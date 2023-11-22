APPST
MURYST
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|App. State 2-2
|80.5 PPG
|45.8 RPG
|15.3 APG
|Murray State 2-2
|82.8 PPG
|43.8 RPG
|15.3 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Gregory
|4
|26.3
|14.3
|5.3
|3.3
|0.00
|0.00
|3.3
|59.0
|33.3
|83.3
|1.5
|3.8
|C. Mantis
|4
|23.3
|13.3
|2.5
|1.8
|1.00
|0.50
|0.3
|48.7
|45.2
|25.0
|0.3
|2.3
|T. Harcum
|4
|28.3
|11.0
|2.0
|0.8
|0.80
|0.30
|0.8
|31.8
|22.2
|66.7
|0.3
|1.8
|T. Spillers
|4
|19.8
|10.3
|7.0
|0.0
|0.30
|1.30
|0.0
|61.3
|0.0
|50.0
|3.3
|3.8
|J. Abson
|4
|28.5
|9.5
|10.5
|0.5
|0.50
|3.50
|1.0
|53.1
|0.0
|44.4
|2.3
|8.3
|C. Huntley
|4
|20.5
|7.8
|3.8
|0.8
|0.30
|0.30
|1.3
|50.0
|33.3
|25.0
|2
|1.8
|M. Tate
|4
|17.3
|5.8
|1.8
|1.8
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|30.4
|25.0
|85.7
|0.5
|1.3
|J. Marsh
|3
|17
|4.7
|2.7
|3.7
|2.00
|0.00
|0.0
|31.3
|25.0
|33.3
|0.7
|2
|L. Ledford
|1
|3
|3.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Hayes
|3
|8
|2.7
|2.7
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.7
|66.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.7
|2
|X. Brown
|4
|19.3
|1.5
|4.5
|3.3
|1.00
|0.00
|1.3
|25.0
|0.0
|33.3
|1.5
|3
|B. Greene
|2
|6
|1.5
|1.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|33.3
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|D. Fennema
|1
|3
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0
|Total
|4
|0.0
|80.5
|45.8
|15.3
|6.80
|5.80
|10.0
|46.5
|32.6
|54.7
|13.0
|30.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|R. Perry
|4
|30.8
|17.0
|5.8
|2.3
|0.30
|0.30
|1.3
|43.3
|32.0
|57.1
|0.8
|5
|J. Wood
|4
|34.8
|15.5
|4.0
|4.8
|1.50
|0.00
|1.8
|55.9
|60.0
|80.0
|0.3
|3.8
|N. Ellington
|4
|29
|14.5
|9.0
|0.3
|0.80
|2.00
|2.0
|63.6
|0.0
|66.7
|3.8
|5.3
|B. Moore Jr.
|4
|32
|12.5
|3.3
|4.5
|0.80
|0.00
|3.0
|48.6
|20.0
|86.7
|0.3
|3
|S. Walker Jr.
|4
|32.3
|8.0
|2.5
|1.5
|0.30
|0.30
|0.3
|44.4
|35.7
|42.9
|1
|1.5
|J. Morgan
|4
|17
|7.0
|4.3
|0.3
|0.30
|0.30
|0.5
|46.2
|30.8
|0.0
|2
|2.3
|Q. Anderson
|4
|13
|5.0
|2.3
|1.0
|0.50
|0.30
|0.5
|33.3
|37.5
|55.6
|1
|1.3
|M. Abdelgowad
|4
|8
|2.8
|3.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|33.3
|0.0
|100.0
|1
|2
|S. Murray II
|3
|6
|0.7
|1.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.7
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|1
|F. Boatright
|1
|3
|0.0
|2.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|P. Chew
|2
|5.5
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|L. Rice
|1
|6
|0.0
|1.0
|2.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|Total
|4
|0.0
|82.8
|43.8
|15.3
|4.80
|3.00
|10.3
|46.8
|37.5
|68.1
|12.5
|27.5