BELLAR
WVU

1st Half
BELLAR
Knights
WV
Mountaineers

Time Team Play Score
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
WVU Coliseum Morgantown, WV
Team Stats
Bellarmine 2-4 68.2 PPG 34.7 RPG 13.3 APG
West Virginia 2-3 62.8 PPG 44.8 RPG 12.8 APG
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Bellarmine
Roster
B. Johnson
P. Suder
B. Wieland
A. Pfriem
G. Tipton
B. Smith
D. McKinney
L. Hatton
L. Hacker
Z. Jennings
Z. Reed
E. Roberts
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Johnson 6 29.2 13.8 2.5 1.2 0.70 0.00 1.0 47.5 43.8 81.3 0.3 2.2
P. Suder 6 29.3 10.5 3.3 2.7 2.00 0.30 2.3 35.9 25.0 68.4 0.7 2.7
B. Wieland 6 26.3 9.5 4.3 1.7 1.00 0.00 1.0 47.9 23.1 72.7 1 3.3
A. Pfriem 6 30.8 8.2 4.5 3.7 0.70 0.00 2.3 54.8 50.0 83.3 0.8 3.7
G. Tipton 6 24.5 7.7 2.3 0.8 0.30 0.30 1.0 35.4 34.6 100.0 0.5 1.8
B. Smith 6 17.8 5.8 1.7 1.2 1.00 0.30 1.2 38.9 27.8 100.0 0.2 1.5
D. McKinney 6 14.7 5.0 2.3 1.2 1.30 0.00 0.8 66.7 50.0 90.0 0.3 2
L. Hatton 6 16.8 4.5 4.8 0.5 0.30 0.20 0.7 31.3 20.0 54.5 1.2 3.7
L. Hacker 6 8 3.2 0.7 0.3 0.00 0.00 0.3 45.5 45.5 100.0 0.3 0.3
Z. Jennings 3 3.3 0.0 0.3 0.3 0.30 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0
Z. Reed 1 1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
E. Roberts 2 1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
Total 6 0.0 68.2 34.7 13.3 7.50 1.20 11.5 42.7 35.3 77.3 7.7 23.0
West Virginia
Roster
Q. Slazinski
J. Edwards
K. Johnson
S. Wilson
J. Harris
O. Naveh
P. Suemnick
J. Bembry
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
Q. Slazinski 5 33.8 16.4 4.4 2.4 0.40 0.20 2.2 41.3 41.9 85.0 0.8 3.6
J. Edwards 5 34.8 15.6 10.0 1.2 0.40 1.80 2.6 54.9 0.0 56.4 4.4 5.6
K. Johnson 5 34.2 10.4 3.8 3.6 0.60 0.80 2.4 38.5 22.2 88.9 0.4 3.4
S. Wilson 5 29.8 7.8 3.6 1.8 1.20 0.20 1.6 26.7 40.0 55.6 0.8 2.8
J. Harris 5 30 6.8 5.4 1.4 0.20 0.40 1.0 25.6 20.8 81.8 1.6 3.8
O. Naveh 5 25 3.4 5.0 2.0 1.00 0.20 1.0 22.2 16.7 66.7 2.2 2.8
P. Suemnick 5 8.8 2.4 2.0 0.0 0.00 0.40 0.4 62.5 50.0 50.0 0.8 1.2
J. Bembry 3 4.3 0.0 0.3 0.7 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0.3
Total 5 0.0 62.8 44.8 12.8 3.80 4.00 12.0 37.5 31.2 68.6 12.4 27.2
