Oklahoma has blasted through its first four games, winning by an average of 33 points.

But the Sooners have yet to face a major conference opponent or play outside of Norman.

They'll get their first test in both areas when they face Iowa at the Rady Children's Invitational on Thursday in San Diego.

"We're excited that we're going there 4-0, and we're excited that it's (two) opportunities to play high-level teams," Sooners coach Porter Moser said.

The winner will take on the winner of Thursday's Seton Hall-Southern California game while the loser will play the Pirates-Trojans loser.

Iowa has been tested, falling at No. 8 Creighton 92-84 on Nov. 14.

The Hawkeyes (3-1) are led by 6-foot-9 Valparaiso transfer Ben Krikke, who is averaging 20.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per game and shooting 61.8 percent from the floor.

Oklahoma made it a point in the offseason to add athleticism and emphasized a faster tempo.

Iowa, which is averaging 95.0 points per game so far, will be a test of that.

"We just need to be really aware of that's what they've been great at for years," Moser said. "They're very, very good at it. We've got to get to the shooters in transition. We've got to stop the ball."

Though the Hawkeyes are coming off a win, 88-74 over Arkansas State, Iowa shot just 16.7 percent (2 of 12) from 3-point range in Friday's victory.

Oklahoma has been one of the nation's best at defending on the perimeter, as opponents are shooting just 23.1 percent from beyond the arc.

The Sooners have been led so far by sophomore Otega Oweh, who is averaging 15.3 points per game.

Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffery said Oklahoma is hard to plan against.

"He's got a lot of ways he can go," McCaffery said of Moser. "He's got depth, probably more than he's had in a long time. He can go small and quick. He's got size. He's got a lot of different guys who can score. I would say probably his most athletic team."

--Field Level Media