals)
|0:41
|Rocket Watts personal foul
|0:43
|Rocket Watts personal foul
|0:50
|Conor Enright defensive rebound
|0:52
|Rocket Watts misses three point jump shot
|1:01
|+2
|Darnell Brodie makes two point jump shot
|70-79
|1:05
|Darnell Brodie offensive rebound
|1:07
|Conor Enright misses three point jump shot
|1:27
|Conor Enright defensive rebound
|1:29
|Jack Gohlke misses three point jump shot
|1:39
|Trey Townsend defensive rebound
|1:41
|Atin Wright misses three point jump shot
|2:07
|+2
|Tuburu Niavalurua makes two point jump shot
|70-77
|2:37
|+2
|Darnell Brodie makes two point layup
|68-77
|3:09
|Rocket Watts turnover (Atin Wright steals)
|3:19
|TV timeout
|3:19
|Golden Grizzlies 30 second timeout
|3:21
|+2
|Darnell Brodie makes two point layup
|68-75
|3:26
|Darnell Brodie offensive rebound
|3:28
|Kevin Overton misses three point jump shot
|3:38
|Darnell Brodie defensive rebound
|3:40
|Chris Conway misses three point jump shot
|3:48
|Chris Conway offensive rebound
|3:50
|Trey Townsend misses two point jump shot
|4:12
|D.Q. Cole defensive rebound
|4:14
|Tucker DeVries misses three point jump shot
|4:24
|Tucker DeVries defensive rebound
|4:26
|Rocket Watts misses two point jump shot
|4:37
|+3
|Conor Enright makes three point jump shot (Atin Wright assists)
|68-73
|4:55
|+2
|Trey Townsend makes two point layup (D.Q. Cole assists)
|68-70
|5:18
|+3
|Kevin Overton makes three point jump shot (Conor Enright assists)
|66-70
|5:39
|+2
|Chris Conway makes two point jump shot
|66-67
|6:10
|+2
|Atin Wright makes two point jump shot
|64-67
|6:22
|Bulldogs defensive rebound
|6:24
|Jack Gohlke misses three point jump shot
|6:47
|+1
|Darnell Brodie makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|64-65
|6:47
|+1
|Darnell Brodie makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|64-64
|6:47
|Chris Conway shooting foul (Darnell Brodie draws the foul)
|6:48
|Darnell Brodie offensive rebound
|6:48
|Conor Enright misses two point layup
|7:01
|+1
|Tuburu Niavalurua makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|64-63
|7:01
|TV timeout
|7:01
|Darnell Brodie shooting foul (Tuburu Niavalurua draws the foul)
|7:01
|+2
|Tuburu Niavalurua makes two point jump shot
|63-63
|7:26
|+2
|Darnell Brodie makes two point layup (Colby Garland assists)
|61-63
|7:49
|D.Q. Cole turnover (bad pass) (Darnell Brodie steals)
|8:17
|+2
|Darnell Brodie makes two point hook shot (Tucker DeVries assists)
|61-61
|8:39
|Trey Townsend turnover (Tucker DeVries steals)
|9:01
|Rocket Watts defensive rebound
|9:03
|Atin Wright misses two point jump shot
|9:11
|+2
|Rocket Watts makes two point layup
|61-59
|9:16
|Atin Wright turnover (Rocket Watts steals)
|9:25
|TV timeout
|9:25
|Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|9:30
|+2
|Tuburu Niavalurua makes two point layup (Trey Townsend assists)
|59-59
|9:47
|Jack Gohlke defensive rebound
|9:49
|Tucker DeVries misses two point jump shot
|10:00
|+2
|Tuburu Niavalurua makes two point dunk (Trey Townsend assists)
|57-59
|10:05
|Trey Townsend offensive rebound
|10:07
|Rocket Watts misses three point jump shot
|10:31
|Jack Gohlke defensive rebound
|10:33
|Atin Wright misses three point jump shot
|10:49
|Tucker DeVries defensive rebound
|10:49
|Tuburu Niavalurua misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:49
|+1
|Tuburu Niavalurua makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|55-59
|10:49
|TV timeout
|10:49
|Eric Northweather shooting foul (Tuburu Niavalurua draws the foul)
|11:13
|+2
|Colby Garland makes two point jump shot (Atin Wright assists)
|54-59
|11:26
|+2
|Isaiah Jones makes two point layup
|54-57
|11:45
|+2
|Atin Wright makes two point jump shot
|52-57
|12:04
|Isaiah Jones turnover (3-second violation)
|12:23
|+1
|Tucker DeVries makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-55
|12:23
|+1
|Tucker DeVries makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|52-54
|12:23
|D.Q. Cole shooting foul (Tucker DeVries draws the foul)
|12:26
|Tucker DeVries defensive rebound
|12:28
|Rocket Watts misses two point layup
|12:38
|Jack Gohlke defensive rebound
|12:40
|Colby Garland misses three point jump shot
|12:53
|Tucker DeVries defensive rebound
|12:55
|D.Q. Cole misses three point jump shot
|13:16
|Rocket Watts defensive rebound
|13:18
|Tucker DeVries misses three point jump shot
|13:26
|Trey Townsend turnover (Eric Northweather steals)
|13:42
|Jack Gohlke defensive rebound
|13:44
|Kevin Overton misses three point jump shot
|13:58
|+2
|Trey Townsend makes two point layup
|52-53
|14:26
|+3
|Kevin Overton makes three point jump shot (Conor Enright assists)
|50-53
|14:31
|Trey Townsend turnover (Conor Enright steals)
|14:38
|Chris Conway offensive rebound
|14:40
|Rocket Watts misses three point jump shot
|14:53
|+3
|Kevin Overton makes three point jump shot (Colby Garland assists)
|50-50
|15:07
|Eric Northweather defensive rebound
|15:07
|Chris Conway misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|15:07
|TV timeout
|15:07
|Nate Ferguson shooting foul (Chris Conway draws the foul)
|15:07
|+2
|Chris Conway makes two point layup
|50-47
|15:27
|+2
|Nate Ferguson makes two point layup (Kevin Overton assists)
|48-47
|15:57
|+2
|Chris Conway makes two point jump shot (Trey Townsend assists)
|48-45
|16:13
|Chris Conway defensive rebound
|16:15
|Kevin Overton misses three point jump shot
|16:31
|+2
|Chris Conway makes two point hook shot (Rocket Watts assists)
|46-45
|16:50
|+3
|Conor Enright makes three point jump shot (Atin Wright assists)
|44-45
|17:13
|+3
|Rocket Watts makes three point jump shot
|44-42
|17:24
|+1
|Atin Wright makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|41-42
|17:24
|Isaiah Jones shooting foul (Atin Wright draws the foul)
|17:24
|+2
|Atin Wright makes two point layup
|41-41
|17:34
|+1
|Trey Townsend makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|41-39
|17:35
|Tucker DeVries shooting foul (Trey Townsend draws the foul)
|17:35
|+2
|Trey Townsend makes two point layup (Isaiah Jones assists)
|40-39
|17:49
|+1
|Atin Wright makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|38-39
|17:49
|+1
|Atin Wright makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|38-38
|17:49
|Isaiah Jones shooting foul (Atin Wright draws the foul)
|18:01
|Golden Grizzlies turnover (shot clock violation)
|18:01
|Golden Grizzlies offensive rebound
|18:01
|Trey Townsend misses two point jump shot
|18:31
|Chris Conway defensive rebound
|18:33
|Tucker DeVries misses two point jump shot
|18:49
|+2
|Chris Conway makes two point layup
|38-37
|18:53
|Chris Conway offensive rebound
|18:55
|Chris Conway misses two point jump shot
|19:21
|Jack Gohlke defensive rebound
|19:23
|Tucker DeVries misses two point jump shot
|19:42
|Kevin Overton defensive rebound
|19:44
|Rocket Watts misses three point jump shot
1st Half
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:02
|+2
|Colby Garland makes two point jump shot
|36-37
|0:12
|+2
|Isaiah Jones makes two point layup
|36-35
|0:34
|Golden Grizzlies 30 second timeout
|0:40
|D.Q. Cole defensive rebound
|0:42
|Atin Wright misses two point jump shot
|0:59
|Isaiah Jones turnover (offensive foul)
|0:59
|Isaiah Jones offensive foul
|1:17
|+3
|Eric Northweather makes three point jump shot (Kevin Overton assists)
|34-35
|1:31
|Colby Garland defensive rebound
|1:33
|D.Q. Cole misses three point jump shot
|1:52
|Trey Townsend defensive rebound
|1:54
|Atin Wright misses two point jump shot
|2:09
|+1
|Rocket Watts makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-32
|2:09
|+1
|Rocket Watts makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-32
|2:09
|Atin Wright shooting foul (Rocket Watts draws the foul)
|2:13
|Jack Gohlke defensive rebound
|2:15
|Atin Wright misses two point layup
|2:21
|Colby Garland defensive rebound
|2:23
|Trey Townsend misses two point jump shot
|2:44
|+2
|Kevin Overton makes two point dunk (Carlos Rosario assists)
|32-32
|2:48
|Rocket Watts turnover (Kevin Overton steals)
|3:05
|+2
|Carlos Rosario makes two point layup (Colby Garland assists)
|32-30
|3:24
|Isaiah Jones turnover (traveling)
|3:40
|Tucker DeVries turnover (offensive foul)
|3:40
|Tucker DeVries offensive foul
|3:41
|Darnell Brodie offensive rebound
|3:43
|Darnell Brodie misses two point layup
|3:42
|Darnell Brodie offensive rebound
|3:44
|Kevin Overton misses two point jump shot
|3:59
|+1
|Rocket Watts makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|32-28
|3:59
|TV timeout
|3:59
|Kyron Gibson shooting foul (Rocket Watts draws the foul)
|3:59
|+2
|Rocket Watts makes two point layup
|31-28
|4:15
|+2
|Kevin Overton makes two point jump shot (Kyron Gibson assists)
|29-28
|4:34
|Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|4:38
|+3
|D.Q. Cole makes three point jump shot
|29-26
|4:42
|Tuburu Niavalurua defensive rebound
|4:44
|Atin Wright misses two point layup
|4:59
|Tucker DeVries defensive rebound
|5:01
|Nate Ferguson blocks Tuburu Niavalurua's two point jump shot
|5:15
|Trey Townsend defensive rebound
|5:17
|Atin Wright misses three point jump shot
|5:28
|Tucker DeVries defensive rebound
|5:30
|Chris Conway misses three point jump shot
|5:50
|Trey Townsend defensive rebound
|5:52
|Kevin Overton misses three point jump shot
|6:03
|D.Q. Cole turnover
|6:21
|Jack Gohlke defensive rebound
|6:23
|Conor Enright misses three point jump shot
|6:45
|Jack Gohlke turnover (offensive foul)
|6:45
|Jack Gohlke offensive foul
|7:03
|+2
|Atin Wright makes two point jump shot (Kevin Overton assists)
|26-26
|7:15
|Tucker DeVries defensive rebound
|7:17
|Trey Townsend misses two point jump shot
|7:46
|+2
|Kevin Overton makes two point layup (Conor Enright assists)
|26-24
|7:55
|TV timeout
|7:55
|Chris Conway turnover (offensive foul)
|7:55
|Chris Conway offensive foul
|8:10
|Conor Enright turnover (traveling)
|8:20
|+2
|Rocket Watts makes two point jump shot
|26-22
|8:27
|Isaiah Jones defensive rebound
|8:29
|Tucker DeVries misses three point jump shot
|8:46
|+2
|D.Q. Cole makes two point layup (Isaiah Jones assists)
|24-22
|8:50
|Isaiah Jones defensive rebound
|8:52
|Kyron Gibson misses three point jump shot
|9:05
|Tucker DeVries defensive rebound
|9:05
|Rocket Watts misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:05
|+1
|Rocket Watts makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-22
|9:05
|Conor Enright shooting foul (Rocket Watts draws the foul)
|9:15
|Chris Conway offensive rebound
|9:17
|Jack Gohlke misses three point jump shot
|9:32
|Isaiah Jones defensive rebound
|9:34
|Darnell Brodie misses two point jump shot
|9:47
|Osei Price turnover (Kyron Gibson steals)
|10:03
|+3
|Atin Wright makes three point jump shot (Tucker DeVries assists)
|21-22
|10:13
|Trey Townsend turnover (Tucker DeVries steals)
|10:34
|+3
|Atin Wright makes three point jump shot (Kyron Gibson assists)
|21-19
|10:42
|Rocket Watts turnover (bad pass) (Tucker DeVries steals)
|11:01
|D.Q. Cole defensive rebound
|11:03
|Colby Garland misses two point layup
|11:27
|Tucker DeVries defensive rebound
|11:29
|Rocket Watts misses three point jump shot
|11:45
|+3
|Kevin Overton makes three point jump shot (Colby Garland assists)
|21-16
|11:59
|TV timeout
|11:59
|Tone Hunter turnover (bad pass)
|12:08
|Jack Gohlke defensive rebound
|12:10
|Colby Garland misses three point jump shot
|12:20
|Tuburu Niavalurua personal foul
|12:20
|Bulldogs defensive rebound
|12:22
|Trey Townsend misses two point jump shot
|12:32
|Trey Townsend defensive rebound
|12:34
|Kevin Overton misses three point jump shot
|12:51
|Bulldogs offensive rebound
|12:53
|D.Q. Cole blocks Tucker DeVries's three point jump shot
|13:05
|+1
|Tuburu Niavalurua makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-13
|13:05
|Tuburu Niavalurua misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:05
|Colby Garland shooting foul (Tuburu Niavalurua draws the foul)
|13:20
|D.Q. Cole defensive rebound
|13:22
|Colby Garland misses two point jump shot
|13:31
|Kyron Gibson defensive rebound
|13:33
|D.Q. Cole misses three point jump shot
|13:56
|+2
|Colby Garland makes two point jump shot
|20-13
|14:21
|+1
|Trey Townsend makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-11
|14:21
|+1
|Trey Townsend makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-11
|14:21
|TV timeout
|14:21
|Kevin Overton shooting foul (Trey Townsend draws the foul)
|14:37
|Jack Gohlke defensive rebound
|14:39
|Tucker DeVries misses three point jump shot
|14:48
|+3
|Rocket Watts makes three point jump shot
|18-11
|15:04
|+3
|Atin Wright makes three point jump shot (Tucker DeVries assists)
|15-11
|15:17
|+3
|Rocket Watts makes three point jump shot
|15-8
|15:39
|+3
|Kevin Overton makes three point jump shot (Darnell Brodie assists)
|12-8
|15:47
|+2
|Isaiah Jones makes two point layup
|12-5
|15:53
|Conor Enright turnover (Isaiah Jones steals)
|16:02
|+2
|Trey Townsend makes two point jump shot
|10-5
|16:21
|+2
|Darnell Brodie makes two point jump shot (Conor Enright assists)
|8-5
|16:34
|Bulldogs defensive rebound
|16:36
|Jack Gohlke misses three point jump shot
|16:46
|Tucker DeVries personal foul
|16:46
|Atin Wright turnover (Trey Townsend steals)
|17:01
|Isaiah Jones turnover (lost ball)
|17:01
|Isaiah Jones offensive rebound
|17:03
|Jack Gohlke misses three point jump shot
|17:08
|Trey Townsend defensive rebound
|17:10
|Tucker DeVries misses three point jump shot
|17:22
|+3
|Jack Gohlke makes three point jump shot (Trey Townsend assists)
|8-3
|17:42
|Trey Townsend defensive rebound
|17:44
|Atin Wright misses three point jump shot
|17:51
|Kevin Overton defensive rebound
|17:53
|Rocket Watts misses two point jump shot
|18:04
|+3
|Tucker DeVries makes three point jump shot (Conor Enright assists)
|5-3
|18:15
|+3
|Jack Gohlke makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Jones assists)
|5-0
|18:27
|Darnell Brodie turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Jones steals)
|18:52
|+2
|Chris Conway makes two point layup (Isaiah Jones assists)
|2-0
|19:15
|Isaiah Jones defensive rebound
|19:17
|Kevin Overton misses two point jump shot
|19:33
|Tucker DeVries defensive rebound
|19:35
|Chris Conway misses two point jump shot
|20:00
|Chris Conway vs. Darnell Brodie (Golden Grizzlies gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Trey Townsend defensive rebound
|0:05
|Kevin Overton misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:05
|+ 1
|Kevin Overton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:05
|Tone Hunter personal foul
|0:05
|Kevin Overton defensive rebound
|0:09
|D.Q. Cole misses three point jump shot
|0:11
|D.Q. Cole defensive rebound
|0:13
|Conor Enright misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:13
|+ 1
|Conor Enright makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:13
|Rocket Watts personal foul
|0:13
|Tucker DeVries defensive rebound
|0:16
|Team Stats
|Points
|77
|85
|Field Goals
|30-57 (52.6%)
|30-65 (46.2%)
|3-Pointers
|7-23 (30.4%)
|12-32 (37.5%)
|Free Throws
|10-15 (66.7%)
|13-15 (86.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|30
|Offensive
|6
|5
|Defensive
|31
|21
|Team
|1
|4
|Assists
|11
|22
|Steals
|5
|9
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|17
|7
|Fouls
|14
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Top Scorers
|R. Watts G
|23 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|K. Overton G
|22 PTS
|3 REB
|3 AST
|
|52.6
|FG%
|46.2
|
|
|30.4
|3PT FG%
|37.5
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|86.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Watts
|23
|2
|1
|8/16
|3/8
|4/6
|3
|-
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|C. Conway
|12
|6
|0
|6/10
|0/2
|0/1
|2
|-
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2
|T. Townsend
|11
|9
|5
|4/9
|0/0
|3/3
|0
|-
|2
|0
|4
|1
|8
|J. Gohlke
|9
|9
|0
|3/8
|3/8
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|I. Jones
|6
|5
|4
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|-
|2
|0
|4
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Watts
|23
|2
|1
|8/16
|3/8
|4/6
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|C. Conway
|12
|6
|0
|6/10
|0/2
|0/1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2
|T. Townsend
|11
|9
|5
|4/9
|0/0
|3/3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|1
|8
|J. Gohlke
|9
|9
|0
|3/8
|3/8
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|I. Jones
|6
|5
|4
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|0
|2
|0
|4
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Naivalurua
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Cole
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Price
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Hunter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Craggs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Solomon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Banks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Rogers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Lampman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Polk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|77
|37
|11
|30/57
|7/23
|10/15
|14
|0
|5
|1
|17
|6
|31
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Overton
|22
|3
|3
|8/15
|5/10
|1/2
|1
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|A. Wright
|22
|0
|3
|7/16
|3/7
|5/5
|2
|-
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|D. Brodie
|14
|6
|1
|6/8
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|-
|1
|0
|1
|5
|1
|C. Enright
|7
|2
|5
|2/5
|2/4
|1/2
|1
|-
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|T. DeVries
|5
|11
|3
|1/10
|1/7
|2/2
|3
|-
|3
|0
|1
|0
|11
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Overton
|22
|3
|3
|8/15
|5/10
|1/2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|A. Wright
|22
|0
|3
|7/16
|3/7
|5/5
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|D. Brodie
|14
|6
|1
|6/8
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5
|1
|C. Enright
|7
|2
|5
|2/5
|2/4
|1/2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|T. DeVries
|5
|11
|3
|1/10
|1/7
|2/2
|3
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|11
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Garland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Northweather
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Ferguson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Rosario
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Gibson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Alia
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Roberts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Price
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Bath
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Fried
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|85
|26
|22
|30/65
|12/32
|13/15
|12
|0
|9
|1
|7
|5
|21