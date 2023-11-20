away team background logo
home team background logo
DRAKE
SFA

1st Half
DRKE
Bulldogs
SFA
Lumberjacks

Time Team Play Score
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
12T
Drake 3-0 ---
SF Austin 3-1 ---
John Gray Gymnasium George Town,
John Gray Gymnasium George Town,
Team Stats
Drake 3-0 85.7 PPG 34.3 RPG 17.3 APG
SF Austin 3-1 85.0 PPG 36.3 RPG 17.3 APG
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Drake
Roster
T. DeVries
A. Wright
K. Overton
D. Brodie
C. Enright
C. Garland
E. Northweather
C. Rosario
N. Ferguson
A. Alia
K. Gibson
B. Hall
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
T. DeVries 3 32.7 20.7 8.0 4.3 2.30 0.30 2.3 46.5 30.0 72.7 0.3 7.7
A. Wright 3 29.7 20.7 1.7 3.0 1.30 0.00 1.7 50.0 45.0 92.9 0.3 1.3
K. Overton 3 29 16.0 4.0 1.7 0.30 0.70 0.0 52.9 45.0 60.0 1 3
D. Brodie 2 25 13.0 6.5 1.0 1.00 0.00 1.0 73.3 0.0 100.0 4 2.5
C. Enright 3 24.7 7.7 2.7 2.0 1.00 0.00 2.0 57.1 62.5 50.0 0 2.7
C. Garland 3 19 4.7 3.3 2.7 0.00 0.00 0.7 37.5 0.0 100.0 1 2.3
E. Northweather 3 12 3.0 1.3 0.0 0.70 0.00 0.0 33.3 37.5 0.0 0.3 1
C. Rosario 3 10 3.0 1.0 1.0 0.30 0.00 1.0 60.0 0.0 50.0 0.7 0.3
N. Ferguson 3 12.7 1.3 1.3 0.3 0.30 0.30 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 1
A. Alia 2 2.5 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
K. Gibson 3 11.3 0.0 2.0 1.3 0.30 0.00 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 1.7
B. Hall 1 1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
Total 3 0.0 85.7 34.3 17.3 7.30 1.30 9.0 50.3 39.0 75.4 8.0 24.0
SF Austin
Roster
S. Hall
L. Jossell
A. Cajuste
M. Hayman
C. Christmas
J. Beaubrun
C. Southwick
F. Staine
N. Antwi-Boasiako
K. Wilson
J. Stone
D. Scott
L. Stansbury
E. Mayes
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
S. Hall 4 26.3 14.3 6.3 2.0 0.80 0.30 2.5 59.5 33.3 73.3 0.8 5.5
L. Jossell 4 26.8 9.5 1.8 2.5 1.50 0.00 2.0 39.4 42.9 100.0 0.5 1.3
A. Cajuste 4 19.5 9.0 3.3 4.3 0.50 0.00 1.8 43.5 20.0 88.2 0.5 2.8
M. Hayman 4 17.3 9.0 2.5 1.8 2.00 0.00 2.3 56.0 71.4 75.0 0.8 1.8
C. Christmas 4 23 8.8 4.0 0.5 1.00 0.80 1.5 60.0 42.9 100.0 1.5 2.5
J. Beaubrun 4 13.5 6.8 2.8 0.8 0.30 0.30 0.8 52.4 33.3 50.0 1.3 1.5
C. Southwick 4 15.8 6.3 2.5 0.8 0.80 0.00 1.0 70.6 25.0 0.0 1.3 1.3
F. Staine 4 17.5 6.3 2.0 1.0 1.50 0.00 1.5 53.8 33.3 100.0 0.5 1.5
N. Antwi-Boasiako 4 14.8 5.3 3.8 1.0 0.00 1.00 1.3 60.0 66.7 58.3 0.8 3
K. Wilson 4 17.3 5.0 1.5 2.5 2.30 0.30 1.3 36.8 12.5 100.0 0.3 1.3
J. Stone 4 11.3 3.5 3.0 0.0 0.30 1.00 1.8 50.0 0.0 0.0 1.3 1.8
D. Scott 2 2.5 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 100.0 0.0 50.0 0 0
L. Stansbury 2 2 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 100.0 100.0 0.0 0 0
E. Mayes 2 2.5 0.0 1.0 0.5 0.00 0.00 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 1
Total 4 0.0 85.0 36.3 17.3 10.80 3.50 18.5 52.7 39.2 75.6 10.0 25.0
