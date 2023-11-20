away team background logo
BRAD
TULANE

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
BRAD
Braves
TUL
Green Wave

Time Team Play Score
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
12T
Bradley 3-0 ---
Tulane 3-0 ---
JSerra Pavilion San Juan Capistrano, California
JSerra Pavilion San Juan Capistrano, California
Team Stats
Bradley 3-0 77.0 PPG 41.0 RPG 16.7 APG
Tulane 3-0 90.3 PPG 32.3 RPG 15.3 APG
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Bradley
Roster
M. Leons
C. Hickman
D. Hannah
C. Davis
D. Deen
A. Atlason
D. Burch
A. Jonovic
E. Ellis
G. Biliew
C. Hardtke
S. Hennessy
C. Linke
K. Thomas
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
M. Leons 3 37 15.3 9.0 2.3 2.30 0.70 2.3 46.9 33.3 59.1 1.7 7.3
C. Hickman 3 36 12.0 3.7 4.3 1.00 0.00 3.7 51.9 33.3 75.0 0.7 3
D. Hannah 3 29.7 11.3 7.0 3.7 1.00 2.30 1.7 60.7 0.0 0.0 1 6
C. Davis 3 30.3 11.0 6.3 1.0 1.00 1.00 1.0 58.8 58.3 75.0 0 6.3
D. Deen 3 35 10.7 2.7 3.3 1.30 0.00 2.0 40.0 31.6 75.0 0.3 2.3
A. Atlason 3 20.7 8.7 1.3 0.3 0.00 0.30 0.3 42.9 44.4 0.0 0 1.3
D. Burch 2 12.5 6.5 2.0 1.0 0.00 0.00 1.0 80.0 100.0 50.0 0 2
A. Jonovic 3 11 2.7 2.7 0.0 0.00 0.70 0.7 36.4 0.0 0.0 1 1.7
E. Ellis 3 6.3 1.0 1.0 1.0 0.00 0.00 1.0 20.0 33.3 0.0 0.3 0.7
G. Biliew 1 1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
C. Hardtke 1 1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
S. Hennessy 1 1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
C. Linke 1 1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
K. Thomas 1 3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
Total 3 0.0 77.0 41.0 16.7 6.70 5.00 14.3 48.6 39.0 59.6 6.3 31.7
Tulane
Roster
K. Cross
K. King
S. James
C. Holloway
J. Forbes
T. Williams
G. Glenn III
P. Daniels
M. Panoam
L. Stephens
J. Wood
A. Woods
M. Bowman
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Cross 3 35 19.3 8.7 4.7 1.30 1.70 1.3 61.3 50.0 85.0 1 7.7
K. King 3 31.3 18.3 2.3 1.3 3.00 0.00 1.3 62.5 46.7 80.0 0.7 1.7
S. James 3 37.3 15.0 5.3 2.3 3.00 1.30 1.0 53.6 30.8 78.6 0.3 5
C. Holloway 3 27.3 14.3 3.0 1.7 1.00 0.30 2.0 64.0 16.7 90.9 1 2
J. Forbes 2 28.5 10.0 1.0 3.0 2.00 0.00 2.0 37.5 36.4 100.0 0 1
T. Williams 2 23.5 7.5 2.5 3.0 1.50 0.00 1.0 35.3 0.0 60.0 0 2.5
G. Glenn III 3 11.7 6.0 4.7 0.7 0.70 0.70 1.3 72.7 0.0 66.7 0.7 4
P. Daniels 3 5.3 2.0 0.7 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.3 100.0 0.0 100.0 0.3 0.3
M. Panoam 2 7 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.50 0.00 0.5 33.3 0.0 100.0 0 0
L. Stephens 2 1.5 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 100.0 0.0 100.0 0 0
J. Wood 3 8.7 1.0 1.3 0.3 1.00 0.00 0.3 16.7 16.7 0.0 0.3 1
A. Woods 2 4.5 0.5 1.0 0.5 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.5 0.5
M. Bowman 2 1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
Total 3 0.0 90.3 32.3 15.3 12.70 4.00 10.0 53.7 29.0 82.4 5.0 25.7
