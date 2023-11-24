VCU
BOISE
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|VCU 3-2
|67.4 PPG
|39.0 RPG
|13.0 APG
|Boise State 2-2
|73.8 PPG
|40.5 RPG
|10.8 APG
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|Z. Jackson
|5
|34.6
|14.8
|5.2
|4.0
|1.60
|0.20
|3.0
|41.0
|23.5
|94.1
|0.2
|5
|M. Shulga
|5
|32.4
|14.2
|4.0
|5.0
|0.80
|0.20
|2.6
|48.7
|46.7
|82.6
|0
|4
|J. Nelson
|5
|24.4
|9.0
|1.6
|1.2
|1.80
|0.00
|1.6
|47.1
|38.9
|85.7
|0
|1.6
|T. Lawal
|5
|19.8
|8.0
|5.6
|0.4
|0.40
|1.00
|1.4
|65.2
|66.7
|53.3
|1.6
|4
|C. Fermin
|5
|29.2
|7.8
|6.2
|1.0
|0.20
|2.20
|1.6
|71.4
|0.0
|56.3
|3.2
|3
|M. Belle
|5
|25.6
|6.0
|3.8
|1.0
|0.60
|0.60
|1.4
|30.8
|20.0
|75.0
|1.6
|2.2
|A. Billups III
|5
|13
|4.4
|1.8
|0.2
|0.60
|0.40
|1.2
|33.3
|33.3
|100.0
|0.6
|1.2
|K. Kuany
|5
|15.2
|3.2
|2.2
|0.2
|0.20
|0.40
|0.8
|22.7
|0.0
|85.7
|0.6
|1.6
|R. Wheeler
|4
|6.5
|0.0
|1.3
|0.0
|0.50
|0.30
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|1
|Total
|5
|0.0
|67.4
|39.0
|13.0
|6.60
|5.20
|15.0
|44.5
|31.1
|76.2
|8.4
|26.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Agbo
|4
|31.5
|16.8
|6.3
|0.5
|0.80
|0.30
|1.8
|53.3
|42.1
|64.7
|1
|5.3
|T. Degenhart
|3
|31
|14.0
|5.0
|1.0
|1.00
|0.70
|1.3
|48.1
|33.3
|77.8
|2
|3
|O. Stanley
|4
|21.8
|12.3
|4.5
|1.3
|0.50
|0.50
|1.8
|66.7
|40.0
|68.8
|2.3
|2.3
|M. Rice
|4
|30
|10.3
|3.3
|0.8
|1.00
|0.00
|3.0
|35.7
|26.1
|71.4
|0.5
|2.8
|C. Martin
|4
|24
|9.5
|7.0
|3.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.5
|46.7
|28.6
|66.7
|1.5
|5.5
|R. Keene
|4
|11.8
|4.8
|2.3
|0.8
|0.80
|0.50
|0.5
|46.7
|20.0
|80.0
|1.5
|0.8
|J. Whiting
|4
|16.8
|3.0
|2.5
|1.3
|1.30
|0.00
|0.8
|40.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|2.5
|R. Anderson III
|4
|22.3
|2.8
|2.3
|2.3
|0.50
|0.00
|2.0
|17.4
|14.3
|100.0
|0.3
|2
|A. Meadow
|4
|8.5
|2.0
|1.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|22.2
|0.0
|66.7
|0.3
|1
|K. Young
|4
|5.5
|1.3
|1.8
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|33.3
|50.0
|100.0
|0.3
|1.5
|K. Rice
|1
|8
|1.0
|6.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|25.0
|1
|5
|M. Sylla
|2
|4
|1.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.50
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.5
|V. Barringer
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|S. Winter
|1
|2
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|Total
|4
|0.0
|73.8
|40.5
|10.8
|6.50
|2.00
|13.3
|43.6
|27.7
|71.0
|11.3
|27.5