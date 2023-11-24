Vanderbilt and Arizona State, two teams that were ineffective with their offensive execution in the opening night of the Vegas Showdown on Thursday in Las Vegas, will face each other in the third-place game on Friday.

Vanderbilt (3-2) committed 19 turnovers in an 84-78 loss to North Carolina State in the first Thursday game.

Arizona State (2-2) shot 33.3 percent from the field, including 2 of 20 from 3-point range, in its 77-49 defeat against BYU.

The Sun Devils were also 9 of 18 at the free-throw line.

With less than a minute left in the game, Arizona State's Akil Watson and Jose Perez were ejected after Watson became tangled with Atiki Ally Atiki. Watson was hit in the face with a punch from Atiki.

Perez and BYU's Noah Waterman, the game's leading scorer with 24 points, were ejected for leaving the bench.

The Commodores never had a good offensive flow in their loss to NC State, tallying only 11 assists and seven fastbreak points.

Vanderbilt has committed 70 turnovers this season while compiling only 51 assists.

"We're trying to get more continuity in what we're trying to do on the offensive end, as opposed to playing (isolated) ball," Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse said.

The Commodores struggled despite having Tyrin Lawrence (ankle), Ven-Allen Lubin (hip) and Lee Dort (foot) on the floor for the first time this season.

Lawrence led Vanderbilt with 21 points, seven rebounds and four steals on Thursday. He made 10 of 14 shots from the free-throw line but also committed a game-high five turnovers.

Lubin had 16 points and eight rebounds. Dort played seven minutes off the bench and finished with one point and two rebounds.

Arizona State played BYU without center Shawn Phillips Jr., who is out indefinitely due to a mid-foot sprain.

The 7-foot sophomore has averaged 5.7 points, six rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game in three starts.

"Long term I think he's going to be great for us," Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley said. "We have to do a good job to protect his future, so we're going to be super careful with his foot issue."

BYU outrebounded Arizona State 51-32 and outscored the Sun Devils 20-3 in second-chance points.

