away team background logo
home team background logo
NCAAB Scores
All NCAAB Scores
ECU
GMASON

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
ECU
Pirates
GMU
Patriots

Time Team Play Score
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
EagleBank Arena Fairfax, VA
EagleBank Arena Fairfax, VA
Team Stats
East Carolina 4-2 82.0 PPG 39.0 RPG 15.0 APG
George Mason 4-1 70.2 PPG 43.8 RPG 11.2 APG
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
East Carolina
Roster
R. Felton
B. Johnson
E. Ausar
Q. Diboundje
J. Walker
B. Pettiford Jr.
B. Bayela
K. LaCount
C. Malonga
C. Richard
E. Montanari
V. Pinedo
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
R. Felton 6 33.5 20.3 7.8 1.3 2.00 0.70 1.7 50.6 40.0 83.3 2.5 5.3
B. Johnson 4 28.8 15.3 7.8 2.3 1.00 0.80 1.8 46.3 33.3 88.9 1.8 6
E. Ausar 6 29.5 14.5 5.5 1.7 1.20 0.50 2.7 66.7 100.0 57.1 2.3 3.2
Q. Diboundje 6 24.8 11.2 3.7 0.5 0.70 0.50 1.0 43.6 29.4 60.0 1.5 2.2
J. Walker 6 26.2 8.5 4.5 2.3 1.20 0.20 1.8 54.1 30.0 53.3 1.3 3.2
B. Pettiford Jr. 6 27.7 8.3 1.5 4.3 1.00 0.00 1.2 46.3 28.6 66.7 0.3 1.2
B. Bayela 4 15 4.8 2.8 0.0 1.00 0.30 0.5 30.0 31.3 100.0 1.5 1.3
K. LaCount 6 16 4.8 1.7 3.0 0.70 0.00 1.3 36.4 16.7 85.7 0.3 1.3
C. Malonga 4 6 1.0 1.5 0.0 0.30 0.30 0.5 66.7 0.0 0.0 0.8 0.8
C. Richard 2 5.5 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.50 0.00 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0
E. Montanari 2 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
V. Pinedo 4 10 0.0 1.8 0.5 0.30 0.30 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 1 0.8
Total 6 0.0 82.0 39.0 15.0 8.50 2.80 12.2 48.4 33.6 70.2 12.8 23.7
George Mason
Roster
K. Hall
A. Kelly
D. Maddox
B. Okojie
R. Polite III
W. Newton
J. Billups
M. Henry
A. Ball
B. Arslan
C. Tucker
T. Wood
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Hall 5 33.2 17.8 11.0 1.8 1.20 0.40 2.2 48.5 32.1 77.8 1.4 9.6
A. Kelly 5 25.2 13.8 7.2 0.2 0.60 1.40 2.2 61.5 50.0 94.4 2.8 4.4
D. Maddox 5 31.4 11.0 3.6 1.8 0.80 0.00 1.6 38.0 39.3 100.0 1 2.6
B. Okojie 5 20.6 7.8 2.2 2.0 0.60 0.20 1.8 42.3 30.0 73.7 0.4 1.8
R. Polite III 5 23.8 5.6 1.0 2.8 0.40 0.20 2.4 32.3 33.3 100.0 0.2 0.8
W. Newton 5 15.4 5.0 3.0 0.4 0.40 0.60 0.8 46.7 60.0 50.0 0.8 2.2
J. Billups 5 22 4.2 3.4 1.4 0.80 0.00 0.8 28.6 0.0 81.3 1.2 2.2
M. Henry 5 14.4 3.2 3.0 0.4 0.40 0.80 0.0 70.0 0.0 28.6 1.2 1.8
A. Ball 3 10.3 3.0 1.0 0.3 0.00 0.00 0.0 33.3 37.5 0.0 0 1
B. Arslan 1 2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
C. Tucker 1 2 0.0 1.0 1.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1 0
T. Wood 5 6.4 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0.2
Total 5 0.0 70.2 43.8 11.2 5.20 3.60 12.6 43.5 36.0 75.0 11.2 28.4
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola