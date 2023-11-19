away team background logo
UGA
PROV

1st Half
UGA
Bulldogs
30
PROV
Friars
32

Time Team Play Score
1:46   Bryce Hopkins turnover (lost ball)  
1:47   Bryce Hopkins defensive rebound  
1:49   Bryce Hopkins blocks Silas Demary Jr.'s two point driving layup  
1:55   Russel Tchewa offensive rebound  
1:57   Jabri Abdur-Rahim misses three point pullup jump shot  
2:13 +2 Rafael Castro makes two point layup 30-32
2:16   Rafael Castro offensive rebound  
2:18   Ticket Gaines misses three point jump shot  
2:39 +3 Jabri Abdur-Rahim makes three point jump shot (Noah Thomasson assists) 30-30
2:44   Bryce Hopkins turnover (lost ball) (Noah Thomasson steals)  
3:05 +2 Noah Thomasson makes two point driving layup 27-30
3:18 +2 Devin Carter makes two point driving layup 25-30
3:23   Blue Cain turnover (bad pass) (Devin Carter steals)  
3:25   Bryce Hopkins personal foul (Jabri Abdur-Rahim draws the foul)  
3:25   Jabri Abdur-Rahim offensive rebound  
3:27   Noah Thomasson misses two point jump shot  
3:40   Rafael Castro turnover (bad pass)  
3:46   Rafael Castro defensive rebound  
3:48   Rafael Castro blocks Blue Cain's two point layup  
3:56   Russel Tchewa defensive rebound  
3:58   Rich Barron misses three point jump shot  
4:15   TV timeout  
4:15   Friars 30 second timeout  
4:24 +2 Silas Demary Jr. makes two point pullup jump shot 25-28
4:43 +2 Josh Oduro makes two point layup 23-28
5:12 +3 Noah Thomasson makes three point stepback jump shot 23-26
5:30 +3 Rich Barron makes three point jump shot (Devin Carter assists) 20-26
5:50   Josh Oduro defensive rebound  
5:52   RJ Melendez misses three point jump shot  
6:10 +1 Josh Oduro makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-23
6:10 +1 Josh Oduro makes regular free throw 1 of 2 20-22
6:10   RJ Melendez shooting foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)  
6:27   Ticket Gaines defensive rebound  
6:29   Blue Cain misses three point jump shot  
6:39 +2 Bryce Hopkins makes two point putback layup 20-21
6:43   Bryce Hopkins offensive rebound  
6:45   Josh Oduro misses two point jump shot  
7:11   Friars defensive rebound  
7:13   Rich Barron blocks RJ Melendez's two point layup  
7:35   TV timeout  
7:35   Bulldogs defensive rebound  
7:39   Corey Floyd Jr. misses three point jump shot  
8:03 +3 Noah Thomasson makes three point jump shot 20-19
8:27 +2 Bryce Hopkins makes two point layup 17-19
8:41   Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe turnover (bad pass) (Josh Oduro steals)  
8:52 +2 Josh Oduro makes two point hook shot 17-17
9:12 +2 Noah Thomasson makes two point driving layup 17-15
9:26   Corey Floyd Jr. turnover (back court violation)  
9:38 +2 RJ Melendez makes two point layup 15-15
9:52 +2 Bryce Hopkins makes two point driving layup 13-15
10:01   Bryce Hopkins offensive rebound  
10:03   Corey Floyd Jr. misses two point jump shot  
10:14   Josh Oduro defensive rebound  
10:16   Blue Cain misses two point jump shot  
10:19   Rafael Castro personal foul (Silas Demary Jr. draws the foul)  
10:21   Bulldogs offensive rebound  
10:23   Jabri Abdur-Rahim misses two point stepback jump shot  
10:38   Bulldogs defensive rebound  
10:40   Bryce Hopkins misses two point jump shot  
11:05 +2 RJ Melendez makes two point driving dunk 13-13
11:09   Rafael Castro turnover (bad pass) (RJ Melendez steals)  
11:19   Devin Carter defensive rebound  
11:21   RJ Melendez misses three point jump shot  
11:46 +1 Bryce Hopkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11-13
11:46   Bryce Hopkins misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:46   Frank Anselem-Ibe shooting foul (Bryce Hopkins draws the foul)  
11:52   TV timeout  
11:55   Silas Demary Jr. turnover (lost ball)  
12:03   Frank Anselem-Ibe defensive rebound  
12:05   Corey Floyd Jr. misses three point stepback jump shot  
12:21 +2 Justin Hill makes two point stepback jump shot 11-12
12:39   Noah Thomasson defensive rebound  
12:41   Bryce Hopkins misses three point jump shot  
12:58   Silas Demary Jr. turnover (traveling)  
13:20   Devin Carter turnover (offensive foul)  
13:20   Devin Carter offensive foul (Silas Demary Jr. draws the foul)  
13:26   Josh Oduro defensive rebound  
13:28   Justin Hill misses two point floating jump shot  
13:59   Jalen DeLoach defensive rebound  
14:01   Devin Carter misses three point jump shot  
14:16   Ticket Gaines offensive rebound  
14:18   Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe blocks Bryce Hopkins's two point layup  
14:29   Bryce Hopkins defensive rebound  
14:31   Justin Hill misses two point reverse layup  
14:39   Jalen DeLoach defensive rebound  
14:41   Devin Carter misses three point jump shot  
14:56   Friars defensive rebound  
14:57   Jalen DeLoach misses two point dunk  
14:57   Jalen DeLoach offensive rebound  
14:59   Blue Cain misses two point driving layup  
15:18 +3 Devin Carter makes three point jump shot (Bryce Hopkins assists) 9-12
15:24   Jabri Abdur-Rahim turnover (lost ball)  
15:29   Corey Floyd Jr. personal foul (Justin Hill draws the foul)  
15:36   TV timeout  
15:36   Josh Oduro turnover (offensive foul)  
15:36   Josh Oduro offensive foul (Justin Hill draws the foul)  
15:51   Devin Carter defensive rebound  
15:53   Justin Hill misses two point pullup jump shot  
16:08 +2 Corey Floyd Jr. makes two point jump shot 9-9
16:30 +3 Jabri Abdur-Rahim makes three point jump shot (Justin Hill assists) 9-7
16:43   Noah Thomasson defensive rebound  
16:45   Ticket Gaines misses three point jump shot  
16:58   Russel Tchewa personal foul (Devin Carter draws the foul)  
16:58   Devin Carter defensive rebound  
17:00   Noah Thomasson misses two point driving layup  
17:04 +2 Devin Carter makes two point driving dunk 6-7
17:08   Silas Demary Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Devin Carter steals)  
17:25 +2 Josh Oduro makes two point turnaround jump shot 6-5
17:34   Noah Thomasson personal foul (Corey Floyd Jr. draws the foul)  
17:51 +2 Noah Thomasson makes two point driving layup (RJ Melendez assists) 6-3
17:58   Ticket Gaines turnover (lost ball) (RJ Melendez steals)  
18:28 +2 Noah Thomasson makes two point driving layup 4-3
18:34   Noah Thomasson offensive rebound  
18:36   Silas Demary Jr. misses two point pullup jump shot  
18:46 +1 Josh Oduro makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-3
18:46   Josh Oduro misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:46   Russel Tchewa shooting foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)  
19:10 +2 Russel Tchewa makes two point hook shot 2-2
19:21 +2 Corey Floyd Jr. makes two point cutting layup (Josh Oduro assists) 0-2
19:47   Josh Oduro defensive rebound  
19:49   Noah Thomasson misses three point jump shot  
20:00   Russel Tchewa vs. Josh Oduro (Silas Demary Jr. gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 30 32
Field Goals 13-31 (41.9%) 13-25 (52.0%)
3-Pointers 4-9 (44.4%) 2-10 (20.0%)
Free Throws 0-0 (0.0%) 4-6 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 13 17
Offensive 4 4
Defensive 6 11
Team 3 2
Assists 3 3
Steals 4 3
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 6 8
Fouls 5 5
Technicals 0 0
3
N. Thomasson G
14 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
13
J. Oduro F
9 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
12T
Georgia 2-2 30-30
Providence 3-1 32-32
Baha Mar Convention Center Nassau, Bahamas
Baha Mar Convention Center Nassau, Bahamas
Team Stats
Georgia 2-2 70.8 PPG 40.5 RPG 11.5 APG
Providence 3-1 74.8 PPG 44.8 RPG 12.8 APG
Key Players
00
. Thomasson G 10.8 PPG 3.5 RPG 2.3 APG 39.0 FG%
00
. Oduro F 10.5 PPG 6.0 RPG 1.5 APG 60.7 FG%
Top Scorers
3
N. Thomasson G 14 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
13
J. Oduro F 9 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
41.9 FG% 52.0
44.4 3PT FG% 20.0
0 FT% 66.7
Georgia
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Thomasson 14 3 1 6/9 2/3 0/0 1 - 1 0 0 1 2
J. Abdur-Rahim 6 1 0 2/4 2/3 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 1 0
R. Melendez 4 0 1 2/5 0/2 0/0 1 - 2 0 0 0 0
S. Demary Jr. 2 0 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 - 1 0 3 0 0
R. Tchewa 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 0 0 1 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. DeLoach - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Cain - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Moncrieffe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Anselem-Ibe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Klatsky - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Newell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jennings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Jordan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Sunahara - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. James - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 30 10 3 13/31 4/9 0/0 5 0 4 1 6 4 6
Providence
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Oduro 9 4 1 3/4 0/0 3/4 1 - 1 0 1 0 4
B. Hopkins 7 4 1 3/6 0/1 1/2 1 - 0 1 2 2 2
D. Carter 7 3 1 3/5 1/3 0/0 1 - 2 0 1 0 3
C. Floyd Jr. 4 0 0 2/5 0/2 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 0 0
T. Gaines 0 2 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 1 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Barron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Castro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. O'Haire - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Fonts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Fernandez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Pierre - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Dual - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Santoro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. DeLaurier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 32 15 3 13/25 2/10 4/6 5 0 3 3 8 4 11
