VMI
AF
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Watkins
|5
|26.4
|13.4
|1.2
|2.4
|0.20
|0.00
|1.8
|42.3
|35.5
|92.3
|0.2
|1
|T. Cook
|5
|22.4
|12.6
|3.6
|1.8
|0.80
|0.20
|2.4
|49.1
|42.9
|72.7
|1.4
|2.2
|K. Cotton
|5
|22.8
|12.6
|4.4
|1.2
|0.60
|0.40
|4.0
|43.1
|38.1
|78.6
|0.6
|3.8
|S. Olowoniyi
|5
|18.4
|9.4
|4.6
|0.0
|0.40
|0.80
|1.6
|57.9
|0.0
|37.5
|2
|2.6
|D. Nussbaum
|5
|21.8
|8.4
|3.2
|1.0
|0.00
|0.40
|0.8
|63.3
|0.0
|100.0
|0.8
|2.4
|T. Jackson II
|5
|24.4
|7.2
|11.2
|1.0
|0.80
|0.40
|1.2
|42.9
|12.5
|57.9
|3
|8.2
|J. Morton
|1
|9
|5.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|66.7
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Butler
|5
|18.6
|3.8
|3.0
|0.6
|0.80
|0.20
|0.0
|36.8
|35.7
|0.0
|1.2
|1.8
|C. Chesley
|5
|18
|2.6
|3.0
|1.2
|0.20
|0.20
|0.8
|46.2
|25.0
|0.0
|0.4
|2.6
|M. Wright Jr.
|5
|11.4
|2.6
|2.6
|1.8
|0.40
|0.20
|0.8
|27.8
|14.3
|40.0
|0.2
|2.4
|R. Peters
|5
|12.8
|1.6
|1.0
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.4
|37.5
|20.0
|16.7
|0.2
|0.8
|J. Adair
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Johnston
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|5
|0.0
|75.2
|44.6
|11.2
|4.40
|2.80
|15.0
|46.5
|32.0
|63.4
|11.0
|30.2
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|E. Taylor
|6
|39
|20.7
|5.3
|3.7
|1.00
|0.70
|2.0
|41.5
|40.7
|81.5
|0.2
|5.2
|B. Becker
|6
|25.5
|15.7
|5.3
|1.3
|0.20
|1.00
|0.8
|58.7
|44.8
|70.0
|1
|4.3
|K. Boylan
|6
|37.2
|7.7
|7.7
|2.2
|1.00
|1.20
|1.8
|50.0
|33.3
|63.6
|2
|5.7
|J. Mills
|6
|35
|7.7
|3.5
|2.2
|1.50
|0.30
|1.0
|34.1
|28.6
|63.2
|0.5
|3
|C. Beasley
|6
|25.2
|5.7
|2.7
|2.5
|1.00
|0.50
|3.0
|52.2
|66.7
|66.7
|0.8
|1.8
|B. Brown
|6
|18.8
|4.8
|1.2
|0.7
|0.30
|0.30
|1.2
|40.0
|0.0
|81.3
|0.3
|0.8
|C. Green
|6
|15.3
|3.7
|4.3
|1.5
|0.30
|1.50
|1.0
|43.8
|0.0
|66.7
|0.5
|3.8
|L. Kearney
|2
|1.5
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0
|K. Gilles
|5
|8.4
|1.8
|0.8
|0.6
|0.20
|0.00
|0.6
|50.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.2
|0.6
|B. Ruggles
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|6
|0.0
|68.0
|35.0
|14.5
|5.50
|5.50
|12.3
|46.2
|36.3
|70.6
|6.2
|26.7