DRAKE
SFA
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. DeVries
|3
|32.7
|20.7
|8.0
|4.3
|2.30
|0.30
|2.3
|46.5
|30.0
|72.7
|0.3
|7.7
|A. Wright
|3
|29.7
|20.7
|1.7
|3.0
|1.30
|0.00
|1.7
|50.0
|45.0
|92.9
|0.3
|1.3
|K. Overton
|3
|29
|16.0
|4.0
|1.7
|0.30
|0.70
|0.0
|52.9
|45.0
|60.0
|1
|3
|D. Brodie
|2
|25
|13.0
|6.5
|1.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|73.3
|0.0
|100.0
|4
|2.5
|C. Enright
|3
|24.7
|7.7
|2.7
|2.0
|1.00
|0.00
|2.0
|57.1
|62.5
|50.0
|0
|2.7
|C. Garland
|3
|19
|4.7
|3.3
|2.7
|0.00
|0.00
|0.7
|37.5
|0.0
|100.0
|1
|2.3
|E. Northweather
|3
|12
|3.0
|1.3
|0.0
|0.70
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|37.5
|0.0
|0.3
|1
|C. Rosario
|3
|10
|3.0
|1.0
|1.0
|0.30
|0.00
|1.0
|60.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.7
|0.3
|N. Ferguson
|3
|12.7
|1.3
|1.3
|0.3
|0.30
|0.30
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|1
|A. Alia
|2
|2.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|K. Gibson
|3
|11.3
|0.0
|2.0
|1.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|1.7
|B. Hall
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|3
|0.0
|85.7
|34.3
|17.3
|7.30
|1.30
|9.0
|50.3
|39.0
|75.4
|8.0
|24.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Hall
|4
|26.3
|14.3
|6.3
|2.0
|0.80
|0.30
|2.5
|59.5
|33.3
|73.3
|0.8
|5.5
|L. Jossell
|4
|26.8
|9.5
|1.8
|2.5
|1.50
|0.00
|2.0
|39.4
|42.9
|100.0
|0.5
|1.3
|A. Cajuste
|4
|19.5
|9.0
|3.3
|4.3
|0.50
|0.00
|1.8
|43.5
|20.0
|88.2
|0.5
|2.8
|M. Hayman
|4
|17.3
|9.0
|2.5
|1.8
|2.00
|0.00
|2.3
|56.0
|71.4
|75.0
|0.8
|1.8
|C. Christmas
|4
|23
|8.8
|4.0
|0.5
|1.00
|0.80
|1.5
|60.0
|42.9
|100.0
|1.5
|2.5
|J. Beaubrun
|4
|13.5
|6.8
|2.8
|0.8
|0.30
|0.30
|0.8
|52.4
|33.3
|50.0
|1.3
|1.5
|C. Southwick
|4
|15.8
|6.3
|2.5
|0.8
|0.80
|0.00
|1.0
|70.6
|25.0
|0.0
|1.3
|1.3
|F. Staine
|4
|17.5
|6.3
|2.0
|1.0
|1.50
|0.00
|1.5
|53.8
|33.3
|100.0
|0.5
|1.5
|N. Antwi-Boasiako
|4
|14.8
|5.3
|3.8
|1.0
|0.00
|1.00
|1.3
|60.0
|66.7
|58.3
|0.8
|3
|K. Wilson
|4
|17.3
|5.0
|1.5
|2.5
|2.30
|0.30
|1.3
|36.8
|12.5
|100.0
|0.3
|1.3
|J. Stone
|4
|11.3
|3.5
|3.0
|0.0
|0.30
|1.00
|1.8
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.3
|1.8
|D. Scott
|2
|2.5
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0
|L. Stansbury
|2
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|E. Mayes
|2
|2.5
|0.0
|1.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|Total
|4
|0.0
|85.0
|36.3
|17.3
|10.80
|3.50
|18.5
|52.7
|39.2
|75.6
|10.0
|25.0