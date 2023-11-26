BELLAR
WVU
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
Video Carousel
|Team Stats
|Bellarmine 2-4
|68.2 PPG
|34.7 RPG
|13.3 APG
|West Virginia 2-3
|62.8 PPG
|44.8 RPG
|12.8 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Johnson
|6
|29.2
|13.8
|2.5
|1.2
|0.70
|0.00
|1.0
|47.5
|43.8
|81.3
|0.3
|2.2
|P. Suder
|6
|29.3
|10.5
|3.3
|2.7
|2.00
|0.30
|2.3
|35.9
|25.0
|68.4
|0.7
|2.7
|B. Wieland
|6
|26.3
|9.5
|4.3
|1.7
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|47.9
|23.1
|72.7
|1
|3.3
|A. Pfriem
|6
|30.8
|8.2
|4.5
|3.7
|0.70
|0.00
|2.3
|54.8
|50.0
|83.3
|0.8
|3.7
|G. Tipton
|6
|24.5
|7.7
|2.3
|0.8
|0.30
|0.30
|1.0
|35.4
|34.6
|100.0
|0.5
|1.8
|B. Smith
|6
|17.8
|5.8
|1.7
|1.2
|1.00
|0.30
|1.2
|38.9
|27.8
|100.0
|0.2
|1.5
|D. McKinney
|6
|14.7
|5.0
|2.3
|1.2
|1.30
|0.00
|0.8
|66.7
|50.0
|90.0
|0.3
|2
|L. Hatton
|6
|16.8
|4.5
|4.8
|0.5
|0.30
|0.20
|0.7
|31.3
|20.0
|54.5
|1.2
|3.7
|L. Hacker
|6
|8
|3.2
|0.7
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|45.5
|45.5
|100.0
|0.3
|0.3
|Z. Jennings
|3
|3.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|Z. Reed
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|E. Roberts
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|6
|0.0
|68.2
|34.7
|13.3
|7.50
|1.20
|11.5
|42.7
|35.3
|77.3
|7.7
|23.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|Q. Slazinski
|5
|33.8
|16.4
|4.4
|2.4
|0.40
|0.20
|2.2
|41.3
|41.9
|85.0
|0.8
|3.6
|J. Edwards
|5
|34.8
|15.6
|10.0
|1.2
|0.40
|1.80
|2.6
|54.9
|0.0
|56.4
|4.4
|5.6
|K. Johnson
|5
|34.2
|10.4
|3.8
|3.6
|0.60
|0.80
|2.4
|38.5
|22.2
|88.9
|0.4
|3.4
|S. Wilson
|5
|29.8
|7.8
|3.6
|1.8
|1.20
|0.20
|1.6
|26.7
|40.0
|55.6
|0.8
|2.8
|J. Harris
|5
|30
|6.8
|5.4
|1.4
|0.20
|0.40
|1.0
|25.6
|20.8
|81.8
|1.6
|3.8
|O. Naveh
|5
|25
|3.4
|5.0
|2.0
|1.00
|0.20
|1.0
|22.2
|16.7
|66.7
|2.2
|2.8
|P. Suemnick
|5
|8.8
|2.4
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.40
|0.4
|62.5
|50.0
|50.0
|0.8
|1.2
|J. Bembry
|3
|4.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.7
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|5
|0.0
|62.8
|44.8
|12.8
|3.80
|4.00
|12.0
|37.5
|31.2
|68.6
|12.4
|27.2