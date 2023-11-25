ECU
GMASON
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|East Carolina 4-2
|82.0 PPG
|39.0 RPG
|15.0 APG
|George Mason 4-1
|70.2 PPG
|43.8 RPG
|11.2 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|R. Felton
|6
|33.5
|20.3
|7.8
|1.3
|2.00
|0.70
|1.7
|50.6
|40.0
|83.3
|2.5
|5.3
|B. Johnson
|4
|28.8
|15.3
|7.8
|2.3
|1.00
|0.80
|1.8
|46.3
|33.3
|88.9
|1.8
|6
|E. Ausar
|6
|29.5
|14.5
|5.5
|1.7
|1.20
|0.50
|2.7
|66.7
|100.0
|57.1
|2.3
|3.2
|Q. Diboundje
|6
|24.8
|11.2
|3.7
|0.5
|0.70
|0.50
|1.0
|43.6
|29.4
|60.0
|1.5
|2.2
|J. Walker
|6
|26.2
|8.5
|4.5
|2.3
|1.20
|0.20
|1.8
|54.1
|30.0
|53.3
|1.3
|3.2
|B. Pettiford Jr.
|6
|27.7
|8.3
|1.5
|4.3
|1.00
|0.00
|1.2
|46.3
|28.6
|66.7
|0.3
|1.2
|B. Bayela
|4
|15
|4.8
|2.8
|0.0
|1.00
|0.30
|0.5
|30.0
|31.3
|100.0
|1.5
|1.3
|K. LaCount
|6
|16
|4.8
|1.7
|3.0
|0.70
|0.00
|1.3
|36.4
|16.7
|85.7
|0.3
|1.3
|C. Malonga
|4
|6
|1.0
|1.5
|0.0
|0.30
|0.30
|0.5
|66.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.8
|0.8
|C. Richard
|2
|5.5
|1.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0
|E. Montanari
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|V. Pinedo
|4
|10
|0.0
|1.8
|0.5
|0.30
|0.30
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0.8
|Total
|6
|0.0
|82.0
|39.0
|15.0
|8.50
|2.80
|12.2
|48.4
|33.6
|70.2
|12.8
|23.7
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Hall
|5
|33.2
|17.8
|11.0
|1.8
|1.20
|0.40
|2.2
|48.5
|32.1
|77.8
|1.4
|9.6
|A. Kelly
|5
|25.2
|13.8
|7.2
|0.2
|0.60
|1.40
|2.2
|61.5
|50.0
|94.4
|2.8
|4.4
|D. Maddox
|5
|31.4
|11.0
|3.6
|1.8
|0.80
|0.00
|1.6
|38.0
|39.3
|100.0
|1
|2.6
|B. Okojie
|5
|20.6
|7.8
|2.2
|2.0
|0.60
|0.20
|1.8
|42.3
|30.0
|73.7
|0.4
|1.8
|R. Polite III
|5
|23.8
|5.6
|1.0
|2.8
|0.40
|0.20
|2.4
|32.3
|33.3
|100.0
|0.2
|0.8
|W. Newton
|5
|15.4
|5.0
|3.0
|0.4
|0.40
|0.60
|0.8
|46.7
|60.0
|50.0
|0.8
|2.2
|J. Billups
|5
|22
|4.2
|3.4
|1.4
|0.80
|0.00
|0.8
|28.6
|0.0
|81.3
|1.2
|2.2
|M. Henry
|5
|14.4
|3.2
|3.0
|0.4
|0.40
|0.80
|0.0
|70.0
|0.0
|28.6
|1.2
|1.8
|A. Ball
|3
|10.3
|3.0
|1.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|37.5
|0.0
|0
|1
|B. Arslan
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Tucker
|1
|2
|0.0
|1.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|T. Wood
|5
|6.4
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|Total
|5
|0.0
|70.2
|43.8
|11.2
|5.20
|3.60
|12.6
|43.5
|36.0
|75.0
|11.2
|28.4