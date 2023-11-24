away team background logo
VCU
BOISE

1st Half
VCU
Rams
BSU
Broncos

Time Team Play Score
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
12T
VCU 3-2 ---
Boise State 2-2 ---
HP Field House Kissimmee, FL
HP Field House Kissimmee, FL
Team Stats
VCU 3-2 67.4 PPG 39.0 RPG 13.0 APG
Boise State 2-2 73.8 PPG 40.5 RPG 10.8 APG
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
VCU
Roster
Z. Jackson
M. Shulga
J. Nelson
T. Lawal
C. Fermin
M. Belle
A. Billups III
K. Kuany
R. Wheeler
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
Z. Jackson 5 34.6 14.8 5.2 4.0 1.60 0.20 3.0 41.0 23.5 94.1 0.2 5
M. Shulga 5 32.4 14.2 4.0 5.0 0.80 0.20 2.6 48.7 46.7 82.6 0 4
J. Nelson 5 24.4 9.0 1.6 1.2 1.80 0.00 1.6 47.1 38.9 85.7 0 1.6
T. Lawal 5 19.8 8.0 5.6 0.4 0.40 1.00 1.4 65.2 66.7 53.3 1.6 4
C. Fermin 5 29.2 7.8 6.2 1.0 0.20 2.20 1.6 71.4 0.0 56.3 3.2 3
M. Belle 5 25.6 6.0 3.8 1.0 0.60 0.60 1.4 30.8 20.0 75.0 1.6 2.2
A. Billups III 5 13 4.4 1.8 0.2 0.60 0.40 1.2 33.3 33.3 100.0 0.6 1.2
K. Kuany 5 15.2 3.2 2.2 0.2 0.20 0.40 0.8 22.7 0.0 85.7 0.6 1.6
R. Wheeler 4 6.5 0.0 1.3 0.0 0.50 0.30 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 1
Total 5 0.0 67.4 39.0 13.0 6.60 5.20 15.0 44.5 31.1 76.2 8.4 26.8
Boise State
Roster
C. Agbo
T. Degenhart
O. Stanley
M. Rice
C. Martin
R. Keene
J. Whiting
R. Anderson III
A. Meadow
K. Young
K. Rice
M. Sylla
V. Barringer
S. Winter
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
C. Agbo 4 31.5 16.8 6.3 0.5 0.80 0.30 1.8 53.3 42.1 64.7 1 5.3
T. Degenhart 3 31 14.0 5.0 1.0 1.00 0.70 1.3 48.1 33.3 77.8 2 3
O. Stanley 4 21.8 12.3 4.5 1.3 0.50 0.50 1.8 66.7 40.0 68.8 2.3 2.3
M. Rice 4 30 10.3 3.3 0.8 1.00 0.00 3.0 35.7 26.1 71.4 0.5 2.8
C. Martin 4 24 9.5 7.0 3.0 1.00 0.00 1.5 46.7 28.6 66.7 1.5 5.5
R. Keene 4 11.8 4.8 2.3 0.8 0.80 0.50 0.5 46.7 20.0 80.0 1.5 0.8
J. Whiting 4 16.8 3.0 2.5 1.3 1.30 0.00 0.8 40.0 0.0 100.0 0 2.5
R. Anderson III 4 22.3 2.8 2.3 2.3 0.50 0.00 2.0 17.4 14.3 100.0 0.3 2
A. Meadow 4 8.5 2.0 1.3 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 22.2 0.0 66.7 0.3 1
K. Young 4 5.5 1.3 1.8 0.3 0.00 0.00 0.3 33.3 50.0 100.0 0.3 1.5
K. Rice 1 8 1.0 6.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 25.0 1 5
M. Sylla 2 4 1.0 1.0 0.0 0.00 0.50 0.0 33.3 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.5
V. Barringer 1 2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
S. Winter 1 2 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1 0
Total 4 0.0 73.8 40.5 10.8 6.50 2.00 13.3 43.6 27.7 71.0 11.3 27.5
