UVM
LIB

1st Half
UVM
Catamounts
LIB
Flames

Time Team Play Score
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
12T
Vermont 4-0 ---
Liberty 4-0 ---
HTC Center Conway, SC
HTC Center Conway, SC
Team Stats
Vermont 4-0 77.5 PPG 43.3 RPG 15.3 APG
Liberty 4-0 86.3 PPG 41.5 RPG 17.0 APG
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Vermont
Roster
T. Long
M. Veretto
S. Bogues
M. Ndayishimiye
A. Deloney
I. Ayo-Faleye
T. Hurley
S. Alamutu
B. Mills
S. Joba
J. Roquemore
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
T. Long 4 28.8 15.3 3.8 1.3 0.80 0.00 0.5 52.5 48.1 85.7 0 3.8
M. Veretto 4 26.8 13.5 3.3 2.8 0.80 0.80 0.5 50.0 31.6 85.7 0.5 2.8
S. Bogues 4 29.3 13.0 4.3 2.8 2.50 0.50 1.5 66.7 50.0 60.0 1.5 2.8
M. Ndayishimiye 1 15 11.0 2.0 1.0 2.00 0.00 2.0 80.0 75.0 0.0 0 2
A. Deloney 4 26.3 9.0 3.5 2.8 0.00 0.00 1.3 40.0 36.4 57.1 1 2.5
I. Ayo-Faleye 4 18.8 7.3 6.5 0.5 0.30 1.00 0.5 47.4 50.0 81.8 2.3 4.3
T. Hurley 3 20 7.0 2.7 0.7 0.00 0.00 0.0 33.3 22.2 90.0 0.3 2.3
S. Alamutu 4 18.5 4.8 6.5 1.8 0.30 0.50 1.0 81.8 100.0 0.0 1.5 5
B. Mills 4 16.8 4.3 1.3 1.3 0.50 0.00 0.8 36.8 27.3 0.0 0.5 0.8
S. Joba 4 9.3 2.0 1.8 0.3 0.30 0.30 0.8 33.3 0.0 50.0 1 0.8
J. Roquemore 2 14 1.0 2.0 2.5 0.00 0.00 1.5 25.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 1.5
Total 4 0.0 77.5 43.3 15.3 5.80 3.00 9.3 50.2 38.8 69.6 9.5 29.3
Liberty
Roster
K. Rode
B. Peebles
K. Metheny
C. Porter
Z. Cleveland
S. Robinson
J. Venzant
Z. Yates
G. McKay
J. Shirer Jr.
B. Spell
B. Southerland
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Rode 4 26.8 19.8 3.8 2.0 1.80 0.30 1.0 51.0 51.7 80.0 1.3 2.5
B. Peebles 4 22.8 15.0 3.3 1.3 0.30 0.00 1.3 52.3 39.1 83.3 1.3 2
K. Metheny 4 27.8 10.3 3.3 2.5 0.80 0.00 1.5 45.7 36.8 100.0 0 3.3
C. Porter 4 33.8 9.3 1.5 4.5 0.50 0.00 1.8 43.3 39.1 50.0 0 1.5
Z. Cleveland 4 21 8.0 6.0 2.8 1.00 1.00 2.3 61.1 50.0 47.4 1 5
S. Robinson 4 20.3 7.8 5.3 0.3 0.30 0.30 0.3 52.2 0.0 63.6 1.5 3.8
J. Venzant 4 22.5 5.3 7.3 1.8 1.00 0.50 1.0 55.6 0.0 50.0 2.3 5
Z. Yates 4 8.8 4.3 1.3 0.5 0.30 0.00 0.3 36.4 40.0 83.3 0.3 1
G. McKay 4 8.8 3.3 0.5 0.5 0.00 0.00 0.0 55.6 33.3 100.0 0.5 0
J. Shirer Jr. 3 4.7 2.3 0.7 0.3 0.30 0.00 0.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 0.3 0.3
B. Spell 3 4.7 2.0 2.3 0.7 0.30 0.30 0.0 100.0 100.0 0.0 1 1.3
B. Southerland 1 5 1.0 1.0 1.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 0 1
Total 4 0.0 86.3 41.5 17.0 6.30 2.30 9.8 50.8 40.7 67.1 10.5 27.5
