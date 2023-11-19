UGA
PROV
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|1:46
|Bryce Hopkins turnover (lost ball)
|1:47
|Bryce Hopkins defensive rebound
|1:49
|Bryce Hopkins blocks Silas Demary Jr.'s two point driving layup
|1:55
|Russel Tchewa offensive rebound
|1:57
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim misses three point pullup jump shot
|2:13
|+2
|Rafael Castro makes two point layup
|30-32
|2:16
|Rafael Castro offensive rebound
|2:18
|Ticket Gaines misses three point jump shot
|2:39
|+3
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim makes three point jump shot (Noah Thomasson assists)
|30-30
|2:44
|Bryce Hopkins turnover (lost ball) (Noah Thomasson steals)
|3:05
|+2
|Noah Thomasson makes two point driving layup
|27-30
|3:18
|+2
|Devin Carter makes two point driving layup
|25-30
|3:23
|Blue Cain turnover (bad pass) (Devin Carter steals)
|3:25
|Bryce Hopkins personal foul (Jabri Abdur-Rahim draws the foul)
|3:25
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim offensive rebound
|3:27
|Noah Thomasson misses two point jump shot
|3:40
|Rafael Castro turnover (bad pass)
|3:46
|Rafael Castro defensive rebound
|3:48
|Rafael Castro blocks Blue Cain's two point layup
|3:56
|Russel Tchewa defensive rebound
|3:58
|Rich Barron misses three point jump shot
|4:15
|TV timeout
|4:15
|Friars 30 second timeout
|4:24
|+2
|Silas Demary Jr. makes two point pullup jump shot
|25-28
|4:43
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point layup
|23-28
|5:12
|+3
|Noah Thomasson makes three point stepback jump shot
|23-26
|5:30
|+3
|Rich Barron makes three point jump shot (Devin Carter assists)
|20-26
|5:50
|Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|5:52
|RJ Melendez misses three point jump shot
|6:10
|+1
|Josh Oduro makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-23
|6:10
|+1
|Josh Oduro makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|20-22
|6:10
|RJ Melendez shooting foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)
|6:27
|Ticket Gaines defensive rebound
|6:29
|Blue Cain misses three point jump shot
|6:39
|+2
|Bryce Hopkins makes two point putback layup
|20-21
|6:43
|Bryce Hopkins offensive rebound
|6:45
|Josh Oduro misses two point jump shot
|7:11
|Friars defensive rebound
|7:13
|Rich Barron blocks RJ Melendez's two point layup
|7:35
|TV timeout
|7:35
|Bulldogs defensive rebound
|7:39
|Corey Floyd Jr. misses three point jump shot
|8:03
|+3
|Noah Thomasson makes three point jump shot
|20-19
|8:27
|+2
|Bryce Hopkins makes two point layup
|17-19
|8:41
|Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe turnover (bad pass) (Josh Oduro steals)
|8:52
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point hook shot
|17-17
|9:12
|+2
|Noah Thomasson makes two point driving layup
|17-15
|9:26
|Corey Floyd Jr. turnover (back court violation)
|9:38
|+2
|RJ Melendez makes two point layup
|15-15
|9:52
|+2
|Bryce Hopkins makes two point driving layup
|13-15
|10:01
|Bryce Hopkins offensive rebound
|10:03
|Corey Floyd Jr. misses two point jump shot
|10:14
|Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|10:16
|Blue Cain misses two point jump shot
|10:19
|Rafael Castro personal foul (Silas Demary Jr. draws the foul)
|10:21
|Bulldogs offensive rebound
|10:23
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim misses two point stepback jump shot
|10:38
|Bulldogs defensive rebound
|10:40
|Bryce Hopkins misses two point jump shot
|11:05
|+2
|RJ Melendez makes two point driving dunk
|13-13
|11:09
|Rafael Castro turnover (bad pass) (RJ Melendez steals)
|11:19
|Devin Carter defensive rebound
|11:21
|RJ Melendez misses three point jump shot
|11:46
|+1
|Bryce Hopkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-13
|11:46
|Bryce Hopkins misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:46
|Frank Anselem-Ibe shooting foul (Bryce Hopkins draws the foul)
|11:52
|TV timeout
|11:55
|Silas Demary Jr. turnover (lost ball)
|12:03
|Frank Anselem-Ibe defensive rebound
|12:05
|Corey Floyd Jr. misses three point stepback jump shot
|12:21
|+2
|Justin Hill makes two point stepback jump shot
|11-12
|12:39
|Noah Thomasson defensive rebound
|12:41
|Bryce Hopkins misses three point jump shot
|12:58
|Silas Demary Jr. turnover (traveling)
|13:20
|Devin Carter turnover (offensive foul)
|13:20
|Devin Carter offensive foul (Silas Demary Jr. draws the foul)
|13:26
|Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|13:28
|Justin Hill misses two point floating jump shot
|13:59
|Jalen DeLoach defensive rebound
|14:01
|Devin Carter misses three point jump shot
|14:16
|Ticket Gaines offensive rebound
|14:18
|Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe blocks Bryce Hopkins's two point layup
|14:29
|Bryce Hopkins defensive rebound
|14:31
|Justin Hill misses two point reverse layup
|14:39
|Jalen DeLoach defensive rebound
|14:41
|Devin Carter misses three point jump shot
|14:56
|Friars defensive rebound
|14:57
|Jalen DeLoach misses two point dunk
|14:57
|Jalen DeLoach offensive rebound
|14:59
|Blue Cain misses two point driving layup
|15:18
|+3
|Devin Carter makes three point jump shot (Bryce Hopkins assists)
|9-12
|15:24
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim turnover (lost ball)
|15:29
|Corey Floyd Jr. personal foul (Justin Hill draws the foul)
|15:36
|TV timeout
|15:36
|Josh Oduro turnover (offensive foul)
|15:36
|Josh Oduro offensive foul (Justin Hill draws the foul)
|15:51
|Devin Carter defensive rebound
|15:53
|Justin Hill misses two point pullup jump shot
|16:08
|+2
|Corey Floyd Jr. makes two point jump shot
|9-9
|16:30
|+3
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim makes three point jump shot (Justin Hill assists)
|9-7
|16:43
|Noah Thomasson defensive rebound
|16:45
|Ticket Gaines misses three point jump shot
|16:58
|Russel Tchewa personal foul (Devin Carter draws the foul)
|16:58
|Devin Carter defensive rebound
|17:00
|Noah Thomasson misses two point driving layup
|17:04
|+2
|Devin Carter makes two point driving dunk
|6-7
|17:08
|Silas Demary Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Devin Carter steals)
|17:25
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point turnaround jump shot
|6-5
|17:34
|Noah Thomasson personal foul (Corey Floyd Jr. draws the foul)
|17:51
|+2
|Noah Thomasson makes two point driving layup (RJ Melendez assists)
|6-3
|17:58
|Ticket Gaines turnover (lost ball) (RJ Melendez steals)
|18:28
|+2
|Noah Thomasson makes two point driving layup
|4-3
|18:34
|Noah Thomasson offensive rebound
|18:36
|Silas Demary Jr. misses two point pullup jump shot
|18:46
|+1
|Josh Oduro makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-3
|18:46
|Josh Oduro misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|18:46
|Russel Tchewa shooting foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)
|19:10
|+2
|Russel Tchewa makes two point hook shot
|2-2
|19:21
|+2
|Corey Floyd Jr. makes two point cutting layup (Josh Oduro assists)
|0-2
|19:47
|Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|19:49
|Noah Thomasson misses three point jump shot
|20:00
|Russel Tchewa vs. Josh Oduro (Silas Demary Jr. gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|30
|32
|Field Goals
|13-31 (41.9%)
|13-25 (52.0%)
|3-Pointers
|4-9 (44.4%)
|2-10 (20.0%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|4-6 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|13
|17
|Offensive
|4
|4
|Defensive
|6
|11
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|3
|3
|Steals
|4
|3
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|6
|8
|Fouls
|5
|5
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Georgia 2-2
|70.8 PPG
|40.5 RPG
|11.5 APG
|Providence 3-1
|74.8 PPG
|44.8 RPG
|12.8 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Thomasson G
|10.8 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|2.3 APG
|39.0 FG%
|
00
|. Oduro F
|10.5 PPG
|6.0 RPG
|1.5 APG
|60.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Thomasson G
|14 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|J. Oduro F
|9 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|
|41.9
|FG%
|52.0
|
|
|44.4
|3PT FG%
|20.0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Thomasson
|14
|3
|1
|6/9
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|J. Abdur-Rahim
|6
|1
|0
|2/4
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|R. Melendez
|4
|0
|1
|2/5
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Demary Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|R. Tchewa
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Oduro
|9
|4
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|B. Hopkins
|7
|4
|1
|3/6
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|-
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|D. Carter
|7
|3
|1
|3/5
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|-
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|C. Floyd Jr.
|4
|0
|0
|2/5
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Gaines
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
