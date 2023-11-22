away team background logo
CCTST
UMASS

1st Half
CCSU
Blue Devils
MASS
Minutemen

Time Team Play Score
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
12T
CCSU 1-3 ---
Massachusetts 2-1 ---
William D. Mullins Center Amherst, MA
Team Stats
CCSU 1-3 75.5 PPG 39.0 RPG 16.0 APG
Massachusetts 2-1 89.7 PPG 45.7 RPG 19.0 APG
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
CCSU
Roster
A. Jeanne-Rose
K. Amos
J. Brown
J. Jones
J. Rodgers
D. Sweatman
T. Breland
J. Ostrowsky
A. Momoh
B. Limric
D. Victory
T. Holloway
S. Gogic
M. Rissanen
D. Russo
D. Smith Jr.
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
A. Jeanne-Rose 4 26.3 19.0 3.3 1.8 0.50 0.80 1.0 76.2 50.0 66.7 1.5 1.8
K. Amos 4 28 12.3 4.0 3.3 1.80 1.00 1.8 36.2 21.7 71.4 0.5 3.5
J. Brown 4 20.3 9.5 3.5 1.5 0.50 1.50 1.3 68.2 0.0 66.7 1.3 2.3
J. Jones 4 20.3 6.5 2.0 2.8 2.00 0.00 2.0 48.0 25.0 25.0 0.8 1.3
J. Rodgers 4 21.8 6.5 2.8 2.0 1.00 0.00 0.8 31.0 25.0 83.3 0 2.8
D. Sweatman 3 14.7 5.7 1.3 0.3 0.70 0.00 1.3 53.8 33.3 100.0 0.3 1
T. Breland 4 19.8 5.5 4.3 0.5 0.50 0.00 0.5 38.1 28.6 80.0 1.8 2.5
J. Ostrowsky 4 25.8 5.5 4.5 2.5 1.50 0.30 0.8 29.6 21.4 75.0 0 4.5
A. Momoh 4 11.5 4.0 3.5 1.0 0.30 1.30 0.5 57.1 0.0 0.0 1.3 2.3
B. Limric 2 8 2.5 3.0 0.0 0.00 1.00 0.0 66.7 50.0 0.0 0.5 2.5
D. Victory 1 5 2.0 2.0 2.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 1 1
T. Holloway 2 12.5 1.5 3.0 0.0 0.50 0.50 0.5 12.5 20.0 0.0 0.5 2.5
S. Gogic 1 2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
M. Rissanen 1 12 0.0 3.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1 2
D. Russo 1 0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
D. Smith Jr. 1 0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
Total 4 0.0 75.5 39.0 16.0 8.80 5.50 10.5 46.7 25.6 67.2 9.3 26.8
Massachusetts
Roster
R. Diggins
J. Cohen
M. Cross
D. Hankins-Sanford
K. Thompson
J. Curry
J. Ndjigue
R. Davis Jr.
M. Worthy
T. Foster
R. Castineyra
R. Marcus
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
R. Diggins 3 29.7 16.3 2.7 1.7 1.30 0.70 0.7 47.5 40.9 66.7 1 1.7
J. Cohen 3 27.3 15.3 7.7 2.3 1.30 0.00 0.7 51.4 50.0 40.0 3 4.7
M. Cross 3 25 14.3 8.7 2.3 1.70 0.70 1.7 51.7 14.3 80.0 5 3.7
D. Hankins-Sanford 3 19 11.3 2.7 1.0 0.30 1.30 0.0 58.3 66.7 33.3 1 1.7
K. Thompson 3 25 8.0 4.3 3.7 1.30 0.00 0.7 50.0 16.7 60.0 1 3.3
J. Curry 3 20 7.7 3.0 3.0 1.30 0.00 1.3 23.1 30.0 80.0 0.3 2.7
J. Ndjigue 3 19 5.3 4.7 1.7 2.00 0.00 2.0 62.5 100.0 37.5 2.3 2.3
R. Davis Jr. 3 19 4.3 2.0 1.3 0.00 0.30 0.3 27.8 27.3 0.0 0.3 1.7
M. Worthy 3 16 4.3 1.7 1.3 0.30 0.30 0.0 37.5 16.7 0.0 0.7 1
T. Foster 3 5.7 2.7 0.7 0.3 0.70 0.00 0.3 60.0 100.0 33.3 0.3 0.3
R. Castineyra 2 2.5 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
R. Marcus 2 2 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0.5
Total 3 0.0 89.7 45.7 19.0 10.30 3.30 8.0 45.1 35.9 54.9 16.7 25.3
