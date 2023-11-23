No. 12 Texas A&M puts perfect record on line vs. No. 19 FAU
It will be a battle of nationally ranked teams on Friday when No. 12 Texas A&M takes on No. 19 Florida Atlantic in the semifinals of the ESPN Events Invitational in Kissimmee, Fla.
The Aggies (5-0) defeated Penn State 89-77 on Thursday, while the Owls (3-1) held off Butler 91-86 later in the afternoon.
The one-two punch of Henry Coleman III and Wade Taylor IV led the way for Texas A&M against the Nittany Lions, scoring 24 and 23 points, respectively, as the Aggies avenged last season's first-round loss to Penn State in the NCAA Tournament.
Taylor and Coleman have been the driving forces behind the Aggies' hot start, as Taylor is logging a team-high 18.2 points per game, while Coleman averages 15.4. Tyrece Radford has also been a main contributor (15.2 points per game).
Texas A&M is 5-0 for the first time since the 2017-18 season. In a radio interview following Thursday's victory, coach Buzz Williams talked about how thrilled he was with the way his team has handled the early part of the season.
"I admire our guys so much because they haven't taken a step back from difficulty," Williams said. "The difficulty to prepare, the difficulty to show up and be their best every day, the difficulty to absorb a very unique scouting report. The difficulty of playing on the road for the third time in five games.
"I'm not saying the results are always going to be good, but I want to give credit where credit is due and to realize what a blessing it is to not just have really good players but to have really good people raised by incredible families, so that the character of the talent is never in play."
FAU's win over Butler helped to erase the sour taste left from the Owls' 61-52 upset loss at home to Bryant last Saturday.
In Thursday's victory, Vladislav Goldin had 19 points and 11 rebounds and Johnell Davis finished with 15 points to help pace a balanced attack in which six players scored in double figures.
The Owls, a deep and experienced team that went to the Final Four last season, were tested throughout against Butler but used their depth to their advantage in the end.
"We had a lot of guys step up and make plays and we're still learning how to win with this group," Florida Atlantic coach Dusty May said in a postgame interview. "Last year our team was confident we could find a number of ways to win. This team is still trying to figure itself out."
Goldin leads the Owls with 16.0 points per game, while Davis averages 11.3. Both players are hauling in 7.5 rebounds per contest.
Friday marks the first all-time meeting between FAU and Texas A&M.
The winner will head to Sunday's championship game, where it will play Iowa State or Virginia Tech. Losers from both semifinals will square off in the third-place game, which is also set for Sunday.
Neither team has ever won the ESPN Events Invitational. The Aggies finished fifth in the tournament in 2010.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Aggies defensive rebound
|0:01
|Alijah Martin misses three point jump shot
|0:11
|+1
|Solomon Washington makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|44-46
|0:11
|+1
|Solomon Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|43-46
|0:11
|Isaiah Gaines personal foul (Solomon Washington draws the foul)
|0:12
|Aggies offensive rebound
|0:14
|Wade Taylor IV misses two point jump shot
|0:38
|Solomon Washington defensive rebound
|0:38
|Tre Carroll misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:38
|Tyrece Radford personal foul (Tre Carroll draws the foul)
|0:49
|+3
|Wade Taylor IV makes three point jump shot
|42-46
|0:56
|Andersson Garcia defensive rebound
|0:58
|Tre Carroll misses two point jump shot
|1:28
|+1
|Jalen Gaffney makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|39-46
|1:28
|+1
|Jalen Gaffney makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|39-45
|1:28
|Wade Taylor IV technical foul
|1:30
|+3
|Wade Taylor IV makes three point jump shot
|39-44
|1:35
|Solomon Washington offensive rebound
|1:37
|Wade Taylor IV misses two point jump shot
|1:55
|+1
|Tre Carroll makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|36-44
|1:55
|Tre Carroll misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:55
|Jace Carter shooting foul (Tre Carroll draws the foul)
|2:12
|Jalen Gaffney defensive rebound
|2:12
|Jace Carter misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:12
|+1
|Jace Carter makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-43
|2:12
|Vladislav Goldin shooting foul (Jace Carter draws the foul)
|2:32
|Jace Carter offensive rebound
|2:34
|Wade Taylor IV misses two point jump shot
|2:40
|Wildens Leveque defensive rebound
|2:42
|Wildens Leveque blocks Alijah Martin's two point dunk
|3:03
|TV timeout
|3:04
|+2
|Henry Coleman III makes two point layup
|35-43
|3:19
|Tre Carroll turnover (lost ball) (Henry Coleman III steals)
|3:51
|+2
|Henry Coleman III makes two point layup
|33-43
|4:03
|Bryan Greenlee personal foul (Andersson Garcia draws the foul)
|4:03
|Andersson Garcia offensive rebound
|4:05
|Wade Taylor IV misses two point layup
|4:10
|Wade Taylor IV defensive rebound
|4:12
|Alijah Martin misses three point jump shot
|4:24
|Tre Carroll defensive rebound
|4:26
|Solomon Washington misses three point jump shot
|4:30
|Tyrece Radford offensive rebound
|4:32
|Henry Coleman III misses two point layup
|4:51
|+3
|Alijah Martin makes three point jump shot (Bryan Greenlee assists)
|31-43
|5:26
|+3
|Wade Taylor IV makes three point jump shot
|31-40
|5:38
|+3
|Alijah Martin makes three point jump shot (Johnell Davis assists)
|28-40
|5:46
|Wade Taylor IV turnover (bad pass)
|5:58
|+2
|Johnell Davis makes two point layup (Bryan Greenlee assists)
|28-37
|6:04
|Hayden Hefner turnover (lost ball) (Bryan Greenlee steals)
|6:25
|+3
|Alijah Martin makes three point jump shot (Johnell Davis assists)
|28-35
|6:29
|TV timeout
|6:29
|Aggies 30 second timeout
|6:39
|Hayden Hefner turnover (out of bounds)
|6:52
|+2
|Vladislav Goldin makes two point layup
|28-32
|6:56
|Vladislav Goldin offensive rebound
|6:58
|Alijah Martin misses three point jump shot
|7:11
|Alijah Martin defensive rebound
|7:11
|Manny Obaseki misses two point layup
|7:16
|Manny Obaseki offensive rebound
|7:18
|Vladislav Goldin blocks Manny Obaseki's two point layup
|7:32
|+2
|Johnell Davis makes two point jump shot (Alijah Martin assists)
|28-30
|7:49
|Wade Taylor IV turnover (lost ball) (Brandon Weatherspoon steals)
|7:53
|TV timeout
|7:53
|Brenen Lorient personal foul
|8:17
|+3
|Alijah Martin makes three point jump shot (Jalen Gaffney assists)
|28-28
|8:22
|Brandon Weatherspoon offensive rebound
|8:24
|Alijah Martin misses three point jump shot
|8:42
|+3
|Hayden Hefner makes three point jump shot (Wade Taylor IV assists)
|28-25
|8:47
|Andersson Garcia defensive rebound
|8:49
|Brandon Weatherspoon misses two point jump shot
|9:07
|+1
|Jalen Gaffney makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|25-25
|9:07
|+1
|Jalen Gaffney makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|25-24
|9:07
|Solomon Washington technical foul
|9:10
|+2
|Manny Obaseki makes two point layup
|25-23
|9:22
|+1
|Jalen Gaffney makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-23
|9:22
|+1
|Jalen Gaffney makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-22
|9:22
|Manny Obaseki shooting foul (Jalen Gaffney draws the foul)
|9:31
|Alijah Martin defensive rebound
|9:33
|Wade Taylor IV misses two point jump shot
|9:49
|Jalen Gaffney personal foul
|10:02
|Aggies defensive rebound
|10:04
|Johnell Davis misses three point jump shot
|10:20
|+3
|Wade Taylor IV makes three point jump shot
|23-21
|10:34
|+3
|Johnell Davis makes three point jump shot (Bryan Greenlee assists)
|20-21
|10:56
|+2
|Eli Lawrence makes two point layup (Solomon Washington assists)
|20-18
|11:19
|+2
|Johnell Davis makes two point layup
|18-18
|11:48
|+2
|Solomon Washington makes two point layup
|18-16
|11:49
|Solomon Washington offensive rebound
|11:51
|Eli Lawrence misses three point jump shot
|11:59
|TV timeout
|11:59
|Brandon Weatherspoon personal foul
|12:05
|Tyrece Radford offensive rebound
|12:07
|Tyrece Radford misses two point jump shot
|12:16
|Andersson Garcia defensive rebound
|12:18
|Bryan Greenlee misses two point jump shot
|12:43
|Solomon Washington personal foul
|12:58
|Owls defensive rebound
|13:00
|Eli Lawrence misses two point jump shot
|13:11
|Bryan Greenlee turnover (lost ball) (Andersson Garcia steals)
|13:11
|Jump ball. Bryan Greenlee vs. Andersson Garcia (Aggies gains possession)
|13:23
|Tyrece Radford turnover (lost ball)
|13:38
|+3
|Johnell Davis makes three point jump shot (Jalen Gaffney assists)
|16-16
|14:02
|+2
|Wade Taylor IV makes two point jump shot
|16-13
|14:10
|Andersson Garcia offensive rebound
|14:12
|Hayden Hefner misses three point jump shot
|14:23
|Wade Taylor IV defensive rebound
|14:25
|Bryan Greenlee misses three point jump shot
|14:37
|+3
|Hayden Hefner makes three point jump shot (Henry Coleman III assists)
|14-13
|14:50
|+2
|Bryan Greenlee makes two point layup
|11-13
|15:07
|+3
|Hayden Hefner makes three point jump shot (Tyrece Radford assists)
|11-11
|15:24
|+3
|Johnell Davis makes three point jump shot (Jalen Gaffney assists)
|8-11
|15:42
|+2
|Henry Coleman III makes two point layup (Wade Taylor IV assists)
|8-8
|15:58
|TV timeout
|15:58
|Vladislav Goldin personal foul
|16:05
|Andersson Garcia defensive rebound
|16:07
|Jalen Gaffney misses two point layup
|16:42
|+2
|Tyrece Radford makes two point jump shot
|6-8
|16:56
|+2
|Alijah Martin makes two point layup (Johnell Davis assists)
|4-8
|17:09
|Henry Coleman III personal foul
|17:20
|+2
|Henry Coleman III makes two point layup (Wade Taylor IV assists)
|4-6
|17:30
|+2
|Alijah Martin makes two point layup
|2-6
|17:34
|Wade Taylor IV personal foul
|17:39
|Tyrece Radford personal foul
|17:48
|Jalen Gaffney defensive rebound
|17:50
|Hayden Hefner misses three point jump shot
|18:17
|+2
|Brandon Weatherspoon makes two point layup (Vladislav Goldin assists)
|2-4
|18:41
|+2
|Hayden Hefner makes two point jump shot
|2-2
|19:08
|+2
|Brandon Weatherspoon makes two point jump shot
|0-2
|19:10
|Brandon Weatherspoon offensive rebound
|19:12
|Jalen Gaffney misses three point jump shot
|19:20
|Johnell Davis defensive rebound
|19:22
|Wade Taylor IV misses two point jump shot
|19:45
|Johnell Davis turnover (bad pass) (Tyrece Radford steals)
|20:00
|Wildens Leveque vs. Vladislav Goldin (Owls gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Aggies defensive rebound
|0:00
|Alijah Martin misses three point jump shot
|0:01
|+ 1
|Solomon Washington makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:11
|+ 1
|Solomon Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:11
|Isaiah Gaines personal foul (Solomon Washington draws the foul)
|0:11
|Aggies offensive rebound
|0:12
|Wade Taylor IV misses two point jump shot
|0:14
|Solomon Washington defensive rebound
|0:38
|Tre Carroll misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:38
|Tyrece Radford personal foul (Tre Carroll draws the foul)
|0:38
|+ 3
|Wade Taylor IV makes three point jump shot
|0:49
|Team Stats
|Points
|44
|46
|Field Goals
|17-32 (53.1%)
|16-28 (57.1%)
|3-Pointers
|7-11 (63.6%)
|7-14 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|3-4 (75.0%)
|7-9 (77.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|19
|10
|Offensive
|8
|3
|Defensive
|8
|6
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|6
|11
|Steals
|3
|2
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|5
|3
|Fouls
|9
|7
|Technicals
|2
|0
|Key Players
|
00
|. Taylor IV G
|18.2 PPG
|3.6 RPG
|4.4 APG
|40.0 FG%
|
00
|. Martin G
|8.3 PPG
|4.8 RPG
|0.8 APG
|23.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|W. Taylor IV G
|14 PTS
|2 REB
|3 AST
|A. Martin G
|16 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|
|53.1
|FG%
|57.1
|
|
|63.6
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|77.8
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Hefner
|11
|0
|0
|4/6
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|S. Washington
|4
|3
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|M. Obaseki
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Carter
|1
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|A. Garcia
|0
|6
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|16
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Hefner
|11
|0
|0
|4/6
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|S. Washington
|4
|3
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|M. Obaseki
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Carter
|1
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|A. Garcia
|0
|6
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|16
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Lawrence
|2
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Lee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Lindsay
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. White
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Ringgold
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Dockery
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Marble
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|44
|16
|6
|17/32
|7/11
|3/4
|9
|50
|3
|1
|5
|8
|8
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Martin
|16
|2
|1
|6/11
|4/8
|0/0
|0
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Davis
|15
|1
|3
|6/7
|3/4
|0/0
|0
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Gaffney
|6
|2
|3
|0/2
|0/1
|6/6
|1
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|B. Weatherspoon
|4
|2
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|13
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|V. Goldin
|2
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|11
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Martin
|16
|2
|1
|6/11
|4/8
|0/0
|0
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Davis
|15
|1
|3
|6/7
|3/4
|0/0
|0
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Gaffney
|6
|2
|3
|0/2
|0/1
|6/6
|1
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|B. Weatherspoon
|4
|2
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|13
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|V. Goldin
|2
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|11
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Greenlee
|2
|0
|3
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|11
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Carroll
|1
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/3
|0
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|B. Lorient
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Gaines
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Beath
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Powell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Vanterpool
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ralat
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Boyd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Rosado
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|46
|9
|11
|16/28
|7/14
|7/9
|7
|101
|2
|1
|3
|3
|6