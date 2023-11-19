UVM
LIB
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Long
|4
|28.8
|15.3
|3.8
|1.3
|0.80
|0.00
|0.5
|52.5
|48.1
|85.7
|0
|3.8
|M. Veretto
|4
|26.8
|13.5
|3.3
|2.8
|0.80
|0.80
|0.5
|50.0
|31.6
|85.7
|0.5
|2.8
|S. Bogues
|4
|29.3
|13.0
|4.3
|2.8
|2.50
|0.50
|1.5
|66.7
|50.0
|60.0
|1.5
|2.8
|M. Ndayishimiye
|1
|15
|11.0
|2.0
|1.0
|2.00
|0.00
|2.0
|80.0
|75.0
|0.0
|0
|2
|A. Deloney
|4
|26.3
|9.0
|3.5
|2.8
|0.00
|0.00
|1.3
|40.0
|36.4
|57.1
|1
|2.5
|I. Ayo-Faleye
|4
|18.8
|7.3
|6.5
|0.5
|0.30
|1.00
|0.5
|47.4
|50.0
|81.8
|2.3
|4.3
|T. Hurley
|3
|20
|7.0
|2.7
|0.7
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|22.2
|90.0
|0.3
|2.3
|S. Alamutu
|4
|18.5
|4.8
|6.5
|1.8
|0.30
|0.50
|1.0
|81.8
|100.0
|0.0
|1.5
|5
|B. Mills
|4
|16.8
|4.3
|1.3
|1.3
|0.50
|0.00
|0.8
|36.8
|27.3
|0.0
|0.5
|0.8
|S. Joba
|4
|9.3
|2.0
|1.8
|0.3
|0.30
|0.30
|0.8
|33.3
|0.0
|50.0
|1
|0.8
|J. Roquemore
|2
|14
|1.0
|2.0
|2.5
|0.00
|0.00
|1.5
|25.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|1.5
|Total
|4
|0.0
|77.5
|43.3
|15.3
|5.80
|3.00
|9.3
|50.2
|38.8
|69.6
|9.5
|29.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Rode
|4
|26.8
|19.8
|3.8
|2.0
|1.80
|0.30
|1.0
|51.0
|51.7
|80.0
|1.3
|2.5
|B. Peebles
|4
|22.8
|15.0
|3.3
|1.3
|0.30
|0.00
|1.3
|52.3
|39.1
|83.3
|1.3
|2
|K. Metheny
|4
|27.8
|10.3
|3.3
|2.5
|0.80
|0.00
|1.5
|45.7
|36.8
|100.0
|0
|3.3
|C. Porter
|4
|33.8
|9.3
|1.5
|4.5
|0.50
|0.00
|1.8
|43.3
|39.1
|50.0
|0
|1.5
|Z. Cleveland
|4
|21
|8.0
|6.0
|2.8
|1.00
|1.00
|2.3
|61.1
|50.0
|47.4
|1
|5
|S. Robinson
|4
|20.3
|7.8
|5.3
|0.3
|0.30
|0.30
|0.3
|52.2
|0.0
|63.6
|1.5
|3.8
|J. Venzant
|4
|22.5
|5.3
|7.3
|1.8
|1.00
|0.50
|1.0
|55.6
|0.0
|50.0
|2.3
|5
|Z. Yates
|4
|8.8
|4.3
|1.3
|0.5
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|36.4
|40.0
|83.3
|0.3
|1
|G. McKay
|4
|8.8
|3.3
|0.5
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|55.6
|33.3
|100.0
|0.5
|0
|J. Shirer Jr.
|3
|4.7
|2.3
|0.7
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.3
|0.3
|B. Spell
|3
|4.7
|2.0
|2.3
|0.7
|0.30
|0.30
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|1
|1.3
|B. Southerland
|1
|5
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|1
|Total
|4
|0.0
|86.3
|41.5
|17.0
|6.30
|2.30
|9.8
|50.8
|40.7
|67.1
|10.5
|27.5