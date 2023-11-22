There has been a nice mixture of games for Virginia Tech to measure itself in the opening weeks of the season.

The Hokies are about to learn a lot more in the ESPN Events Invitational.

Virginia Tech's tournament quest begins Thursday night vs. Boise State in Kissimmee, Fla.

"That's a great tournament," Hokies coach Mike Young said of the eight-team field. "We'll get back (home) knowing more about ourselves, having improved and having a path forward."

Each team will play three games over four days.

Virginia Tech (3-1) has enjoyed a sampling of what it can do.

"I do think that I feel that this team does have a good ceiling and one that we're continuing to strive for," Young said. "Not satisfied, but very encouraged."

Boise State (2-1) has been on the East Coast since last weekend.

It's a homecoming for Virginia Tech guard Hunter Cattoor, who's from Orlando. With 265 baskets from 3-point range with the Hokies, Cattoor is three 3s away from setting the Virginia Tech career record.

The Hokies have some good offensive numbers with 81.5-percent shooting on free throws and 19 assists per game.

"Turning down a good shot for a great shot," Young said of one of the keys to sustained offense. "We have good shooters."

The Broncos are facing an opponent from the Atlantic Coast Conference for their second game in a row following Sunday's 85-68 loss at Clemson. This is the first time the Broncos have ever met ACC foes in back-to-back games.

"We had a lot of guys do some good things for us (vs. Clemson)," Boise State coach Leon Rice said. "The game was lost on the glass. We haven't been (beaten) like that (in a long time)."

The Broncos were outrebounded 27-18 on the defensive boards, 40-25 total. Chibuzo Agbo led the way for Boise with 18 points.

Boise State was supposed to compete in this tournament in 2020, when it was canceled because of COVID-19. Under Rice, the Broncos have won multiple games in four of their last five appearances in multi-team events.

This will be the first meeting between Boise State and Virginia Tech.

The other teams on their side of the tournament bracket are Iowa State and VCU. This event was called the Old Spice Classic when Virginia Tech went 1-2 in 2006.

