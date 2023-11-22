CCTST
UMASS
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|CCSU 1-3
|75.5 PPG
|39.0 RPG
|16.0 APG
|Massachusetts 2-1
|89.7 PPG
|45.7 RPG
|19.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Jeanne-Rose
|4
|26.3
|19.0
|3.3
|1.8
|0.50
|0.80
|1.0
|76.2
|50.0
|66.7
|1.5
|1.8
|K. Amos
|4
|28
|12.3
|4.0
|3.3
|1.80
|1.00
|1.8
|36.2
|21.7
|71.4
|0.5
|3.5
|J. Brown
|4
|20.3
|9.5
|3.5
|1.5
|0.50
|1.50
|1.3
|68.2
|0.0
|66.7
|1.3
|2.3
|J. Jones
|4
|20.3
|6.5
|2.0
|2.8
|2.00
|0.00
|2.0
|48.0
|25.0
|25.0
|0.8
|1.3
|J. Rodgers
|4
|21.8
|6.5
|2.8
|2.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.8
|31.0
|25.0
|83.3
|0
|2.8
|D. Sweatman
|3
|14.7
|5.7
|1.3
|0.3
|0.70
|0.00
|1.3
|53.8
|33.3
|100.0
|0.3
|1
|T. Breland
|4
|19.8
|5.5
|4.3
|0.5
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|38.1
|28.6
|80.0
|1.8
|2.5
|J. Ostrowsky
|4
|25.8
|5.5
|4.5
|2.5
|1.50
|0.30
|0.8
|29.6
|21.4
|75.0
|0
|4.5
|A. Momoh
|4
|11.5
|4.0
|3.5
|1.0
|0.30
|1.30
|0.5
|57.1
|0.0
|0.0
|1.3
|2.3
|B. Limric
|2
|8
|2.5
|3.0
|0.0
|0.00
|1.00
|0.0
|66.7
|50.0
|0.0
|0.5
|2.5
|D. Victory
|1
|5
|2.0
|2.0
|2.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|1
|1
|T. Holloway
|2
|12.5
|1.5
|3.0
|0.0
|0.50
|0.50
|0.5
|12.5
|20.0
|0.0
|0.5
|2.5
|S. Gogic
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Rissanen
|1
|12
|0.0
|3.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|2
|D. Russo
|1
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Smith Jr.
|1
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|4
|0.0
|75.5
|39.0
|16.0
|8.80
|5.50
|10.5
|46.7
|25.6
|67.2
|9.3
|26.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|R. Diggins
|3
|29.7
|16.3
|2.7
|1.7
|1.30
|0.70
|0.7
|47.5
|40.9
|66.7
|1
|1.7
|J. Cohen
|3
|27.3
|15.3
|7.7
|2.3
|1.30
|0.00
|0.7
|51.4
|50.0
|40.0
|3
|4.7
|M. Cross
|3
|25
|14.3
|8.7
|2.3
|1.70
|0.70
|1.7
|51.7
|14.3
|80.0
|5
|3.7
|D. Hankins-Sanford
|3
|19
|11.3
|2.7
|1.0
|0.30
|1.30
|0.0
|58.3
|66.7
|33.3
|1
|1.7
|K. Thompson
|3
|25
|8.0
|4.3
|3.7
|1.30
|0.00
|0.7
|50.0
|16.7
|60.0
|1
|3.3
|J. Curry
|3
|20
|7.7
|3.0
|3.0
|1.30
|0.00
|1.3
|23.1
|30.0
|80.0
|0.3
|2.7
|J. Ndjigue
|3
|19
|5.3
|4.7
|1.7
|2.00
|0.00
|2.0
|62.5
|100.0
|37.5
|2.3
|2.3
|R. Davis Jr.
|3
|19
|4.3
|2.0
|1.3
|0.00
|0.30
|0.3
|27.8
|27.3
|0.0
|0.3
|1.7
|M. Worthy
|3
|16
|4.3
|1.7
|1.3
|0.30
|0.30
|0.0
|37.5
|16.7
|0.0
|0.7
|1
|T. Foster
|3
|5.7
|2.7
|0.7
|0.3
|0.70
|0.00
|0.3
|60.0
|100.0
|33.3
|0.3
|0.3
|R. Castineyra
|2
|2.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|R. Marcus
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|3
|0.0
|89.7
|45.7
|19.0
|10.30
|3.30
|8.0
|45.1
|35.9
|54.9
|16.7
|25.3