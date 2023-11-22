away team background logo
home team background logo
NCAAB Scores
All NCAAB Scores
APPST
MURYST

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
APP
Mountaineers
MURR
Racers

Time Team Play Score
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Suncoast Credit Union Arena Fort Myers, FL
Suncoast Credit Union Arena Fort Myers, FL
Team Stats
App. State 2-2 80.5 PPG 45.8 RPG 15.3 APG
Murray State 2-2 82.8 PPG 43.8 RPG 15.3 APG
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
App. State
Roster
D. Gregory
C. Mantis
T. Harcum
T. Spillers
J. Abson
C. Huntley
M. Tate
J. Marsh
L. Ledford
J. Hayes
X. Brown
B. Greene
D. Fennema
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Gregory 4 26.3 14.3 5.3 3.3 0.00 0.00 3.3 59.0 33.3 83.3 1.5 3.8
C. Mantis 4 23.3 13.3 2.5 1.8 1.00 0.50 0.3 48.7 45.2 25.0 0.3 2.3
T. Harcum 4 28.3 11.0 2.0 0.8 0.80 0.30 0.8 31.8 22.2 66.7 0.3 1.8
T. Spillers 4 19.8 10.3 7.0 0.0 0.30 1.30 0.0 61.3 0.0 50.0 3.3 3.8
J. Abson 4 28.5 9.5 10.5 0.5 0.50 3.50 1.0 53.1 0.0 44.4 2.3 8.3
C. Huntley 4 20.5 7.8 3.8 0.8 0.30 0.30 1.3 50.0 33.3 25.0 2 1.8
M. Tate 4 17.3 5.8 1.8 1.8 1.00 0.00 1.0 30.4 25.0 85.7 0.5 1.3
J. Marsh 3 17 4.7 2.7 3.7 2.00 0.00 0.0 31.3 25.0 33.3 0.7 2
L. Ledford 1 3 3.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 1.0 100.0 100.0 0.0 0 0
J. Hayes 3 8 2.7 2.7 0.3 0.30 0.00 0.7 66.7 0.0 0.0 0.7 2
X. Brown 4 19.3 1.5 4.5 3.3 1.00 0.00 1.3 25.0 0.0 33.3 1.5 3
B. Greene 2 6 1.5 1.0 0.5 0.00 0.00 1.0 33.3 100.0 0.0 0 1
D. Fennema 1 3 1.0 0.0 0.0 1.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 0 0
Total 4 0.0 80.5 45.8 15.3 6.80 5.80 10.0 46.5 32.6 54.7 13.0 30.8
Murray State
Roster
R. Perry
J. Wood
N. Ellington
B. Moore Jr.
S. Walker Jr.
J. Morgan
Q. Anderson
M. Abdelgowad
S. Murray II
F. Boatright
P. Chew
L. Rice
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
R. Perry 4 30.8 17.0 5.8 2.3 0.30 0.30 1.3 43.3 32.0 57.1 0.8 5
J. Wood 4 34.8 15.5 4.0 4.8 1.50 0.00 1.8 55.9 60.0 80.0 0.3 3.8
N. Ellington 4 29 14.5 9.0 0.3 0.80 2.00 2.0 63.6 0.0 66.7 3.8 5.3
B. Moore Jr. 4 32 12.5 3.3 4.5 0.80 0.00 3.0 48.6 20.0 86.7 0.3 3
S. Walker Jr. 4 32.3 8.0 2.5 1.5 0.30 0.30 0.3 44.4 35.7 42.9 1 1.5
J. Morgan 4 17 7.0 4.3 0.3 0.30 0.30 0.5 46.2 30.8 0.0 2 2.3
Q. Anderson 4 13 5.0 2.3 1.0 0.50 0.30 0.5 33.3 37.5 55.6 1 1.3
M. Abdelgowad 4 8 2.8 3.0 0.3 0.00 0.00 0.3 33.3 0.0 100.0 1 2
S. Murray II 3 6 0.7 1.3 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.7 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 1
F. Boatright 1 3 0.0 2.0 0.0 1.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2 0
P. Chew 2 5.5 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.50 0.00 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 1
L. Rice 1 6 0.0 1.0 2.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 1
Total 4 0.0 82.8 43.8 15.3 4.80 3.00 10.3 46.8 37.5 68.1 12.5 27.5
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola