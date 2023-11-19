away team background logo
home team background logo
NCAAB Scores
All NCAAB Scores
OAK
DRAKE

Preview not available

Preview not available

2nd Half
OAK
Golden Grizzlies
41
DRKE
Bulldogs
48

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:05   Trey Townsend defensive rebound  
0:05   Kevin Overton misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:05 +1 Kevin Overton makes regular free throw 1 of 2 77-85
0:05   Tone Hunter personal foul  
0:09   Kevin Overton defensive rebound  
0:11   D.Q. Cole misses three point jump shot  
0:13   D.Q. Cole defensive rebound  
0:13   Conor Enright misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:13 +1 Conor Enright makes regular free throw 1 of 2 77-84
0:13   Rocket Watts personal foul  
0:16   Tucker DeVries defensive rebound  
0:16   Rocket Watts misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
0:16   Atin Wright shooting foul (Rocket Watts draws the foul)  
0:14 +2 Rocket Watts makes two point layup 77-83
0:21 +1 Colby Garland makes regular free throw 2 of 2 75-83
0:21 +1 Colby Garland makes regular free throw 1 of 2 75-82
0:21   Tone Hunter personal foul  
0:24 +2 Rocket Watts makes two point layup 75-81
0:32 +1 Atin Wright makes regular free throw 2 of 2 73-81
0:32 +1 Atin Wright makes regular free throw 1 of 2 73-80
0:32   Tone Hunter personal foul  
0:32   Golden Grizzlies 30 second timeout  
0:32 +3 Jack Gohlke makes three point jump shot (Trey Townsend assists) 73-79
0:36   Conor Enright turnover (Trey Townsend steals)  
0:41   Rocket Watts personal foul  
0:43   Rocket Watts personal foul  
0:50   Conor Enright defensive rebound  
0:52   Rocket Watts misses three point jump shot  
1:01 +2 Darnell Brodie makes two point jump shot 70-79
1:05   Darnell Brodie offensive rebound  
1:07   Conor Enright misses three point jump shot  
1:27   Conor Enright defensive rebound  
1:29   Jack Gohlke misses three point jump shot  
1:39   Trey Townsend defensive rebound  
1:41   Atin Wright misses three point jump shot  
2:07 +2 Tuburu Niavalurua makes two point jump shot 70-77
2:37 +2 Darnell Brodie makes two point layup 68-77
3:09   Rocket Watts turnover (Atin Wright steals)  
3:19   TV timeout  
3:19   Golden Grizzlies 30 second timeout  
3:21 +2 Darnell Brodie makes two point layup 68-75
3:26   Darnell Brodie offensive rebound  
3:28   Kevin Overton misses three point jump shot  
3:38   Darnell Brodie defensive rebound  
3:40   Chris Conway misses three point jump shot  
3:48   Chris Conway offensive rebound  
3:50   Trey Townsend misses two point jump shot  
4:12   D.Q. Cole defensive rebound  
4:14   Tucker DeVries misses three point jump shot  
4:24   Tucker DeVries defensive rebound  
4:26   Rocket Watts misses two point jump shot  
4:37 +3 Conor Enright makes three point jump shot (Atin Wright assists) 68-73
4:55 +2 Trey Townsend makes two point layup (D.Q. Cole assists) 68-70
5:18 +3 Kevin Overton makes three point jump shot (Conor Enright assists) 66-70
5:39 +2 Chris Conway makes two point jump shot 66-67
6:10 +2 Atin Wright makes two point jump shot 64-67
6:22   Bulldogs defensive rebound  
6:24   Jack Gohlke misses three point jump shot  
6:47 +1 Darnell Brodie makes regular free throw 2 of 2 64-65
6:47 +1 Darnell Brodie makes regular free throw 1 of 2 64-64
6:47   Chris Conway shooting foul (Darnell Brodie draws the foul)  
6:48   Darnell Brodie offensive rebound  
6:48   Conor Enright misses two point layup  
7:01 +1 Tuburu Niavalurua makes regular free throw 1 of 1 64-63
7:01   TV timeout  
7:01   Darnell Brodie shooting foul (Tuburu Niavalurua draws the foul)  
7:01 +2 Tuburu Niavalurua makes two point jump shot 63-63
7:26 +2 Darnell Brodie makes two point layup (Colby Garland assists) 61-63
7:49   D.Q. Cole turnover (bad pass) (Darnell Brodie steals)  
8:17 +2 Darnell Brodie makes two point hook shot (Tucker DeVries assists) 61-61
8:39   Trey Townsend turnover (Tucker DeVries steals)  
9:01   Rocket Watts defensive rebound  
9:03   Atin Wright misses two point jump shot  
9:11 +2 Rocket Watts makes two point layup 61-59
9:16   Atin Wright turnover (Rocket Watts steals)  
9:25   TV timeout  
9:25   Bulldogs 30 second timeout  
9:30 +2 Tuburu Niavalurua makes two point layup (Trey Townsend assists) 59-59
9:47   Jack Gohlke defensive rebound  
9:49   Tucker DeVries misses two point jump shot  
10:00 +2 Tuburu Niavalurua makes two point dunk (Trey Townsend assists) 57-59
10:05   Trey Townsend offensive rebound  
10:07   Rocket Watts misses three point jump shot  
10:31   Jack Gohlke defensive rebound  
10:33   Atin Wright misses three point jump shot  
10:49   Tucker DeVries defensive rebound  
10:49   Tuburu Niavalurua misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:49 +1 Tuburu Niavalurua makes regular free throw 1 of 2 55-59
10:49   TV timeout  
10:49   Eric Northweather shooting foul (Tuburu Niavalurua draws the foul)  
11:13 +2 Colby Garland makes two point jump shot (Atin Wright assists) 54-59
11:26 +2 Isaiah Jones makes two point layup 54-57
11:45 +2 Atin Wright makes two point jump shot 52-57
12:04   Isaiah Jones turnover (3-second violation)  
12:23 +1 Tucker DeVries makes regular free throw 2 of 2 52-55
12:23 +1 Tucker DeVries makes regular free throw 1 of 2 52-54
12:23   D.Q. Cole shooting foul (Tucker DeVries draws the foul)  
12:26   Tucker DeVries defensive rebound  
12:28   Rocket Watts misses two point layup  
12:38   Jack Gohlke defensive rebound  
12:40   Colby Garland misses three point jump shot  
12:53   Tucker DeVries defensive rebound  
12:55   D.Q. Cole misses three point jump shot  
13:16   Rocket Watts defensive rebound  
13:18   Tucker DeVries misses three point jump shot  
13:26   Trey Townsend turnover (Eric Northweather steals)  
13:42   Jack Gohlke defensive rebound  
13:44   Kevin Overton misses three point jump shot  
13:58 +2 Trey Townsend makes two point layup 52-53
14:26 +3 Kevin Overton makes three point jump shot (Conor Enright assists) 50-53
14:31   Trey Townsend turnover (Conor Enright steals)  
14:38   Chris Conway offensive rebound  
14:40   Rocket Watts misses three point jump shot  
14:53 +3 Kevin Overton makes three point jump shot (Colby Garland assists) 50-50
15:07   Eric Northweather defensive rebound  
15:07   Chris Conway misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
15:07   TV timeout  
15:07   Nate Ferguson shooting foul (Chris Conway draws the foul)  
15:07 +2 Chris Conway makes two point layup 50-47
15:27 +2 Nate Ferguson makes two point layup (Kevin Overton assists) 48-47
15:57 +2 Chris Conway makes two point jump shot (Trey Townsend assists) 48-45
16:13   Chris Conway defensive rebound  
16:15   Kevin Overton misses three point jump shot  
16:31 +2 Chris Conway makes two point hook shot (Rocket Watts assists) 46-45
16:50 +3 Conor Enright makes three point jump shot (Atin Wright assists) 44-45
17:13 +3 Rocket Watts makes three point jump shot 44-42
17:24 +1 Atin Wright makes regular free throw 1 of 1 41-42
17:24   Isaiah Jones shooting foul (Atin Wright draws the foul)  
17:24 +2 Atin Wright makes two point layup 41-41
17:34 +1 Trey Townsend makes regular free throw 1 of 1 41-39
17:35   Tucker DeVries shooting foul (Trey Townsend draws the foul)  
17:35 +2 Trey Townsend makes two point layup (Isaiah Jones assists) 40-39
17:49 +1 Atin Wright makes regular free throw 2 of 2 38-39
17:49 +1 Atin Wright makes regular free throw 1 of 2 38-38
17:49   Isaiah Jones shooting foul (Atin Wright draws the foul)  
18:01   Golden Grizzlies turnover (shot clock violation)  
18:01   Golden Grizzlies offensive rebound  
18:01   Trey Townsend misses two point jump shot  
18:31   Chris Conway defensive rebound  
18:33   Tucker DeVries misses two point jump shot  
18:49 +2 Chris Conway makes two point layup 38-37
18:53   Chris Conway offensive rebound  
18:55   Chris Conway misses two point jump shot  
19:21   Jack Gohlke defensive rebound  
19:23   Tucker DeVries misses two point jump shot  
19:42   Kevin Overton defensive rebound  
19:44   Rocket Watts misses three point jump shot  

1st Half
OAK
Golden Grizzlies
36
DRKE
Bulldogs
37

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:02 +2 Colby Garland makes two point jump shot 36-37
0:12 +2 Isaiah Jones makes two point layup 36-35
0:34   Golden Grizzlies 30 second timeout  
0:40   D.Q. Cole defensive rebound  
0:42   Atin Wright misses two point jump shot  
0:59   Isaiah Jones turnover (offensive foul)  
0:59   Isaiah Jones offensive foul  
1:17 +3 Eric Northweather makes three point jump shot (Kevin Overton assists) 34-35
1:31   Colby Garland defensive rebound  
1:33   D.Q. Cole misses three point jump shot  
1:52   Trey Townsend defensive rebound  
1:54   Atin Wright misses two point jump shot  
2:09 +1 Rocket Watts makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-32
2:09 +1 Rocket Watts makes regular free throw 1 of 2 33-32
2:09   Atin Wright shooting foul (Rocket Watts draws the foul)  
2:13   Jack Gohlke defensive rebound  
2:15   Atin Wright misses two point layup  
2:21   Colby Garland defensive rebound  
2:23   Trey Townsend misses two point jump shot  
2:44 +2 Kevin Overton makes two point dunk (Carlos Rosario assists) 32-32
2:48   Rocket Watts turnover (Kevin Overton steals)  
3:05 +2 Carlos Rosario makes two point layup (Colby Garland assists) 32-30
3:24   Isaiah Jones turnover (traveling)  
3:40   Tucker DeVries turnover (offensive foul)  
3:40   Tucker DeVries offensive foul  
3:41   Darnell Brodie offensive rebound  
3:43   Darnell Brodie misses two point layup  
3:42   Darnell Brodie offensive rebound  
3:44   Kevin Overton misses two point jump shot  
3:59 +1 Rocket Watts makes regular free throw 1 of 1 32-28
3:59   TV timeout  
3:59   Kyron Gibson shooting foul (Rocket Watts draws the foul)  
3:59 +2 Rocket Watts makes two point layup 31-28
4:15 +2 Kevin Overton makes two point jump shot (Kyron Gibson assists) 29-28
4:34   Bulldogs 30 second timeout  
4:38 +3 D.Q. Cole makes three point jump shot 29-26
4:42   Tuburu Niavalurua defensive rebound  
4:44   Atin Wright misses two point layup  
4:59   Tucker DeVries defensive rebound  
5:01   Nate Ferguson blocks Tuburu Niavalurua's two point jump shot  
5:15   Trey Townsend defensive rebound  
5:17   Atin Wright misses three point jump shot  
5:28   Tucker DeVries defensive rebound  
5:30   Chris Conway misses three point jump shot  
5:50   Trey Townsend defensive rebound  
5:52   Kevin Overton misses three point jump shot  
6:03   D.Q. Cole turnover  
6:21   Jack Gohlke defensive rebound  
6:23   Conor Enright misses three point jump shot  
6:45   Jack Gohlke turnover (offensive foul)  
6:45   Jack Gohlke offensive foul  
7:03 +2 Atin Wright makes two point jump shot (Kevin Overton assists) 26-26
7:15   Tucker DeVries defensive rebound  
7:17   Trey Townsend misses two point jump shot  
7:46 +2 Kevin Overton makes two point layup (Conor Enright assists) 26-24
7:55   TV timeout  
7:55   Chris Conway turnover (offensive foul)  
7:55   Chris Conway offensive foul  
8:10   Conor Enright turnover (traveling)  
8:20 +2 Rocket Watts makes two point jump shot 26-22
8:27   Isaiah Jones defensive rebound  
8:29   Tucker DeVries misses three point jump shot  
8:46 +2 D.Q. Cole makes two point layup (Isaiah Jones assists) 24-22
8:50   Isaiah Jones defensive rebound  
8:52   Kyron Gibson misses three point jump shot  
9:05   Tucker DeVries defensive rebound  
9:05   Rocket Watts misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
9:05 +1 Rocket Watts makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-22
9:05   Conor Enright shooting foul (Rocket Watts draws the foul)  
9:15   Chris Conway offensive rebound  
9:17   Jack Gohlke misses three point jump shot  
9:32   Isaiah Jones defensive rebound  
9:34   Darnell Brodie misses two point jump shot  
9:47   Osei Price turnover (Kyron Gibson steals)  
10:03 +3 Atin Wright makes three point jump shot (Tucker DeVries assists) 21-22
10:13   Trey Townsend turnover (Tucker DeVries steals)  
10:34 +3 Atin Wright makes three point jump shot (Kyron Gibson assists) 21-19
10:42   Rocket Watts turnover (bad pass) (Tucker DeVries steals)  
11:01   D.Q. Cole defensive rebound  
11:03   Colby Garland misses two point layup  
11:27   Tucker DeVries defensive rebound  
11:29   Rocket Watts misses three point jump shot  
11:45 +3 Kevin Overton makes three point jump shot (Colby Garland assists) 21-16
11:59   TV timeout  
11:59   Tone Hunter turnover (bad pass)  
12:08   Jack Gohlke defensive rebound  
12:10   Colby Garland misses three point jump shot  
12:20   Tuburu Niavalurua personal foul  
12:20   Bulldogs defensive rebound  
12:22   Trey Townsend misses two point jump shot  
12:32   Trey Townsend defensive rebound  
12:34   Kevin Overton misses three point jump shot  
12:51   Bulldogs offensive rebound  
12:53   D.Q. Cole blocks Tucker DeVries's three point jump shot  
13:05 +1 Tuburu Niavalurua makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-13
13:05   Tuburu Niavalurua misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
13:05   Colby Garland shooting foul (Tuburu Niavalurua draws the foul)  
13:20   D.Q. Cole defensive rebound  
13:22   Colby Garland misses two point jump shot  
13:31   Kyron Gibson defensive rebound  
13:33   D.Q. Cole misses three point jump shot  
13:56 +2 Colby Garland makes two point jump shot 20-13
14:21 +1 Trey Townsend makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-11
14:21 +1 Trey Townsend makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-11
14:21   TV timeout  
14:21   Kevin Overton shooting foul (Trey Townsend draws the foul)  
14:37   Jack Gohlke defensive rebound  
14:39   Tucker DeVries misses three point jump shot  
14:48 +3 Rocket Watts makes three point jump shot 18-11
15:04 +3 Atin Wright makes three point jump shot (Tucker DeVries assists) 15-11
15:17 +3 Rocket Watts makes three point jump shot 15-8
15:39 +3 Kevin Overton makes three point jump shot (Darnell Brodie assists) 12-8
15:47 +2 Isaiah Jones makes two point layup 12-5
15:53   Conor Enright turnover (Isaiah Jones steals)  
16:02 +2 Trey Townsend makes two point jump shot 10-5
16:21 +2 Darnell Brodie makes two point jump shot (Conor Enright assists) 8-5
16:34   Bulldogs defensive rebound  
16:36   Jack Gohlke misses three point jump shot  
16:46   Tucker DeVries personal foul  
16:46   Atin Wright turnover (Trey Townsend steals)  
17:01   Isaiah Jones turnover (lost ball)  
17:01   Isaiah Jones offensive rebound  
17:03   Jack Gohlke misses three point jump shot  
17:08   Trey Townsend defensive rebound  
17:10   Tucker DeVries misses three point jump shot  
17:22 +3 Jack Gohlke makes three point jump shot (Trey Townsend assists) 8-3
17:42   Trey Townsend defensive rebound  
17:44   Atin Wright misses three point jump shot  
17:51   Kevin Overton defensive rebound  
17:53   Rocket Watts misses two point jump shot  
18:04 +3 Tucker DeVries makes three point jump shot (Conor Enright assists) 5-3
18:15 +3 Jack Gohlke makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Jones assists) 5-0
18:27   Darnell Brodie turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Jones steals)  
18:52 +2 Chris Conway makes two point layup (Isaiah Jones assists) 2-0
19:15   Isaiah Jones defensive rebound  
19:17   Kevin Overton misses two point jump shot  
19:33   Tucker DeVries defensive rebound  
19:35   Chris Conway misses two point jump shot  
20:00   Chris Conway vs. Darnell Brodie (Golden Grizzlies gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Trey Townsend defensive rebound 0:05
  Kevin Overton misses regular free throw 2 of 2 0:05
+ 1 Kevin Overton makes regular free throw 1 of 2 0:05
  Tone Hunter personal foul 0:05
  Kevin Overton defensive rebound 0:09
  D.Q. Cole misses three point jump shot 0:11
  D.Q. Cole defensive rebound 0:13
  Conor Enright misses regular free throw 2 of 2 0:13
+ 1 Conor Enright makes regular free throw 1 of 2 0:13
  Rocket Watts personal foul 0:13
  Tucker DeVries defensive rebound 0:16
Team Stats
Points 77 85
Field Goals 30-57 (52.6%) 30-65 (46.2%)
3-Pointers 7-23 (30.4%) 12-32 (37.5%)
Free Throws 10-15 (66.7%) 13-15 (86.7%)
Total Rebounds 38 30
Offensive 6 5
Defensive 31 21
Team 1 4
Assists 11 22
Steals 5 9
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 17 7
Fouls 14 12
Technicals 0 0
0
R. Watts G
23 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
10
A. Wright G
22 PTS, 3 AST
12T
Oakland 1-2 364177
Drake 2-0 374885
John Gray Gymnasium George Town,
John Gray Gymnasium George Town,
Team Stats
Oakland 1-2 69.0 PPG 32.7 RPG 8.7 APG
Drake 2-0 86.0 PPG 35.5 RPG 15.0 APG
Key Players
00
. Watts G 3.3 PPG 1.7 RPG 2.0 APG 25.0 FG%
00
. Overton G 13.0 PPG 4.5 RPG 1.0 APG 52.6 FG%
Top Scorers
0
R. Watts G 23 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
1
K. Overton G 22 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
52.6 FG% 46.2
30.4 3PT FG% 37.5
66.7 FT% 86.7
Oakland
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Watts 23 2 1 8/16 3/8 4/6 3 - 1 0 3 0 2
C. Conway 12 6 0 6/10 0/2 0/1 2 - 0 0 1 4 2
T. Townsend 11 9 5 4/9 0/0 3/3 0 - 2 0 4 1 8
J. Gohlke 9 9 0 3/8 3/8 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 0 9
I. Jones 6 5 4 3/3 0/0 0/0 3 - 2 0 4 1 4
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Watts 23 2 1 8/16 3/8 4/6 3 0 1 0 3 0 2
C. Conway 12 6 0 6/10 0/2 0/1 2 0 0 0 1 4 2
T. Townsend 11 9 5 4/9 0/0 3/3 0 0 2 0 4 1 8
J. Gohlke 9 9 0 3/8 3/8 0/0 1 0 0 0 1 0 9
I. Jones 6 5 4 3/3 0/0 0/0 3 0 2 0 4 1 4
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Naivalurua - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cole - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Price - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hunter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Craggs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Solomon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Banks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Rogers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Lampman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Polk - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 37 11 30/57 7/23 10/15 14 0 5 1 17 6 31
Drake
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Overton 22 3 3 8/15 5/10 1/2 1 - 1 0 0 0 3
A. Wright 22 0 3 7/16 3/7 5/5 2 - 1 0 2 0 0
D. Brodie 14 6 1 6/8 0/0 2/2 1 - 1 0 1 5 1
C. Enright 7 2 5 2/5 2/4 1/2 1 - 1 0 3 0 2
T. DeVries 5 11 3 1/10 1/7 2/2 3 - 3 0 1 0 11
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Overton 22 3 3 8/15 5/10 1/2 1 0 1 0 0 0 3
A. Wright 22 0 3 7/16 3/7 5/5 2 0 1 0 2 0 0
D. Brodie 14 6 1 6/8 0/0 2/2 1 0 1 0 1 5 1
C. Enright 7 2 5 2/5 2/4 1/2 1 0 1 0 3 0 2
T. DeVries 5 11 3 1/10 1/7 2/2 3 0 3 0 1 0 11
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Garland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Northweather - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Ferguson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Rosario - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Gibson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Alia - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Roberts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Price - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Bath - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Fried - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 85 26 22 30/65 12/32 13/15 12 0 9 1 7 5 21
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola