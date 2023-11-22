away team background logo
home team background logo
NCAAB Scores
All NCAAB Scores
VMI
AF

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
VMI
Keydets
AF
Falcons

Time Team Play Score
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
12T
VMI 1-4 ---
Air Force 4-2 ---
Clune Arena Colorado Springs, CO
Team Stats
VMI 1-4 75.2 PPG 44.6 RPG 11.2 APG
Air Force 4-2 68.0 PPG 35.0 RPG 14.5 APG
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
VMI
Roster
B. Watkins
T. Cook
K. Cotton
S. Olowoniyi
D. Nussbaum
T. Jackson II
J. Morton
D. Butler
C. Chesley
M. Wright Jr.
R. Peters
J. Adair
J. Johnston
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Watkins 5 26.4 13.4 1.2 2.4 0.20 0.00 1.8 42.3 35.5 92.3 0.2 1
T. Cook 5 22.4 12.6 3.6 1.8 0.80 0.20 2.4 49.1 42.9 72.7 1.4 2.2
K. Cotton 5 22.8 12.6 4.4 1.2 0.60 0.40 4.0 43.1 38.1 78.6 0.6 3.8
S. Olowoniyi 5 18.4 9.4 4.6 0.0 0.40 0.80 1.6 57.9 0.0 37.5 2 2.6
D. Nussbaum 5 21.8 8.4 3.2 1.0 0.00 0.40 0.8 63.3 0.0 100.0 0.8 2.4
T. Jackson II 5 24.4 7.2 11.2 1.0 0.80 0.40 1.2 42.9 12.5 57.9 3 8.2
J. Morton 1 9 5.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 66.7 50.0 0.0 0 0
D. Butler 5 18.6 3.8 3.0 0.6 0.80 0.20 0.0 36.8 35.7 0.0 1.2 1.8
C. Chesley 5 18 2.6 3.0 1.2 0.20 0.20 0.8 46.2 25.0 0.0 0.4 2.6
M. Wright Jr. 5 11.4 2.6 2.6 1.8 0.40 0.20 0.8 27.8 14.3 40.0 0.2 2.4
R. Peters 5 12.8 1.6 1.0 0.2 0.00 0.00 0.4 37.5 20.0 16.7 0.2 0.8
J. Adair 1 2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
J. Johnston 1 2 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
Total 5 0.0 75.2 44.6 11.2 4.40 2.80 15.0 46.5 32.0 63.4 11.0 30.2
Air Force
Roster
E. Taylor
B. Becker
K. Boylan
J. Mills
C. Beasley
B. Brown
C. Green
L. Kearney
K. Gilles
B. Ruggles
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
E. Taylor 6 39 20.7 5.3 3.7 1.00 0.70 2.0 41.5 40.7 81.5 0.2 5.2
B. Becker 6 25.5 15.7 5.3 1.3 0.20 1.00 0.8 58.7 44.8 70.0 1 4.3
K. Boylan 6 37.2 7.7 7.7 2.2 1.00 1.20 1.8 50.0 33.3 63.6 2 5.7
J. Mills 6 35 7.7 3.5 2.2 1.50 0.30 1.0 34.1 28.6 63.2 0.5 3
C. Beasley 6 25.2 5.7 2.7 2.5 1.00 0.50 3.0 52.2 66.7 66.7 0.8 1.8
B. Brown 6 18.8 4.8 1.2 0.7 0.30 0.30 1.2 40.0 0.0 81.3 0.3 0.8
C. Green 6 15.3 3.7 4.3 1.5 0.30 1.50 1.0 43.8 0.0 66.7 0.5 3.8
L. Kearney 2 1.5 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 100.0 0.0 100.0 0 0
K. Gilles 5 8.4 1.8 0.8 0.6 0.20 0.00 0.6 50.0 0.0 50.0 0.2 0.6
B. Ruggles 2 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
Total 6 0.0 68.0 35.0 14.5 5.50 5.50 12.3 46.2 36.3 70.6 6.2 26.7
