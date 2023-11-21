Boston College and Colorado State meet Wednesday in a fight between undefeated teams in the first round of the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Mo.

Colorado State (4-0) posted an 84-61 victory over the University of Missouri-Kansas City on Friday. The Rams skated to an easy win even though guard Isaiah Stevens, the Mountain West Preseason Player of the Year, was limited to six points. It was the first time he failed to score in double digits since Colorado State lost to Michigan in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

Stevens entered the contest averaging 20.3 points and 9.3 assists in Colorado State's first three games this season.

Winning without needing a huge effort from Stevens has Colorado State optimistic about what's ahead with a 4-0 start for the third straight year.

"In comparison to where we were last year, this group, we're pretty connected on and off the court," Colorado State guard Josiah Strong said. "And I think it shows when you've got a guy like (Isaiah Stevens), he took five shots (against UMKC), and he can easily go out there and do otherwise. But we all like playing together and playing to win, and I think our connectivity is going to carry us through the season, for sure."

Boston College (4-0) beat Harvard, 73-64, on Saturday. Center Quinten Post had 20 points, a career-high 19 rebounds and five blocked shots in the win.

BC didn't allow a field goal in the final two minutes and limited Harvard to 34.4 percent shooting from the field in the second half.

The winner of the game will play Creighton or Loyola Chicago on Thursday in the tournament's championship game. The tournament pairs the losing teams of both matchups in a consolation game Thursday.

"We've played four games (and) our record could be anything right now," BC coach Earl Grant said. "I'm just pleased we've been able to win, and learn as we do it. Still got a lot of things to clean up, but that's why they call it a season. We've got (game) No. 5 coming up. Kansas City is a good tournament ... Hall of Fame Classic. Good teams there."

