BRAD
TULANE
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Leons
|3
|37
|15.3
|9.0
|2.3
|2.30
|0.70
|2.3
|46.9
|33.3
|59.1
|1.7
|7.3
|C. Hickman
|3
|36
|12.0
|3.7
|4.3
|1.00
|0.00
|3.7
|51.9
|33.3
|75.0
|0.7
|3
|D. Hannah
|3
|29.7
|11.3
|7.0
|3.7
|1.00
|2.30
|1.7
|60.7
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|6
|C. Davis
|3
|30.3
|11.0
|6.3
|1.0
|1.00
|1.00
|1.0
|58.8
|58.3
|75.0
|0
|6.3
|D. Deen
|3
|35
|10.7
|2.7
|3.3
|1.30
|0.00
|2.0
|40.0
|31.6
|75.0
|0.3
|2.3
|A. Atlason
|3
|20.7
|8.7
|1.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.30
|0.3
|42.9
|44.4
|0.0
|0
|1.3
|D. Burch
|2
|12.5
|6.5
|2.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|80.0
|100.0
|50.0
|0
|2
|A. Jonovic
|3
|11
|2.7
|2.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.70
|0.7
|36.4
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|1.7
|E. Ellis
|3
|6.3
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|20.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.7
|G. Biliew
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Hardtke
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|S. Hennessy
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Linke
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|K. Thomas
|1
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|3
|0.0
|77.0
|41.0
|16.7
|6.70
|5.00
|14.3
|48.6
|39.0
|59.6
|6.3
|31.7
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Cross
|3
|35
|19.3
|8.7
|4.7
|1.30
|1.70
|1.3
|61.3
|50.0
|85.0
|1
|7.7
|K. King
|3
|31.3
|18.3
|2.3
|1.3
|3.00
|0.00
|1.3
|62.5
|46.7
|80.0
|0.7
|1.7
|S. James
|3
|37.3
|15.0
|5.3
|2.3
|3.00
|1.30
|1.0
|53.6
|30.8
|78.6
|0.3
|5
|C. Holloway
|3
|27.3
|14.3
|3.0
|1.7
|1.00
|0.30
|2.0
|64.0
|16.7
|90.9
|1
|2
|J. Forbes
|2
|28.5
|10.0
|1.0
|3.0
|2.00
|0.00
|2.0
|37.5
|36.4
|100.0
|0
|1
|T. Williams
|2
|23.5
|7.5
|2.5
|3.0
|1.50
|0.00
|1.0
|35.3
|0.0
|60.0
|0
|2.5
|G. Glenn III
|3
|11.7
|6.0
|4.7
|0.7
|0.70
|0.70
|1.3
|72.7
|0.0
|66.7
|0.7
|4
|P. Daniels
|3
|5.3
|2.0
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|100.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.3
|0.3
|M. Panoam
|2
|7
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|33.3
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0
|L. Stephens
|2
|1.5
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0
|J. Wood
|3
|8.7
|1.0
|1.3
|0.3
|1.00
|0.00
|0.3
|16.7
|16.7
|0.0
|0.3
|1
|A. Woods
|2
|4.5
|0.5
|1.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.5
|0.5
|M. Bowman
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|3
|0.0
|90.3
|32.3
|15.3
|12.70
|4.00
|10.0
|53.7
|29.0
|82.4
|5.0
|25.7